You are here

  • Home
  • Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
In this April 19, 2022, photo, doctors and nurses of the Lady Ridgeway Children's hospital in Colombo stage a silent demonstration against shortages of medicines amid Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis. (AFP file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrw3w

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN

Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Children in Sri Lanka are “going to bed hungry” because of the island nation’s economic crisis, the UN said Friday, warning other South Asian countries could be approaching similar shortages.
Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst downturn on record after running out of foreign currency to buy imports, leaving scarce supplies of food, fuel and other essentials.
The crisis was being acutely felt by families who were “skipping regular meals” because kitchen staples were becoming unaffordable, said George Laryea-Adjei, the South Asia director for the UN children’s agency (UNICEF).
“Children are going to bed hungry, unsure of where their next meal will come from,” he told reporters.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Soaring energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have also battered neighboring economies, and Laryea-Adjei said other countries in the region could face their own nutrition crises.
“Acute economic precarity and inflation across South Asia is poised to further threaten the lives of children,” he said.
“What I saw in Sri Lanka is a caution for other countries in South Asia.”
UNICEF has issued an appeal for $25 million to meet urgent needs for at least half of Sri Lanka’s child population.
The government this month issued its own appeal to tackle rapidly spreading malnutrition among children.
Official figures in 2021 showed 127,000 out of 570,000 pre-school students nationwide were malnourished.
Since then, officials believe the figures have skyrocketed because of the full impact of food shortages and spiralling inflation.
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last month after thousands of protesters, infuriated by the country’s predicament, stormed his official residence.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lankan economic crisis UNICEF

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks with main creditors, says Wickremesinghe
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks with main creditors, says Wickremesinghe

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students.
Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Springfield. The district had dropped the practice in 2001.
The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent's permission.
Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision came after an anonymous survey found that parents, students and school employees were concerned about student behavior and discipline.
“We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he said. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I’ve run into have been supportive.”
Parent Khristina Harkey told The Associated Press on Friday that she is on the fence about Cassville's policy. She and her husband did not opt-in because her 6-year-old son, Anakin Modine, is autistic and would hit back if he were spanked. But she said corporal punishment worked for her when she was a “troublemaker” during her school years in California.
“There are all different types of kids,” Harkey said. “Some people need a good butt-whipping. I was one of them."
Morgan Craven, national director of policy, advocacy and community engagement with the Intercultural Development Research Association, a national educational equity nonprofit, called corporal punishment a "wildly inappropriate, ineffective practice."
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1977 that corporal punishment is constitutional and left it up to states to set their own policies. Craven said 19 states, many in the South, have laws allowing it in schools. The most current data from 2017-18 shows about 70,000 children in the U.S. were hit at least once in their schools.
Students who are hit at school do not fare as well academically as their peers and suffer physical and psychological trauma, Craven said. In some cases, children are hurt so badly that they need medical attention.
“If you have a situation where a kid goes to school and they could be slapped for, you know, some minor offense, it certainly creates a really hostile, unpredictable and violent environment," Craven said. “And that’s not what we want for kids in schools.”
But Tess Walters, 54, the guardian of her 8-year-old granddaughter, had no qualms about signing the corporal punishment opt-in papers. She said the possibility of being spanked is a deterrent for her granddaughter, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“I’ve read some some people’s responses on Facebook recently, and they’re just going over the top like, ‘Oh, this is abuse, and, oh, you’re just going to threaten them with, you know, violence.’ And I’m like, ‘What? The child is getting spanked once; it’s not beatings.’ People are just going crazy. They’re just being ridiculous,” Walters said.
Mitch Prinstein, chief science officer with American Psychological Association, said decades of research shows corporal punishment will not reduce inappropriate behavior and is likely to increase aggression, rage, hostility and could lead to depression and self-esteem problems.
Prinstein said better methods for eliminating undesirable conduct including problem-solving training; rewarding positive behavior, such as with extra recess; and providing extra attention in the classroom.
“Parents are experts on what works for their own children,” Prinstein said. “But it’s important for parents to be educated on very substantial science literature demonstrating again that corporal punishment is not a consistently effective way of changing undesirable behavior.”
Sarah Font, an associate professor of sociology and public policy at Pennsylvania State University, coauthored a 2016 study on the subject. Her research found that districts using corporal punishment are generally in poor, Republican-leaning rural areas in Southern states. Font said Black children are disproportionately subjected to it, in part because the policies are more commonplace in districts with higher minority populations.
Craven also pointed to racial bias that leads people to view the behavior of Black students differently from other students.
“And the thing that I always have to say — that I hate that I have to say — is that Black children are not more likely to misbehave in school. They’re not more likely to break school rules,” she said.
Cassville School District spokeswoman Mindi Artherton was out of the office Friday and a woman who answered the phone in her office suggested reading the policy. She said staff had already done interviews. “At this time, we will focus on educating our students,” she added, before hanging up.
The policy says a witness from the district must be present and that the discipline will not be used in front of other students.
“When it becomes necessary to use corporal punishment, it shall be administered so that there can be no chance of bodily injury or harm,” the policy says. “Striking a student on the head or face is not permitted.”
In Missouri, periodic efforts to ban corporal punishment in schools have failed to gain traction in the Legislature. The state does not track which districts allow spanking because those decisions are made at the local level, a spokeswoman for Missouri’s K-12 education department said.
U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, is pushing for a ban on the use of corporal punishment in schools that receive federal funding. He has called it a “barbaric practice” that allows teachers and administrators to physically abuse students.

