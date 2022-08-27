You are here

  • Home
  • UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
The first aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of shelter assistance has earlier departed the UAE as the country’s field operations began in the flood-affected areas. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckd4r

Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims

UAE operates air bridge to ship aid to Sudan’s flood victims
  • The aid aims to support over 140,000 displaced people in the floods
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has begun operating an air bridge to Khartoum to dispatch large quantities of aid to support those affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The aid aims to support over 140,000 displaced people in the floods, which killed at least 89 and destroyed 50,000 homes.

The assistance will include around 10,000 tents, 28,000 food and medical aid parcels, and 120 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to improve the living conditions of the flood-hit population and support efforts of authorities in containing the crisis, said WAM.

The first aircraft carrying 30 tonnes of shelter assistance has earlier departed the UAE as the country’s field operations began in the flood-affected areas of Blue Nile, Khartoum, and Gezira. Three more aid cargo flights are scheduled to fly to Khartoum.

According to the United Nations, the floods have affected over 150,000 people this year, double the number of last year’s rainy season.

Topics: Sudan floods #sudan United Arab Emirates (UAE) Emirates Red Crescent

Related

KSrelief distributes aid to people affected by floods in Sudan photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes aid to people affected by floods in Sudan
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital
Middle-East
Flooding devastates rural areas south of Sudan’s capital

Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements
  • Al-Kadhimi’s warning is a clear indication of the dangers of one of Iraq’s worst political crises
  • “This political crisis threatens the security achievements and the nation’s stability,” al-Kadhimi said
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi warned Saturday that the political crisis in the country is threatening security achievements made in past years.
Al-Kadhimi’s warning is a clear indication of the dangers of one of Iraq’s worst political crises since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. It is the result of disagreements between followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr and rival Iran-backed groups since last year’s parliamentary elections.
Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years.
His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.
“This political crisis threatens the security achievements and the nation’s stability,” Al-Kadhimi said in a speech marking Islamic Day of Combatting Violence against Women in Baghdad.
“Now, the solution is for all political parties to make concessions for the interests of Iraq and Iraqis,” said Al-Kadhimi.
Last week, Al-Kadhimi called for a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives to find a solution. He warned that if “fighting erupts, the shootings will not stop and will remain for years.”
Earlier this month, Al-Sadr called on his followers to be ready to hold massive protests all over Iraq but then indefinitely postponed them after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day, saying he wants to preserve peace and that “Iraqi blood is invaluable” to him.
Iraq has witnessed relative stability since the Daesh group was largely defeated in the country in 2017. But militants have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military targets with roadside bombs and firing on convoys or checkpoints.
During the rise of Daesh, when it controlled large parts of Iraq, deadly explosions were common in the oil-rich country.

Topics: Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Moqtada Al-Sadr political crisis

Related

Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar
Middle-East
Iraq takes measures to reduce water scarcity effects on lands in Dhi Qar
Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country
Middle-East
Iraq says committed to protecting diplomatic missions in country

German tourist detained in Iran — Berlin

German tourist detained in Iran — Berlin
Updated 27 August 2022
Reuters

German tourist detained in Iran — Berlin

German tourist detained in Iran — Berlin
Updated 27 August 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance.
On Friday, the Persian Service of Radio Liberty said a 66-year-old German man was arrested about a month ago in Iran for taking pictures in an area where photography was prohibited.
The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention.

