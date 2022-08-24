Actress Regina Hall wears Lebanese label Elie Saab at movie premiere

DUBAI: American actress Regina Hall took the red carpet by storm this week when she stepped out wearing Lebanese label Elie Saab at the premiere of her latest mockumentary movie. The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Brenda Meeks in the “Scary Movie” series, wore a fully embellished suit from the label’s ready-to-wear fall/winter 2022 collection.
This is not the first time the actress has worn an Elie Saab creation. At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Hall wore a molten-gold gown from the label’s spring/summer 2017 collection.
The actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”) as well as other castmates including Devere Rogers, Conphidance and Austin Crute.
Hall and Brown produced the film, which made its debut at Sundance this year, alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele, who were also present at the premiere with director duo Adanne and Adamma Ebo.
Hall, who was a co-emcee at the 2022 Oscars, also addressed Will Smith’s apology over the infamous slap incident. “I think it’s a tough thing and I know it’s a difficult road,” Hall told Variety at the premiere. “The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it’s up to them…I know that wasn’t easy.”
Hall will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix buddy comedy movie “Me Time” alongside actors Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Written and directed by John Hamburg, “Me Time” will release on the streaming platform on Aug. 26.
The film sees Hart and Hall reunite to play a married couple with kids. The duo previously worked together in “Scary Movie 3,” “Scary Movie 4” and “Superhero Movie.” The pair also both appeared in the 2010 remake of “Death at a Funeral” and have starred together in the romantic comedies “Think Like a Man,” "Think Like a Man Too” and “About Last Night.”
For a taste of what to expect from the comedy film, here is how Netflix describes “Me Time”: “When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”
‘Live the life you have’: The rise, fall and rebirth of part-Muslim, hip-hop group Outlandish
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the Danish musicians talk about their upcoming album and reflect on disbanding, reforming, growing up, and changes in the music industry
‘The media always focused on (the fact) we are Muslim and Christian, and we didn’t really think about that (but) as you grow up you know that these things are important’
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Five years after their decision to disband so that they could focus on finding the “right sound,” multi-platinum- and gold-selling hip-hop group Outlandish are back with a new single and an album due for release in the fall.
Having made a big impact on international charts over the past two decades, the Denmark-based group “love to take a stand on social and political problems that exist and affect us as human beings,” and try to reflect this in their songs, Lenny Martinez told Arab News during an exclusive interview with him and bandmate Waqas Qadri.
A case in point is “Paperchase,” which was released on June 24 and is the first single from upcoming album “The Cornershop Carnival.” Martinez explained that it is about a materialistic mentality — going to work to get paid to buy the things we want — that controls many people in an “unhealthy way,” including the way they think, act and treat other people, as opposed to doing something because they love it and being content with what they have.
“‘Paperchase’ is about changing this mentality … and not making material things the principal thing in your life, and not waking up just to make money; waking up to live life,” said Martinez, who moved to Denmark from Cuba at the age of 14.
The video for the single, which was written and produced by the band and filmed in Pakistan, depicts the struggles of a young boy who wakes up to go to work to provide for his family. He is seen dancing while listening to music on headphones as he tries to turn the negative aspects of his daily life into positives.
Outlandish was formed in Denmark in 1997 by Martinez, who was born in Honduras, Danish-born Qadri, who is of Pakistani descent, and Isam Bachiri, who was born in Denmark and is of Moroccan descent. They disbanded in 2017 and when they reformed two years later, Bachiri opted not to return and instead focus on his solo career.
They have sold more than a million singles and more than 300,000 albums worldwide. Their best-known hits include an English-language version of Algerian singer Cheb Khaled’s “Aicha,” “Guantanamo,” “Callin’ U,” and “Walou.”
“Our music is about our daily lifestyle and everything that comes with it; our roots, our friends, where we grew up, which was a very cultural place where we have friends from everywhere,” said 45-year-old Martinez, who has a 6-month-old daughter.
He added that the group, which is on a five-month summer tour that includes gigs in Denmark, Romania, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, draw their musical inspiration from many sources, including the Middle East.
Highlighting in particular the single “Look Into My Eyes,” which explores the Palestinian conflict, Martinez said that the group often incorporate Arab music and sounds, and even “the social issues that’s going on in the Middle East, which affect Europe too, in a way.”
Outlandish is known for the multi-faith nature of its members; Martinez is Roman Catholic while the other two founding members are Muslim. Martinez said that religion connects them and their different faiths are their strength.
“In the beginning, the media always focused on (the fact) we are Muslim and Christian, and we didn’t really think about that — we were just kidding around and doing some music,” he said.
“But of course, as you grow up you know that these things are important, because I think that when you meet each other is when the magic happens when you’re different. If everybody was the same, there (would) be no magic.”
The three founding members lived in the same neighborhood when they were teenagers. They used to meet up at a local youth club after school, which was where they began to play around with music and dancing. Bachiri’s decision not to return when the band reformed three years ago forced the others to readjust.
“If you take away one member and there’s two left, the body has to adapt,” said Qadri. “We spent a lot of time trying to find the core of how the dynamics between me and Lenny will work and still be Outlandish.”
He said the pair have reached a good position where they are “thriving” but have managed to retain their “essence,” and that it was “a beautiful feeling” to be able to continue their legacy by once again creating songs and performing together.
“We were childhood friends, so you can never replace one person with another … but first things first, no one can take Isam’s place for what he did, and second of all, it’s not Outlandish if we have a (new) third member,” added Qadri, a 46-year-old father of two whose children appear in some of the band’s music videos.
Turning his attention to the upcoming new album, he said it reflects where he and Martinez are in their lives now, as adults, fathers and citizens of a changing world, while still remaining deeply rooted in the “Outlandish DNA” their fans are familiar with.
“It’s very colorful, it’s very warm, it takes elements from a lot of different cultures and mixes it beautifully with music,” said Qadri.
The bandmates said that when they started out in the music business they were 17 years old and their main priorities were to “make their first album” and “conquer the world.” As they have grown older, however, they say they have changed and developed and now see things rather differently.
“We are happy that people can still relate to our songs, and the youngsters can, but we also know we’re not 16 or 17 anymore,” said Qadri. “We are just acting our age and talking about things that are dear to us.”
The music industry has changed drastically in the past two decades, he added, and the process of making an album now is more “open and vibrant,” with no set format. Even after an album is released, extra tracks can easily be added, which was not the case with CDs or vinyl in days gone by.
“‘The Cornershop Carnival’ is set for release in the fall and then we’ll probably keep adding tracks to it because we have such a good flow with songs right now,” Qadri said. “And that’s a really cool thing, that you can keep adding tracks to an album as long as you want, basically.”
He added that the band intends to be very productive and active in terms of releasing new music in the next two years.
“I think we were (originally) just a product of our time and we will be the product of this time as well, because we don’t follow the music, the music follows us,” said Qadri.
“We are citizens of this world and we see what’s going on and how it’s changing, so the music just adapts to that.”
‘It’s such a smart, funny show,’ says ‘She-Hulk’ actress Jameela Jamil at premiere
Updated 23 August 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” is breaking out of the established Marvel pattern, trading superhero action with jokes for a full-fledged sitcom.
The show centers on Jennifer Walters (played by Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany), cousin of the Hulk, as she defends people not as a hero, but as a lawyer.
British Pakistani actress Jameela Jamil plays supervillain Titania, whom she herself dubbed “the most annoying MCU character ever.”
In an interview with Arab News at the event’s premiere last week, the actress said: “It’s just such a smart, funny show and it’s already getting such great reviews and people seem to love it and they seem to get it. And that’s all we could have ever hoped for.”
Jamil — who shot to fame for her fan-favorite role as Tahani on “The Good Place” — said that she has not watched the show yet.
“I’m not in these first episodes, so I literally have no idea what happens,” she said. “I can’t wait to be able to experience it with everyone else.”
The series takes a comedic look at mundane life in the superhero world, — as She-Hulk avoids fighting villains to focus on her career and love life — and gives typically serious characters like Daredevil or the Abomination a chance to show their lighter side.
“We got some very well-known and lovable MCU stars, one of them being Mark Ruffalo and maybe a little Benedict Wong,” said co-executive producer Wendy Jacobson. “And they’re going to get a lot of laughs.”
The show also stars US actor Josh Segarra. The 36-year-old star plays the role of Augustus Pugliese, known as “Pug,” who works alongside Walters.
“Think about all the opportunities we have to see who needs legal help in this universe,” Segarra told Arab News. “If you destroy an entire city, you might need a little legal help. And that’s where you call us, you know?”
French Tunisian model Kenza Fourati shares snapshots from her Arab holiday
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: French Tunisian model Kenza Fourati, who has walked the runways for the likes of Valentino, Armani and Balenciaga, took to social media this week to share snapshots from her intimate Egyptian holiday. Traveling with her husband and two children, the 35-year-old shared pictures of her family vacation, featuring the Pyramids of Giza, boat rides on the Nile and beachside fun at Almaza Bay.
“Experiencing Cairo this summer through my part Egyptian children and seeing them connecting with their family, culture and history was special,” Fourati captioned one of the posts.
Fourati was first discovered at the age of 16 after being scouted at an Elite Model Look competition in Tunisia. She moved to Paris soon after, where she also earned a degree in French literature and arts at Sorbonne University.
One of the first Arab Muslim women to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Fourati has also starred alongside Charlize Theron in a Dior fragrance campaign. She has modeled for Chanel, H&M and Stella McCartney, and as a member of the Model Alliance and Model Mafia, she has used her voice and influence to fight for the equitable treatment of models in the fashion industry.
In August 2018, she launched the sustainably focused e-commerce platform Osay the Label: Our Stories Are Yours, along with her business partner Simone Carrica, an Argentinian American entrepreneur who also grew up in Tunisia.
“Osay is an ethical, artisan-based company cultivating luxury goods that are both sustainable and attainable by preserving the craftsmanship of master artisans, while celebrating the art of Mediterranean living,” reads the bio on the label’s website.
“I love things that have a story. I’m attracted to vintage pieces and unique pieces — like a beautiful leather jacket that was here way before me and will be way after — which is probably why Osay came about,” Fourati told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. “More than ever, we know we have to consume and live fashion differently, essentially with more integrity, purpose, conscience, and soul.”
Fourati’s own style is relaxed but polished — a nod to years spent working in the industry.
The model, who signed to prestigious Elite Model Management agency aged just 15, wore a red dress, decorated with flowers and sequins as she posed holding the brand’s latest Smudgeproof Fabulous Eyes mascara.
“I had so much fun shooting this with an amazing team, thank you Carolina Herrera,” wrote the rising star, who was raised in London, on Instagram as she shared the campaign pictures with her 32,300 followers.
Al-Zuhair then went on to thank Elite Model Management and her agents who made this campaign possible.
At last month’s Paris Haute Couture Week, she walked the runway for some of the world’s most renowned couturiers, including Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika and Giorgio Armani, attracting international headlines.
A couple of weeks before that, she picked up her bachelor’s degree (with first-class honors) in philosophy, politics, and economics from King’s College, London.
In an interview with Arab News this month, Al-Zuhair said that because her family traveled frequently between the UK and Riyadh, she feels a strong cultural and emotional attachment to the Kingdom.
“I love Saudi. It’s a big part of who I am and I really appreciate everything that’s going on at the moment — the advancements in culture, education, economy and infrastructure,” she said. “The current leadership has done an amazing job at putting the country at the forefront of the global stage, and I’m really proud to see these changes.”
Al-Zuhair has also worked with some of the industry’s biggest names in the form of ad campaigns and editorials, including Tiffany & Co and Burberry. In 2020, she landed her first Vogue Arabia cover, attracting widespread praise.