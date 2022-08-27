Conflict in Sudan’s south lays bare deep scars

You are here

People who fled ethnic clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile state wait at a clinic at a camp for displaced people in Damazin, some 450 km south of Khartoum. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  Blue Nile, a region awash with guns bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia, is still struggling to rebuild after decades of civil war
KHARTOUM: After his family was massacred and home torched, Sudanese farmer Ayoub Haroun sought refuge in a school alongside some of the tens of thousands fleeing recent bitter ethnic conflict.
More than a week of bloodshed last month in Sudan’s Blue Nile state left at least 105 people dead and scores wounded, as rival groups fought in a complex conflict involving deep-seated grievances, control of land and battles for power.
“The gunfire was constant, all day long every day,” said Haroun, now sheltering in the former school in Blue Nile’s Damazin city, some 450 km south of the capital Khartoum.
But while the violence was the culmination of long-simmering ethnic tensions — between the Hausa people and other rival groups including the Barta — it has further emphasized a wider security breakdown since a military coup last year led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Since the October coup, regular pro-democracy demonstrations across the country have been met with a crackdown by security forces that has left at least 116 people dead.
Before unrest erupted in Blue Nile, the western region of Darfur had already seen months of ethnic clashes which killed hundreds of people.
“We were left no option but to defend our lands,” said Al-Jaily Abdalla, from the Hamaj people.
“Our homes were burnt to the ground, destruction spread everywhere, and there were multiple deaths.”
Haroun, a Hausa, was left homeless, one of some 31,000 people from both sides forced to flee their houses, according to the UN.
“My brother and nephew were killed and my home was burnt along with the homes of the rest of my family,” he said.
Each side blames the other for starting the violence — and has accused the government of backing the other.
The clashes triggered angry protests across Sudan, with Hausa people demanding justice for those killed.
Other protests called for “unity” and an “end to tribalism” in the impoverished northeast African nation.
In late July, senior leaders from rival groups agreed to a ceasefire, but a more permanent peace deal and reconciliation is needed.
Blue Nile, a region awash with guns bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia, is still struggling to rebuild after decades of civil war.
Conflict there raged from the mid-1990s to 2005, then erupted again in 2011, as ethnic minority rebels battled former President Omar Bashir.
After the ouster of Bashir in 2019, rebels including from Blue Nile signed a peace deal, the latest in a string of agreements hoped to put an end to conflict.
Sudanese pro-democracy demonstrators have accused the country’s military leadership and ex-rebel leaders who signed the peace pact in 2020 of exacerbating ethnic tensions in Blue Nile for personal gain.
Authorities have rejected such accusations.
Since the clashes, calls have intensified to suspend the agreement.
“It didn’t bring any peace at all,” said Obeid Abu Shotal, a leader from the Barta, who sees the Hausa people as a non-indigenous group.
But the conflict today is less about battling the government, and more about who has the right to the land.
The Hausa people, prominent in West Africa, began arriving in Blue Nile over a century ago “in search of grazing lands for their cattle,” according to the International Crisis Group think tank.
Today, some 3 million Sudanese are Hausa, a people with a reputation as skilled farmers.
But tensions remain with groups who see the land as theirs — and violence erupted when Hausa elders asked civil authorities to manage their own affairs, said Hausa leader Abdelaziz Al-Nour.
Some saw that as a means to take the land.
“The land of Blue Nile is a red line for us,” said senior Barta leader Abu Shotal, insisting it “only belongs to original people” of the region.
Calm was restored after a heavy deployment of troops were sent to Damazin, the state capital, and an overnight curfew remains in place.
In the market, some shops are still shuttered, while other show the signs of damage from the fighting.
“The market used to be busy,” said Mohamed Adam, a grocery shop owner. “Now work has been much less and everyone left.”
Haroun, living in a school and mourning his murdered family members, wants just to rebuild his life.
“We just want things to go back to how they were,” he said.

Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin gives a press conference in Ankara, on May 25, 2022. (AFP)
  Finland and Sweden have renewed their commitment to demonstrate full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terror
INSTANBUL: Turkey on Friday said Sweden and Finland renewed their commitment to fight “terror,” at the first meeting aimed at addressing Ankara’s conditions for accepting their NATO membership bids.
The talks in the Finnish capital Helsinki were the first since the three sides signed an agreement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June paving the way for the Nordic countries’ drive to join the Western defense alliance.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then immediately threatened to freeze their membership applications unless the two Nordic states handed over dozens of people Ankara views as “terrorists.”
Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin — the co-chair of Turkish delegation — said after the meeting that Finland and Sweden were receptive to Ankara’s demands.

FASTFACT

Ibrahim Kalin — the co-chair of Turkish delegation — said that Finland and Sweden were receptive to Ankara’s demands.

“Finland and Sweden have renewed their commitment to demonstrate full solidarity and cooperation with Turkey in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terror,” Kalin’s office said in a statement.
The two Nordic countries broke with their decades-long military non-alignment and asked to join NATO after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.
Their bids have already been ratified by the United States and more than half of the 30 members of NATO.  Each application must win unanimous consent from member states.
Only Turkey, member of NATO since 1952, has opposed their applications, demanding the extradition of militants from outlawed groups including the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party and people implicated in a failed 2016 Turkish coup.
Sweden announced the first extradition of a Turkish citizen this month as part of a deal the three countries signed in Madrid in June.
But Turkey’s justice minister said last week that the extradition fell far short of Stockholm’s commitments under the deal.
Kalin’s office said the three countries agreed to “intensify technical level cooperation” in order to make concrete progress at Friday’s talks in Helsinki.
The next meeting is scheduled to be held in the autumn, according to a statement issued by Finland after the talks.
“The participants discussed the concrete steps to implement the Trilateral Memorandum and agreed that the Mechanism will continue to meet at the expert level during the autumn,” said the Finnish statement.

 

Syrian refugee Ramya al-Sous inspects her family documents at her apartment in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, on June 13, 2022. (AFP)
  Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime waged a brutal crackdown on an Arab Spring-inspired uprising in 2011, sparking a war that has killed nearly half a million people
BEKAA VALLEY, Lebanon: In the decade since Syria’s regime pronounced her jailed husband dead, Ramya Al-Sous was threatened by security forces, locked out of her spouse’s estate and forced to flee abroad.
The mother of three, now a refugee living in Lebanon, was never told how her husband died and is unable to sell or rent the properties confiscated by authorities.
“By virtue of me being a woman, everything becomes nearly impossible,” she said, echoing a plight shared by many wives and widows of Syrian prisoners.
But the 40-year-old wants to put up a fight.

Syrian refugees Ramya al-Sous and Tuqqa recount the hardships they face living in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley after their husbands either died or disappeared in Syrian prisons. "I lost people... but I became a strong woman", says 45-year-old Tuqqa. (AFP)

