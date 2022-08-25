Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament

DUBAI: Dubai is ready to safely host the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament, according to the Dubai Sports Council, the body responsible for promoting sports activities across the emirate.
Dubai International Stadium will host the opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan this Saturday when the 16-day tournament kicks off, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
As the International Cricket Council’s headquarters, Dubai will host 10 of the 13 Asia Cup fixtures, including the opener between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Aug. 28.
The title decider will be played on Sept. 11.
DSC Secretary-General Saeed Mohammed Hareb said that Dubai is one of the world’s most successful cities for hosting mega-events.
“The emirate is now a destination of choice for individual athletes and squads,” he added.
Dubai’s accessibility and amenities make it an ideal location, Hareb said.
He said that the city has set “global benchmarks and is now a role model in organizing major global sports events, such as cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium.”
Dubai International Stadium will host the tournament for a second consecutive time.
Chairman of the Board of Dubai Sports City Khalid Al-Zarooni said: “This year’s Asia Cup is seen as a precursor to the Twenty20 World Cup for the participating teams, as elite Asian cricket squads converge in Dubai to compete for the coveted trophy, including India, which aims to retain the title.”
According to WAM report, Brig. Rashid Khalifa Al-Falasi, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs in Dubai Police, reaffirmed the readiness of the police to secure the Asia Cup matches.
Dubai will deploy the latest technologies to secure the venue in collaboration with its key partners, he added.
