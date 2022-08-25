You are here

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City signs deal with muvi Cinemas for new theater in Al Mishraq

muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the country’s largest theatre operator. Supplied
muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia's homegrown cinema brand and the country's largest theatre operator.
RIYADH: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City on Thursday signed an agreement with muvi Cinemas to open a movie theater in the recently announced central zone of the City, Al Mishraq, said a statement.

muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the country’s largest theatre operator. In the planned theater, it will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi SUITES VIP cinema experience, and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema. 

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the City. The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art.”

There will be expansive lobby areas which can host corporate functions and gala events, the statement added. 

A fresh and healthy eating cafe will also cater to both cinema guests and the general public. 

Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors, the cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops. 

Adon Quinn, CEO of muvi Cinemas, said: “We are extremely thrilled for muvi Cinemas to be selected as the cinema exhibitor at Al Mishraq. We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development.”

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be the first of its kind in the world and is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 sq. km.

 

CAIRO: Egypt’s economy expanded by 6.6 percent in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, with growth accelerating from the previous year’s 3.3 percent, Reuters reported.

The report said the economic activity in the North African country picked up after recovering from the coronavirus disease pandemic but slowed down again due to the war in Ukraine.

The growth figure given in a Cabinet statement was higher than a preliminary 6.2 percent number cited by the central bank on Aug. 18.

The restaurants and hotels sector led the surge, expanding by 45 percent as tourism recovered after the pandemic, with the communications sector growing by 16.3 percent. 

Central bank advisers

The governor of the Egyptian central bank, Hassan Abdulla, has appointed Hisham Ezz Al-Arab,  the former head of the Commercial International Bank, and Mohamed Naguib, the former non-executive chairman of SAIB Bank, as his advisers.

Energy storage

Egypt is currently in negotiations with German and Indian companies to import renewable energy storage batteries, Ahmed Mahina, head of the strategic planning and performance monitoring sector at the Ministry of Electricity told Asharq.

US company Tesla had previously offered the Egyptian government to provide batteries to store energy.
In 2021, Egypt was the most productive Arab country in renewable energy, as its production of clean energy grew by 8.3 percent compared to 2020, to reach 10.5 terawatt-hour.

  • The 33-year-old joined Etihad’s pilot program in 2007, one of only two female UAE nationals in her class
ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways celebrated this week Cpt. Aisha Al-Mansoori, who has become the UAE’s first female captain at a commercial airline.

It is a significant milestone in Etihad’s efforts to expand the roles of women in aviation, particularly among pilots. 

The ceremony was held at Etihad’s Crew Briefing Center in the presence of the pilot’s family, her peers in the Etihad pilot community, and senior management from the airline.

Al-Mansoori joined Etihad’s Cadet Pilot Program in October 2007, one of only two female UAE nationals in her class. She graduated from the program in 2010 and took her first flight on an Airbus A320 to Amman, Jordan.

Since then, Al-Mansoori has risen through the ranks, earning the necessary flying hours to become a senior first officer, and becoming the first female UAE national to fly the Airbus A380 superjumbo passenger plane.

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to join Etihad’s Cadet Pilot Program and grow my career over the years with Etihad,” Al-Mansoori said

“I am proud to be the first female Emirati to be a captain in a commercial airline, and I hope I will be an inspiration to young women to follow this career path,” she added.

“Etihad is extremely proud of Captain Aisha’s achievement and the trailblazing role she is playing for women in aviation in the UAE. She will no doubt be the first of many, and Etihad looks forward to welcoming more female pilots to the rank of captain in the future,” Etihad Aviation Group CEO Mohammad Al-Bulooki said.

“Etihad remains committed to ‘Emiratization’ and to elevating Emirati women to play their part in the growth of the aviation industry,” he continued.

"Aviation is gender blind, and to prove oneself, Etihad’s pilots undergo intensive exams and meet strict requirements on flying hours to ensure the highest standards of training in international aviation are upheld.

“Aisha earned her rank and will no doubt inspire her fellow Emiratis and young women around the world to follow their dreams in aviation.”

Al-Mansoori will commence regular flying duties as a captain at Etihad on Wednesday, which also marks Emirati Women’s Day.

