Israel’s attempt to demolish buildings, facilities in West Bank condemned

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian legal institution accused the Israeli military authorities of making a unilateral decision to empty portions of Area C in the West Bank by demolishing buildings and agricultural facilities of Palestinian communities without prior notice.
The Jerusalem Center for Legal Aid accused the Israeli Civil Administration, the executive arm of the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Supreme Organization Council of serving the alleged occupation plans of Israel for emptying Area C.
The center said that it was surprised to receive a brief response from the Israeli authorities, which stated that “submitting a detailed plan does not freeze or prevent the implementation of the demolition decision in the construction files.”
According to the center, presenting a detailed plan is a procedure that has been followed for years and that it is necessary to exhaust legal procedures in place before heading to the administrative court and getting a temporary demolition order.
In recent years, the center’s lawyers have submitted hundreds of detailed plans in the files they are following up on, most of which have not yet had a hearing date set for them.
Abdullah Hammad, director of the local advocacy department at the center, told Arab News: “These Israeli measures put about 700 buildings and agricultural facilities in Area C in danger of being demolished at any moment without waiting for appeal decisions from Israeli courts.”
Hammad explained that this policy prevents Palestinians from investing in Area C because of the lack of protection from demolitions, and makes it impossible to get building licenses from the administration.
He further clarified that those who have invested in the area live in a state of constant anxiety.
According to Hammad, many of the structures under threat of demolition were constructed with European help.
He stressed that from the beginning of this year until the end of June, 500 structures were demolished in Area C, affecting the lives of 150,000 Palestinians.
Meanwhile, the center, in coordination with the legal department of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission and other partners, is conducting intensive consultations to identify legal interventions in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions.
Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News that successive Israeli governments have consistently forbade Palestinians from building in Area C while allowing the expansion of Israeli settlements at the expense of Palestinian land and water sources.
Meanwhile, sources said that Israel has allowed settlers to fly drones over Area C to monitor the activities of its inhabitants.
The center is adopting various means, the most important of which is to approach the Israeli courts.
Still, the center’s advocates believe that the judicial system of the Israeli occupation is unfair and seeks to legalize the demolitions.
According to the records of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Israel demolished 1,673 facilities and displaced 3,382 people in Area C in 2021.
From 2009 to August 2022, Israel destroyed 8,665 facilities and relocated 12,771 people in the same area.
Court denies Ben & Jerry’s effort to prevent sales in Israeli settlements
Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer sell its ice cream in the Palestinian territories in July last year
Israeli license-holder Avi Zinger has continued to produce the ice cream in Tel Aviv and distribute it in the settlements
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP
NEW YORK: Ben & Jerry’s lost its bid Monday to block its parent company Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements, which the US firm said would run counter to its values.
The company, known for its political activism, took the unusual step seeking an injunction after London-based Unilever announced it had sold its interest in the ice cream to an Israeli license-holder.
However, a US federal judge ruled Monday the ice cream company had “failed to demonstrate” that the move to sell the goods in the Israeli-occupied settlements caused it “irreparable harm.”
In July last year, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer sell its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, which the Jewish state seized in 1967, saying it was “inconsistent with our values,” although it said it would keep selling its products in Israel.
However, Israeli license-holder Avi Zinger had continued to produce the ice cream in his factory in the suburbs of Tel Aviv and distribute it to the Israeli settlements, going against the company’s decision.
Hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.
On July 5, Ben and Jerry’s asked that any agreement allowing distribution or sale of its products in the West Bank be dissolved and that any further such transaction go before its board of directors to be given a green light.
Unilever’s decision was “made without the consent of Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board,” and goes against the merger agreement that gave the board the ability to protect the founder’s values and reputation, the complaint said.
However, US District Court Judge Andrew Carter Jr in Manhattan said the idea the company’s messaging could be marred or customers could become confused about its core values was “too speculative.”
Founded in the United States in 1978, Ben & Jerry’s is known for championing progressive causes, including protecting the environment and promoting human rights, and has frequently released special ice cream flavors to support causes or in protest.
