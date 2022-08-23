You are here

Egypt Aluminum confirms capital raise plans amid PIF investment rumors

Egypt Aluminum confirms capital raise plans amid PIF investment rumors
The capital raise is aimed to maintain the current production capacity of 320,000 tons a year (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt Aluminum confirms capital raise plans amid PIF investment rumors

Egypt Aluminum confirms capital raise plans amid PIF investment rumors
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt Aluminum has confirmed it is currently studying increasing the company’s capital amid rumors that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is mulling over investing in the company. 

In a recent stock exchange filing, the firm added it will present the transaction to a strategic investor and revealed that the capital raise is aimed to maintain the current production capacity of 320,000 tons a year. 

PIF earlier this month launched the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. to invest in a wide range of sectors across the North African country.

Egyptian Media Production City Co. which was also touted as a potential investment destination for the PIF, has denied reports of selling stakes to the fund.

“There are no negotiations, either from near or far, about selling a share of the Egyptian Media Production City Co. to the Saudi sovereign fund,” Abdel Fattah Al-Jabali, chairman of EMPC told Asharq.

Asharq also reported that two unnamed sources said the PIF did not express any interest in acquiring stakes in the Egyptian company.

Topics: Egypt Aluminum Saudi PIF Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1

Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1

Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority has announced that starting Sept. 1 all requests related to properties will be handled and processed digitally.

It is part of the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy to streamline and expedite official procedures.

In this regard, the authority has developed an integrated electronic database in coordination with other civic agencies.
The real estate authority has asked all related government entities to nominate representatives to join a workshop to receive training to use the new digital system.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate digital transformation

Energy security at risk due to climate change 'misconceptions': report

Energy security at risk due to climate change ‘misconceptions’: report
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Energy security at risk due to climate change ‘misconceptions’: report

Energy security at risk due to climate change ‘misconceptions’: report
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Climate change misconceptions are leading investors to turn away from the oil sector in what is a threat to energy security, according to a report released by King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.  

The report noted the oil industry has been facing investment issues since 2014, but it showed signs of recovery in 2017. 

However, the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak saw investment drop to its lowest in the last decade — with the recovery the following year still at around 25 percent below pre-pandemic levels. 

According to the report, the four key challenges that are negatively impacting investments in the sector are price volatility, uncertainties due to significantly diverging long-term forecasts, increasing climate change concerns, and the lack of regulation on environmental, social, and governance. 

“The oil and gas industry has suffered from external discreditation through climate and social misconceptions, generating stigmas that have affected its investment attractiveness,” said KAPSARC in the report.

The report estimates that global oil and gas investments, which include both midstream and downstream, will increase by just $26 billion this year, significantly down on the more than $140 billion increase needed by 2025.

“A commodity with high price volatility is not the first option among value investors looking for steady gains or short-term wins,” said the report. 

The report, however, noted that interventions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, helped market predictability and have provided some comfort for investors. 

The report points out that Environmental, Social and Governance strategies in the oil and gas industry have focussed mainly on environmental and not social issues. 

It was also argued that while large firms such as Shell, BP, and Chevron are able to implement such policies, “the industry has many small independent companies with a limited number of workers who have no time to implement ESG in their companies.”

The report added: “Many of the net-zero assumptions are conditional on the extensive and successful implementation of climate policies.” 

It further stated that companies with long-life conventional portfolios like Aramco have lower corporate upstream emission intensities than those with other production mechanisms.

Topics: Oil investment Energy security King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Adtech startup ArabyAds raises $30m in a pre-series B funding

Adtech startup ArabyAds raises $30m in a pre-series B funding
Updated 45 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Adtech startup ArabyAds raises $30m in a pre-series B funding

Adtech startup ArabyAds raises $30m in a pre-series B funding
Updated 45 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ArabyAds, a UAE-headquartered advertising technology company, raised $30 million in a pre-series B funding round from AfricInvest.

The company will use the funds to expand its footprint, accelerate its technological advancement, and hire more talent to support growth.

“ArabyAds is committed to transforming the digital advertising landscape with innovation and has been leading the way to deliver performance advertising with its platform offerings,” Mahmoud Fathy, CEO and co-founder of ArabyAds, said in a statement.

