Holy mosques’ authority in Makkah honors volunteers who assist pilgrims

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

  • Homage to those helping the elderly and people with disabilities ‘Ambassadors of Humanity’ program marks UN World Humanitarian Day
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched its “Mosque’s Servants: Ambassadors of Humanity” program to mark the UN’s World Humanitarian Day, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The program is aimed at honoring those who help the elderly and people with disabilities to perform their rituals at the two holy mosques and other sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Volunteers push wheelchairs for free for pilgrims, distribute Iftar every Monday and Thursday, and during the three holy days every month known as the White Days.

Sheikh Khalid bin Fahad Al-Shalawi, undersecretary general for social, voluntary and humanitarian services, said that qualified volunteers provide services to pilgrims at the two holy mosques.

Earlier this month, the presidency had also launched the “Umbrella of Mu’tamer” initiative to provide pilgrims with umbrellas to shield themselves from rain while performing their rituals.

Al-Shalawi said Saudi Arabia marks World Humanitarian Day to pay homage to those workers and volunteers who risk their lives providing aid to needy people around the world. It also raises awareness and motivates young people to participate in relief work, he said.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the Kingdom remains committed to supporting global causes through KSrelief, or the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

 

Topics: Saud holy mosques Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

Saudi leaders condole with Erdogan over victims of car accidents in southeast Turkey

Saudi leaders condole with Erdogan over victims of car accidents in southeast Turkey
Arab News

  • At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on victims of the two car accidents that took place in southeastern province of Gaziantep on Saturday, the Saudi Press agency reported early Tuesday.

“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Turkish people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Turkish president.

At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported.

A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

Governor Davut Gul said earlier the accident had involved "a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance" on the route between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip.

A second deadly accident took place a few hours later, 250 kilometres (155 miles) away, which also happened as the emergency services were attending an earlier incident at the site.

At least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 injured after a truck driver hurtled into pedestrians at Derik in Mardin province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, updating an earlier toll of 16.

The accident in Derik "occurred after the brakes gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd", Koca wrote. Another 26 were injured, six of them seriously, he added.

(With AFP)
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan car accident

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise

Saudia’s youngest sous chef charts her rapid culinary rise
Rahaf Jambi

  • Donya Modir’s stunning success story inspired the Tourism Ministry to select her as one of its ambassadors
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: When Donya Modir was growing up, she nurtured an appetite and a curiosity for food. This interest grew until she graduated from the Culinary Arts Academy in Switzerland and was chosen as one of the ambassadors of the Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry.

“Cooking was my hobby and I used to cook for my family and repeat the same dish until I perfected it, so when I heard that there was a culinary art scholarship, I made the decision to grab the chance and go for it,” Modir told Arab News.

Enrolling under the tourism scholarship program, Modir studied at the academy’s Le Bouveret campus in Switzerland and received a Swiss higher education diploma in two years.

“I was lucky to be chosen to be on the scholarship and appointed to one of the elite culinary institutes in the culinary world.”

It was an intense program. She had a daily schedule of 12 hours of intense studies in the culinary world — both theoretical and practical — in addition to general hospitality management and other assessments. Despite all the challenges, she managed to be an honors student and was selected as the Open Days Ambassador for Culinary for two full terms.

HIGHLIGHT

The received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title ‘tourism makers,’ making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

But halfway through the pandemic, Switzerland’s lockdown kicked in. While most of the students went back home, Modir insisted on staying in the country and seized the time she had to finish so she wouldn’t fall behind in her studying schedule.

Once Modir finished the academic program, an internship was vital to her graduate development.

“For 10 months, I started applying my knowledge and passion to one of the most well established Swiss hospitality companies: The Living Circle.”  

The Living Circle is a collection of elite accommodations and eateries operated by devoted hosts in unrival stunning settings.

She also worked in many restaurants, starting with Alex Lake Zürich Hotel, The Boat House Restaurant, Widder Hotel, August Boucherie Restaurant, and a two Michelin star restaurant headed by Chef Stefan Heilaman.

“During that time, I was promoted twice. This added so much confidence and made me the person I am today.”

Coming back to the Kingdom, she immediately started working at Myazū Jeddah Restaurant: First as a chef, then as floor assistant manager.