Contacted by AFP Monday, Ben & Jerry’s declined to immediately comment on the decision.
Unilever did not respond to an AFP request for comment.
Special interview: Abraham Accords have ‘not fundamentally changed Palestinians’ situation,’ says EU envoy
Dialogue that recognizes need to combine normalization with peace progress is key to a lasting settlement, Sven Koopmans tells Arab News
He says Saudi Arabia has a very important role to play in the resolution of Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab conflicts
Updated 23 August 2022
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Normalization between Israel and Arab nations ought to occur in tandem with resolving simmering regional conflict because the Abraham Accords alone have not fundamentally changed the situation for the Palestinians, Sven Koopmans, the EU special representative for the Middle East Peace Process, has said.
The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements that have resulted in the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries. The UAE was the first to sign the pact in 2020, inaugurating a new era of political, economic and security cooperation with Israel in the face of common strategic concerns and regional threats.
“I think these accords have, in some way, shown that change is possible,” Koopmans, a Dutch international lawyer and former politician, told Arab News during a visit to Riyadh on Monday
“Relations between the countries (concerned) have changed and we see positive things come out of it. At the same time, I do not believe that those agreements have fundamentally changed the situation for the Palestinians.”
Although welcomed by much of the international community at the time, skeptics had warned that normalization alone would do little to resolve the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nor would it bring about a final settlement based on the two-state solution.
In the absence of tangible progress toward a peace settlement that addresses the needs of the Palestinians, most Arab countries have declined to embrace the logic of normalization of ties with Israel.
Koopmans said he had talks on Monday with Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, in the course of which they discussed the Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Arab conflicts and the need to find a positive solution that would offer peace, not just for the Palestinians and the Israelis but for the wider region.
“I believe Saudi Arabia has a very important role to play,” Koopmans told Arab News.
“It is everyone’s hope that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gets resolved and that a Palestinian state comes into full existence and is recognized. For that, we need more.
“So, that’s also what I’m discussing with the Saudi government and with many other governments in the region. How can we do everything in a way so that, at the same time you have normalization, you also have actual peace? We cannot leave one thing for later. That may never happen.”
Koopmans, who has been tasked by the EU with providing an active contribution to the final settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, highlighted the continued relevance of the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2002.
The initiative, which was re-endorsed at the 2007 and at the 2017 Arab League summits, offers normalization of relations in return for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Arab territories, a “just settlement” of the Palestinian refugee problem, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Saudi Arabia and several other states want to see the Arab Peace Initiative implemented before they agree to consider formal normalization with Israel.
“I should first say that the EU also supports the Arab Peace Initiative, and that initiative of King Abdullah at that time was very courageous and very important, and I believe it still stands and we still support this,” said Koopmans.
“There are many obstacles to seeing it become reality, and those obstacles are precisely what we are working on right now.”
Splits within the Palestinian body politic, together with Israel’s own protracted political difficulties, are just some of the many obstacles stalling the peace process. Koopmans believes the way forward is for all parties to recognize the interests they hold in common.
“We need to come to a point where everybody is strong enough and willing enough to say now is the time for peace, as I believe,” Koopmans said.
“If we all look at what our real interests are, then we find much that unites us, including the Europeans.
“We want security for the Middle East. We want everybody to live in freedom. We want people to enjoy equal rights. And we want all the nations in this part of the world so close to ours to have good trade relations, to have energy and water and climate change agreements and exchanges.
“There is a lot to be done on that front, and I believe it is in everyone’s interest. And so that is the effort that I have come to Saudi Arabia to discuss with your government.”
For some observers, formal recognition of a Palestinian state is an important prerequisite to reinvigorating the peace process. For Koopmans, however, the timing of such recognition is important.
“There are some European member states, some countries that recognize a Palestinian state. The majority does not,” Koopmans said.
He dismissed the notion that some instruction to this effect had come from “EU organizations in Brussels or from me.”
“I believe that if we can solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a wider conflict, then it becomes very easy for everyone to recognize.
