Boiling heat and no water: Taps run dry in southern Iraq

AL-AGHAWAT, Iraq: Younes Ajil turns on the tap in his home but nothing comes out: Dozens of villages are without running water in drought-hit Iraq, surviving on sporadic tanker-truck deliveries and salty wells.
For everything from drinking to bathing and washing dishes and clothes, Ajil and his eight children wait at their home in Al-Aghawat for trucked-in water from the Diwaniyah provincial authorities once or twice a week.
In burning summer temperatures that at times approach 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), he said he hasn’t bathed for four days.
“Even if there were daily deliveries, there would not be enough” water, the 42-year-old said.
Iraq is known in Arabic as the Land of the Two Rivers, but it has seen water levels on the once mighty Tigris and Euphrates plummet.
The Euphrates, which passes through Diwaniyah province, has visibly contracted in recent months, with some of the river’s weaker branches drying up.
Governor Zouheir Al-Shaalan said “around a third” of his province has problems accessing water, with more than 75 villages affected.
Ajil has dug a well, but the water is salty.
“We mix that with the water from the trucks and make do,” he told AFP.
Local children cry out and run toward an orange water truck as it drives up the dirt road in their village.
One person fills a tall white tank, climbing on top of it to hold the truck’s hose as water gushes out, while others wait to fill smaller tanks or even cooking pots.
Children splash gleefully in a rusting old fridge that has been laid on the ground as a cramped, makeshift tub.
The UN classifies Iraq as the world’s fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.
Authorities blame drought for the current water shortages, but also dams built upstream on some rivers and tributaries in neighboring Turkey and Iran.
Ajil shares his house with his brother, Mohammed.
Like most of their neighbors, they used to make a living from farming.
But over the past two years, the drought has brought local agriculture to its knees, so they have been selling their sheep to survive.
There are around 50 houses in the village, Ajil said, but only 10 families remain.
“The rest have left,” he said. “If there is no water, there is no more life.”
A report published this month by the International Organization for Migration in Iraq said that “climate migration is already a reality” in the country.
More than 3,300 families across 10 provinces in the country’s center and south were displaced due to “climate factors” as of March this year, the report said, blaming water scarcity, high salinity and poor water quality.
Hassan Naim, who manages Diwaniyah’s water resources, said around 20 treatment plants were at a standstill.
Before, “some rivers ran dry, but only for a matter of days,” he said.
The present crisis has been going on for more than two months.
Naim acknowledged that authorities were distributing a “very low” amount of water compared to what was needed, but cautioned against using high-salinity well-water.
Diwaniyah Governor Shaalan said that to end the shortages, the province needed to receive double the current water flows of 85-90 cubic meters (3,000-3,200 cubic feet) per second along the Euphrates.
“Diwaniyah has no border crossings, oilfields, religious sanctuaries or tourism” to generate income, he said, urging authorities in Baghdad to exclude the province from the federal government’s water rationing plan.
“Farming is our lives,” he said.
Hundreds of angry Diwaniyah residents have twice taken to the streets to protest the situation.
Al-Aghawat resident Razzak Issa believes a deal with Turkey, the source of the Euphrates, is needed to increase water supplies.
“Yes, we can ration usage, but it’s hot. How am I supposed to ration? I don’t bathe? I don’t wash my clothes? I don’t bathe my children? It’s impossible,” he said.
He too mixes salty water from his well with the trucked-in water from the authorities.
“Where can we go?” he said. “Everywhere in Iraq is “torture.”
Macron may find Algeria’s leaders hard to woo during his three-day state visit
Algeria meanwhile wants to take advantage of high energy prices to secure big contracts and investment projects
ALGIERS/PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hopes his three-day trip to Algeria from Thursday will end a diplomatic row and allow him to develop his relationship with young Algerians, but the North African country’s leaders may prove hard to win over.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune wants solid investment commitments — which seem unlikely to be announced this week — and for Macron to atone for comments he made last year about Algeria’s history and its ruling elite.
For France, better relations with its former colony are growing more important because an energy shortage due to Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised demand for North African gas, and because of growing migration across the Mediterranean.
Algeria meanwhile wants to take advantage of high energy prices to secure big contracts and investment projects, as it has already done with Italy and Turkey, locking in revenues that will help it ride out any lean years in future.
“Algeria wants strong economic relations and a serious partnership,” said an Algerian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Macron’s delegation will include the heads of hydrocarbons company Engie and tech company Free, but there will be no big business contracts, the Elysee said.
When Macron last visited Algeria in 2017 he was warmly greeted by young Algerians eager to contrast his youth with the old age of their own leaders and pleased he had described French colonial rule there as a “crime against humanity.”