“My children would not have suffered as much if it had been me who was detained. They were left with nothing, but I insist on winning something back,” she said.
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime waged a brutal crackdown on an Arab Spring-inspired uprising in 2011, sparking a war that has killed nearly half a million people.
Around the same number of people, mostly men, are estimated to have been detained in regime prisons since, with tens of thousands dying either under torture or due to poor conditions.
Outside prison walls, their wives are anything but free, facing a maze of red tape in a society and legal system that favors men, said Ghazwan Kronfol, a Syrian lawyer living in Istanbul.
Without their husbands’ formal death certificates, widows cannot claim inheritance or property ownership, he said.
Nor can they access their dead husbands’ real estate if it was confiscated or escrowed by the state, the lawyer added.
Worse still, guardianship over their children is not guaranteed, with judges often granting it to a male next of kin.
“All of this comes on top of financial blackmail and sexual harassment” by security officers, Kronfol said.
Syria’s 2012 anti-terrorism law stipulates the government can temporarily or permanently seize the properties of prisoners accused of terrorism — a blanket charge used to detain civilians suspected of opposition links.
The government is believed to have seized $1.54 billion worth of prisoner assets since 2011, according to an April report by The Association of Detainees and The Missing in Sednaya Prison.
The Turkey-based watchdog was founded by former detainees held in Sednaya, a jail on the outskirts of Damascus which is the largest in the country and has become a by-word for torture and the darkest abuses of the Syrian regime.
Sous’s home and farmland were among the properties escrowed after her husband was arrested in a raid in 2013 and later hit with terrorism-related charges she says were trumped up.
A few months later, authorities handed her a “corpse number”, she said.
Alone and poor, she spent years being bounced around from one security branch to another as she tried to clear bureaucratic hurdles.
Sous said she was met mainly with harassment and intimidation.
“Women are easy prey,” she said.
Fearing persecution by security forces, she fled to Lebanon in 2016, clutching the old red and white plastic bag in which she keeps her property deeds and reams of other official documents.
She has little money left but continues to pay bribes and lawyer fees in an attempt to reclaim assets from the state.
“I want to sell them, not for me but for my children.”
Salma, a 43-year-old mother of four, also fled to Lebanon after her husband disappeared inside the black hole of Syria’s prison system.
The one time she enquired about his fate in 2015, security forces locked her in a room and threatened her.
“I never asked about him again,” Salma said, asking to use a pseudonym due to security concerns.
When she tried to sell her husband’s car and home, she found they had been seized by the state.
“I sold all my jewelry to buy that house,” she said.
In their ordeal, some women have found a rare silver lining with the empowerment that being left to their own devices has brought about.
Tuqqa, a 45-year-old mother of five whose husband also disappeared in prison, argued her life was already hard before the war due to social and religious conservatism.
“I wasn’t even allowed to open the front door of the house, let alone go out to buy groceries or bread,” she said.
But all that changed when she became the sole guardian of her children.
She eventually moved to Lebanon, where she secured work and attended livelihood trainings and workshops run by aid groups, a leap from her previously sheltered life.
When she was sexually harassed by her landlord, she blamed herself: “That is what we were taught: women are always to blame.”
Her children may not inherit a family home from their father but Tuqqa is adamant they will inherit new values from her.
“I am not raising my children the way I was raised,” she said.
“War has given women strength. They are learning how to say ‘no’,” said a Damascus lawyer.
While the odds are stacked against her, Tuqqa said she feels ready to face the challenges ahead.
“I lost a lot, but I became a strong woman,” Tuqqa said.
“I am no longer the woman living behind closed doors.”

 

Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

  Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs
MOSCOW: Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported.
Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs, Tass and RIA said, quoting a senior Russian officer. The attacks damaged equipment at the facility, he said.
Russian forces have remained in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar Assad.
For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have deployed to help Assad fight anti-government forces.

Palestinians held in Israeli prisons to go on hunger strike from Sept. 1

Palestinians held in Israeli prisons to go on hunger strike from Sept. 1

  Move is part of a series of protests to highlight poor conditions faced by inmates
RAMALLAH: About 4,600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are taking part in a series of protests designed to highlight their ill treatment, including staging a hunger strike that is set to start on Thursday.

The inmates say they are being deprived of their fundamental rights and forced to endure unbearable living conditions.

Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that the protests were necessary to highlight the problems Israel had created. The prisoners’ actions were “a battle for self-defense,” he said.

Fares, who spent 16 years in Israeli prisons, said the protesters included women, children, the sick and the elderly, some of whom had been sentenced to prison terms of up to 1,000 years.

The protests have enjoyed widespread support among Palestinians and demonstrations are expected to take place across Palestinian territories next week as a show of solidarity.

Fares said there had been an escalation in arrests of Palestinians from the West Bank, with hundreds of people being detained over the past four months since the Israeli military launched its “breaking waves” campaign.

Also, about 730 people were being held in administrative detention without trial because of charges brought against them by Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency.

He highlighted the case of Khalil Al-Awawda, who has been on hunger strike for more than 167 days in protest against his administrative detention without trial.

Despite Al-Awawda’s failing health, the Israeli authorities refused to release him, Fares said.

