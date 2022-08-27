You are here

  • Home
  • Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
Venus Williams meets the members of Dude Perfect during Arthur Ashe Kids Day before the start of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53ehv

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
  • The American siblings were given a wild-card entry by the US Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years
  • Their other Grand Slam triumphs in doubles: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open.
The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the US Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the US Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
Their other Grand Slam triumphs in doubles: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open. The most recent came at the All England Club in 2016.
They’ve also won three doubles gold medals at the Olympics.
That’s all aside from their combined total of 30 major trophies in singles — 23 for Serena, and seven for Venus.
The sisters have not competed anywhere in doubles as a pairing since losing in the third round of the French Open in June 2018.
Since then, each Williams has entered two doubles events with other partners.
For Serena, one was with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020, and the other with Ons Jabeur this June — that came in Eastbourne, England, in a grass-court tune-up ahead of Wimbledon. That marked Serena’s return to competition after nearly a full year away from the tour.
She has gone 1-3 in singles in 2022, including a first-round loss at Wimbledon in June, and said less than three weeks ago that “the countdown has begun” to the close of her time as a professional player so she can focus on having another child and on her business interests.
For Venus, the first doubles event since 2018 was with Harriet Dart in June 2019, and the other was with American teenager Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open. In singles, Venus was off the tour for nearly a year until returning at a tournament in Washington this month.
Other women’s doubles teams receiving wild cards from the USTA on Saturday were Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo. Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe, and Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier.
Men’s doubles wild cards went to Brandon Holt — who qualified in singles on Friday and whose mother, Tracy Austin, won singles titles at the US Open in 1979 and 1981 — and Govind Nanda, NCAA champion Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks, Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith, Max Schnur and Hunter Reese, Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny, Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, and Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn.

Related

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
Offbeat
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
Ons Jabeur defeats tennis legend Venus Williams, creates more history at Wimbledon
Sport
Ons Jabeur defeats tennis legend Venus Williams, creates more history at Wimbledon

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern
Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern
  • Gladbach have performed better than any other Bundesliga club against Munich in recent seasons
  • Frustration began to creep into the home side's game, with Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Sane and manager Julian Nagelsmann all picking up yellow cards
Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach maintained their strong recent record against Bayern Munich with an outstanding performance from ‘keeper Yann Sommer securing a 1-1 away draw on Saturday.
Gladbach have performed better than any other Bundesliga club against Munich in recent seasons, with two wins and a draw in the 2021-22 season.
Bayern began the match in the same manner they started the season, dominating possession and pinning Gladbach in their own penalty area.
Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane had the ball in the net twice in two minutes in the first half, but had both efforts pulled back for offside.
With Bayern launching wave after wave of relentless pressure on Gladbach, a goal seemed a mere formality, but it was the visitors who took the lead when French striker Marcus Thuram took advantage of a poor error from countryman Dayot Upamecano to put his side up 1-0 in the shadows of halftime.
Bayern continued to dominate and almost equalized in the 61st minute through Mane, but Sommer somehow stopped the Sengalese twice in quick succession from close range.
Sommer again saved his side in the 65th minute, somehow preventing Bayern winger Leroy Sane from scoring when one-on-one with the former Man City man.
As the game wore on, frustration began to creep into the home side’s game, with Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Sane and manager Julian Nagelsmann all picking up avoidable second-half yellow cards.
Musiala, brought on by Nagelsmann with 67 minutes gone, set up the equalizer in the 82nd minute, sliding a pass through for Sane to curl the ball past Sommer into the bottom left of the net.
Bayern went close several times in the closing stages, but Sommer was equal to the task to ensure his side remain unbeaten so far this season.
Alongside Bayern in top spot sit Union Berlin, who won 6-1 away at Schalke earlier on Saturday.
Union, who welcome Bayern to the German capital on Saturday, won through braces from Sheraldo Becker and Sven Michel, along with strikes from Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer.
The Berlin club, who will begin their first ever Europa League campaign in September, are unbeaten (four wins and a draw) after five competitive games in 2022-23.
Berlin coach Urs Fischer did not want his team to get carried away with the “lucky” win.
“Our 3-1 half-time lead was lucky. Sc halke were better, more aggressive and more agile than us,” the Swiss manager told Germany’s SID.
“What was good was that we were more efficient.”
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig gained their first Bundestags win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.
Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty after five minutes to open the scoring.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who started from the bench after an infection, set up Nkunku’s second in the 90th minute to relieve some pressure from Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco.
Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first points of the season with a 3-0 win away at Mainz.
Leverkusen, who had scored just one goal in three Bundesliga games and had already been eliminated from the German Cup, scored three first-half goals, including a brace for Dutch wing back Jeremie Frimpong.
Hoffenheim won their third game of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Augsburg, thanks to a first-half goal from Dennis Geiger.

