Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash at the Asia Cup cricket in Dubai on August 28. (Reuters/File)
  • Opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place in Dubai International Stadium
  • Sports chief says Dubai is one of the world’s most successful cities for hosting mega-events
DUBAI: Dubai is ready to safely host the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, according to the Dubai Sports Council, the body responsible for promoting sports activities across the emirate.
Dubai International Stadium will host the opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan this Saturday when the 16-day tournament kicks off, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
As the International Cricket Council’s headquarters, Dubai will host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup fixtures, including the opener between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Aug. 28.
The title decider will be played on Sept. 11.
DSC Secretary-General Saeed Mohammed Hareb said that Dubai is one of the world’s most successful cities for hosting mega-events.
“The emirate is now a destination of choice for individual athletes and squads,” he added.
Dubai’s accessibility and amenities make it an ideal location, Hareb said.
He said that the city has set “global benchmarks and is now a role model in organizing major global sports events, such as cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium.”
Dubai International Stadium will host the tournament for a second consecutive time.
Chairman of the Board of Dubai Sports City Khalid Al-Zarooni said: “This year’s Asia Cup is seen as a precursor to the Twenty20 World Cup for the participating teams, as elite Asian cricket squads converge in Dubai to compete for the coveted trophy, including India, which aims to retain the title.”
According to WAM report, Brig. Rashid Khalifa Al-Falasi, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs in Dubai Police, reaffirmed the readiness of the police to secure the Asia Cup matches.
Dubai will deploy the latest technologies to secure the venue in collaboration with its key partners, he added.

Topics: Dubai Asia Cup cricket International Cricket Council (ICC)

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic will not play in the US Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men’s record. Three of Djokovic’s Slam trophies came at the US Open, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He also was the runner-up there a half-dozen times, including last season, when his pursuit of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended with a loss in the final to Daniil Medvedev.

Foreign citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are currently unable to enter the USor Canada, and Djokovic has said he won’t get the shots, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments.

The US Tennis Association has said all along it will follow government rules about vaccination status for this year’s Open. There is no vaccine mandate at the tournament for players or their support teams — meaning that an unvaccinated American would be allowed to compete — and spectators will not be required to wear masks.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-US citizens,” said Stacey Allaster, the US Open tournament director. “We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open.”

Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. He also sat out four significant tournaments in North America in 2022, including in Montreal and Cincinnati recently.

He did play in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Nadal, and at Wimbledon, where Djokovic won the title.

After beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he “would love” to participate in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year at Flushing Meadows, but he also acknowledged, “I’m not planning to get vaccinated.”

About three weeks later, Djokovic posted on social media that he was holding out hope of getting the chance to play in the US Open, writing: “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!”

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone else in the history of the ATP rankings. He is No. 6 this week, in part because no rankings points were awarded at Wimbledon this year.

Among the other players who will not be at the US Open for various reasons are No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York; 2016 champion Angelique Kerber; 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova; Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka.

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Badminton’s growing popularity among women has turned it into one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing sports
  • Muqrin Al-Muqrin: A large part of the federation’s strategy is to focus on female badminton players by providing the facilities to allow women of all ages to play
JEDDAH: Saudi women are stepping up to take their place on the global sporting stage — with a 2,000-year-old game leading the way.

Badminton’s growing popularity among women has turned it into one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing sports, according to leading sporting figures.

Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, said the recent Saudi Women’s Badminton Championship in Riyadh highlighted the role of female players in the sport’s rapid expansion.

“I see a promising future for women’s sport in the Kingdom, and an aspiration for Saudi women to be among the most successful and prominent sports personalities with global achievements,” he said.

Badminton is thought to have originated in China over 2,000 years ago. It was brought to Britain in the 1870s and soon spread around the world.

The Saudi federation was established in 2014 and gained international and Asian federation membership three years later. It now represents more than 5,000 players in the Kingdom and this year was named best badminton federation in the world.

Women are at the heart of the Saudi federation’s plans to encourage participation in the sport.

“A large part of the federation’s strategy is to focus on female badminton players by providing the necessary facilities and facilitating practice to allow women of all ages to play,” Al-Muqrin said.

