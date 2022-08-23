Saudi’s Ironman Mohammed Al-Marzouki heading to world champs in Hawaii

Historically, Saudi Arabia hasn’t produced too many internationally successful athletes in the sports of swimming, cycling, or even running.
Never mind ones that combine all three, as in the Ironman.
The extreme climate conditions of the Kingdom aren’t ideal for the combination of these disciplines, but things are changing.
The triathlon bug is catching on across Saudi Arabia, with males and females seeing it as a way towards a healthier lifestyle and empowerment for their families and the wider community.
A leading practitioner is Mohammed Al-Marzouki who qualified for the upcoming World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with the fastest-ever time for a Saudi.
He secured qualification at Ironman Kazakhstan last week and is now looking forward to taking on the world’s best from Oct. 6 to 8.
Much of the credit for that must go to Will Clarke, founder and head coach of Riot Racing Club, who for several years has guided a group of Saudi athletes to great success off little or no base in the sport whatsoever.
The Al-Marzouki household has, in fact, two triathletes. Mohammed’s wife Raneem has recently embraced the sport and is now being coached by Riot Racing Club coach and pro triathlete Ruth Astle. Since taking up triathlon, she has gone from strength to strength, finishing her first 70.3 in Kazakhstan.
They also have three young girls who will look to follow in their parents’ footsteps.
Mohammed’s fellow Riot Racing Club compatriot and Vice President of the Saud Triathlon Federation Jude Jamjoom, said: “Al-Marzouki’s dedication and commitment are unmatched. Watching his growth and clinical precision in execution over the past few years has been fascinating. From training sessions, to strength and conditioning, to his fixation on macros and eating (clean).”
“It was clear to anyone that he had found his thing and that he was fully invested in ensuring that he continued to grow in the sport.”
In less than two years in triathlon, and from a limited background in any sport, Al-Marzouki, under Clarke’s watchful eye, has had a meteoric rise.
“Those unfamiliar with Al-Marzouki might think it’s simply natural talent but the reality is he was meticulous in everything he did, to the extent that we usually joked around with him and said that he had reached a state of obsession, probably because secretly inside we wish we had the same level of commitment,” Jamjoom said.
“He is a brother, a friend, a role model, an inspiration, and a testament that hard work, discipline, consistency and sacrifice do pay off,” she added.
At Ironman Kazakhstan last weekend, Al-Marzouki qualified for the World Championships with another well executed race, in particular using his talent on the bike to push himself up the rankings and finish with a new Saudi record over the distance.
With less than seven weeks to go until Kona, it’s time to recover fast and get back to preparation, according to his coach.
“I have worked with many athletes over the years but Mohammed is one of the most trainable and relentless of them all,” said Clarke. “Whatever I throw at him in training, he gets it done and can soak it all up and progress almost week upon week and the commitment is totally unwavering.
“He’s most obviously a very talented cyclist, in the two years I’ve been working with him he’s progressed more than anyone I’ve ever coached,” he added. “Our focus now is to turn around quickly from this last Ironman, and get him back in a good place mentally and physically. The race wasn’t perfect in Kazakhstan, we can still unlock some barriers before Hawaii which is very exciting because there are still many improvements left to be found.”
“Whatever happens it’s a hell of an achievement to make it to the biggest stage this sport has to offer, especially this quickly in his athletic career,” Clarke added.
“He’ll be pretty tired over the coming weeks but most of the work is done for Hawaii and it’s nearly time for the big dance which I cannot wait to witness firsthand.”