Topics: United States Education

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help
Updated 26 August 2022

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help

‘Nothing is left’: In flood-ravaged southern Pakistan, residents desperately await help
  • Over 30 million people in Pakistan rendered homeless by this year’s monsoon rains
  • Balochistan province is the worst-hit with at least 230 people killed since mid-June
Updated 26 August 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: Hussain Bakhsh, displaced from his village in Pakistan’s southwestern Jaffarabad district after his home was washed away in floods, has been living with 20 relatives in makeshift accommodation on a highway for over a week.

Bakhsh is one of over 30 million people in Pakistan left homeless by this year’s monsoon rains, killing more than 930 people. The southwestern Balochistan province, and Sindh in the south of the country, have been the worst hit by rain damage and floods.

The country’s climate change minister called the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions” on Thursday.

“I have been living with my children for the last eight days in a small camp, which has a plastic roof,” Bakhsh, 70, told Arab News. “I don’t have a tent or food items for my family.

“There was so much flooding and it’s been eight days that we are lying on the roads,” he said.

“Government has done nothing at all and we didn’t get any relief. We are poor people and we are dying due to hunger.”

Indeed, Balochistan, the country’s most impoverished province, has suffered the most from the recent rains, with much of its territory submerged in water and main roads and highways cut off from the rest of the country. Rains have claimed at least 230 lives in the province since mid-June.

Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money.

The National Disaster Management Authority said in a report that in the last 24 hours, 150 km of roads had been damaged across the country, and over 82,000 homes damaged.

Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 3,000 km of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the NDMA’s last situation report.

Balochistan’s main districts, including Jaffarabad, Naseerabad and Sibi, have been inundated, and residents have been sitting in the open air near highways with their belongings and livestock.

Muhammad Suleman, 37, who lost his home, crops and cattle in the Murad Colony neighborhood of Dera Allah Yar, said the floods had completely destroyed his village.

“The government has left us to die under the sky,” he told Arab News. “We are surrounded by water since it has been raining for the last three days. Our children are falling sick, and there is a danger of major outbreak of disease in the entire Naseerabad division.

“One hundred percent of our villages are destroyed. Livestock has died. Wheat stock is finished. Rice fields are destroyed. Houses are damaged. Nothing is left.”

Another resident, Amanullah, said more than five feet of water had entered his home last week, and his family had no option but to leave and find a safer place.

“We have waited for 24 hours, but not a single government representative has come to see our plight. Now, we are moving toward the bypass to seek refuge,” the 18-year-old said, pointing towards the main thoroughfare.