The chairman said that the federation’s strategies have proven their effectiveness in promoting the sport, making Saudi Arabia among the leading countries working to develop and spread the game.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Muqrin shared his history with the racquet sport.

“I have had a great interest in badminton since the mid-Nineties when the sport spread among Asian communities in the Kingdom,” he said. “I was interested in following the game at the Arab and international levels, creating a passion inside me to develop this game in the Kingdom.”

Al-Muqrin said that the federation also aims to increase the number of women players by opening academies, organizing local tournaments, and setting up training courses for female trainers and referees.

About 20 women referees have graduated since 2018, while a Saudi women’s team has contested several international and Arab tournaments, including the 2021 Arab Championship, where they won a bronze medal.

The federation also opened the way for thousands of players of all ages, and set up the first academy offering professional badminton training for both men and women in the Kingdom.

Saudi badminton player Rana Abuharbesh said that she began playing the sport as a hobby in her early university years.

“I tried the class once and never stopped playing after that,” the 26-year-old told Arab News.

Abuharbesh joined the federation in 2018, becoming one of the first female badminton players in the Kingdom.

“My goal is to grow badminton as a sport in the Saudi community in general and to inspire girls in sports,” she said.

Referring to the recent Saudi women’s championships, she said that such tournaments encourage young girls to take up the sport.

“It makes me so happy to see girls dedicated to the game and wanting to compete. Hopefully, one day, I will see them getting better and better, and competing in international tournaments,” she said.

Syrian Ammar Awad, the Saudi Badminton Federation’s technical director, began playing the sport as an 8-year-old.

“Badminton is a fun sport, and it was widespread in Syria at the time. I continued practicing locally and internationally until I achieved advanced results during my participation in Arab and West Asian championships,” he told Arab News.

Awad began training players in 2018 in preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta, Asia’s largest tournament.

He said that the recent women’s titles in Riyadh were the first to feature under-13, under-15 and under-19 age groups.

“Many players participated. We have a good group of female players in these categories, and we will work on developing their skill levels to represent the Kingdom in the best way,” he said.

“There are many talented women, and certainly there is a noticeable interest from women in this game. We are working to expand the sport, to reach talents and include them in the national teams.”

“We focus on physical skills, endurance, speed, agility, flexibility and game plans,” he said.

Saudi referee Rowaida bin Kulaib, 28, took up badminton during her early college days when she saw fellow students playing on the campus court.

“I love playing because it challenges me mentally and physically. I’m a competitive person. Badminton had become my passion and obsession,” she said.

In 2018, bin Kulaib took the first steps toward becoming a referee by taking part in a beginners’ course held by the Saudi federation. She took part in the first women’s tournament the same year.

In 2021, she received a specialist umpiring certificate.

“I joined lots of tournaments as a general referee, umpire, service umpire and line judge. I’m working to get the international degree in order to participate outside the Kingdom and be prouder of my achievements,” she said.

Bin Kulaib is one of the key referees in tournaments organized by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Badminton Federation.

“Refereeing is one of the toughest roles in the sport. Having an eye on small to major mistakes is what I do as a referee,” she said.

Bin Kulaib said that she was impressed by the younger players’ performances in the Riyadh tournament.

“They are so disciplined, determined and dedicated. The kind of competitiveness and energy they brought to the arena was impressive and inspiring. I have no doubt that they will make our division proud in the near future,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Badminton Federation Muqrin Al-Muqrin Rana Abuharbesh Rowaida bin Kulaib Ammar Awad Saudi Women’s Badminton Championship

AP

  • Matthaus, who swapped jerseys with Maradona at fulltime in the final won by Argentina in Mexico, returned the historic apparel at a ceremony in the Argentine Embassy in Madrid
  • The jersey Maradona wore against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, when he scored the controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal, was sold for more than $9m in an online auction
MADRID: The jersey Diego Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final was back in Argentine hands Thursday thanks to German great Lothar Matthaus.

Matthaus, who swapped jerseys with Maradona at fulltime in the final won by Argentina in Mexico, returned the historic apparel at a ceremony in the Argentine Embassy in Madrid.

The shirt will be displayed at a new soccer museum in the Spanish capital.