“Four months later, I was interviewed by Saudia Airlines Catering Company and was given the position of sous chef. Such a position in our world is really hard to get, especially when you are still at such a young age,” she said.

She received her position at Saudia aged just 22, making her the youngest sous chef at the organization. Her meteoric efforts were noticed by the Ministry of Tourism, choosing her as a success story under the title “tourism makers,” making her one of the ministry’s ambassadors.

In this position, Modir has advised the younger generation to enroll in tourism scholarships, noting that the Kingdom’s tourism sector is enjoying revolutionary upgrades.

“I was just a young Saudi student who was willing to achieve something in a field that was very promising for the future of tourism, and throughout my education and apprenticeship, I became equipped with genuine knowledge, more confident, more responsible and a reliable team member,” Modir said, adding: “That is exactly the aim of our Kingdom in sending us abroad, (it) is to empower us with such an education, so we can be ready to give back to this nation.”

She continued: “The Kingdom is aiming to excel in many aspects by empowering such sectors, including the food and beverage industry. It is now that we have started to forum our cultural identity and represent our hospitality through our cuisine and meet global standards.”

Modir believes that food always has been — and always will be — a way to capture a nation’s identity.

“With the Kingdom opening up to tourism, I believe it is mandatory as a culinary student to elaborate on our food more in the industry. It is simply fascinating how it brings people together.”

The world’s biggest tourism training program from the Ministry of Tourism is investing SR375 million ($100 million) to train 100,000 young Saudis at 10 top global institutions, preparing for a bright future in tourism.

 

Topics: sous chef Saudia Donya Modir Saudi Arabia

Students in Saudi Arabia to be taught financial literacy in upcoming academic year

Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Ibtisam Al-Shehri, the official spokesman for public education, told Arab News: “The financial literacy course targets first-year students of all tracks. Students learn financial skills and how to avoid making wrong financial decisions"
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Ministry of Education will introduce a course in financial literacy for the upcoming academic year, as experts told Arab News it will help students have a “better financial future.”

Ibtisam Al-Shehri, the official spokesman for public education, told Arab News: “The financial literacy course targets first-year students of all tracks. Students learn financial skills and how to avoid making wrong financial decisions."

The course is based on six main axes: Investment, savings, consumption, income, credit and debt, risk management and insurance, she said.

“Introducing financial literacy in secondary school curricula is one of the right decisions taken by the Ministry of Education to enhance the financial awareness of students at this stage,” said Dr. Hassan M. Somili, head of the department of advertising and marketing communication at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.

(From left to right) Ibtisam Alshehri, Talal Hafiz, Dr. Hassan M. Somili. (Supplied)

“It is very important for students to handle money and manage their expenses independently. (The) financial literacy course is expected to deal largely with many important terms such as financial planning, savings, the basics of accounting and other financial topics that contribute to helping young people understand … financial dealing, which may reflect mainly on their financial future,” he added.

Talat Hafiz, a former secretary-general and spokesman of the Saudi Banks in Media and Banking Awareness Committee, said: “Building financial literacy in any society, especially at an early age, is essential to ensure that the society will be developed economically and financially.

“In a country such as Saudi Arabia, which is … a member of the G20, there is a critical need for raising the public awareness of financial knowledge. The Financial Sector Development Program, (part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030), not only sets a target to enhance and improve public ability related to financial management and planning, but also raises the level of the financial knowledge,” he added.

“I believe that Ministry of Education is making a good decision and (is) on the right track of building financial literacy at an early stage for Saudi nationals, which will prepare them for the next phase of their life.

“Being (a) financial expert, financial analyst, accountant, SME owner and other related financial jobs would help Saudis manage their financial needs wisely during their lifetime and avoid any financial crisis.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi schools Saudi Arabia

Saudi-funded health center helps Syrian child deal with trauma

Updated 37 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

  • The Saudi aid organization has provided more than $94.6 billion for humanitarian and relief efforts since 1996
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Reham Abdel Karim Matar, a seven-year-old Syrian girl whose family had been displaced from the countryside in Homs and was living with her parents and brothers in one of the Arsal camps in Lebanon, was suffering. Representatives of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center saw this and stepped in to help.

“Reham suffered from extreme fear due to a traumatic event that led to her isolation and not leaving her tent,” the center, also know as KS relief, wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

“She started therapy in Arsal Health Center, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and her condition improved significantly.”