“In fact, that would be an integral part of it, because at least in Europe, also, those countries that do not recognize a Palestinian state very much believe that it is necessary, that there is eventually a Palestinian state.
“But they say, okay, first it needs to be recognized and negotiated. Where precisely are the borders? How are the government institutions set up and able to function in a sovereign way … without Israeli occupation? They want to see that first. And that is part of the peace agreement that we should all be working on, and not just between Israel and Palestine but, again, also with the Arab neighbors.
“And maybe there is some combination to be seen, because when will Arab states that do not recognize Israel at this time recognize Israel? I think it may be the same day that some European countries recognize a Palestinian state. So, let’s do it all together.”
In the meantime, Koopmans and other diplomats working on the Israel-Palestine case are adamant that Palestinian attacks must stop and further Israeli settlement expansion must be halted before talks can resume in good faith.
“These settlements are illegal,” said Koopmans. “The EU is very clear about that, as is the UN and the US and so many around the world. And, so, we will keep speaking out against them. My role as EU special representative is next to that. In addition to that, to work to revive the peace process.
“Many people say the peace process does not exist and, in a way, they are right. There are no active negotiations to finally conclude the Israeli-Palestinian and the Israeli-Arab conflict, but it has to end. The occupation cannot go on forever. The violence that we see, the terrorist attacks that we see, they cannot go on forever.
“They must stop. And the best way to stop them is to have serious negotiations about peace between Israel and the Palestinians so that there is a vibrant Palestinian state alongside a vibrant Israel, that both are secure. But then there also needs to be peace (between Israel) with Saudi Arabia, with Lebanon, with Algeria, with all the countries in the region.”
In Koopmans’ opinion, forming a broad and inclusive dialogue that recognizes the need to combine normalization with genuine progress toward peace is key to establishing a lasting settlement.
“I do believe that all countries in this region have an interest in this conflict and rather in this conflict going away and having peace,” said Koopmans. “And I think that that means we need to speak with Saudi Arabia as a very big player, but also with Egypt and Jordan and many other countries in the region.
“Iran also has a strong concern about what happens in the region. Israel has a strong concern about what happens in Iran. Again, it is not my role to pinpoint particular players or to say he or she did this. But it is my role to contribute to having everyone be part of the solution.”
Ahead of new school year, UAE says all students will be able to attend lessons in person
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday that all students will be able to attend lessons in person during the upcoming academic year, including those who are not vaccinated for health reasons.
Masks remain mandatory inside closed spaces, and the option of remote learning and work is available for students and administrative and teaching staff who have COVID-19 or who have respiratory symptoms until they undertake a test, the authority said.
Several shootouts have already taken place this summer between rival forces in the capital
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters
TUNIS: The United Nations Libya mission said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by what it called an ongoing mobilization of forces and threats to use force to resolve the country’s political crisis.
Libya has been enmeshed in a stalemate for months after the eastern-based parliament swore in a new prime minister despite the incumbent in Tripoli refusing to cede power, leading to a standoff with armed factions backing each side.
Several shootouts have already taken place this summer between rival forces in the capital, raising the prospect of wider clashes and a return to sustained warfare after two years of comparative peace.
In Tripoli, Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah was installed last year through a UN-backed process to head the new Government of National Unity and oversee an election that was scheduled to be held last December.
After the election process collapsed with rival factions refusing to agree on the rules, the eastern-based parliament said Dbeibah’s term had expired and it appointed Fathi Bashagha to lead a new government.
However, Dbeibah and some major factions in northwest Libya have rejected the parliament’s right to replace him and he has said he will only quit after national elections.
CAIRO: The presidents of Egypt and the UAE, the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, and Iraq’s prime minister visited the city of New El-Alamein, northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed Egypt’s appreciation for its close historical ties with these countries.
His spokesman Bassam Radi said the “fraternal meeting” in New El-Alamein — which was inaugurated by El-Sisi on March 1, 2018 — witnessed discussions on enhancing various aspects of bilateral relations.