“It was always a great honor to play against him,” Matthaus said of the late Maradona, through a translator. “As a player and a person, he was always someone very important to me. He will always be in our hearts.”

Matthaus said he also exchanged jerseys with Maradona after the 1990 World Cup final won by the Germans in Italy. He said that shirt was in a museum in Germany.

The jersey Maradona wore against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal, was sold for more than $9 million in an online auction by Sotheby’s in May, the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Matthaus was given a plaque at the Argentina Embassy in recognition of his soccer career and contribution of sporting values.

Topics: Diego Maradona Mexico 86 Lothar Matthäus

  • Zaniolo has been Roma's most impressive performer in their opening two matches
  • The Argentina forward was in bits as he said goodbye to Juventus fans back in May
MILAN, Italy: Paulo Dybala will lead the Roma charge on Saturday as the team seek to build on a perfect Serie A start when he returns to Juventus, the ground he last left in tears.

Roma travel to Turin following two single-goal wins from matches with Salernitana and Cremonese but with some of their pre-season optimism deflated by injuries to Georginio Wijnaldum and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has been Roma’s most impressive performer in their opening two matches but after the Italy international suffered a dislocated shoulder on Monday the onus will be on star signing Dybala to strike a blow against his former club, who let him go in the summer.

The Argentina forward was in bits as he said goodbye to Juventus fans back in May, sitting on the Allianz Stadium pitch with Dusan Vlahovic well after the fans had gone home and pondering his future after management decided to end his seven-year spell at Italy’s biggest club.

Protracted negotiations over a contract renewal ended with Juve pulling out of a verbal agreement to increase his salary to eight million euros plus bonuses, considered too expensive by the club hierarchy.

The 28-year-old was tipped to join Juve’s biggest rivals Inter Milan for most of the summer but after they signed Romelu Lukaku the deal became impossible to do for a club who are attempting the tricky balancing act of cutting costs while still remaining competitive.

So in swooped Roma for possibly the best value deal of the European transfer window, the capital club and in particular Jose Mourinho convincing a proven performer to take a fraction of what he was asking Juve in order to play for a team on the up.

Dybala will be charged with improving Roma’s record at the Allianz Stadium — one win in 12 defeats in all competitions — and they might fancy their chances this weekend against a Juve side which has failed to convince fans or pundits of their title credentials.

Juve and in particular coach Massimiliano Allegri were heavily criticized for their drab display at Sampdoria on Monday night, where star striker Dusan Vlahovic was starved of service.

Vlahovic only touched the ball nine times while Juve’s midfield, shorn of the injured Paul Pogba for another few weeks, more resembled a black hole than an engine room.

Allegri should have Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back for the clash but as the coach pointed out in a baffling post-Samp interview with DAZN, the one positive for Juve “is that we haven’t conceded in two games.”

Juve’s midfield deficiencies should lessen the impact of Wijnaldum’s tibia fracture for Roma, who will also have Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham in attack for a match which will show whether pundits were right to pick them as a dark horse for the Scudetto.

Level on points with Roma but leading the early standings are Napoli, who are on a high after netting nine times ahead of Sunday’s trip to Fiorentina.

New-boy Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has bewitched supporters with two sublime attacking displays against Verona and Monza but the Viola — in Conference League action at FC Twente on Thursday — are an altogether trickier proposition.

Inter Milan get the ball rolling on Friday at Lazio, another team who have been tipped to trouble the top four, while champions AC Milan host Bologna with rumors swirling that Chelsea might make a late bid for star winger Rafael Leao.

Topics: AS Roma Juventus Paulo Dybala

  • Board of Control for Cricket in India has used its financial strength and strong support to become a major shaper and influencer of the game
Last week, the International Cricket Council released its long-awaited men’s Future Tours Programme for the 2023-2027 cycle.

This confirmed what had been previously trailed — windows have been created for the Indian Premier League, Australia’s Big Bash League, the Bangladesh Premier League and the English Hundred. During these windows little international cricket is to be scheduled, freeing-up the top men’s T20 players.

