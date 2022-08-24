Saudi youth team edge closer to World Handball Championships after win over Kuwait

Saudi Arabia edged closer to a spot at next year’s World Championship after defeating Kuwait 34-31 on Tuesday in their third match of the 2022 AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship taking place in Bahrain.

The win at Manama’s Bahrain Handball Federation Hall means the Saudi team, with six points, now lead Group B in the tournament, which will run until Aug. 31.

The top five teams in the competition will take part in the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship in Croatia.

This ninth edition of the tournament, organized by the Asian Handball Federation, sees Saudi Arabia joined in their group by Japan, Qatar, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait.

Group B includes hosts Bahrain, Iran, India, the Republic of Korea and Uzbekistan.

The young Green Falcons trailed 16-15 at half-time but dominated after the break to run out winners by three points. Saudi Ahmed Al-Said was named the player of the match.

Up next for Saudi is a clash with the UAE on Wednesday night as they continue their quest to reach the knockout stages.