Topics: #iran #germany

Related

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row

Tunisia recalls Morocco envoy in Western Sahara row
  • Tunisian President Kais Saied had hosted Polisario chief Brahim Ghali who arrived in Japanese-African investment conference
  • Morocco earlier withdrew its Tunis ambassador and canceled its participation in the conference
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia said Saturday it would recall its ambassador from Morocco for consultations, a day after the kingdom did the same in response to Tunisia’s president hosting the Polisario movement’s head.
The Polisario wants an independent state in the Western Sahara, a vast stretch of mineral-rich desert which Morocco sees as a sovereign part of its own territory.
Tunisian President Kais Saied had on Friday hosted Polisario chief Brahim Ghali who arrived to attend the Japanese-African investment conference TICAD.
In response to what it called a “hostile” and “unnecessarily provocative” act, Morocco immediately withdrew its Tunis ambassador for consultations and canceled its own participation in the high-profile conference.
On Saturday the Tunisian Foreign Ministry voiced its “surprise” at Morocco’s reaction.
“Tunisia has maintained its total neutrality on the Western Sahara issue in line with international law,” it said in a statement.
“This position will not change until the concerned parties find a peaceful solution acceptable to all.”
Saied spent much of Friday welcoming African leaders arriving for the TICAD conference, including Ghali who is also president of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).
Morocco accused Tunisia of “unilaterally” inviting the Polisario chief “against the advice of Japan and in violation of the process of preparation and established rules.”
But Tunisia said Saturday the African Union had issued a direct invitation to the SADR, a member state, to join the conference, noting that it had attended previous such gatherings — alongside Morocco.
The move came as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco’s arch-rival and Polisario backer Algeria for a three-day visit aimed at healing ties with the former French colony.
It is not the first time that Ghali’s travels have sparked Moroccan anger.
In April 2021, he headed to Spain to be treated for Covid-19, sparking a year-long diplomatic row between Spain and the North African kingdom.
That only ended after Madrid dropped its decades-long stance of neutrality over the Western Sahara — a former Spanish colony — and backed a Moroccan plan for limited self-rule there.
The Polisario had waged an armed struggle before agreeing to a cease-fire in 1991 on the promise of a UN-supervised referendum on self-determination, which has never happened.
The African Union’s chairman Macky Sall, in a speech to TICAD delegates on Saturday, said he “regretted the absence of Morocco.”
“We hope that this problem will find a solution for the smooth running of our partnership” between Africa and Japan, he said.

Topics: Morocco Tunisia Western Sahara dispute Western Sahara

Related

Morocco king calls for ‘unequivocal’ support over Western Sahara
Middle-East
Morocco king calls for ‘unequivocal’ support over Western Sahara
A general view of the Moroccan capital Rabat. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Morocco recalls envoy from Tunisia over Polisario meeting

Civilians wounded as clashes erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

Civilians wounded as clashes erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Civilians wounded as clashes erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

Civilians wounded as clashes erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

CAIRO: Clashes broke out early Saturday between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding five others, a health official said.
Malek Merset, an emergency services spokesman, told The Associated Press that Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos, died after he was shot in the chest. Merset said his body was taken to a Tripoli hospital.
He said at least five other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting.
The violence pits the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigade militia, led by Haitham Tajouri, against another militia allied with Abdel-Ghani Al-Kikli, an infamous warlord known as “Gheniwa,” according to local media.
The violence was the latest escalation to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate. The divisions have sparked several incidents of violence in Tripoli in recent months.

Topics: Libya

Related

15 migrants found dead on border with Sudan, say Libya officials
Middle-East
15 migrants found dead on border with Sudan, say Libya officials
Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports
Middle-East
Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government

Back to School: UAE grants flexible working hours for parents in federal government
  • Back-to-School circular issued ahead of the new academic year, set to begin on Monday
  • Parents can get three-hour leave on the first day of school to drop off and pick up their children
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Working parents in federal government entities in the UAE can opt for flexible hours at their jobs to support their children during the first week of school, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a back-to-school circular to ministries and federal authorities on Friday, outlining flexible working hours policy for parents ahead of the new academic year, set to begin on Monday.

Working parents can get a three-hour leave on the first day of school to drop off and pick up their children, according to the circular published on WAM.

The three-hour leave has been extended throughout the first week of school for parents of children in nurseries or kindergartens.

The policy also offers flexible working hours for employees on days of parent meetings, graduation parties, events and school activities.

“The circular aims to improve the employees' quality of life and help them achieve balance in their social and professional lives,” read the WAM statement.

 

 

Topics: Back to school United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
Biden invites United Arab Emirates president to US
Update UAE President holds talks with Greek counterpart, PM during Athens visit
Middle-East
UAE President holds talks with Greek counterpart, PM during Athens visit

Latest updates

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements
Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements
Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
Ukraine allows sailors to leave country in likely boost for grain shipments
‘Shadowland’ by Pilobolus lights up silhouette stories at Ithra
‘Shadowland’ by Pilobolus lights up silhouette stories at Ithra

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.