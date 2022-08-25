Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City signs deal with muvi Cinemas for new theater in Al Mishraq

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City on Thursday signed an agreement with muvi Cinemas to open a movie theater in the recently announced central zone of the City, Al Mishraq, said a statement.

muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s homegrown cinema brand and the country’s largest theatre operator. In the planned theater, it will offer eight screens, including a 500-seat Dolby cinema, a 100-seat muvi SUITES VIP cinema experience, and a 300-seat muvi boutique-themed cinema.

David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, said: “The agreement to bring muvi’s new cinema to Al Mishraq aligns with our goal to provide unique experiences for the residents and visitors of the City. The cinema will provide an opportunity to showcase Saudi culture and visual art.”

There will be expansive lobby areas which can host corporate functions and gala events, the statement added.

A fresh and healthy eating cafe will also cater to both cinema guests and the general public.

Appealing to 18,000 residents and many visitors, the cinema brand will drive footfall to Al Mishraq, benefiting the surrounding retail shops.

Adon Quinn, CEO of muvi Cinemas, said: “We are extremely thrilled for muvi Cinemas to be selected as the cinema exhibitor at Al Mishraq. We are working hard to deliver a unique experience that supports such a prestigious and innovative development.”

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City will be the first of its kind in the world and is located in Irqah neighborhood, adjacent to Wadi Hanifa, on an area spreading over ​​3.4 sq. km.