“We will not forget what he said when he was asked about the war in Algeria,” said Nourreddine Ayoub on an Algiers street on Wednesday.
Macron seems keen to build on that goodwill this week, with a planned visit to commemorate Algerian “martyrs” of independence from France, and to a breakdance show and a shop famed for its role in North African “Rai” pop music.
“The president has chosen to focus on the future during this visit,” said an adviser to Macron.
But Macron’s long-stated desire to move on from the ugly legacy of French colonial rule in Algeria, and his frustration at what he sees as the Algerian authorities’ obsession with it, caused a big breach last year that may overshadow his trip.
In comments on the election trail, he suggested Algeria’s national identity was forged under French rule and that the country’s leadership had rewritten the history of the independence struggle based on a hatred of France.
That led Algeria’s leaders to withdraw their ambassador for consultations and to close their airspace to French aircraft — complicating transport routes for France’s military mission in the Sahel.
Mood music in Algiers suggests Tebboune and his military allies may still be annoyed. State media — whose tone often reflects official thinking — has published stories critical of France in the run-up to Macron’s visit.
A state news agency report this week quoted Algerian organizations demanding that Macron stop hosting groups in France that they see as being hostile to Algeria and backed by its main regional rival Morocco.
Meanwhile, conservative politicians have voiced annoyance at Macron’s decision to bring the bishop of Algiers and France’s chief rabbi to visit a colonial-era cemetery for non-Muslims.
Abderazak Makri, an opposition leader, said the move appeared aimed at encouraging Algeria to normalize ties with Israel.
“Algeria’s positions are well known. They won’t change ... France is a secular state. We don’t know why a religious man is in the delegation,” said the Algerian official.
Lebanon yet to form govt as countdown to presidential election begins
Creating a new administration now ‘an urgent need,’ lawmaker Michel Moussa says
BEIRUT: A meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati on Wednesday ended without any indication that a new government might soon be formed.
Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 1 and the constitutional deadline for electing his replacement begins on Sept. 1. But with a successor yet to be determined concerns are rising about the possibility of a presidential vacuum.
Talks on forming a government have been suspended for several weeks because of tensions between Mikati and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement party Gibran Bassil over the selection of ministers and their political affiliations, and the FPM’s demand for a “blocking third” in government.
“Forming the government is an urgent need to keep pace with all the pending issues, such as the maritime border demarcation and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund,” Lebanese lawmaker Michel Moussa said.
“All parties are required to make concessions and form the government no matter how close we are to the presidential elections, so we can avoid any problems or conflicting constitutional jurisprudence.”
A political observer, who asked not to be named, said the forces involved were not taking the issue of forming a government seriously.
“They act as if they have the luxury of time, which is not the case here. The dispute between Mikati and the FPM is worsening. They failed to reach an agreement over the past weeks, so there is no way they can reach a last-minute agreement and have enough time to form a government and obtain Parliament’s vote of confidence before the latter turns into an electoral body,” he said.
Speculation has been increasing as to the fate of the president’s powers and whether a caretaker government can take over or if the incumbent leader might remain in office.
The Lebanese constitution stipulates: “Should there be a vacancy in the presidency for any reason whatsoever, the government shall exercise the authorities of the president by delegation.”
Lebanon experienced a similar power vacuum in 1988 at the end of both President Amin Gemayel’s term and the government of Prime Minister Salim Al-Hoss. The situation of a resigned government taking over the powers of the president thus emerged and the country found itself with two power groups, one led by Aoun and the other by Al-Hoss.
Legal expert Edmond Rabat said at the time that the resigned government remained in caretaker mode and under exceptional circumstances could resume power.
Faraj Abu Ramoz was ordered to bulldoze the house in the Ras Al-Amoud neighborhood of Silwan where he has lived for seven years
Activists say Israel prefers Palestinians to demolish their own homes because of embarrassing publicity when the destruction is carried out by Jerusalem municipality contractors
RAMALLAH: Israeli city chiefs in Jerusalem are forcing Palestinians to demolish their own homes or pay at least $25,000 for municipal contractors to do the job.
The latest victim was Faraj Abu Ramoz, who was ordered on Wednesday to bulldoze the house in the Ras Al-Amoud neighborhood of Silwan where he has lived for seven years.
Abu Ramoz conceded defeat after Jerusalem municipality crews and Israeli police stormed the family home and threatened to demolish it themselves and make him pay for the work.
Activists say the demolitions are part of an orchestrated Israeli plan to remove the Palestinian presence from annexed East Jerusalem. Palestinians who want to build homes face high costs and obstructive bureaucracy, leaving them two options: either lose the right to live in their own city, or build without a permit and face eventual eviction.
