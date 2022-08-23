You are here

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap
The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units. (AN/ File photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based real estate developer Al Akaria has returned to profitability in the first half of 2022, bolstered by a 152 percent jump in revenues.

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, recorded SR16 million ($4.3 million) in net profits, recovering from SR14 million of losses it reported a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units, which yielded SR870 million in revenues, up from SR346 million in the first half of 2021.

Al Akaria also incurred less expenses during the six-month period, thanks to a drop in selling and marketing costs by SR1.2 million.

Established in 1976, Al Akaria is one of the Kingdom's leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock real estate

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses by 86% on sales surge

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses by 86% on sales surge
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses by 86% on sales surge
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. has managed to narrow down its losses by 86 percent in the second quarter of 2022, helped by a spike in sales.

Better known as Go, the telecom firm brought down its losses to SR1.67 million ($444,669) from SR12.11 million reported in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Its improved results were accompanied by an 87 percent boost in revenue to SR140 million, up from SR75 million in the previous year.

The results were driven by the decrease in allowance for impairment in trade receivables, allowance for impairment in fixed assets, and Zakat expense, it said.

The firm reported that its accumulated losses reached SR17.7 million at the end of the quarter, representing 20 percent of its share capital.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Go Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of output cuts; Turkey doubles Russian imports

Oil Updates — Crude climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of output cuts; Turkey doubles Russian imports
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of output cuts; Turkey doubles Russian imports
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline.

Brent crude futures advanced 93 cents, or 1 percent, to $97.41 a barrel by 0328 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 90 cents, or 1 percent, to $91.26 a barrel.

The benchmarks are down about 12 percent and 8 percent this month, respectively, amid fears about a global recession and fuel demand.

US crude in SPR hits lowest level since January 1985

US crude inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 8.1 million barrels in the latest week to the lowest level in more than 35 years, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the SPR fell to 453.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19, according to the data. The 8.1 million-barrel draw was the largest since the end of April and brought inventory to the lowest level since January 1985.

The large draw comes after a few weeks of smaller releases. An energy department spokesperson said the use of an additive to cool crude for transportation had slowed deliveries in recent weeks, adding that deliveries for August are being released according to schedule.

President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high fuel prices, which have been contributing to soaring inflation.

The SPR stocks have also declined due to sales from congressional mandates and Biden’s price initiative. The oil is sold to accredited oil companies via online auctions, and prices are set using a five-day average bracketing the date of delivery.

Russian oil firm Lukoil acquires Spartak Moscow soccer club

Russian oil firm Lukoil said on Monday it had purchased Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow, as well as the Moscow stadium where it plays its home matches.

Spartak is reeling from financial problems in the wake of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, which prompted a flurry of Western sanctions against Moscow and further isolated the Russian business community.

Lukoil, which had been Spartak’s general sponsor for more than two decades, said its acquisition of a 100 percent stake in the club meant that long-time owner and president Leonid Fedun would be relinquishing all of his managerial roles.

Fedun stepped down as vice president of Lukoil in June. The billionaire bought the club in 2004 when it was in serious financial difficulty.

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports

Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow.

Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming since spring as Turkish companies not banned from dealing with Russian counterparts stepped in to fill the void created by EU businesses leaving Russia after its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine ‘a special military operation.’

Turkey increased oil imports from Russia, including Urals and Siberian Light grades, beyond 200,000 barrels per day so far this year compared to just 98,000 bpd for the same period of 2021, Refinitiv data showed.

Turkey did not sanction Russia due to its actions in Ukraine, saying it remains reliant on Russian energy supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met early in August and agreed to boost business cooperation. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: OPEC Oil Russia Turkey

Mideast hospitality sector shows sign of strong revival

Mideast hospitality sector shows sign of strong revival
Updated 22 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Hala Hisham Koura

Mideast hospitality sector shows sign of strong revival
  • Prospects look promising as the region launches new hotels, projects and tourism initiatives
Updated 22 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Makkah and Madinah’s hotel occupancy rates have surged by 177 percent and 122 percent year on year, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022 after 23 million Umrah permits were issued in the first half of 2022, revealed a recent hotel industry report.

