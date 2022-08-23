You are here

Saudi's Ironman Mohammed Al-Marzouki heading to world champs in Hawaii

Mohammed Al-Marzouki, Saudi's fastest Ironman athlete. (Saudi Triathlon Federation)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Kingdom’s fastest triathlete qualified for Kailua-Kona from Oct. 6-8
Historically, Saudi Arabia hasn’t produced too many internationally successful athletes in the sports of swimming, cycling, or even running.

Never mind ones that combine all three, as in the Ironman.

The extreme climate conditions of the Kingdom aren’t ideal for the combination of these disciplines, but things are changing.

The triathlon bug is catching on across Saudi Arabia, with males and females seeing it as a way towards a healthier lifestyle and empowerment for their families and the wider community.

A leading practitioner is Mohammed Al-Marzouki who qualified for the upcoming World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with the fastest-ever time for a Saudi.

He secured qualification at Ironman Kazakhstan last week and is now looking forward to taking on the world’s best from Oct. 6 to 8.

Much of the credit for that must go to Will Clarke, founder and head coach of Riot Racing Club, who for several years has guided a group of Saudi athletes to great success off little or no base in the sport whatsoever.

The Al-Marzouki household has, in fact, two triathletes. Mohammed’s wife Raneem has recently embraced the sport and is now being coached by Riot Racing Club coach and pro triathlete Ruth Astle. Since taking up triathlon, she has gone from strength to strength, finishing her first 70.3 in Kazakhstan.

They also have three young girls who will look to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

Mohammed’s fellow Riot Racing Club compatriot and Vice President of the Saud Triathlon Federation Jude Jamjoom, said: “Al-Marzouki’s dedication and commitment are unmatched. Watching his growth and clinical precision in execution over the past few years has been fascinating. From training sessions, to strength and conditioning, to his fixation on macros and eating (clean).”

“It was clear to anyone that he had found his thing and that he was fully invested in ensuring that he continued to grow in the sport.”

In less than two years in triathlon, and from a limited background in any sport, Al-Marzouki, under Clarke’s watchful eye, has had a meteoric rise.

“Those unfamiliar with Al-Marzouki might think it’s simply natural talent but the reality is he was meticulous in everything he did, to the extent that we usually joked around with him and said that he had reached a state of obsession, probably because secretly inside we wish we had the same level of commitment,” Jamjoom said.

“He is a brother, a friend, a role model, an inspiration, and a testament that hard work, discipline, consistency and sacrifice do pay off,” she added.

At Ironman Kazakhstan last weekend, Al-Marzouki qualified for the World Championships with another well executed race, in particular using his talent on the bike to push himself up the rankings and finish with a new Saudi record over the distance.

With less than seven weeks to go until Kona, it’s time to recover fast and get back to preparation, according to his coach.

“I have worked with many athletes over the years but Mohammed is one of the most trainable and relentless of them all,” said Clarke. “Whatever I throw at him in training, he gets it done and can soak it all up and progress almost week upon week and the commitment is totally unwavering.

“He’s most obviously a very talented cyclist, in the two years I’ve been working with him he’s progressed more than anyone I’ve ever coached,” he added. “Our focus now is to turn around quickly from this last Ironman, and get him back in a good place mentally and physically. The race wasn’t perfect in Kazakhstan, we can still unlock some barriers before Hawaii which is very exciting because there are still many improvements left to be found.”

“Whatever happens it’s a hell of an achievement to make it to the biggest stage this sport has to offer, especially this quickly in his athletic career,” Clarke added.

“He’ll be pretty tired over the coming weeks but most of the work is done for Hawaii and it’s nearly time for the big dance which I cannot wait to witness firsthand.”

 

Topics: sport triathlon Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr for title: 9 predictions for 2022-23 SPL season

Al-Nassr for title: 9 predictions for 2022-23 SPL season
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

  • End to Al-Hilal’s dominance, goals galore for Odion Ighalo, standout season for Firas Al-Buraikan
RIYADH: The 2022-2023 season of the Saudi Professional League is almost upon us and there are, as always, lots of questions. Arab News looked into the future and attempted to predict this season’s major issues.

Champions: Al-Nassr

It is the toughest call of all, but of the contenders, Al-Nassr are the ones who have really strengthened over the summer.

The club finished strongly last season with 16 points from the last six games and it went almost unnoticed that they finished just six points behind the champions Al-Hilal.

The three big signings look very good on paper. David Ospina in goal, full-back Ghislain Konan, and midfielder Luis Gustavo all have good experience in the big leagues and if they settle then Al-Nassr should take some stopping.

Much depends on new coach Rudi Garcia, but he has worked at huge clubs such as Roma and Lyon and will not be fazed by taking on Al-Hilal.

Add attacking talent such as Pity Martinez (2018 South American player of the year), Talisca, who was a standout last season, and Vincent Aboubakar, top scorer at the last Africa Cup of Nations, and Al-Nassr have all the ingredients in place for title No. 10. Add to that good local talent, including an improving Ayman Yahya, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sultan Al-Ghanam, and Abdulelah Al-Amri.