More than 120,000 Palestinians have left Jerusalem and now live outside the Israeli “security wall,” and Ziad Hammouri, director of the activist group Jerusalem for Economic and Social Rights, said more than 20,000 demolition orders for homes in the city were “on the table of the occupation courts.” He said: “They can be implemented at any time, according to the vision of the occupation and its approval for implementation.”
Between 2004 and 2019, Israel demolished 968 homes and displaced 3,177 people, including 1,704 children. That figure does not include the punitive demolition of homes belonging to Palestinians who Israel accuses of “terrorism.”
Activists say Israel prefers Palestinians to demolish their own homes because of the embarrassing publicity when the destruction is carried out by Jerusalem municipality contractors backed by Israeli security forces.
Ekrima Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, urged Palestinians in Jerusalem to refuse to demolish their homes. “Let the occupation carry out the crime with their own hands,” he said.
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia discuss improving technical cooperation among Gulf countries
Meeting held as part of GCC’s efforts to promote technical integration
MANAMA: Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) hosted a meeting with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat General, reported the Bahrain News Agency.
During the meeting, the trio followed up on the GCC Smart Card technical team’s directives and discussed information technology cooperation.
Bahrain’s team was led by the iGA’s Vice CEO Dr. Zakareya Al-Khajah, while Saudi Arabia’s team was led by Brig. Hamad bin Ali Al-Harbi, director of public security.
The meeting was held as part of the GCC’s efforts to promote technical integration among Gulf countries.
The agenda covered a variety of topics, including methods to expedite the integration of Bahrain’s and Saudi Arabia’s ID verification systems, as agreed upon previously.
The advantages of integrating the systems were also discussed, such as giving Bahraini citizens access to Saudi Arabia’s Unified National Platform with the same eKey usernames and passwords they use in Bahrain, eliminating the need to create new accounts when visiting Saudi Arabia.
Saudi citizens will be able to access Bahrain’s National Portal using their identity authentication system.
The eKey is a single sign-on system that gives access to a variety of Bahraini government services.
The project will also streamline commercial and investment procedures between the two countries, allowing users to conduct transactions online without Bahraini investors having to travel to Saudi Arabia or vice versa.
Furthermore, Bahrain’s eKey service and system experience were discussed, as were iGA’s efforts to continuously develop e-services, channels and projects.
Al-Khajah revealed that over 611,000 beneficiaries are using the basic and advanced versions of the eKey system to access more than 153 e-services available through Bahrain’s National Portal.
Multi-factor authentication, digital signature support, and other enhancements to the eKey system are being considered.
Al-Khajah emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to implementing and supporting ambitious digital initiatives aimed at achieving comprehensive electronic integration among GCC countries.
Many opinions fail to recognize the strides made by female Arab filmmakers or their pioneering industry role
While media play into stereotypes, female Arab filmmakers are increasing in number and influence
JEDDAH: “In a very male-dominated Arab filmmaking industry, the passionate and visionary Nayla Al-Khaja was determined to cut through the status quo and establish a name for her own,” read a tweet promoting the August issue of Arabian Moda magazine.
Coming from a Western media outlet, misconceptions such as this might be understandable, but when it comes from an Arab magazine, it raises the question of how the giant strides made by female Arab filmmakers are constantly ignored, sometimes in the name of promoting one of their own.
Al-Khaja, the first Emirati female film writer, director and producer, whose movies have been shown at over 42 festivals internationally, has won dozens of awards and accolades for both her filmmaking and entrepreneurship.
From setting the narrative to starting a dialogue, female Arab filmmakers like her are increasing in influence and number, and making their presence felt internationally, despite the media’s predilection for condescending cliches.
Their presence may seem like a modern development, but the phenomenon actually dates back to the 1920s and 30s, a period when women were among the pioneers of regional cinema.
Arab women of the era often completed entire projects by themselves, such as legendary Egyptian filmmaker Aziza Amir, who both starred in and produced what film scholars say was the first-ever Egyptian film, “Laila,” in 1927. Amir was the producer and star of 25 films throughout her life.
Today, Arab female filmmakers continue to be a driving force of the industry, making their mark despite shallow media depictions that feed existing social biases and gender prejudices.
“Women in independent cinema in the region have made progressive strides far more than in Europe and the US, and it happened naturally, especially with the advent of film festivals in the region that provided opportunities for filmmakers,” Egyptian film critic and curator Joseph Fahim told Arab News.
“This is one of the most fascinating aspects of modern Arab cinema, as women filmmakers find greater representation. Films selected in film festivals across the region are at least 50 percent by women, more or less, depending on the year.”