According to Colliers’ MENA Hotels Quarterly report, Riyadh saw a 22 percent year-on-year increase in the second quarter of 2022 occupancy rates as COVID-19 restrictions eased over the past year.

On the other hand, Jeddah witnessed a 10 percent rise following the “Jeddah Season” initiative, which took place from May 2 to June 30.

Dammam’s hotel occupancy rates also slightly increased by 3 percent during the second quarter of 2022.

The overall branded hotels in the five cities went up to 63,100 keys in the second quarter of 2022 from 59,300 during the same period last year. 

In the UAE, Abu Dhabi’s hotel occupancy rates saw the highest increase of 31 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2022, followed by Dubai at 30 percent, Sharjah at 15 percent and Ras Al-Khaimah at 1 percent.

Fujairah was the only city that witnessed a 5 percent decline in hotel occupancy rates during the reported period.

This recovery comes after lockdown regulations were lifted and hotels were allowed to return to full capacity.

The total number of all five cities of the UAE reported 116,800 keys in the second quarter of 2022 from 109,500 in the year-ago period.

The report further revealed that branded hotels in the UAE are forecast to touch 122,200 keys by the end of this year.

Egypt also followed a similar trend, with three popular tourist cities witnessing an upswing in hotel occupancy rates.

Cairo’s occupancy soared by 71 percent year on year, even as Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh increased by 42 and 14 percent year on year, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.

Alexandria was the only city that saw a 2 percent year-on-year decrease from the second quarter of last year.

Total branded hotel keys in these four cities slightly rose to 88,000 from April to June 2022 from 87,600 in the same period last year. The report estimated that keys would touch 91,900 by December this year.

Doha, which has been in the spotlight for the 2022 FIFA World Cup preparations, booked a 141 percent increase in the hotel occupancy rates in the second quarter of this year.

Furthermore, Qatar has partnered with many worldwide cruise lines, such as Costa Cruises, to improve its cruise infrastructure and offer a seaside experience for football enthusiasts expected to tour the city.

Hotels in Kuwait City, Muscat and Manama also saw an increase in their occupancy rates by 46 percent, 34 percent and 9 percent, respectively, during the period under review.

However, Amman’s hotel occupancy rates saw a 7 percent decline from the second quarter of 2021. The report expects a turnaround with the recently developed Ritz-Carlton Amman.

Total branded hotel keys in the five cities mentioned above increased to 46,600 in the second quarter of 2022, vis-a-vis 44,200 in the year-ago period.

With the launch of Kuwait City’s two luxurious hotels, Grand Hyatt and Park Inn, the brand hotel keys in the region could reach 61,600 by December this year.

Bahrain is also expected to add to those encouraging numbers with the launch of Hilton Bahrain, a luxury property with 384 rooms and exciting recreational activities and services.

Riyadh and Dubai are also expected to inaugurate two new hotels, Fairmont Ramla and Atlantis Royal, by the end of this year, improving the hospitality landscape of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Sharm El-Sheikh and Muscat will benefit from tourists attending two significant events in 2022, the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt and the Food and Hospitality Oman event.

Overall, the demand and supply prospects look promising as the entire region introduces new hotels, projects, and initiatives for its tourism sector.

Topics: MIDDLEAST hospitality

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations
Updated 22 August 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia finalizes regulatory procedures for EV charging stations
  • Electromin’s charging network will offer a complete spectrum of services from AC chargers to DC fast and ultra-fast chargers, catering to all customer segments
Updated 22 August 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with other governmental agencies, announced on Sunday that it had completed all legislative and technical aspects to regulate the electric vehicle charging market, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The team includes the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, the Ministry of Commerce, the Saudi Electricity Co. and the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, among others.

The move will enhance job creation in the Kingdom and contribute to its green initiative to reach net-zero carbon by 2060.

