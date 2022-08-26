Saudi Agricultural Development Fund calls on food importers to apply for support

RIYADH: Food importers are being urged to apply for development funds to help boost Saudi Arabia’s agricultural stock.

The Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund called on companies to apply now for financing for products such as barley and maize, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This fund operates in partnership with the banking sector, and aims to support and stabilize the food security system in Saudi Arabia by ensuring the continuity of supply chains and an abundant supply of agricultural products.

Financing requests could be applied through the Fund's electronic services platform, SPA said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture announced the launch of the dragon fruit, as part of the first phase of promising crops.

The announcement was made at a workshop hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, SPA reported on Thursday.

Rahma Nasser Jeries, a researcher at the ministry, said the production of dragon fruit would be the first of several crops to be produced locally.

It forms part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to expand non-oil industries.

Dragon fruit is among the most expensive tropical fruits, yet it consumes less water than other crops and would allow water to be conserved for other farming purposes, the SPA reported.

The fruit also has several nutritional benefits.