Saudi children compete for best chef title at Riyadh Home Coming festival

RIYADH: The Riyadh Home Coming festival kicked off a host of entertainment and educational activities targeting Saudi youngsters on Tuesday.

The festival in Riyadh is being held under the patronage of the General Entertainment Authority.

The “career experience” zone saw a number of boys and girls competing to win the title of best chef.

The children presented international and local dishes to festival-goers in the hope of obtaining the largest number of points, under the supervision of experts specialized in the standards of the culinary profession.

The festival, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, offers children diverse challenges in preparing food options from many cultures.

The zone aims to develop children’s skills through professional and interactive experiences supported by a selection of trainers.

The zone can accommodate 100 to 150 children aged between 6 and 13 years.

It also allows parents to explore their children’s areas of interest, enabling them to compete in five areas — fashion, architecture, cooking, medicine and media.

The Riyadh Home Coming festival includes an array of events, activities and fun experiences, combining knowledge and entertainment appropriate for all age groups and covering a variety of interests.

Among the highlights are a circus show at the Mohammed Al-Ali Theater in Riyadh Boulevard City and a performance by singer Rasha Rizk.

The festival also aims to help youngsters make decisions about their future professional careers and jobs. Arts and creativity are heavily represented at the festival, in addition to a wide selection of local and global innovation and entertainment stations.

The festival is open daily until Sept. 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 am on weekdays and from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekends. Entry is SR20 ($5.33) with bookings via https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/2010/riyadh-home-coming