Topics: Bayern Munich Borussia Moenchengladbach Yann Sommer Bundesliga

Related

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
Sport
Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
Sport
Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect
  • Gabriel was on hand to score from close range after a corner in the 86th minute to complete the comeback for Arsenal
  • Gabriel’s winning goal was a simple tap-in into an empty net
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

LONDON: Arsenal defender Gabriel made up for a defensive howler by scoring a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham that maintained the Gunners’ perfect start to the English Premier League on Saturday.
Having gifted Fulham the lead in the second half, Gabriel was on hand to score from close range after a corner in the 86th minute to complete the comeback for Arsenal.
Fulham led against the run of play in the 56th when Gabriel dawdled on the ball in his own area. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic robbed the Brazilian of possession and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a low finish inside the far post.
Gabriel’s winning goal was a simple tap-in into an empty net after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to punch away the corner, the first mistake from the German after he made a handful of good saves to keep his former teammates at bay. It was Leno’s first return to Emirates Stadium since his offseason move across London.
Until then, he had been beaten only by a shot from Martin Odegaard that took a big deflection off a Fulham defender in the 64th.
Ramsdale, who beat out Leno for the starting job last season, then maintained Arsenal’s lead in the final minutes with a good save at the other end to keep substitute Nathaniel Chalobah.
Arsenal top the standings with 12 points from four games, two ahead of Manchester City and Brighton.
Manager Mikel Arteta was forced into a couple of changes as Thomas Party and Oleksandr Zinchenko were out injured, and Arsenal lacked some of their fluidity in midfield without the duo.
Arsenal still dominated possession but struggled to create quality chances.
Leno’s best save came in the first half, when Bukayo Saka raced clear on goal but saw his shot parried by the onrushing goalkeeper.

Topics: Arsenal Fulham Mikel Arteta Premier league

Related

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Sport
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Sport
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
  • Afghanistan elected to field and bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105, a total their batsmen overhauled in 10.1 overs in Dubai
  • Farooqi, a left-arm quick, stood out for Afghanistan after he struck with successive deliveries
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi returned bowling figures of 3-11 to help Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Saturday.
Afghanistan elected to field and bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105, a total their batsmen overhauled in 10.1 overs in Dubai.
Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai, unbeaten on 37, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanllah Gurbaz, who hit 40, put on 83 runs for the opening wicket to build on the dominance started by the bowlers.
Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have made a thumping start to their campaign in the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.
Farooqi, a left-arm quick, stood out for Afghanistan after he struck with successive deliveries in the first over of the innings to send Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka trudging back to the pavilion for two and nought.
Naveen-ul-Haq then sent back Pathum Nissanka caught behind after the batsman reviewed the on-field call and the third-umpire upheld the decision despite no visible spike on the ultra-edge, leaving the batsman and dressing room stunned.
At that point Sri Lanka were struggling with just five runs on the board and three wickets down in the opening two overs.
Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) attempted to hit back with a flurry of boundaries in a 20-run sixth over before spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke the 44-run stand.
Wickets kept tumbling with the 13th over providing two run outs, including the end of Rajapaksa while attempting a second run.
Chamika Karunaratne made 31 to take the team total past 100 before being bowled by Farooqi.
Afghanistan openers came out all guns blazing as Gurbaz smashed three fours and four sixes in his 18-ball blitz before falling to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Zazai kept up the attack with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 15 before being run out, to bring alive the Afghan supporters and silence the Sri Lankan crowd.
India meet Pakistan in a hotly-anticipated Group A clash on Sunday at the same venue.