The deputy commissioner of Jaffarabad, Abdul Razzaq Khajak, said about half a million people in the district had been affected by floods, but that the administration was doing its best to provide relief.

“Jaffarabad is not the only district hit by floods but the entire province is drowned,” he told Arab News. “The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has provided us 800 tents and we have distributed them among our people, but the scale of the floods is huge and it will take us time to deliver relief goods in all corners of the district.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told reporters the government would provide compensation.

“We will make houses for all these people. Whoever lost their livestock, we will give them animals. Whoever lost their agricultural lands, we will help them revive them,” he said. “Whatever damages have occurred, we will provide the compensation.”

Topics: Pakistan floods Pakistan Floods

Related

Driver arrested after van plows into Brussels cafe terrace

Driver arrested after van plows into Brussels cafe terrace
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

Driver arrested after van plows into Brussels cafe terrace

Driver arrested after van plows into Brussels cafe terrace
  • It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate
Updated 26 August 2022
AFP

BRUSSELS: A van driver plowed through a crowded cafe terrace in Brussels’ city center shopping and tourism district on Friday, lightly wounding six people before escaping the scene.
Belgium’s terrorism tracking Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis (OCAM) briefly raised the threat level in the capital from “medium” to “serious” — from two to three on a scale of four.
But the level was dropped back to medium a few hours later after officials found “reassuring elements in their investigation,” an OCAM spokesman told AFP.
Initially, police had said it was too soon to speculate on whether the driver had deliberately targeted the diners, but that investigators had found the van and were hunting for the suspect.
“Shortly before 1:00 p.m. a van drove into a terrace on Saint Michel street. The driver fled in his vehicle, the emergency services were very quickly on the spot,” a spokeswoman told AFP.
“There were six minor injuries that were treated at the scene,” she said.
Brussels mayor Philippe Close told the daily Le Soir there had been a mixture of tourists and local shoppers on the terrace and that some of the witnesses were in a state of shock.
“What is certain is that the vehicle was traveling at an extremely high speed,” he said.
Brussels prosecutors were to hold a news conference later on Friday to provide an update in their investigation.

Topics: Belgium Brussels van attack

Related

Canada van driver charged with murder, Trudeau reassures nation
World
Canada van driver charged with murder, Trudeau reassures nation
UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street
World
UK man pleads guilty to plotting van attack on London street

Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid

Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid

Former Iran detainee Anoosheh Ashoori in London Marathon bid
  • Anoosheh Ashoori, 68, plans to run in support of Amnesty International, other Iranian detainees
  • British Iranian businessman began running while in prison, promising himself to take part in marathon whenever released
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Iranian businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, held captive by Iran for nearly five years, plans to run the London Marathon on Oct. 2.

The 68-year-old Londoner, who was released with fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in March, said he had thought about running the marathon while in the notorious Evin prison, north of Tehran.

He took to running around the jail’s exercise yard, building up stamina to eventually be able to run for two hours.

While incarcerated, he also read a book on running and now intends to take part in the London event in support of human rights advocacy and campaign group Amnesty International.

“When I read that, I decided it was so inspiring that anytime I was released, I promised myself, whatever age I am, I am going to participate in the London Marathon. By running you can fight going insane, it is magic,” he said.

Ashoori was arrested in August 2017 and convicted of spying for Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, charges he has always denied. He had been living in the UK for 20 years and was in Iran to visit his elderly mother.

He plans to run the marathon alongside his son, Aryan, and pointed out that they were also doing it to, “let all the ones who are left behind know they are not forgotten.”

He also urged the UK government to do more to secure the release of other dual nationals being held in Iran, including conservationist Morad Tahbaz.

Amnesty International UK described Ashoori’s story as an “amazing turnaround.”

Jo Atkins-Potts, of the group’s UK operation, said: “Since his release in March, Anoosheh has always been clear that he wouldn’t rest until Morad Tahbaz, Mehran Raoof, and others unjustly detained in Iran were released.

