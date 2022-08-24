US promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

You are here

US visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • US visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an appointment extending up to 15 months
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies.
US visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an appointment extending up to 15 months. It is part of a global bottleneck in US visa services after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday accused the United States and also some European nations of intentionally drawing out their visa application process, calling it an effort to embarrass President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party ahead of elections in Turkey next year.

“We see that they are doing it deliberately. This is how our people see it too. We consider these as the steps taken to put the AK Party government in a difficult situation before the election,” he told Turkish broadcaster Haber Global.
The US State Department indicated that Washington did not want the issue to escalate.

“I don’t believe in COVID, personnel excuses....If they wanted to, they could solve it very easily,” Cavusoglu said.
“We have no desire for this to be an irritant in our bilateral relationship,” a State Department official said in an emailed response to Reuters’ questions.
With the opening of a new US embassy compound in Ankara, Washington will be resuming routine non-immigrant visa appointments there, the official added.
“Mission Turkiye has been working very hard to overcome delays, and we are very pleased that the newly completed US Embassy compound in Ankara will enable us to expand our visa processing capacity,” the official said.

Asked about the comments, the State Department official said: “We accept FM Cavusoglu’s expression of concern that this is an issue of frustration for Turkiye.”
Cavusoglu threatened to impose counter-measures against Western countries soon if the visa issue remains unresolved.
“At the beginning of September, our colleagues will call the ambassadors of these Western countries to the ministry, and they will make the necessary warnings. If it does not improve after that, we will also take counter, restrictive measures,” he said.
Cavusoglu raised the visa issue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May in New York. They discussed the matter again by phone this month.
Before the pandemic in 2019, the United States issued more than 85,000 non-immigrant visas in Turkey but that figure had dropped to below 20,000 in 2021.
The US official said wait times might decrease with the planned addition of new processing capacity.
“Applicants should monitor our website to view current visa wait times... Those with existing appointments may reschedule them through the website if an earlier appointment is available.”

Topics: US Turkey visa immigration

Updated 59 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • Albanians working with Kurds to enhance smuggling efforts
Arab News

LONDON: Albanian people-smuggling gangs are organizing free minibus trips from southern Europe to the northern French coast as thousands continue to illegally cross the English Channel.

Gang members are advertising the journeys as “100 percent secure” on social media site TikTok, promoting links where migrants can sign up for journeys to Britain, the Telegraph reported.

If they take them up on the deal, migrants are taken to the French coast and offloaded to Channel-crossing people smuggling gangs, often run by Iraqi Kurds. The migrants can expect to pay thousands of dollars per person to get a place on a small boat to cross the 22-mile stretch of water.

On Monday, a record-breaking 1,295 migrants crossed the Channel, beating the previous daily high by more than 100. British intelligence reports on the crossings suggest that as many as two-fifths of the migrants are from Albania.

Monday’s total took the number of migrants in small boats reaching Britain so far this year past 22,500, which is more than double the total seen at the same point in 2021.

On Tuesday, approximately 200 more migrants reached British shores, bringing August’s arrivals to 6,500, the second-highest monthly total, below the 6,878 recorded in November. If current arrival rates remain, it is likely that this month will top the record.

The crisis has also exacerbated the tense relationship between British and French immigration officials, with the French side demanding millions of euros to cover the cost of 800 officers and air surveillance assets that have been deployed to prevent migrants launching boats from the beaches.

The Hauts-de-France prefecture told the Telegraph that it was now preventing 60 percent of attempted crossings. But it warned that the rising violence and “flash mobs” of up to 200 migrants threatened to disrupt efforts to limit the gangs.

Traffickers from Iraqi Kurdish backgrounds continue to offer “bargain” prices on their social media adverts for Channel crossings, telling prospective migrants that they have “never been cheaper.”

TikTok adverts offered a drive from Shkoder, a town famed for its criminality in northern Albania, to Dunkirk. “Shkoder to Dunkirk everyday trips. For more info DM,” one advert seen by the Telegraph said. “Journey every day. 100 percent secure,” another said.

“Boys just started the journey to Dunkirk. Thanx boys. God helps you. Hurry up. Can get info DM,” a third, depicting a car speeding down a road, said.

An Albanian immigration source told the newspaper: “The Albanian gangs provide the people and link up with the Kurds, who provide the boats and the logistics.

“The Albanians are coming for economic reasons. There is huge poverty in Albania, and they want to get to the UK for a better life and good employment. Most end up working in the black market, especially in construction.

“Some of them – especially the younger boys – get involved in criminality, working in cannabis farms in order to pay off the £5,000 ($5,900) they have paid for the crossing.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Social media posts used by criminal people smugglers promoting illegal crossings are totally unacceptable. This government is already tackling this deceitful online propaganda with law enforcement, social media companies, and overseas governments.”

She added that no one should doubt the determination of the British government to break the people-smugglers’ business model and “relocate those who are making dangerous, unnecessary, and illegal journeys into the UK.”

