TOKYO: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday to retain his title and continue his resurgence after a wrist injury.

The title is Alcaraz’s third of the year after the Australian Open and the Qatar Open, before ⁠the 23-year-old was ⁠sidelined for nearly five months and returned at the US Open in late August.

The world number three started shakily at Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum, ⁠dropping serve in the first game, but soon recovered and dialled up the intensity to break Lehecka’s serve with a scorching backhand to level at 3-3.

More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime ⁠drop-shot ⁠en route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for victory.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion took control midway through the second set, breaking to take a 4-3 lead before sealing victory by forcing an error on match point.