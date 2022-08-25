US strikes Iran-linked forces in Syria after rocket attacks: CENTCOM
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2022, to be general and commander of the US Central Command. (AP/File)
WASHINGTON: US attack helicopters, gunships and artillery killed four Iran-linked militants over 24 hours in northwest Syria after rocket attacks wounded American troops in the area, the military said Thursday.
“No group will strike at our troops with impunity,” General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), warned in a statement. “We will take all necessary measures to defend our people.”
The statement said US “forces struck at Iran-affiliated militants in the area with AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, AC-130 gunships, and M777 artillery, resulting in four enemy fighters killed and seven enemy rocket launchers destroyed.”
A US official said on condition of anonymity that American troops had spotted enemy forces approaching with rocket launchers and fired at them before they could attack.
Three US service members previously sustained minor injuries when several rockets hit both the Conoco and Green Village bases in Deir Ezzor, a strategic, oil-rich province bordering Iraq, on Wednesday evening.
The facilities are run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, allies of the United States and other coalition partners that are maintaining a mission against the remnants of Daesh group.
The United States earlier this week targeted facilities in Deir Ezzor it said were used by Iran-backed militias — an accusation rejected by Tehran, which says it has deployed its forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers.
The strikes come as parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal build momentum toward bringing back the landmark agreement, with Washington on Wednesday responding to Tehran’s suggestions for reviving the accord trashed by former US president Donald Trump.
With a nuclear umbrella, Iran ‘will pursue aggression against us with impunity,’ ex-Israeli PM Netanyahu tells Al Arabiya
Netanyahu joins growing list of Israeli politicians castigating Western powers over new nuclear deal with Iran
He says the “most dangerous terrorist regime” is being rewarded with WMDs and “money to pursue its aggression”
DUBAI: Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister, has sounded the alarm about a nuclear-armed Iran pursuing aggression against Israel, the Gulf states and “everybody else with impunity” if the proposed new nuclear deal materializes.
He described the idea of Iran having a nuclear umbrella as “very, very dangerous,” in addition to the possibility that the Iranians “may actually use (nuclear weapons) for the first time since World War Two.”
Netanyahu’s warning came in an interview with Al Arabiya TV station on Wednesday amid reports that the US and Iran are closing in on an agreement to restore the 2015 accord after almost 17 months of indirect negotiations in Vienna.
“Well, I’m afraid it looks like it’s a done deal. And it’s a very, very bad deal,” Netanyahu told Al Arabiya. “Bad for Israel, bad for the Gulf States, bad for the Middle East, bad for the world. Because Iran is getting a highway paved with gold to a nuclear arsenal and they make no secret of their attempts to destroy us. Conquer the Middle East.”
“I think this is a grave development. It’s a bad mistake. Iran is getting basically the ability to have 3,500 advanced centrifuges 10 times to 20 times more advanced than the few thousand that they have today. And they can begin developing them within two years.”
US officials have expressed optimism about the latest efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the US under President Donald Trump left in 2018 and which Iran has increasingly violated since 2019.
As of the last public count by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran had a stockpile of some 3,800 kg of enriched uranium. More worrying for nonproliferation experts, Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity — a level it had not reached before. That is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.
According to US media reports, the Biden administration has relayed its response to Iran’s comments on the draft proposal to restore the deal, more than a week after Iran sent its response to what the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell called “a final text.”
“They’re getting hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the deal within less than a decade for their terror and aggression,” Netanyahu said, adding that the “most dangerous terrorist regime on Earth” is being “given a prize, both in weapons of mass death and enormous money, to pursue its aggression.”
He continued: “There are no real inspections. They don’t have to stop the missile program. They don’t have to get into showing that they’re neutralizing the weapons program. In other words, they’re getting everything. They are not asked to change their behavior, sponsoring terrorism throughout the Middle East, throughout the world. They’re asked to do nothing, and they get everything. This is a bad deal.”
Netanyahu is among several current and former Israeli government officials who have criticizing the emerging nuclear deal. On Wednesday, Yair Lapid, Israel’s prime minister, called on US President Joe Biden to call off the deal, saying: “The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves.”
He said the proposed deal “does not meet the standards set by Biden himself: Preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” while warning that the frozen funds Iran would receive as part of a restored deal — worth an estimated $100 billion — would enable the regime in Tehran to fund even more malign activities in the Middle East.
Naftali Bennett, another former prime minister, urged the Biden administration not to sign the deal, “even now at this last minute.” He claimed the agreement, if adopted, would send “approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars to the Iranian terror administration’s pocket and to its regional proxies.”
In his interview with Al Arabiya, Netanyahu alluded to the clandestine Israeli intelligence operation that saw a huge trove of nuclear files spirited out of a secret Tehran warehouse in early 2018, an incident confirmed by Iran’s Hassan Rouhani during the final days of his presidency in 2021.
“When we brought this Iran secret atomic archive to Israel, we found that as early as two decades ago, 2003, almost 20 years ago, Iran was already working on having five nuclear weapons. Of the kind that destroyed Hiroshima. Five. That’s what they were trying to do 20 years ago,” he said.
Brushing off the oral fatwa issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in October 2003 forbidding the production and use of any form of weapon of mass destruction, Netanyahu said: “They can issue 100 fatwas. It’s all a lie. They lie through their teeth there.”
“They want and are preparing to develop nuclear weapons. And the United States, in their heart of hearts and maybe even up in their minds, know that they are not in the business of preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons. They are in the business of containing Iran once it has nuclear weapons.”
But could a country as important as the US make such a big mistake? “Unfortunately, it’s happened in the past,” Netanyahu said.
“It took a while to get them out of that dangerous deal. President Obama said in a moment of candor in a public television interview in the US, he said by 2027, with the deal that he had signed, that Iran would be close to zero time to break out two nuclear bombs.
“That’s five years away. Now they’re giving them the means to do that. That’s just doesn’t make sense. If anyone thinks that because Iran signed a piece of paper that this will not happen, I’ll tell you two things. One, they lie, they cheat. But even if they don’t lie, even if they keep to the deal, this deal is so dangerous because it says to them, go ahead.”
Slamming the Biden administration for going “back to an even more dangerous deal,” he said: “It may be pennywise and pound foolish. Maybe they think there is short-term gain. But to have this dangerous regime have ICBMs (Inter Continental Ballistic Missiles) — which Iran is working on with nuclear-tipped warheads that can reach any American city — is the height of folly.
“This is not only bad for our countries, it’s bad for America.”
Since President Biden took office in January 2021 and ordered the resumption of negotiations with Iran in April, differences between the US and Israel have come into the open.
Underscoring the gap in their positions during the interview, Netanyahu said: “Even though the US is an indispensable ally, our most important ally, it is making a mistake. It doesn’t bind us. We are not going to subject our future and our existence to a mistaken policy.”
Referring to the Trump administration’s decision in 2018 to withdraw from the JCPOA and other actions, Netanyahu said: “When we applied the political pressure that ultimately resulted in American crippling sanctions, we saw a reduction in the amount of money, the funds that were going to Iran’s proxies, like Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad.
“We actually saw a tremendous money crunch. They didn’t have the money to buy the weapons, to pay their activists and so on. What they have now is a highway paved in gold. They’re going to get hundreds of billions of dollars in short order, and that’s going to help them finance their various proxies.”
Netanyahu pointed to the Iran-backed Houthis’ attacks on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE as a case in point.
“Who pays the Houthis? Iran. What will they have now? They’ll have more money to pay them, just as they’ll have money to pay their other proxies,” he said. “So, there’s no sense in this. There is no logic in this. It’s against peace. It’s against security. It’s against our future.”
Elaborating on the nature of what he saw as the Iranian threat, he said: “You have to make a distinction between Iran’s terror-making capacities and nuclear capacities. There are two different things. The most dangerous thing by far — even though the terrorist organizations, their proxies are dangerous — is that Iran will develop an arsenal of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to various targets, including our countries.”
Looking to the future, Netanyahu said that there was “a good chance” he would become Israel’s next prime minister again. “I will return to the policy of actively blocking Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” he said.