“He’s an inspiration and we’re delighted and honored to be campaigning with him.”

Topics: UK Iran London marathon Anoosheh Ashoori

Related

Anoosheh Ashoori describes ‘hell’ in Iran prison
Middle-East
Anoosheh Ashoori describes ‘hell’ in Iran prison
UK FM fails to say how many British detainees still held by Iran
World
UK FM fails to say how many British detainees still held by Iran

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine

Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
  • Pfizer shares fell 1.4% before the bell while BioNTech was down about 2%
  • The lawsuit was being filed in US District Court in Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Dusseldorf in Germany
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Pfizer shares fell 1.4 percent before the bell while BioNTech was down about 2 percent.
The lawsuit, which seeks undetermined monetary damages, was being filed in US District Court in Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Dusseldorf in Germany, Moderna said in a news release on Friday.
“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in the statement.
Moderna Inc, on its own, and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE were two of the first groups to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Just a decade old, Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had been an innovator in the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology that enabled the unprecedented speed in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.
An approval process that previously took years was completed in months, thanks largely to the breakthrough in mRNA vaccines, which teach human cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.
Germany-based BioNTech had also been working in this field when it partnered with the US pharma giant Pfizer.
The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine first to Pfizer/BioNTech in December 2020, then one week later to Moderna.
Moderna’s COVID vaccine — its lone commercial product — has brought in $10.4 billion in revenue this year while Pfizer’s vaccine brought in about $22 billion.
Moderna alleges Pfizer/BioNTech, without permission, copied mRNA technology that Moderna had patented between 2010 and 2016, well before COVID-19 emerged in 2019 and exploded into global consciousness in early 2020.
Early in the pandemic, Moderna said it would not enforce its COVID-19 patents to help others develop their own vaccines, particularly for low- and middle-income countries. But in March 2022 Moderna said it expected companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech to respect its intellectual property rights. It said it would not seek damages for any activity before March 8, 2022.
Patent litigation is not uncommon in the early stages of new technology.
Pfizer and BioNTech are already facing multiple lawsuits from other companies who say the partnership’s vaccine infringes on their patents. Pfizer/BioNTech have said they will defend their patents vigorously.
Germany’s CureVac, for instance, also filed a lawsuit against BioNTech in Germany in July. BioNTech responded in a statement that its work was original.
Moderna has also been sued for patent infringement in the United States and has an ongoing dispute with the US National Institutes of Health over rights to mRNA technology.
In Friday’s statement, Moderna said Pfizer/BioNTech appropriated two types of intellectual property.
One involved an mRNA structure that Moderna says its scientists began developing in 2010 and were the first to validate in human trials in 2015.
“Pfizer and BioNTech took four different vaccine candidates into clinical testing, which included options that would have steered clear of Moderna’s innovative path. Pfizer and BioNTech, however, ultimately decided to proceed with a vaccine that has the same exact mRNA chemical modification to its vaccine,” Moderna said in its statement.
The second alleged infringement involves the coding of a full-length spike protein that Moderna says its scientists developed while creating a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Although the MERS vaccine never went to market, its development helped Moderna rapidly roll out its COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer said the company had not been served and that they were unable to comment at this time.

Topics: covid19 Pfizer-BioNTech moderna court US Germany

Related

US approves Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for youngest children
World
US approves Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for youngest children
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID-19 rebound
World
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID-19 rebound

Latest updates

Sweden, Finland pledge to fight ‘terror,’ at NATO talks, Turkey says
Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin gives a press conference in Ankara, on May 25, 2022. (AFP)
Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
Children ‘going to bed hungry’ in bankrupt Sri Lanka: UN
Riyadh’s Disney on Ice is a real-life fantasy
A Performer dressed as Walt Disney's animated cartoon character Mickey Mouse, performs during Disney On Ice festival in Riyadh
US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
US school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
Conflict in Sudan’s south lays bare deep scars
Conflict in Sudan’s south lays bare deep scars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.