The regulating team will monitor and follow up on the activity to ensure that investors comply with the infrastructure requirements for EV charging stations, SPA reported.

The imports of EV charging equipment were permitted in 2020, said Saad Alkasabi, governor of Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.

Sustainability to the core

As part of the Riyadh Sustainability Strategy, the Royal Commission of Riyadh launched an initiative last year to ensure that 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital would be powered by electricity by 2030.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News earlier that they intend to be a global steward of environmental preservation and a global economic powerhouse driven by resource conservation. 

Highlighting the Kingdom’s green economy plan, he said last year that the private sector had a vital role in achieving these goals, and it would create 360,000 green jobs and raise $40 billion in investments.

The plan sought to reduce emissions and increase the share of renewables to 50 percent by 2030.

Charging the EV infrastructure

Electromin, a wholly owned e-mobility turnkey solutions provider under Petromin, in May announced the rollout of electric vehicle charging points across the Kingdom.

In an earlier interview with Arab News, Kalyana Sivagnanam, the group CEO of Petromin, said that the network includes 100 locations across the Kingdom powered by a customer-centric mobile application.

Sivagnanam said that the company would set up most of its charging stations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam and eventually branch out across the country.

Electromin’s charging network will offer a complete spectrum of services from AC chargers to DC fast and ultra-fast chargers, catering to all customer segments.

According to a statement, the chargers installed in phase one will be compatible with all vehicles approved by the Saudi standards organization using AC Type 2 connectors. 

The second phase will include additional AC chargers and DC chargers up to 360 kilowatts, effectively allowing users to add up to 100 kilometers in four minutes. 

Swiss EV infrastructure major ABB E-mobility has been instrumental in driving the Saudi EV infrastructure by providing Electromin with EV chargers for installation at 100 petrol stations across the Kingdom.

The e-mobility company is the world leader in EV charging solutions and the partner of choice for some of the world’s biggest EV manufacturers. After receiving approvals from the Saudi standards organization, the company has been installing a network of chargers across the country.

According to an ABB E-mobility press note, EV sales in the country will expand, with 1.3 million electric vehicles expected to be delivered in the next eight years. So, there is an urgent need to establish an EV ecosystem in the region that provides a one-stop e-mobility solution for EVs while monitoring and maintaining the network of charging stations in a flexible and efficient manner.

“Today, we are significantly expanding our e-mobility footprint and sustainability goals in the country. This partnership is momentous and supports the key objectives of ABB in Saudi Arabia – it shows our alignment and commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Fadi Alshaikh, E-mobility lead for ABB in the Kingdom, in the press note.

Moreover, to make the fuel-to-electric transition convenient for customers, Electromin has also devised an app to show all charging locations within the selected Petromin Express and Petromin AutoCare outlets. It will allow customers to check the charger’s status and fully control their charging sessions. The app will also facilitate payments and bookings. 

Empowering EV manufacturing

The Kingdom is also leading the EV wave by encouraging the US-based Lucid Motors to establish its first EV factory in the region with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission units.

The deal is estimated to provide Lucid Motors financing and incentives of up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, had told Arab News in an earlier interview that the company has an alignment of mindset with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 which could extend beyond cars. His objective was to build a supply chain infrastructure that benefits the economy of the Kingdom.

The production will start next year, and a complete assembly will be ready by 2025. To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, the factory is the EV manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US.

Topics: Electric Vehicle Saudi Arabia

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

Reuters

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Moscow Exchange will ban the use of dollars as collateral to underwrite transactions, it said on Monday, as Russia seeks to cut dependence on currencies of nations that have imposed sanctions on it.

A statement posted on the exchange’s website said the new policy would come into effect on Aug. 29. It gave no details.

Earlier this month the exchange — the country’s largest bourse — said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25 percent from 50 percent.

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms “unfriendly,” calling for their conversion into alternatives.

The US and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions, including those targeting the country’s largest lenders and President Vladimir Putin, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Topics: Russia Dollar bourse sanctions Ukraine US

