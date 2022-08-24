High demand pushes Abu Dhabi airport’s passenger flights up by 94% during H1

RIYADH: The number of scheduled passenger flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport increased by 94 percent during the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

AUH today is connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in 2021, Emirates News Agency reported.

This happens as demand surges following the resumption of regional and global markets.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the emirate, has issued a report that showed 6.3 million passenger traffic in the first half of 2022.

The number refers to airports across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports.

The airports also recorded 94,538 flights in the same period.

“Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry,” Shareef Hashim Al-Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

“The resumption of regional and global markets and successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures,” he added.