Topics: Britain UK

Ukraine will fight ‘till the end’, Zelensky vows on Independence Day

Ukraine will fight ‘till the end’, Zelensky vows on Independence Day
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

  • US is set to announce $3 billion in fresh military aid to Kyiv
  • Gatherings have been banned in the capital Kyiv
AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Wednesday that Ukraine will resist the Russian invasion “until the end” without “any concession or compromise,” as the nation marks its Independence Day as well as the six-month anniversary of the start of the war.
“We don’t care what army you have, we only care about our land,” Zelensky said in a defiant morning video address. “We will fight for it until the end.”
Referring to Russia — which launched a large-scale attack in the early hours of February 24 — he vowed Ukraine “will not try to find an understanding with terrorists.”
“For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine,” he said. “All 25 regions, without any concession or compromise.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the US is set to announce $3 billion in fresh military aid to Kyiv on the date it severed ties with the Soviet Union in 1991.
The new tranche of American funding will help Kyiv acquire more weaponry, ammunition and other supplies for its armed forces, locked in a grinding war of attrition with Russian troops in the east and south with neither side advancing significantly in weeks.
The planned White House announcement comes as Washington warned Moscow could be planning a surge in strikes on civilian targets coinciding with Independence Day observations.
Gatherings have been banned in the capital Kyiv, where air raid sirens sounded in the morning, and Zelensky has urged citizens to be on guard against “Russian terror.”
As the war entered its seventh month with no end in sight, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged unlimited assistance to Ukraine.
“People are fighting with steel, with courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country,” he said in a video message on Wednesday morning.
“However long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support.”
On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia against further attempts to annex Ukrainian territory in the same way it did the Crimean peninsula in 2014.
Polish President Andrzej Duda also advised against any “appeasement,” saying: “There is no return to business as usual in relations with Russia.”
And French President Emmanuel Macron vowed European Union support for Ukraine would continue “for the long term.”
In an absurd message on Wednesday, the authoritarian leader of Belarus — which offered its territory as a staging ground for Russia’s invasion — gave congratulations to Ukraine on its Independence Day.
“I am convinced that today’s contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good neighborly ties between the peoples of our two countries,” Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement.
In the early days and weeks of Russia’s invasion, Kyiv was under siege by Russian troops which reached the suburbs of the capital.
Moscow’s offensive quickly faltered, and its forces withdrew in late March to regroup for assaults on Ukraine’s east and south.
But in the capital, Ukrainians were somber about the anniversary after a half-year of death and destruction.
“Six months, the peace of life has been broken in every family,” Nina Mikhailovna, an 80-year-old pensioner, said at Independence Square in central Kyiv, on Tuesday.
“How much destruction, how many dead, how can we relate to it?” she asked.
Kyiv’s city administration said it would shut public service centers on Wednesday and Thursday, and shopping malls said they would close for the anniversary for safety concerns.
Meanwhile, discussions continued on how to protect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, occupied by Russian troops and threatened by shelling, which Moscow blames on Kyiv.
The two sides traded accusations at a Tuesday meeting of the UN Security Council on Zaporizhzhia, with Ukraine and its allies demanding Russia pull its troops out of the plant — Europe’s largest nuclear facility — and agree to a demilitarised zone.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Tuesday by telephone to French counterpart Catherine Colonna about an expected visit to the plant by inspectors from UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), amid worries over the high risk of a radiation accident.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi issued a statement on Tuesday deploring weekend shelling at the site, saying further damage had been caused.
“I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay,” he said.
It would “help stabilize the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine Russia

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

  • Russian courts fined Roizman earlier this year on similar charges
AP

MOSCOW: The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.
Police arrested Yevgeny Roizman, 59 who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg in 2013-2018, following searches at his apartment and office.
Roizman told reporters he was charged under a new law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Russian courts fined Roizman earlier this year on similar charges.
Roizman, a sharp critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. During his tenure as mayor, he enjoyed broad popularity in Yekaterniburg, a city of 1.5 million in the Ural Mountains.
While police escorted him from his apartment Wednesday, Roizman told reporters that he would likely be brought to Moscow for investigation.
Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament controlled approved legislation that outlawed disparaging the military and the spread of “false information” about what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” in the neighboring country.
Courts have given fines and prison sentences to individuals who have criticized the Russian action in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Russian army

Japan FM Hayashi to attend TICAD 8

Japan FM Hayashi to attend TICAD 8
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government has decided to dispatch Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa to Tunisia from Aug. 25 to 29, as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8).

Foreign Minister HAYASHI will also take this opportunity to conduct bilateral meetings with his counterparts from African countries, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Hayashi will depart from Tokyo on Aug. 25 and arrive in Tunis on Aug. 26, where he will hold bilateral talks and meetings with Tunisian with heads of delegation of African countries and others.

Hayashi will also attend TICAD 8 meetings in Tunisia before returning to Tokyo on Aug. 29. 

Prime Minister Kishida canceled his planned trip to Tunisia to attend TICAD 8 after he tested positive for the COVID-19. Kishida will give a speech online at the summit. 

This article was originally published Arab news Japan.

Topics: Japan Tunisia

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

  • Government and rebels locked in a war of words in recent weeks even as both sides have raised the prospect of peace talks to end the war
AFP

NAIROBI: Tigray rebels accused Ethiopian government forces and allied militias of launching a “large-scale offensive” against southern Tigray on Wednesday.
There was no immediate response from the Ethiopian government and the claims by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) could not be independently verified as the region is under a communications blackout.
“They launched the offensive early this morning around 5:00 am local time (0200 GMT). We are defending our positions,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said in Nairobi in a brief message.
He said on Twitter that the “large-scale” offensive was launched “against our positions in the southern front” by the Ethiopian army and special forces and militias from the neighboring Amhara region.
The TPLF claims come five months after a truce was declared in the brutal conflict in northern Ethiopia that erupted in November 2020.
On Tuesday, the Ethiopian National Defense Force issued a statement accusing the TPLF of seeking to “defame” the army by claiming government forces were moving toward their positions or shelling them with heavy weapons.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the TPLF have been locked in a war of words in recent weeks even as both sides have raised the prospect of peace talks to end the war.
The two sides disagree on who should lead any negotiations, and the TPLF also insists basic services must be restored to the region of six million people before dialogue can begin.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia

