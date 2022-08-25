You are here

84% of Lebanese families lack money for basics, UN report reveals

84% of Lebanese families lack money for basics, UN report reveals
A child peeks from behind the corner of a building in Beirut’s Karantina district, Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Survey highlights devastating effect of economic crisis on children's lives
  • 70 percent of households are now covering the costs of food by borrowing money or buying food on credit
Updated 25 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Three years of economic devastation in Lebanon have plunged children into poverty, affecting their health, welfare and education, shattering their hopes and breaking down family relationships, a new UN report has revealed.

UNICEF carried out a rapid assessment in Lebanon to examine the impact of the wide-ranging poverty crisis on children’s lives in the country. 

The report is based on a study conducted last September — involving 1,500 families with at least one child — including Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as Lebanese families.

According to the survey, 84 percent of Lebanese households lack sufficient money to cover the necessities of life, while 38 percent have reduced expenses on education compared with 26 percent in April 2021, and 60 percent have cut spending on health treatment compared with 42 percent in April 2021.

The report also showed that 70 percent of households are now covering the costs of food by borrowing money or buying food on credit, while 36 percent of caregivers revealed that they became less tolerant and harsher in dealing with their children, which constitutes a significant danger.

The report was released on Thursday at a press conference in Beirut by the UNICEF representative in Lebanon, Edward Begbeder.

In a parallel development, the General Directorate of the Lebanese Security Forces announced that two children had been subjected to unprecedented violence by their parents.  

A picture shared on social media showing an eight-month-old baby with his mouth covered by duct tape and hands and legs tied caused a wave of condemnation.

A 30-year-old Syrian man was detained in the Lebanese southeastern region of Rachaya after his wife sued him for abusing her and their son. He is believed to have confessed, saying that he could not handle the child’s crying.

Two days before this incident, security forces in the southern region of Jezzine arrested a 37-year-old Syrian man for physically abusing his 13-year-old son.

Children’s rights are under growing threat in Lebanon due to the economic crisis and fallout from the global pandemic.

Soaring prices and widespread unemployment have plunged thousands of families into poverty, leaving children with their basic needs unmet.

The UNICEF report also showed that the economic crisis and subsequent loss of hope have significantly affected children’s mental health.

In many cases, they feel let down after losing trust in parents who are unable to meet their basic needs. This, in turn, increases tensions in the household, said the report.

It added that the traditional parent-child relationship is being destroyed as children are increasingly sent out to work while adults are unemployed.

According to the report, polarization between and within communities has led to an increase in violence in homes and schools. 

This made neighborhoods and streets unsafe, limited children’s access to play, and badly affected girls, who are increasingly restricted from leaving their homes for fear of being harassed.

The UNICEF representative said that children are growing up without enough food and proper health care. In many cases, they are forced to work to support their families.

Begbeder added that the issue required a “multidimensional response” based on strengthening the social security system in Lebanon in order to ensure the protection of vulnerable children’s rights.

“This means increasing access to social services, scaling up social assistance and providing social grants for the most vulnerable families,” he said.

Meanwhile, utility provider Electricity of Lebanon announced on Thursday that it is running out of supplies for public facilities, such as the airport and the port.

The company said that the Al-Zahrani power plant will be out of service on Friday after running out of gas oil, which will bring energy production across Lebanon to a halt.

Gas oil supplies at the power plant in the south of Lebanon have almost run out, the company said.

The Al-Zahrani facility is the only remaining plant in operation, after gas oil supplies at the Deir Ammar plant in the north ran out.

Lebanon has yet to receive a gas oil shipment from Iraq during August despite an exchange agreement between the two countries.

The electricity provider has not been told whether a shipment will be sent in September.

The likely dates on which electricity from Jordan will arrive and the extraction of natural gas from Egypt will begin are not yet known.

Funding for both project is yet to be secured.

Power cuts stopped parliamentary committees from holding their meetings.

Catering firms supplying food to prisons in Lebanon warned caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi that they will stop their services if funding is not secured, with seven months of outstanding payments still to be settled.

“We can no longer secure the requested food deliveries, amid the country’s difficult conditions and the continuous fluctuations in the Lebanese pounds exchange rate,” the companies said.

Topics: Lebanon United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Edward Begbeder

Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran's president over 1988 massacre

Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran’s president over 1988 massacre
Updated 26 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran's president over 1988 massacre

Iranian opposition files US lawsuit against Iran’s president over 1988 massacre
  • The National Council of Resistance of Iran accuses him of having played a key role in the unjust killings of 30,000 political prisoners
  • The lawsuit alleges he was a member of the ‘Death Commission,’ a group of four people who oversaw convictions and executions
Updated 26 August 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: An Iranian opposition group has filed a lawsuit in the US against Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, accusing him of involvement in the massacre of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988.

The lawsuit, filed in the State of New York last week, alleges that 30,000 people who opposed the Iranian regime were put to death unjustly and without due process in the notorious Evin and Gohardasht prisons in Tehran. Raisi was elected president of Iran in August 2021.

Soona Samsami, a representative in the US of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said that in the summer of 1988, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering that all Mujahedin-e Khalq members and sympathizers who remained loyal to the organization be executed immediately. Thousands were hanged in the three months that followed, she added.

“The MEK and the NCRI have been calling for justice for the 1988 massacre since the early days (after it happened),” Samsami said during a press conference on Thursday to announce the lawsuit, which Arab News attended.

 

“This campaign for justice will continue until this regime is overthrown and freedom and democracy is established in Iran.

“This lawsuit is one step in this campaign, which we will continue with the help of our compatriots until the criminal leaders of this regime, including Raisi and (Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei, are brought to justice.”

The plaintiffs in the case are survivors of the massacre and relatives of some of the men and women who were killed. They include citizens of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

“For a crime of this magnitude, there has to this date been no justice,” said Steven M. Schneebaum one of the lawyers representing the victims.

“This lawsuit in the United States, brought by these plaintiffs against this defendant, to be heard by a federal judge, is a small step toward that goal.”

He said that he hopes Raisi will travel to New York City in September to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly so that the complaint against him can be served in person.

The lawsuit alleges that Raisi was a deputy prosecutor in Tehran at the time of the killings and therefore a member of the “Death Commission,” a group of four people who oversaw the convictions and executions of prisoners. The charges have been filed against him, individually, rather than against the regime as a whole.

Plaintiff Ahmad Hassani, an Iranian who is now a Canadian citizen, told how his brother, Mahmoud, a 21-year-old student at Tehran University, was tortured and hanged in prison for his political activities in support of the MEK.

“I join the tens of thousands of families of the victims, and those who survived the massacre, to demand accountability,” he said. “The United Nations must lunch an investigation into this manifest case of crimes against humanity.”

Fellow plaintiff Sheila Neinavaie, an Iranian-American citizen, said she spent eight years in Iranian prisons in the 1980s, where she was tortured and abused from the age of 15.

“What I saw and experienced still wakes me up at night and flashbacks brings tears to my eyes,” she said.

The lawsuit against Raisi is likely to face legal and political challenges, as some of the speakers at the conference acknowledged. Raisi’s status as president of Iran means he could claim legal immunity under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to which the US is a party. This could shield him from prosecution.

The US and Iran are currently engaged in protracted negotiations for a possible US return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and this might further complicate efforts to prosecute Raisi. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018.

The Judge assigned to the case against Raisi has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 15.

 

Topics: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Mujahedin-e Khalq Ayatollah Khomeini

Extent of Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report

Extent of Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Extent of Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report

Extent of Syrian regime massacre exposed by new report
  • The probe, supported by a British advocacy group, lays bare the details of hundreds of killings in Daraya
  • ‘Whether it’s in Syria or other conflicts, there will come a time for accountability,’ UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Arab News
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON/NEW YORK: A new report has exposed the full extent of the massacre the Syrian regime inflicted on civilians in the town of Daraya 10 years ago, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

In the first detailed investigation into the atrocities, a team from Syria — backed by advocacy group the Syrian British Consortium — found that at least 700 people were killed when regime loyalists pushed into the town between Aug. 24 and 26, 2012.

Soldiers moved door-to-door, killing or detaining men, women and children, sparing few. Terrified families hid in basements while troops shot dead innocent civilians.

The Syrian investigators and the SBC tracked down survivors and witnesses, many of whom had fled the country, to record their testimonies. The investigators now hope that the UN and legal groups will be motivated to prosecute the responsible parties.

“This report records the atrocities perpetrated in Daraya based on the testimony of witnesses and victims, thereby memorializing their accounts and maintaining a record for posterity,” the report said.

“It also showcases that despite the passage of 10 years and the collection of substantial evidence, accountability and justice continue to elude the people of Daraya.

“Despite their disappointment in the international system, witnesses provided their testimony, recounting the heinous crimes committed in Daraya by their own government, based on their belief that their story — their truth — is not only worthy of documentation but may one day assist in bringing justice and accountability.”

The 2012 killings were viewed as the worst atrocity of the conflict at that time. The regime of President Bashar Assad said the massacre was a counterterrorism operation.

Investigators amassed evidence that regime forces and Iranian and Hezbollah militias were present and involved during the attacks on Daraya, based on their uniforms and identifying patches. Experts were also able to identify some forces due to the weaponry and equipment they used. The team was able to identify some of the individuals responsible.

But despite the shocking events, the killings have not attracted significant international attention other than a small reference in a UN report on Syria in 2013, which concluded the Assad regime was carrying out war crimes.

“We chose to investigate this massacre because it was the beginning of the unraveling of Daraya,” Yasmine Nahlawi, a specialist in international law and atrocity prevention, told The Guardian.

“The army had engaged in skirmishes before, going into the city and shooting at demonstrators. But this was the first major event that led to a spiral of targeted campaigns against the city, further massacres, a siege and bombardments.”

Yafa Omar, an investigator who recalled hearing the bombardment of Daraya from Damascus, told the newspaper: “If you allow these crimes to happen in Syria it will become the norm and it will happen elsewhere.

“Syrians doing this paves the way for victims in other countries to use the same tools to pursue justice.”

The report found that the Assad regime and its allies carried out heavy shelling of Daraya in the days before the ground assault.

One witness said: “The regime’s escalation against the city of Daraya began on the first or second day of Eid (Aug. 19 or 20). The bombardments became worse than normal.

“There was mortar shelling and worse types of bombardments with weapons that we didn’t know, with new sounds.”

A different witness said: “We knew that our area’s turn came when the mortars stopped.” Another said that after the attacks the local hospital was “horrific, like doomsday.”

Legal efforts to prosecute regime soldiers have proved difficult but a recent court case in Germany resulted in the conviction of a Syrian officer for crimes against humanity.

Despite this success, attempts by the UN Security Council to refer the Assad regime to the International Criminal Court have been vetoed by Russia and China.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Arab News: “Whether it’s in Syria or other conflicts, there will come a time for accountability. There will need to be accountability for crimes committed against civilians.

“There are a number of mechanisms that are gathering information on Syria, notably the independent commission set up by the Human Rights Council and others, and it’s very important that everyone support those mechanisms so we can actually get to some accountability at some point.”

When he became secretary-general of the UN in 2017, Antonio Guterres promised to make resolving the Syrian conflict his top priority. Asked where the 12-year war ranks on the UN chief’s list of priorities now, Dujarric told Arab News: “I can tell you that it remains a focus.”

He noted in particular the secretary-general’s vocal advocacy of the need to renew the cross-border mechanism for the delivery life-saving aid, so that it can continue to flow to the 4 million Syrians in the northwest of the country facing the specter of famine.

“Any secretary-general has a set of priorities,” said Dujarric. “The world also comes up with priorities as we go. This question often comes up. It’s not as if there is a crisis that is a favorite child of his, right?

“I think Antonio Guterres, at the heart, is deeply humanitarian and he is trying to help everyone who needs our help.”

Dujarric added that the efforts of Geir Pedersen, Guterres’ special envoy for Syria, “in pushing on the political track” are ongoing. Pedersen visited Moscow on Thursday, where he met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

(Ephrem Kossaify in New York contributed to this report.)

Topics: Syria

Jordanian concerns grow over Palestinian flights from Israeli Airport

Jordanian concerns grow over Palestinian flights from Israeli Airport
Updated 25 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

Jordanian concerns grow over Palestinian flights from Israeli Airport

Jordanian concerns grow over Palestinian flights from Israeli Airport
Updated 25 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Just days after the first flight carrying Palestinian citizens took off from Israel’s Ramon Airport, Jordan has voiced growing concerns that it will suffer significant economic losses as a result.

The Palestinian Authority has tried to offer reassurances to the Jordanians. Prime Minster Mohammed Shtayyieh said on Aug. 24 that the airport will not become an alternative to flights from Jordan for Palestinians. This failed to ease the concerns of Jordanian authorities and the business community.

Jordanian MP Khalil Attia said that he will demand that every Palestinian who flies from Ramon Airport be prevented from entering Jordan. Palestinian air travelers face a choice between Jordan, which supports Palestine, or the occupier of their land, he added.

Samih Maaytah, a former Jordanian information minister, accused the PA of colluding with Israeli authorities to facilitate travel by Palestinians from Ramon Airport as an alternative to traveling to Jordan and flying from there. He said that the PA, which is able to control the West Bank and prevent shots being fired at Israel, should also be capable of preventing Palestinians from flying out of Ramon Airport.

Jordanian authorities collect $14 million a year from Palestinians who enter their territory. The country’s treasury therefore stands to lose some portion of that money if large numbers begin to use Ramon Airport instead.

Suleiman Jamhour, a Palestinian travel agent who works with Jordanian, international and Arab airlines that fly from Queen Alia International Airport near Amman, told Arab News that Royal Jordanian and other airlines in Jordan could lose more than 70 percent of their Palestinian passengers. Royal Jordanian has been considered the national carrier for Palestinians for many years, he added.

As an example, he said that more than 90 percent of passengers who fly with Royal Jordanian to and from Chicago, a key destination for the airline, are Palestinian.

Queen Alia Airport itself will also be affected, Jamhour predicted, along with regional airlines such as Fly Dubai and Pegasus.

Royal Jordanian Airlines launched a promotion in Ramallah on June 21 that offers a number of travel benefits and new services for Palestinian passengers. They include discounts of 15 percent on the price of economy-class tickets and 10 percent on business-class tickets, and free hotel accommodation in Amman for passengers flying to destinations in North America and Europe.

Dalia Kaddoura, the airline’s media relations representative, said that Palestinian use of Ramon Airport will be a big economic blow to the airline and could cause a deficit in the state treasury.

Some economists have warned the potential annual losses to Jordan’s transport and tourism sector could amount to $700 million, which is 50 percent of current revenue.

Palestinian authorities said that the average cost of having to travel via Jordan is $143 per person, and that this is reduced to $49 by travel from Ramon Airport.

A hotel manager in Amman, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that Palestinians book about 50 percent of his hotel rooms, especially during the summer. He warned that the hotels sector in his country will undoubtedly suffer adverse economic effects if Palestinians no longer need to fly via Jordan.

Ahmed Amer, who drives Palestinians to Jordan via King Hussein Bridge, told Arab News that he and 200 colleagues are very concerned about the possible decline in the number of passengers and the effect this will have on their jobs, which some have been doing for more than 20 years. Many other transport businesses, car-rental companies, hotels, stores and restaurants also fear they will suffer.

Experts estimate that between 50,000 and 100,000 Palestinian passengers will travel via Ramon Airport during the first year of operation. They expect the figure to rise sharply, as Israel is expected to allow 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to fly from the airport, in addition to 3 million from the West Bank.

Palestinians may prefer to us Ramon Airport because it will reduce journey times and save them money. It will prevent them from having to pass through three countries within a distance of only 5 kilometers, where they often have to wait for hours at borders to be searched.

In addition, thousands of West Bank citizens are prohibited from traveling to or passing through Jordan for security reasons because they were previously arrested by Israeli security forces.

Samir Hulileh, a Palestinian economist, told Arab News that he expects Jordan's economic losses due to the reluctance of Palestinians from the West Bank to travel through it to exceed $700 million a year.

“Jordan must improve the situation and treatment at the crossings with the West Bank, as this is its responsibility to every visitor to Jordan, without considering it a favor for the sake of the Palestinians, because we gain from each other and we must help each other,” he said.

He believes Israel’s motive for allowing Palestinians from the West Bank to fly from Ramon Airport is primarily economic. Nevertheless, he does not believe the Palestinian-Jordanian relationship will be seriously damaged by the opening of airport to Palestinians.

“The Palestinian-Jordanian relationship is not one of transit through Jordan but a relationship of common interests,” he said.

“The Palestinians will not sever their relationship with Jordan because of the availability of an alternative airport. Still, the Jordanians must understand that they may not be traveling through Jordan.”

Topics: Jordan Palestine Israel

Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership

Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership

Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership
  • The change includes the military's land forces, operations, and supply heads as well as it's general inspector
Updated 25 August 2022
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Thursday announced a major reshuffling of the country’s military leadership on Thursday, amid political and economic turmoil.

The change includes the military’s land forces, operations, and supply heads as well as it’s general inspector.

A change to the air force leadership had been announced previously, while the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mohamed Osman Alhussein, was kept in his position.

This marks the largest change in army leadership since a coup led by Burhan and other generals on October 25 ended a transitional partnership with civilian political groups.

Topics: Sudan General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM

Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM

Egyptian president receives phone call from outgoing British PM
  • The UK hosted the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow in 2021, and Egypt will host COP27 this year in November
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, the spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and their views on a number of international issues of common interest including cooperation on climate change.

The UK hosted the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow in 2021, and Egypt will host COP27 this year in November. 

El-Sisi also praised Johnson’s efforts to bring about a tangible development in relations between Egypt and the UK in all fields during his tenure, and stressed Egypt’s aspiration to continue joint efforts to support bilateral cooperation in the future. 

Johnson said he values the close ties between Egypt and the UK, and praised the development of relations between the two countries.

He said that Egypt, under the leadership of the president, is an important Middle Eastern and African partner for the UK.

The prime minister said the UK is keen to support the ambitious measures Egypt is taking in pursuit of comprehensive development through increased investments, transfer of expertise and technology, and the localization of industry.

Topics: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi UK Egypt

