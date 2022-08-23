You are here

  Moody's downgrades APMI One's senior secured debt rating to Ba1 

APMI One’s senior secured rating of Ba1 reflects relatively stable and predictable revenue streams underpinned by long term availability-based offtake contracts.
RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the rating of fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds issued by ACWA Power Management and Investments One Ltd. to Ba1 from Baa3.

The outlook remains stable, said a statement issued by the US credit rating agency.

The $814 million of 5.95 percent fixed rate amortizing senior secured bonds are due in December 2039.

The action came following the refinancing of project debt at Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co. which has increased project level debt from SR2.8 million ($763 million) to SR5.2 million. 

It also came after the sale of Shuqaiq Water and Electricity Co., which reduced the diversification of APMI One cash flows, the statement added. 

APMI One’s senior secured rating of Ba1 reflects relatively stable and predictable revenue streams underpinned by long term availability-based offtake contracts.

The rating also shows the projects are using proven technologies from reputable suppliers and indicated diversification of cash flows from six separate projects and ACWA Power’s wholly owned operations and maintenance subsidiary NOMAC.

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina on Tuesday said that OPEC+ partners will continue to work together to manage global oil prices through production adjustment.

In a statement, he stressed that market stability is essential for managing global oil and energy supplies to avoid space capacity price volatility.

The oil minister said the 2016 Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC members and the 10 non-OPEC oil-producing countries, to which Bahrain is a signatory, underpins the stability of the global oil market. 

He affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to ensuring oil market stability through continuous cooperation with oil-producing countries. He stated Manama looks forward to participating in the upcoming ministerial meetings to reach a consensus on addressing challenges and unifying oil production policies.

NEW YORK: North American liquefied natural gas developers and producers this year have struck deals to sell 48 million tons of LNG, which will eventually pump up exports 60 percent from current levels, although much of the output remains years away.

LNG demand is soaring as the conflict in Ukraine pushes global prices to their highest in at least 14 years. Buyers in Europe have looked West in a move away from Russian gas, and Chinese buyers are striking long-term deals after a pause.

New gas-export plants are being developed across the US, and Mexico and Canada are poised to join as significant gas exporters, with plants proposed for their west coasts.

Eight North American LNG export terminals are under construction and over a dozen more could receive financial approvals by 2023. Some buyers have locked in supplies from plants that have not yet been approved for construction, so not every supply agreement may go ahead.

“The dynamics have shifted,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director for trade group Center for Liquefied Natural Gas. "Buyers are trying to lock up firm agreements where they can (to) guarantee that gas is going to be delivered," he said.

This week, European gas prices hit $84 per million British thermal units and US gas futures on Tuesday topped $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008.

Goldman Sachs forecasts global LNG demand to rise about 12 percent 424 MTPA next year and expects new plants that will supply 156 MTPA to be approved within the next five years.

Growing demand has made the US this year’s largest LNG exporting nation during the first six months. Approved projects that are expected to begin shipments between 2023-2026 could keep the country in first place.

Some of the biggest deals are from Chinese firms returning to the US market after a pause over tariff disputes. Late last year, Venture Global LNG struck deals for 11 MTPA with units of China’s Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd. China’s ENN Natural Gas Co. signed separate deals last year with Cheniere Energy and Energy Transfer.

Saudi Fund For Development signs $47m deal to finance development project in Senegal 

Saudi Fund For Development signs $47m deal to finance development project in Senegal 
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Fund For Development signs $47m deal to finance development project in Senegal 

Saudi Fund For Development signs $47m deal to finance development project in Senegal 
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development has signed an agreement to finance a development project worth $47 million in Senegal. 

The project involves the rehabilitation and asphalting of a 62-km Oréfondé-Nguidjilone road, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The project will be carried out in accordance with the standards approved by the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

Since 1977, the SFD has provided finance worth $384 million to 25 development programs in different countries.

 

Oil jumps above $3 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

Oil jumps above $3 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

Oil jumps above $3 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

Oil jumps above $3 per barrel on possible OPEC+ supply tightening
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices soared more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and with the prospect of a drop in US crude inventories.

The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.41, or 3.5 percent, to $99.88 a barrel by 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.74, or 4.1 percent, to $94.10.

“Much of the impetus behind today’s strength is being driven by comments out of Saudi Arabia alluding to a possible output cut in an attempt to ‘stabilize’ the market,” said Jim Ritterbusch of oil trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates. 

In the comments reported on Monday, the Saudi minister said the paper and physical oil markets had become “disconnected.”

However, nine sources in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told Reuters on Tuesday that OPEC+ production cuts may not be imminent and would coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should Tehran clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

Oil has soared in 2022, coming close in March to an all-time high of $147 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Fears about a global recession, rising inflation and weaker demand have since weighed on prices.

While the price of Brent futures has fallen sharply from this year’s high, the market structure and price differentials in the physical oil market still point to supply tightness.

Underlining tight supply, the latest weekly reports of US inventories are expected to show a decline of 1.5 million barrels in crude stocks. 

Qatar announces new solar projects to more than double its energy output from renewable sources within 2 years

Qatar announces new solar projects to more than double its energy output from renewable sources within 2 years
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

Qatar announces new solar projects to more than double its energy output from renewable sources within 2 years

Qatar announces new solar projects to more than double its energy output from renewable sources within 2 years
Updated 23 August 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Tuesday announced two major solar projects that will more than double its energy output from the renewable source within two years.

Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi hailed the new development as a major step in efforts to “increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewal energy” in the Gulf state, which is one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas producers.

The new plants at Mesaieed and Ras Laffan will take Qatar’s solar output to 1.67 gigawatts by the end of 2024, Qatar Energy said in a statement.

Mesaieed and Ras Laffan are key bases for Qatar’s natural gas production, which is also undergoing major expansion.

South Korean conglomerate Samsung will lead construction of the new solar plants, with an initial investment of more than $600 million, the statement said.

Qatar has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

FASTFACTS

The new plants at Mesaieed and Ras Laffan will take Qatar’s solar output to 1.67 GW by the end of 2024.

Mesaieed and Ras Laffan are key bases for Qatar’s natural gas production, which is also undergoing major expansion.

Qatar has announced a target of 5 GW of solar energy capacity by 2035.

Last month it plugged the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah solar farm into its national energy grid, according to industry sources.

Al-Kharsaah is expected to be fully operational before the start of the World Cup football tournament on Nov. 20.

Organizers have used the huge solar plant west of Doha to back claims that Qatar will host the first “net zero” World Cup — where greenhouse gas emissions are compensated by renewable energy sources.

Desert sand and dust on the 2 million photo voltaic cells at Al-Kharsaah are cleaned each day by robots, and Qatar Energy said the same system would be used at the two new farms.