A study by Northwestern University in the US commissioned by the Doha Film Institute found that 26 percent of independent Arab filmmakers are women, compared to 4 percent in the West and 9 percent in America. Approximately 25 percent of all new directors in Morocco, Tunisia, and Lebanon are female. In Qatar, nearly 60 percent of emerging filmmakers are women.
According to Fahim, while it is true that the gender of the director often influences the public response to a film, it should not detract from the filmmaker’s achievements.
“Every region progresses differently, and you cannot generalize it,” he said. “Filmmaking is more progressive today than journalism. A lot of what is being written is under-researched and is different from the reality of what’s happening on the ground. The reality is much more complicated.”
He added: “Things being written that undermine female Arab filmmakers are a product of reductive thinking.”
Some of the most notable female directors of the Arab region include Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, whose film “Capernaum” debuted at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Labaki’s was the first film of its kind to compete for the Palme d’Or, and was also the first Oscar-nominated film by an Arab woman. Saudi director Haifa Al-Mansour’s first feature film, “Wadjda,” was nominated for a BAFTA, and Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s latest short film, “The Present,” was Oscar-nominated and won a BAFTA last year.
Syrian journalist Waad Al-Khateab co-directed the documentary “For Sama,” which made history by winning four BAFTA nominations — the most nominated documentary in BAFTA’s history. A few days ago, Palestinian director Cherien Dabis made history with an Emmy nomination for outstanding director for her Hulu hit series “Only Murders in the Building.”
Tunisian filmmaker Salma Baccar broke barriers when she directed “Fatma 75” in 1975, creating the first ever film to be directed by a Tunisian woman.
From her vantage point behind the camera since the 1980s, Egyptian filmmaker Marianne Khoury has helped both men and women hone their skills. For over three decades, she went against the grain of Egyptian cinema and chose independent films to explore relatively out-of-the-ordinary themes. The documentarian won the Rizkallah Audience Award at the Cairo International Film Festival for “Let’s Talk.”
Similarly, award-winning Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri, who also began her career in the early 1980s, was the first in the country to do so. “Today half the Palestinian films are directed by women,” she told the Economic Times in 2018.
At last year’s Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, 38 percent of the 138 films screened happened to be directed by women, a proportion unthinkable in other parts of the world.
Fittingly, the festival honored Al-Mansour for her contribution to the industry and championed female empowerment in film. She received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum’s 2019 meeting in Davos for her leadership in cultural transformation in the Arab World.
Today, many female filmmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to ensure fair representation for their narratives. Each has a story to tell, and as Fahim says, the stories each woman can tell are molded by circumstances, restrictions, and censorship, all of which differ from one country to the next.
Moreover, according to experts, the emergence of so many Arab female directors from Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia is remarkable considering the relative novelty of filmmaking in these countries compared to India, Egypt, the US and Europe.
Though the general understanding is that “cameras don’t make movies, people do,” filmmakers such as Sara Mesfer believe that impactful films should be celebrated in their own right, regardless of the gender, background or ethnicity of the director.
Mesfer appeared on the Saudi movie scene nearly two and a half years ago, writing and directing “The Girls Who Burned the Night,” which earned two wins and three nominations at the Carthage Film Festival and Palm Springs International ShortFest. However, like all films, her rise in the film industry differs.
“The film industry across the world is a (male-dominated) field due to historical events where women’s achievements in film were undermined. Today, categorizing and placing women in certain roles best suited for them is a problem undermining their work,” she told Arab News.
“It’s easier for me to be a writer and director than a producer and cinematographer, for example, because of the false notion by some that ‘women cannot carry cameras,’ boxing women in a category they must follow.”
She said that at the beginning of her career, the media was more focused on her being a female director, more specifically being a Saudi female director, than on the films she made.
Noting that the Saudi film industry is still in its infancy, she said that being a female director is something that undoubtedly attracts the media’s attention. She too had felt, for a time, that the focus of the attention on her gender and her nationality was greater than on her work.
Mesfer recalled a personal experience at a film festival where Saudi women were the main subject, and most of the comments while she was on stage were about her being a Saudi woman rather than about her film.
“This action itself discriminates, and (the media) isn’t taking us seriously and appreciating the effort put (into the making of) the film,” she said.
The way in which female filmmakers tell their stories on screen influences audiences and critics across the Arab world. Many believe the progress Arab women have made in the industry is neither the beginning of a female-dominated Arab film industry, nor the end of male-dominated one.
Summing up her experience as a female Arab filmmaker, Mesfer said: “Storytelling is a big wild field. There’s no one way of telling it, and it’s different from one person to another.
“It’s where you find yourself as a filmmaker, how comfortable you are in telling the story, and most importantly, adding your own touch, because everyone is a storyteller in their own way.”