Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace
(Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland hit his first Premier League hat-trick to inspire Manchester City’s fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were rocked in the first half at the Etihad Stadium as a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s header put Palace in contention for a shock victory.

It was the fourth Premier League game in their last six in which City had fallen two goals behind.

Yet they hadn’t lost any of the previous three and won this one as well, thanks to Haaland’s heroics.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half, Haaland scored his first home goal for City since his £50 million ($58 million) summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker grabbed two more to leave Palace in tatters, taking his tally to six in his first four Premier League matches.

“These games are why I’m here, to turn things around when there are difficult times,” Haaland said.

“Of course you see on the pitch I enjoy it and I feel a connection around me. It takes time but I know it will come and get even better.

“We played for each other. We don’t care who scores, it’s about winning and the winning mentality.”

It was City’s second succesive escape act after trailing 3-1 before drawing 3-3 at Newcastle last weekend.

The champions have been far from flawless, but a third win from their first four games lifted them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s match against Fulham later on Saturday.

“We score a lot of goals but the problem I have now is we concede a lot. We struggle to do the uncomfortable things,” Guardiola said.

“We are lucky to come back. Normally today we lose the game. The Premier League doesn’t wait. Teams are so strong, if you fall behind in the points you will not come back.”

Palace took an early lead as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things grew worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece.
Eze again struck a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

Palace should have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes when Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out.

Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Jordan Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute, showing why Guardiola do not want to sell the unsettled Portugal midfielder.

Cutting in from the flanks, Silva hit a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Substitute Julian Alvarez quickly made an impact as City equalized in the 62nd minute.

Alvarez flicked on a deep cross to Phil Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head home.

Haaland put City ahead eight minutes later as Alvarez fed Silva, who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke in.

Haaland sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go, holding off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner from Silva’s pass.

Topics: Manchester city Crystal Palace

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Ons Jabeur

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 'happy to be back' in Big Apple ahead of US Open

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur ‘happy to be back’ in Big Apple ahead of US Open
  • Wimbledon finalist and Arab superstar tennis player Ons Jabeur writes for Arab News
Updated 59 min 16 sec ago
Ons Jabeur

NEW YORK: It feels great to be back in New York. Of course, the body is always a little bit tired when it’s the last Grand Slam of the season, but it is the last push of this campaign and I’m pretty happy to be back. Hopefully this time I’m going to do better. I like the US Open, but it’s always been a case of a third-round exit for me, so I want to push more and do better this time around.

I love New York and the US Open always coincides with my birthday but, unfortunately, I don’t get to celebrate much because I’m usually scheduled to play the next day, and that’s the case this year as well. I like busy cities, I like when there are a lot of things happening. I usually get bored easily, but never in New York. I get to walk in the streets, there are a lot of people, a lot of restaurants, Central Park is also not far from my hotel, so it’s nice to enjoy the mix of it all. Overall I love being here and I enjoy playing in New York in general.

The reaction back home in Tunisia after I made the Wimbledon final was different to anything I’ve ever experienced. We had a great celebration when I flew back. I feel like people definitely know me more; it’s nice to say that I cannot go out and have a coffee in Tunisia anymore; it’s definitely a good thing. It’s amazing to see that much support. I feel like the reaction is also different at various tournaments around the world; people are recognizing me even more and always bring up that they watched me during Wimbledon. I feel it’s amazing I got to do that. It’s very good to have people supporting you and telling you they’re going to buy tickets and come watch you. For me it’s really amazing to see so many kids who want to watch me and see me, I appreciate that so much.

I saw what Elena Rybakina said about not feeling like a real Wimbledon champion because we didn’t get points and our ranking didn’t go up as a result of our performances there. It does feel so weird. But this is something that has never happened before, the fact that there is a war and Russian and Belarusian players were banned and then the tours withheld ranking points from Wimbledon. This is a unique situation.

Obviously, Elena deserves to have the chance to qualify for the WTA Finals; she has the chance to be better-ranked. Her ranking at the moment (No.25) is not what she deserves to be honest. I think a lot of players didn’t benefit from Wimbledon. I know many players lost a lot of points from that. It’s a shame. But we started playing the tournament knowing there would be no points.

Unfortunately, it hurt even more when you reach the final and you win the tournament. I would have been relaxed about qualifying for the WTA Finals if I had 1,000 more points in my pocket, but it is what it is. It happened and I have to accept it. I deserve to be in this ranking (No.5) and I believe Elena will make it to the ranking she deserves, even if she doesn’t make it now, she will make it later.

There are definitely some cool perks you can enjoy on tour when you are a higher-ranked player. It depends on the tournament though. Some tournaments it’s the same if you’re seeded or not, but Wimbledon was amazing because we had the special locker rooms for the top seeds and it felt really special. It’s a very traditional space, the members are there and I felt privileged to be there. I felt like a member of the All England Club for two weeks.