  • Each mangrove planted will absorb up to 250 kg of CO2 in its lifetime, the equivalent of an eight-hour flight
ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways has committed to plant a mangrove tree on behalf of every customer who books an economy seat, ensuring every “space” seat sold is eventually carbon neutral.

The commitment was made following the February launch of the Etihad Mangrove Forest, an initiative for biodiversity, wildlife and environmental protection through a network of mangrove and other forests being established in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

The initiative aims to plant 182,000 mangroves in Abu Dhabi by the first quarter of 2023, before moving on to the next phase of the program, which will see new forests planted in international locations.

Mangroves remove up to four times more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than other tropical forests, assisting in the fight against climate change effects such as coral bleaching and coastline degradation, while also supporting biodiversity and wildlife as an important habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.

Each mangrove planted will absorb up to 250 kg of CO2 in its lifetime, the equivalent of an eight-hour flight.

“In addition to our own sustainability ambitions, we made a commitment to helping our guests and partners to travel more sustainably and empower them to make conscious choices,” said Mariam Al-Qubaisi, head of sustainability at Etihad Aviation Group.

Al Qubaisi continued: “With the latest evolution of our sustainability programme to plant a mangrove on behalf of every guest who books an Economy Space seat, we’re simplifying the process so anyone can travel sustainably.

“The Etihad Mangrove Forest is a key initiative in our sustainability journey to ensure our responsibility to remove carbon from the atmosphere is progressing. The intent is to create forests on all continents we fly to, and to provide our guests with an engaging opportunity to take part in the solution.”

Within 10 days of flying, every guest who books one of these seats will receive confirmation of their gifted mangrove in the Etihad Forest. Guests can track, virtually visit, see photos, and receive other details about their tree via the email link, confirming the carbon offset for their recent travel.

The Etihad Forest is the next step in Etihad’s sustainability journey, the airline said, adding that it follows the launch of Etihad Guest’s sustainability-linked loyalty initiative, Conscious Choices. The initiative enables Etihad to explore opportunities in carbon projects in order to support Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability.

  • The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air’s launch of 20 new services
LONDON: Saudi aviation officials on Thursday welcomed the announcement of more than 80 new air routes connecting the Kingdom to destinations around the world.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a statement following Wizz Air’s launch of 20 new services from Bucharest, Budapest, Catania, Larnaca, Milan, Naples, Rome, Tirana, Varna, Venice, and Vienna to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The introduction of the latest routes would strengthen the Kingdom’s global connectivity and help encourage greater competition in the Saudi aviation sector, the GACA statement said.

The expansion of international airlines’ presence in the Saudi aviation market would also enable the growing tourism sector in the country to flourish, supporting the Saudi aviation strategy, and Vision 2030, which will see the Kingdom triple its annual passenger traffic to reach 330 million passengers per year to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The authority recently announced that Saudi Arabia would be reducing charges for airlines using the Kingdom’s main airports by between 10 percent and 35 percent, in order to create a regulatory framework to support a competitive aviation environment in the country.

The cut in airport charges for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam forms part of the Saudi aviation strategy, a comprehensive sector reform program that will enable industry investment totaling $100 billion.

Ali Mohammed Rajab, the GACA’s vice president for economic policy and air transport, said: “At GACA, we welcome this latest announcement of new routes to Saudi Arabia, which provides a welcome boost to Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, demonstrates the progress that is being made in delivering on the objectives of the Saudi aviation strategy and will create a more competitive and empowered aviation sector.

“We are committed to reducing costs in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector to ensure long-term competitiveness and growth.

“Today marks yet another step in Saudi Arabia’s vision to create a leading aviation sector, with seamless experiences that exceed the expectations of businesses, investors, and passengers. Saudi Arabia is unleashing unprecedented aviation opportunities as the Kingdom connects to the world,” he added.

RIYADH: Telecommunications firm stc Group has launched the first high-speed cable in the Red Sea, known as Saudi Vision Cable, through its landing station in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Fully owned by the company, the Saudi Vision Cable spans 1.16 million meters, with its name inspired by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The new cable will provide connectivity up to 18 Terabytes per second/fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs through four landings in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers,” CEO Olayan Alwetaid said.

“It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible, and provides access — low latency — to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group,” he added.