The prisoners’ decision to stage their protests followed the failure of appeals to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN and the EU to pressure the Israeli authorities to stop detaining Palestinians, Fares said.

He accused the Israeli government of using Palestinian prisoners as pawns in its election campaign, but said that was likely to backfire if the street demonstrations held in solidarity with the protesters continued until the time of the polls.

PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein Al-Sheikh has called for the broadest official and popular support for the prisoners and urged international institutions to intervene immediately.

He also said the Israeli government should abide by and implement all of the understandings that were made before last Ramadan.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority, urged all international human rights institutions to have an immediate presence in prisons and detention centers to “prevent any foolishness” on the part of the Israeli authorities in the coming days.

Palestinian prisoners should not be left alone to face “this hatred from Israeli authorities,” he said.

Lebanon seeks urgent solution to electricity crisis to avoid blackout

Lebanon seeks urgent solution to electricity crisis to avoid blackout

  President, energy minister hold talks as concerns grow
BEIRUT: Authorities in Lebanon are racing against the clock to resolve an electricity crisis that threatens to plunge the country into total darkness, officials said on Friday.

Utility provider Electricity of Lebanon said it was “fighting tooth and nail” to find a solution before the lights go out at Beirut’s airport, port and presidential palace.

The problem arose after Al-Zahrani power plant ran out of gas oil and ceased operations.

Roumieh Central Prison is also on the brink of darkness. The families of its inmates blocked a road in Baalbek on Friday in protest against the situation. They said their relatives had been deprived of food since catering companies stopped supplying prisons.

Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut Port explosion hold portraits of their lost loved ones as they block a main highway near the port. (AP)

A source from EDL said the company was now set to use grade B gas oil instead of grade A, after the idea was approved by its board of directors, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy Minister Walid Fayad.

The plan also requires the use of the remaining diesel from the Tyre thermal power plant, so EDL can restart the Zouk thermal power plant on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Utility provider EDL’s board of directors issued a decision to increase the tariff in parallel with the increase of electricity hours.

• The matter required the approval of the finance minister and the government, Energy Minister Walid Fayad said.

• Fayad said that the go-ahead could be given in exceptional circumstances by the president and caretaker prime minister.

The authorities also agreed to reduce the production at Al-Zahrani plant from about 200 megawatts to 40 MW to provide electricity to the airport, port, Roumieh prison, water pumps, sewers, Lebanese University, parliament, government headquarters and the presidential palace.

EDL said it was awaiting delivery of a gas oil shipment from Iraq but that could take between 20 and 30 days to arrive.

Electricity production at EDL’s plants has been dependent on the Lebanese-Iraqi agreement, as the dates for when electricity from Jordan will arrive and the extraction of natural gas from Egypt will begin are still unknown.

Funding for both projects has yet to be secured by the relevant authorities.

After meeting President Michel Aoun on Friday to discuss the crisis, Fayad said resolving the problem would require the use of the gas oil from Al-Jiyeh and Zouk power plants.

The meeting discussed the possibility of renewing the Iraqi deal, allowing Lebanon to receive 1 million additional tons of fuel after the first quantity ran out, he said.

Such a quantity would secure about three hours of electricity, he added.

Fayad said authorities were previously relying on the World Bank, the Egyptian gas and electricity from Jordan. But he added that the World Bank imposed new conditions, including increasing the tariff, developing a plan to cover the cost and carrying out procedures for the establishment of the regulatory body.

EDL’s board of directors issued a decision to increase the tariff in parallel with the increase of electricity hours.

The matter required the approval of the finance minister and the government, Fayad said, adding that the go-ahead could be given in exceptional circumstances by the president and caretaker prime minister.

Fayad said Iraq would provide about 40,000 tons but Lebanon would still need about 110,000 tons so a separate deal would have to be reached with another country.

Algeria had expressed its readiness to help in that regard, he added.

Concerns have also been raised about a possible interruption of the telecommunications sector despite it having its own generators. Caretaker Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm confirmed on Friday that the sector did not rely on EDL to operate.

 

