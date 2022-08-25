You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking

Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking

Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking
The Etihad Mangrove Forest initiative aims to plant 182,000 mangroves in Abu Dhabi by the first quarter of 2023. (Etihad Aviation Group)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62q5s

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking

Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking
  • Each mangrove planted will absorb up to 250 kg of CO2 in its lifetime, the equivalent of an eight-hour flight
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways has committed to plant a mangrove tree on behalf of every customer who books an economy seat, ensuring every “space” seat sold is eventually carbon neutral.

The commitment was made following the February launch of the Etihad Mangrove Forest, an initiative for biodiversity, wildlife and environmental protection through a network of mangrove and other forests being established in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

The initiative aims to plant 182,000 mangroves in Abu Dhabi by the first quarter of 2023, before moving on to the next phase of the program, which will see new forests planted in international locations.

Mangroves remove up to four times more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than other tropical forests, assisting in the fight against climate change effects such as coral bleaching and coastline degradation, while also supporting biodiversity and wildlife as an important habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.

Each mangrove planted will absorb up to 250 kg of CO2 in its lifetime, the equivalent of an eight-hour flight.

“In addition to our own sustainability ambitions, we made a commitment to helping our guests and partners to travel more sustainably and empower them to make conscious choices,” said Mariam Al-Qubaisi, head of sustainability at Etihad Aviation Group.

Al Qubaisi continued: “With the latest evolution of our sustainability programme to plant a mangrove on behalf of every guest who books an Economy Space seat, we’re simplifying the process so anyone can travel sustainably.

“The Etihad Mangrove Forest is a key initiative in our sustainability journey to ensure our responsibility to remove carbon from the atmosphere is progressing. The intent is to create forests on all continents we fly to, and to provide our guests with an engaging opportunity to take part in the solution.”

Within 10 days of flying, every guest who books one of these seats will receive confirmation of their gifted mangrove in the Etihad Forest. Guests can track, virtually visit, see photos, and receive other details about their tree via the email link, confirming the carbon offset for their recent travel.

The Etihad Forest is the next step in Etihad’s sustainability journey, the airline said, adding that it follows the launch of Etihad Guest’s sustainability-linked loyalty initiative, Conscious Choices. The initiative enables Etihad to explore opportunities in carbon projects in order to support Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability.

Topics: Etihad Airways

Related

Etihad Airways chief says carbon offsets avoid the real challenge of cutting CO2
Business & Economy
Etihad Airways chief says carbon offsets avoid the real challenge of cutting CO2
Qatar Airways, Etihad, Emirates ranked among world’s 20 best airlines for 2022
Middle-East
Qatar Airways, Etihad, Emirates ranked among world’s 20 best airlines for 2022

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations

Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
  • The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air’s launch of 20 new services
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi aviation officials on Thursday welcomed the announcement of more than 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom to destinations around the world.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air’s launch of 20 new services from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Tirana, Varna, Venice, and Vienna to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, the GACA statement said.

The expansion of international airlines’ presence in the Saudi aviation market would also enable the growing tourism sector in the country to flourish, supporting the Saudi aviation strategy, and Vision 2030, which will see the Kingdom triple its annual passenger traffic to reach 330 million passengers per year to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The authority recently announced that Saudi Arabia would be reducing charges for airlines using the Kingdom’s main airports by between 10 percent and 35 percent, in order to create a regulatory framework to support a competitive aviation environment in the country.

The cut in airport charges for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam forms part of the Saudi aviation strategy, a comprehensive sector reform program that will enable industry investment totaling $100 billion.

Ali Mohammed Rajab, the GACA’s vice president for economic policy and air transport, said: “At GACA, we welcome this latest announcement of new routes to Saudi Arabia, which provides a welcome boost to Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, demonstrates the progress that is being made in delivering on the objectives of the Saudi aviation strategy and will create a more competitive and empowered aviation sector.

“We are committed to reducing costs in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth.