With no Champions League commitments, it is all looking very promising for the Riyadh club.

Second place: Al-Hilal

Only once in the past decade has Al-Hilal finished outside the top two and it is unlikely to happen this time around. Every season, the Riyadh giants target first place, just like last season when they won title No. 18.

This summer’s transfer ban means that coach Ramon Diaz has not been able to strengthen his squad, however. There have, instead, been rumors of playmaker Matheus Pereira wanting away and even question marks over whether star striker Odion Ighalo would stay.

There are injury issues too, as well as the Mohamed Kanno saga, the one that caused the ban, that do not help. Add Asian Champions League commitments and several of their players heading to the World Cup, and it all adds up to a more difficult season than usual.

Yet, despite all this, Al-Hilal can never be counted out. In February, they were 16 points behind Al-Ittihad but ended up taking the title. The Blues are a winning machine and, as well as the talent, have an amazing mentality. But no new players — at least until January — may make the difference this time.

Third place: Al-Ittihad

The Tigers have been licking their wounds since throwing away a double-digit lead in last season’s title race. Under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo, they are likely to come out fighting.

The additions of Tarek Hamed and Helder Costa look to be good ones, but the four-month ban on prolific striker Abderrazak Hamdallah could be costly. There are questions over the defense that the coach will need to answer but the big one is how the failure last season will affect the mood and mentality.

Surprise package: Al-Ettifaq

Last season, a late run under Patrice Carteron saw the men from Dammam escape relegation, just.

The Frenchman knows the region well and while he is not the type to stay in one place for too long, the former Lyon boss, who has won the African Champions League and the Egyptian title, did seem to galvanize the players after arriving in February and that brought results when they were needed.

There is a decent spine at Al-Ettifaq. New goalkeeper Paulo Victor has a solid resume, Swedish striker Robin Quaison has shown he can score, and midfield looks promising too, especially if the new signings can gel quickly.

Apart from a second-round clash with Al-Ittihad, the team’s start looks fairly gentle and if there are points on the board early on, the pressure is off, and the prospect of a much better season is on.

Top scorer: Odion Ighalo

The suspension of Hamdallah until December means that it is unlikely, though not impossible, that the Moroccan will win the Golden Boot for a third time.

It gives Odion Ighalo, who looks to be staying at Al-Hilal and in good pre-season form, a great chance to repeat his feat from last season when he finished top of the scoring charts, splitting his goals between Al-Shabab and then the champions after his mid-season transfer.

All in all, the Nigerian scored 24 goals and is one those strikers that can be almost invisible but then pops up with a goal. The former Manchester United man will surely be finding the target on a regular basis. There is no World Cup to deal with and with Al-Hilal, there are sure to be lots of chances.

Best goalkeeper: David Ospina

He is the highest-profile goalkeeper in the league and was playing regularly in Serie A for Napoli last season and before that featured in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal.

With more than 100 caps for Colombia, he has a resume that few other goalkeepers can match and in 2015, was called the best goalkeeper in the English Premier League by an admittedly biased Arsene Wenger.

Ospina is a great shot stopper but is not the tallest and that, and his reputation for making errors, has perhaps stopped him from reaching the very top echelons of the goalkeeping world, but he has got close.

A first league title win outside his homeland would add to that resume and may lead other Saudi Arabian clubs to look for bigger name No. 1s.

Foreign player to watch: Ever Banega

There are so many to choose from but there can be few better than the Argentine playmaker who has made Al-Shabab tick in the past two seasons.

He is now well and truly settled in Riyadh and under Spanish coach Vicente Moreno should be ready to set the league alight. If Al-Shabab are going to challenge for the title, then they will need their 34-year-old fit and firing.

There is another Argentine in Pity Martinez who has yet, partly due to injuries, to show his true ability for Al-Nassr though there were flashes late last season. With plenty of time to train, the former River Plate man could be like a new signing for the Yellows.

Saudi player to watch: Firas Al-Buraikan

It is to be hoped that Hassan Tambakti, a young center-back, gets more minutes on the pitch with Al-Shabab this season, as the 23-year-old has real potential.

The big story however may be that of Firas Al-Buraikan who, similar to Tambakti, joined the under-23 team after the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup in June and helped the young Green Falcons win the title.

There is a shortage of Saudi Arabian strikers playing regularly and he was the only homegrown forward to finish among the top 10 scorers last season, especially impressive as he was playing for Al-Fateh and not one of the giants.

If the 22-year-old keeps improving, especially with the injury to Al-Hilal’s Saleh Al-Shehri, then he will be starting, and perhaps starring at the World Cup.

Coach to watch: Nuno Espirito Santo

It is a funny old game. One year ago, the Portuguese boss was sitting on top of the English Premier League after three wins out of three with Tottenham Hotspur but now he is in Jeddah.

If Nuno can achieve success in Saudi Arabia and Asia and not jump at the first chance to return to Europe that comes along, then he really could show others that this is a place where coaches can make a difference and work with top players.