FASTFACT

The specialists handled the case with great care and sensitivity and provided her parents with advice on how to deal with the issue at home, pointing out that what Reham was experiencing was beyond her control.

The organization’s media department told Arab News on Monday: “In one of the psychological support sessions that are provided daily at the Arsal health center, funded by the KSRelief, Salam Abdel Nasser Al-Kanj, the mother of Reham, attended and she finally got the courage to talk about her daughter’s problem with bed wetting and the child’s fears.”

The mother told mental health specialists at the center that Reham began experiencing fear and trauma more than a year previously after one of her husband’s relatives told her stories about ghosts and children being kidnapped. She refused to leave her tent and stopped going to school.

The specialists handled the case with great care and sensitivity and provided her parents with advice on how to deal with the issue at home, pointing out that what Reham was experiencing was beyond her control. She received a number of individual psychological support sessions at the center, where she was encouraged to draw, write and play with geometrical shapes.

She developed a close bond with the healthcare worker and in a less than a year there was a significant improvement in the child’s behavior. Her mother revealed that Reham now enjoys going to school and has made friends with other children there and in the camp.

“Through her tears, the mother thanked the center for its generosity and good treatment and patience,” a KSrelief representative told Arab News, adding that the parent also said: “I very much appreciate your help for my child. May God reward you.”

With the support of KSrelief, workers at the Arsal Health Center in Bekaa governorate are providing comprehensive healthcare services for Syrian refugees.

Last month, the health center also helped 67-year-old Zahia Abdel Haq, who was suffering from serious health problems as a result of forced migration and was looking for a safe place where she could seek help to recover.

She had been forced to move from town to town to survive, until she finally arrived in the city of Arsal where she met Dr. Khaled Al-Hujairi, who carried tests that revealed she was suffering from knee cartilage damage and carpal tunnel syndrome. The doctor developed a treatment plan for Haq and after several sessions at the health center, she recovered.

The assistance provide by KSrelief in Lebanon is part of its efforts to provide aid to people in need in war-torn countries.

Saudi Arabia delivers humanitarian assistance worldwide through KSrelief. Since 1996, it has provided more than $94.6 billion in humanitarian and relief aid, benefiting people in 164 countries.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Syria

Saudi medical genetics group hosts gathering

SPA

  • Scientists, doctors discuss genetic health issues amid drive to tackle diseases unique to Saudi Arabia
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Society of Medical Genetics held on Sunday a seminar titled “The Saudi Genome: Its Basics and Applications” in Riyadh to shed light on rare genetic diseases and their causes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event, organized by the society’s Genetic Awareness and Guidance Committee, received a huge turnout as scientists and doctors gathered to learn more about how medics can tackle genetic diseases in the Kingdom.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Amal Al-Hashem, chairwoman of SSMG’s board of directors, summarized genetic sequencing and the origin of diseases.

“The human genome constitutes the origin of the organism’s formation. It is the sequenced genetic material that controls and passes down the functional or aesthetic genetic characteristics from one generation to the next,” she said.

Al-Hashem added: “When a disruption affects the microarray of this complex material, it leads to what is known as genetic diseases in all their forms, which, in turn, are considered as one of the main causes of disabilities and deaths among children and adults alike.”

Al-Hashem explained that recurrent recessive genetic mutations are the most common variety of genetic diseases in Saudi society. She added that there are around 800 recessive genetic diseases in the Arab region.

“Despite the geographical, cultural and social closeness between Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, there are unique causes exclusively found in the Saudi society. Perhaps the most notable one is consanguine marriages or marriages within the same tribe, which are one of the most prominent causes of genetic diseases,” she said.

Dr. Issa Ali Fakih, head of the Genetic Awareness and Guidance Committee, said: “SSMG is always seeking to raise people’s medical awareness about genetics by introducing them to the human genome and its basics, highlighting the Saudi Genome Project and its role in discovering genetic diseases as well as the relevant genetic variants.”

Dr. Zuhair Abdullah Rahbini, head of SSMG’s Media Committee, lauded the tireless efforts of the medical and research sectors to dive deep into the world of the human genome and genetic diseases, noting that it is one of the leading projects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.

The Saudi Genome Project aims to discover the genetic code sequence related to the full range of genetic diseases found in Saudi society.

Topics: genetic diseases Saudi Society of Medical Genetics