“Today marks yet another step in Saudi Arabia’s vision to create a leading aviation sector, with seamless experiences that exceed the expectations of businesses, investors, and passengers. Saudi Arabia is unleashing unprecedented aviation opportunities as the Kingdom connects to the world,” he added.

Topics: business economy aviation Saudi Arabia GACA

Related

Update Wizz Air launches 20 new routes to KSA, considering a Saudi operating license
Business & Economy
Wizz Air launches 20 new routes to KSA, considering a Saudi operating license
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea

stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Telecommunications firm stc Group has launched the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea, known as Saudi Vision Cable, through its landing station in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Fully owned by the company, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1.16 million meters, with its name inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The new cable will provide connectivity up to 18 Terabytes per second/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers,” CEO Olayan Alwetaid said.

“It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access — low latency — to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group,” he added.

Topics: STC group Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Vision Cable

Related

Saudi IT firm solutions by stc gets approval to acquire Egypt’s Giza Systems
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm solutions by stc gets approval to acquire Egypt’s Giza Systems

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO

World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
  • CEO said best-selling tickets were for Mexico vs Argentina match, followed by Saudi Arabia vs Argentina.
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: FIFA estimates that World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion, Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater told the Qatar News Agency. 

During a live stream on Twitter, Al-Khater told QNA that strong demand had surprised FIFA officials. He said that the best-selling tickets were for the Mexico vs Argentina match, followed by Saudi Arabia vs Argentina. Both games were sold out.

With a new phase of ticket sales starting in September, he said Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy officials were confident tickets would be in high demand, thanks to Qatar’s proximity to heavily populated Asian countries such as China and India, as well as some European countries. 

The CEO said that there were 3.2 million tickets available, with one third of them going to sponsors and carriers.

He said that Qatar’s successful World Cup bid 12 years ago had prompted the country to invest in infrastructure, particularly sporting facilities. Those who had previously visited Qatar would notice significant changes during the World Cup, giving fans an unforgettable experience, he said.

Al-Khater welcomed GCC citizens to Qatar, saying that their presence would benefit the World Cup, as it is the first to be held in the Arab World.

He said GCC fans could enter Qatar via shuttle flights. Al-Khater said that these one-day tickets would be announced at a later date in coordination with Qatar Airways and other air carriers. 

According to the CEO, there are plans to transfer Saudi fans to Qatar via a land crossing, with buses transporting visitors from the Salwa border crossing to Doha Metro stations and connecting them to stadiums or other state facilities.

Addressing rumors about high accommodation prices at the World Cup, Al-Khater said that some hotel rooms were selling for as little as $80 a night, with more luxurious options selling for $5,478 a night. He said that there were options at each price point.

On precautionary measures, he said that the Ministry of Health had devised a COVID-19 plan for entry into Qatar but that he hoped the tournament would take place in a normal atmosphere as the virus entered an endemic phase.

 

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Media
Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup
Sport
Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 neighborhoods in Riyadh are set to receive funds to develop infrastructure projects from a special Saudi government program.

The Saudi Idle Land Program revealed that it has registered more than 16 million square meters of developed idle land in 21 residential neighborhoods in the Kingdom's capital.

Since it was first launched in June 2016, the program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported. 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Idle Land Program

Related

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022
Business & Economy
87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022
17 new housing schemes approved in Q2 for Madinah, says municipality
Saudi Arabia
17 new housing schemes approved in Q2 for Madinah, says municipality

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR1.8 million ($479,208), down from SR26 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 19 percent plunge in revenues, from SR122 million in the previous period to SR98 million.

Topics: Saudi cement shares Profit

Related

Al Jouf Cement names new CEO as Jamal Al Amer resigns
Business & Economy
Al Jouf Cement names new CEO as Jamal Al Amer resigns
Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut
Business & Economy
Al Jouf Cement Co. gets approval for 24% capital cut

Latest updates

Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking
Etihad Airways to plant a tree for every economy seat booking
Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
Saudi aviation chiefs welcome 80 new air routes connecting Kingdom to world destinations
stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea
stc Group launches first high-speed cable in the Red Sea
World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.