That is in the future, as the first task will be to bring the title to Al-Ittihad for the first time since 2009. The Tigers messed it up last season but now have a high-profile boss and higher expectations.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal to face Zamalek in clash of Arab champions at Lusail Super Cup

Al-Hilal to face Zamalek in clash of Arab champions at Lusail Super Cup
Updated 23 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

  • Saudi, Egyptian champions will meet on Sept. 9 at largest stadium to be used at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
RIYADH: Reigning Asian and Saudi champions Al-Hilal are set to meet newly crowned Egyptian Premier League winners Zamalek in the Lusail Super Cup match, to be played at the largest stadium of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The game will take place at Doha’s 80,000-plus capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sept. 9.

Zamalek had previously defeated Al-Hilal 2-1 in October 2018 to claim the Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

The Cairo giants’ goals came from Hamdi Al-Naqaz and Kabongo Kasongo, while Omar Khribin scored for Al-Hilal.

The first meeting between the two clubs came in the 1989 Arab Cup Winners’ Cup and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Topics: Al-Hilal Zamalek Lusail Super Cup

Women's team now officially part of Newcastle United promise a quiet revolution

Women’s team now officially part of Newcastle United promise a quiet revolution
Updated 23 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Currently in the fourth-tier of the game, ambition of attracting top England players and silverware
NEWCASTLE: While England’s Lionesses were making waves across the continent with their historic European Championship victory at Wembley last month, a more quiet, understated revolution was already underway around 480 kilometers further north.

This did not have the pomp, ceremony or silverware that famous title win warranted, or even the column centimeters, however it did not lack an ounce of ambition. And with that ambition, the expectation that silverware will follow is seen very much as inevitable.

“We will sign England internationals, stars of English football.”

The words echoed around a cavernous room at Newcastle United’s training ground. Funding and blue-sky thinking knows no bounds with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media at the helm on Tyneside.

But few among the gathered group from Newcastle United Women, an often-forgotten institution, who wear club colors but have not traditionally been funded by the body itself, could comprehend what their new boss-in-waiting was telling them.

Jaws dropped, some even privately questioned the veracity and feasibility of such a statement, as then club stand-in chief executive, and part owner, Amanda Staveley delivered it.

With formalities now completed, Newcastle United Women are now officially under the stewardship of Newcastle United Football Club, for the first time ever.

It must be said, Newcastle United’s women team — and realizing the dream — is very much Staveley’s baby.

How could a football club in the fourth tier of women’s football — the FA Women’s National League Division One — who rub shoulders with the likes of Norton & Stockton Ancients, Merseyrail and Durham Cestria, far from the topflight might and Champions League panache of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, even consider signing any of England’s soon-to-be summer heroes?

If Staveley’s got anything to do with it, which she very much has, having seen her own, and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s agreement to manage the immediate future of United underlined by majority shareholders PIF, then doubt at your peril.

It’s been some ride already: From playing in front of friends and family, as well as the odd diehard spectator, to within seven months walking out in front of more than 22,000 people at St James’ Park. It very much feels like things are just getting started.

That crowd, despite it being four divisions down from the upper echelons of the English game, was the biggest women’s football turnout in England in the whole of the 2021-22 season.

Howay the lasses indeed.

Topics: football Newcastle United

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria

Top youth footballers kick off Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia have been placed in Group D alongside Egypt, Syria and Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia hosted, and won, the first edition of the competition in 2011
ARAB NEWS: The 2022 Arab Cup U-17 is set to kick off today in Algeria with two matches, marking the fourth edition of the competition.

Organized by the Algerian Football Federation and the Union of Arab Football Associations, the 16-team tournament will run until Sept. 8 at two stadiums in the Oran province of the country.

Hosts Algeria play against Palestine at Abdelkerim Kerroum Stadium, with fellow group teams Sudan taking on the UAE at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium, also on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia have been placed in Group D alongside Egypt, Syria and Lebanon.

Group B is made up of Tunisia, Libya, Oman and Yemen, while Group C sees Morocco, Iraq, Comoros and Mauritania facing off.

Saudi Arabia hosted, and won, the first edition of the competition in 2011, defeating Syria 4-3 in the final.

A year later, the tournament was held in Tunisia, with the home nation emerging triumphant after overcoming Iraq 3-0 in the final.

In 2014 in Qatar, Iraq defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to take the crown.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Arab Cup U-17

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter

Zamalek claim Egyptian Premier League title after Pyramids falter
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

  • The Cairo giants have unassailable lead, while rival’s challenge ends with 1-0 loss to Future FC
Zamalek have retained the Egyptian Premier League title they won last season after nearest challengers Pyramids lost 1-0 at home to Future FC on Monday night.

The title celebration will commence on Tuesday night when they take on Al-Ittihad in Matchday 32 of the season.

The Cairo giants, with 75 points, now lead second-placed Pyramids by an unassailable seven points with only two rounds of matches left.

This is Zamalek’s 14th title win since the league championship was launched in 1948. Only fierce local rival Al-Ahly, with a record 42 titles, have more.

Topics: football Egypt Zamalek