In reality, the gap is a chasm. The Big Bash League is played between mid-December and early February, the Bangladesh Premier League between early January and mid-February and the Indian Premier League between late March and late May. Added to this mix from 2023 are the two new T20 franchise tournaments in the UAE and South Africa scheduled to be played in January and February.

Despite these windows, the 12 full International Cricket Council members will play an increased number of international matches — 777 compared with 694 in the previous cycle — comprising 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is. It is the responsibility of the ICC to organize and govern cricket’s major international tournaments, with the 50-over and T20 World Cups being flagship tournaments.

Although, it appoints officials for these matches and for Test matches, the ICC has no responsibility for controlling bi-lateral fixtures between member countries. This lies with individual boards, as does the governance of domestic cricket. In effect, there is no one body in charge of cricket.

Given this situation, it is hardly surprising that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has used its financial strength and fanatical support levels to morph into a major shaper and influencer of the game.

This power will expand. A recent example is that, at long last, it seems that the board is preparing to introduce a women’s Indian Premier League.

The 2022/23 domestic women’s calendar will start one month earlier in mid-October and finish in February to facilitate a window in March 2023, prior to the men’s Indian Premier League. It is understood that existing franchise holders are interested in being involved. A crucial factor will be assessments of potential media rights revenues.

The appeal of a women’s Indian Premier League has been enhanced by the silver-medal award achieved by the Indian team in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where they almost beat the invincible Australians. There was implied criticism in India that the team failed to cope with pressure. If they had greater opportunities to play more high-pressure cricket, then they are likely to be better equipped to deal with such situations.

Women’s cricket, overall, has also received a boost with the ICC announcing its first women’s Future Tours Programme. The cycle started this year and runs until April 2025, when the ODI World Cup will be played in India. During this timescale, 301 international matches are scheduled to be played — 135 ODIs, 159 T20Is and a mere seven Tests. The balance of matches reflects previous comments from ICC’s executive that the growth of women’s Test cricket was unlikely to proceed at any speed. One of these Tests has already been played and all of the remaining six involve either Australia or England.

The best that can be claimed for the women’s Future Tours Programme is that a more defined structure has been put in place that can be built on. The current focus is on the ICC Women’s Championship that will lead to qualification to play in the World Cup in 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India made it quite clear that it wished to host this tournament. After a bidding process, it was duly awarded its wish last month at a meeting of an ICC sub-committee on which the current Indian board president sits. The timing sits well with the board’s policy to raise the profile of women’s cricket in India. Alongside the World Championship, women’s T20 cricket continues in the build-up to the 2024 and 2026 World Cups, due to be hosted in Bangladesh and England, respectively. Bangladesh will also host the women’s Asia Cup in early October.

Below the Future Tours Programme, which relates only to the 12 full members, there is a plethora of cricket being played.

Associate members men’s teams continue to slug it out in their quest to perform on the big stage with full members. As part of the ICC League 2 qualifying stage for the 2023 ODI World Cup, a tri-series took place in Scotland between the hosts, UAE and the US, which ended on Aug. 17. The UAE team did itself no favors. In its three matches, the team lost in the last over to the US, was well-beaten twice by Scotland and had its second match against the US abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to rain.

In the final match, the US beat Scotland by two wickets. As a result, the US replaced the UAE in third place of the League, having played two more matches. The top three teams out of seven will progress to the next qualifying stage and, with 10 matches remaining, the UAE has its fate in its own hands.

This was also the case in the qualification race for the Asia Cup T20.

In a round-robin tournament with Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait, staged in Oman between Aug. 20-24, the UAE lost by one wicket with one ball remaining to Kuwait, beat Singapore and then lost to Hong Kong in a must-win game by eight wickets with an over remaining. Hong Kong will now progress to the Asia Cup T20. No doubt, the UAE dressing room will be deflated, having been on the cusp of a major breakthrough. It now has to regroup. Kuwait cricket will also have a sense of regret that, having beaten the UAE, it could not progress further.

What these results do show is that cricket is growing successfully in countries that were previously not associated with the game. The newly announced ICC’s men’s and women’s Future Tours Programmes have the feeling of being staging posts. During their time, the impact of the new and expanded T20 franchises on cricket’s other formats will become apparent, shaping future Future Tours Programmes.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