Topics: Afganistan Muslims in Sri lanka Cricket Dubai Asia Cup Twenty20

Related

Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament
Sport
Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament
Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators
Sport
Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha

Modeste header sees Dortmund win away at Hertha
  • Modeste headed in a cross from Salish Ozan in the 32dn minute to put Dortmund 1-0 up
  • The goal was Modeste's eighth against Hertha in 11 appearances
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: French striker Anthony Modeste thanked Dortmund manager Edin Terzic after his first-half goal gave his side a narrow 1-0 win away at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Modeste headed in a cross from Salish Ozan, who also arrived from Cologne this summer, in the 32dn minute to put Dortmund 1-0 up.
Modeste, who is known for his theatrical celebrations which often involve dancing and even props, ran emotionally to Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and embraced him after scoring.
Speaking to Sky after the match, Modeste credited his winner to Terzic.
“I’m so glad to score my first goal. It took its time, but it was really important.”
“I’ve copped so much (since arriving at Dortmund), but the manager was always there for me.”
Dortmund, who suffered heavy criticism after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute to lose 3-2 to Weider Bremen last Saturday, endured a nervy end to the match but held on to record their third win of the season.
The goal was Modeste’s eighth against Hertha in 11 appearances.
Dortmund have scored 10 goals in competitive fixtures this season, each from a different scorer.
Elsewhere, Union Berlin moved alone on top of the table, at least until Saturday’s late game, after a 6-1 win away at Schalke.
Braces from Heraldship Becker and Sven Michel, along with strikes from Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer gave Union a dominant victory.
The Berlin club, who will begin their first ever Europa League campaign in September, are unbeaten (four wins and a draw) after five competitive games in 2022-23.
Berlin coach Urs Fischer did not want his team to get carried away with the “lucky” win.
“Our 3-1 half-time lead was lucky. Sc halke were better, more aggressive and more agile than us,” the Swiss manager told Germany’s SID.
“What was good was that we were more efficient.”
RB Leipzig gained their first Bundestags win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.
Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty after five minutes to open the scoring.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who started from the bench after an infection, set up Nkunku’s second in the 90th minute to relieve some pressure from Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco.
Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first points of the season with a 3-0 win away at Mainz.
Leverkusen, who had scored just one goal in three Bundesliga games and had already been eliminated from the German Cup, scored three first-half goals, including a brace for Dutch wing back Jeremie Frimpong.
Hoffenheim won their third game of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Augsburg, thanks to a first-half goal from Dennis Geiger.
In Saturday’s late game, Bayern Munich have the chance to reclaim top place if they beat the visiting Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Union Berlin

Related

’Emotional’ Werner scores for Leipzig on Bundesliga return
Sport
’Emotional’ Werner scores for Leipzig on Bundesliga return
Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout
Sport
Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool equals scoring record with 9-0 win vs. Bournemouth
  • A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, sends a loud message indeed
  • Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

LONDON: After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to their archrival, Liverpool set out to make a statement against Bournemouth on Saturday.
A 9-0 win, equaling the record for the biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, sends a loud message indeed.
Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield to put their early-season struggles behind them, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.
After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss, it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp’s team had lost their edge.
Manchester City also showed that it can never be counted out after the defending champion found themselves trailing by two goals for the second straight game. Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home — having only managed to salvage a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.
Chelsea also won on a good day for the Premier League’s traditional powers.
They overcame the early sending off of Connor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.
Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew 1-1 at home against Everton.
Arsenal, the only team to start the season with three wins, had a chance to maintain their perfect record when they played Fulham at home in the late game.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Erling Haaland Premier league

Related

Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
Sport
Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe
Sport
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at deal to replace Pepe

Latest updates

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba prepares 200 students for top US universities
The program focuses on developing the students’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills. (Twitter @mawhiba)
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
The Waste Lab onboards corporate titans to fight food waste
Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem
Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem
Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises
Saudi Arabia’s June fuel oil imports increase 60% annually as supply rises

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.