The company, which was founded in Egypt in 2013, provides advertisers with customer acquisition, retention, and monetization through its technology platforms.

Topics: ArabyAds funding expansion

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Yuan extends loss to 2-year lows; Aviation regulator sets up goals for drone industry

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Yuan extends loss to 2-year lows; Aviation regulator sets up goals for drone industry
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Yuan extends loss to 2-year lows; Aviation regulator sets up goals for drone industry

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; Yuan extends loss to 2-year lows; Aviation regulator sets up goals for drone industry
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chinese blue chips inched lower on Tuesday, as investors worried that recent support measures were not enough to turn around the country’s beleaguered property sector, while rising COVID-19 cases and extended power curbs also dented sentiment.

The CSI300 Index had slipped 0.2 percent by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was up 0.2 percent after dropping as much as 0.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.5 percent, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent.

Real estate developers lost 1.4 percent, after closing almost flat in the previous session, even as China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference.

Yuan extends loss

The yuan weakened to a two-year low against a resurgent dollar on Tuesday as Beijing’s steps to easy policies to revive faltering growth and the Federal Reserve’s relentless tightening streak kept pressure on the Chinese currency.

The onshore yuan extended its recent decline in morning trade, touching 6.8552 per dollar, the weakest level against the greenback since September 2020. At midday, the yuan was changing hands at 6.8508.

The yuan has weakened nearly 2 percent against the dollar since Aug. 15, when China’s central bank unexpectedly reduced two key policy rates to shore up a struggling economy. 

China’s aviation regulator sets up goals for drone industry

China’s civil aviation regulator on Monday proposed a roadmap for development of its civilian drone industry, saying it wanted to boost their use in inner-city logistics and eventually for long-haul goods transport.

The proposed plan by the Civil Aviation Administration of China detailed various targets the regulator wanted its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry to reach by the years 2025, 2030 and 2035, including improving regulations and expanding airspace capacity for civilian UAVs.

Several companies in China have for years explored the use of drones or box-like robots on wheels to deliver parcels but widespread adoption has been slow amid regulatory hurdles and heavy reliance on human couriers.

The goal is to “enhance China’s international competitiveness in the field of unmanned aviation as well as the country’s right to speak on international civil aviation rules and standards...and reach the goal of becoming a global civil aviation power,” it said.

The CAAC said its plan was open to public comment until Sept. 5.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China In-Focus 

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year

India In-Focus — Bond yields, shares rise; Apple to make iPhone14 in India; McLaren to enter Indian market this year
Updated 23 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian government bond yields rose on Tuesday after the 10-year US Treasury yield crossed the 3 percent mark to hit a five-week high, with market participants also fretting about persistent inflationary headwinds.

Traders are also awaiting debt supply from states, which are scheduled to raise 68 billion rupees ($851.35 million) through the sale of 10-year to 24-year bonds. The size of funds, however, is less than half of 152 billion rupees they were expected to raise.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3 percent as of 0505 GMT. The yield has risen 9 basis points in the last three sessions and ended at 7.27 percent on Monday.

Shares edge up

Meanwhile, Indian shares edged up marginally on Tuesday in after a weak start, trailing the rest of Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index opened down 0.7 percent but recouped losses and was up 0.2 percent at 17,529.4 as of 0411 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1 percent to 58862.95.

The Nifty metal index was up 1 percent while information technology stocks declined with the Nifty IT index went down 1.3 percent.

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Bloomberg 

Apple Inc. plans to start manufacturing its iPhone 14 model in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

McLaren to enter Indian market later this year

British sports car maker McLaren said on Monday it was entering the Indian market, with its first retail outlet set to open in Mumbai later this year.

India is largely a low-cost and price-sensitive car market in which luxury models account for just over 1 percent of total annual sales of about 3 million.

McLaren said it had selected Infinity Cars as its retail partner in the country, with the Mumbai outlet set to open in October.

Tesla Inc. put on hold plans to sell its electric cars in India and abandoned a search for showroom space after failing to secure lower import taxes, Reuters reported in May.

Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Suzuki Motor Corp., dominates the entry-level, small car segment in India and is the country’s biggest carmaker.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Apple McLaren