“Everywhere I go, I will speak and say this is something that Israel is doing certainly for itself, but it is also something that we are doing for all of humanity, for all the peace-loving nations in the world, because you have a radical ayatollah regime that threatens all of us, is something that none of us can allow.
“That has to be stopped and I will do whatever is necessary. I cannot (disclose) what it is that we could do, and we would do, when the need arises. And unfortunately, the need is approaching. All of us.”
Israel indicts Islamic Jihad leader whose arrest triggered Gaza violence
The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi include serving in an illegal organization and incitement
An Islamic Jihad spokesman said Israel was fabricating charges based on "misleading and unfounded accusations"
OFER PRISON, West Bank: Israel on Thursday indicted a senior leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement whose arrest led to a brief conflict in Gaza earlier this month and whose detention is likely to fuel tensions.
The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi, who was arrested on Aug. 1 during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, include serving in an illegal organization and incitement, according to a statement from the Israeli military.
Anticipating retaliation to Al-Saadi’s arrest, Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against his group in the Gaza Strip, where it is based, leading to three days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rockets.
He has been held in an Israeli military prison.
Al-Saadi, according to the military, is an “influential senior official” in Islamic Jihad who it said worked on “core terrorist activities” that include receiving funds from Gaza.
An Islamic Jihad spokesman, Dawood Shehab, said Israel was fabricating charges based on “misleading and unfounded accusations.”
Shehab said the group would ask Egypt and the United Nations to intervene, and issued a veiled threat that it could respond with violence if Al-Saadi was not released.
“Reaching a dead end would give us the full right to use other tracks and other options,” said Shehab.
The Israeli military prosecutor asked to keep Al-Saadi in custody for the remainder of the legal process, the army said.
Gaza is ruled by Hamas, an Islamist group much larger than Islamic Jihad, which stayed out of the cross-border fighting at the start of the month.
Iran steps up persecution of Baha’i faith: Amnesty International
At least 30 people arrested since July 31 as lands seized, houses demolished across country
Group calls for a halt to the activity, international condemnation of the state’s behavior
LONDON: Iran has expanded its persecution of members of the Baha’i faith in the country, with an uptick in arrests, raids and land seizures, according to Amnesty International.
The human rights group said Iranian officials had arrested at least 30 members of the community since July 31, and confiscated dozens of properties, in what it called a “land grab.”
It added that many Baha’i members had been subjected to interrogations and forced to wear electronic ankle tags, and called on people around the world to speak out against the repression of the group.
The Baha’i are Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious sect, and regularly suffer persecution. Since 1991, following a decision by the Supreme Revolutionary Cultural Council, it has been the official policy of the Iranian state to actively block their social, political and economic development, adding that “they must be expelled from universities” and “denied employment if they identify as Baha’is.”
The Baha’i International Community said the arrests meant there are now at least 68 people imprisoned in Iran for practicing the faith.
On Aug. 1, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence said it had arrested “core members of Baha’i espionage party” who “propagated Baha’i teachings” and “sought to infiltrate various levels of the educational sector across the country, especially kindergartens.”
The UN says over 1,000 Baha’i members currently face detention in Iran, with 26 imminently set to be imprisoned in the city of Shiraz, Fars province, following their conviction in June of various crimes supposedly threatening national security.
On June 25, a court upheld a decision to seize 18 Baha’i-owned properties in Semnan province on grounds that their owners “engage in illegal activities and espionage to the advantage of foreigners,” with the court calling them members of a “perverse sect.”
On Aug. 2, meanwhile, three people told Amnesty that as many as 200 Iranian security personnel, including riot police and judicial officials, had taken part in the appropriation of 20 hectares of land belonging to Baha’is, and bulldozed six houses in the village of Roshankouh, Mazandaran province.
Residents, who said authorities had been attempting to seize Baha’i property in the area since 2016, added that mobile phones had been confiscated, bullets fired into the air to disperse crowds, and that several locals had been beaten, pepper-sprayed or detained.
The Iranian government claims that the properties in Roshankouh encroach on protected land, but locals believe the appropriations are to deprive Baha’is of their farms and means of income.
Semnan, meanwhile, has seen at least 20 businesses owned by Baha’is closed, and the lands and equipment of a number of Baha’i-owned farms seized.
Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement: “The despicable onslaught against the Baha’i religious minority is yet another manifestation of the Iranian authorities’ decades long persecution of this peaceful community.
“Baha’is in Iran cannot feel safe in their homes or while exercising their faith because they are at risk of persecution.
“The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all the Baha’i individuals who were recently detained as well as anyone in prison from before solely for the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of religion. All convictions and sentences imposed on this basis must be immediately quashed.
Morayef added: “The Iranian authorities have brazenly imposed a system of discrimination and oppression against the Bahai’s. Iranian authorities must immediately abolish all discriminatory laws, policies, and institutional practices which have been adopted to expel and dispossess Baha’is of their land and property, and deprive them of their human rights, and ensure that Baha’i people can exist and practise their faith freely and openly.”
Probe, supported by British advocacy group, lays bare hundreds of killings in Daraya
‘Witnesses provided their testimony based on their belief that their truth may one day assist in bringing justice and accountability’
LONDON: A new report has exposed the full extent of the brutal massacre that the Syrian regime inflicted on civilians in the town of Daraya 10 years ago, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
In the first detailed investigation into the atrocities, a team from Syria — backed by the Syrian British Consortium advocacy group — found that at least 700 people were killed when regime loyalists pushed into the town between Aug. 24 and 26, 2012.
Soldiers moved door-to-door, killing and detaining men, women and children, sparing few. Terrified families hid in basements while the troop shot dead innocent civilians.
The Syrian investigators and the SBC tracked down survivors and witnesses, many of whom had fled the country, to analyze their testimonies.
The investigators now hope that the UN and other legal groups will be moved to prosecute the responsible parties.
“This report records the atrocities perpetrated in Daraya based on the testimony of witnesses and victims, thereby memorialising their accounts and maintaining a record for posterity,” the report said.
“It also showcases that despite the passage of 10 years and the collection of substantial evidence, accountability and justice continue to elude the people of Daraya.
“Despite their disappointment in the international system, witnesses provided their testimony, recounting the heinous crimes committed in Daraya by their own government, based on their belief that their story — their truth — is not only worthy of documentation, but may one day assist in bringing justice and accountability.”
The 2012 killings were seen as the worst atrocity of the conflict at the time. The regime of President Bashar Assad said the massacre was a counterterrorism operation.
Investigators amassed evidence that regime forces and Iranian and Hezbollah militias were present and involved during the attacks on Daraya, due to the uniforms and identifying patches.
Experts also recognized some forces due to the weaponry and equipment they used. The team was also able to identify some individuals responsible.
But despite the shocking events, the killings have not attracted significant international attention besides a small reference in a UN report on Syria in 2013, which concluded that the Assad regime was carrying out war crimes.
“We chose to investigate this massacre because it was the beginning of the unravelling of Daraya,” Yasmine Nahlawi, a specialist in international law and atrocity prevention, told The Guardian.
“The army had engaged in skirmishes before, going into the city and shooting at demonstrators. But this was the first major event that led to a spiral of targeted campaigns against the city, further massacres, a siege and bombardments.”
Yafa Omar, an investigator who remembered hearing the bombardment of Daraya from Damascus, told the newspaper: “If you allow these crimes to happen in Syria it will become the norm, and it will happen elsewhere.
“Syrians doing this paves the way for victims in other countries to use the same tools to pursue justice.”
The report found that the Assad regime and its allies were heavily shelling Daraya in the days before the ground assault.
One witness said: “The regime’s escalation against the city of Daraya began on the first or second day of Eid (Aug. 19 or 20). The bombardments became worse than normal.
“There was mortar shelling and worse types of bombardments with weapons that we didn’t know, with new sounds.”
Another witness said: “We knew that our area’s turn came when the mortars stopped.” And another said the local hospital following the attacks was “horrific, like doomsday.”
Legal efforts to prosecute regime soldiers have proved difficult, but a recent court case in Germany saw a Syrian officer convicted for crimes against humanity.
Despite this success, attempts by the UN Security Council to refer the Assad regime to the International Criminal Court have been vetoed by Russia and China.