At different tournaments, you just appreciate when you get a nice car to drive around, but I don’t like to get into luxury too much because sometimes it can make you forget where you come from. So, sometimes I like to go back and feel miserable a bit so I can remember and work harder to get even better.

It’s very important for me to stay the same person no matter how much success I am experiencing. It’s very natural for me to be that way; my parents raised me to always be humble and I think it’s a powerful message I’m trying to send out, that we are not just tennis players, we are human beings and for me being No.1 is the same as being No.1000. You’ve got to stay humble and do your thing. If you’re going to have a big head, your forehand will not be any better, it’s going to stay the same.

I got to practice with Serena Williams earlier this week ahead of the US Open. It was great and she was really cool. Now that she’s retiring, it’s sad to see her leave. Serena is leaving behind a huge legacy in the sport and it’s tough to choose just one thing to highlight from that legacy. One of the things I really admire is that she is a very successful tennis player but also a successful businesswoman. It’s really amazing to see how she balances her life. I feel like it’s very important to have a life outside of tennis because it gets too stressful when everything is about tennis. So I feel it’s important to have that balance. Also having a kid and coming back was amazing from Serena and I love seeing many tennis players doing that now. I feel like she played a part in encouraging other tennis players to do that. Overall, I’m very happy she chose to play tennis and I cannot wait to follow her journey as a businesswoman now. I’m definitely going to watch her US Open first round and if she wants me in her box, I’ll be there (laughs).

Looking ahead to this US Open, I would consider it to be a successful tournament for me if I at least reach the semi-finals; that would be good. And then we see how it goes. But definitely making the second week and breaking that third-round barrier is a big goal for me.

* Ons Jabeur was talking to Reem Abulleil in New York ahead of the 2022 US Open. She faces American Madison Brengle in the first round on Monday.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur US Open

Countdown begins for launch of Kingdom’s biggest national sports event

Countdown begins for launch of Kingdom’s biggest national sports event
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Countdown begins for launch of Kingdom's biggest national sports event

Countdown begins for launch of Kingdom’s biggest national sports event
  • Cash prizes totaling more than $50 million for medalists
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The countdown for the launch of the inaugural Saudi Games, the country's biggest national sporting event, has begun.

Preparations are underway for the games, which take place in the Saudi capital between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7.

More than 6,000 athletes representing 200 clubs and competing in 45 events are participating. The 45 individual and team events include five Paralympic sports.

Sports Minister and the president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said task forces had been set up to make the games a success.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “Two months from now, all eyes will be on Riyadh with the launching of the Saudi Games. We want this event to be exceptional and exceed all expectations in a way that befits the Kingdom’s stature and its great people and reflects its capabilities allowing it to host and organize one of the biggest sports events in the world.

“As we seek to achieve organizational excellence, task forces intensified the pace of their preparations to ensure their continuation at the highest levels so the event can reach excellence, similar to other big events hosted by the Kingdom.

“Auditions in all regions and cities of the Kingdom have witnessed strong competition and resulted in many promising Saudi talents that are likely to deliver a high-level performance during the tournament’s competitions. We look forward to the public support for athletes during the competitions in a way that contributes to achieving the desired goals of hosting the Saudi Games.”

Athletes will compete for cash prizes totaling more than SR200 million ($53 million). Gold medal winners will each receive SR1 million. Silver medalists will get SR300,000, and bronze medalists will win SR100,000.

Auditions are ongoing until Sept. 10 to select athletes for the event.

The Saudi Games include taekwondo, indoor rowing, tennis, bowling, weightlifting, wrestling, archery, badminton, skateboarding, Thai boxing, billiards, chess, squash, balut, sailing, and climbing.

The 12-day competition aims to promote various sporting disciplines in the Kingdom and discover sporting talent from the grassroots under the Elite Athletes Program.

It also aims to improve the country's capacity to organize events of this scale.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sport

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
  • The American siblings were given a wild-card entry by the US Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years
  • Their other Grand Slam triumphs in doubles: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open
Updated 27 August 2022
AP
NEW YORK: Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open.
The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the US Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the US Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
Their other Grand Slam triumphs in doubles: six at Wimbledon, four at the Australian Open and two at the French Open. The most recent came at the All England Club in 2016.
They’ve also won three doubles gold medals at the Olympics.
That’s all aside from their combined total of 30 major trophies in singles — 23 for Serena, and seven for Venus.
The sisters have not competed anywhere in doubles as a pairing since losing in the third round of the French Open in June 2018.
Since then, each Williams has entered two doubles events with other partners.
For Serena, one was with Caroline Wozniacki in January 2020, and the other with Ons Jabeur this June — that came in Eastbourne, England, in a grass-court tune-up ahead of Wimbledon. That marked Serena’s return to competition after nearly a full year away from the tour.
She has gone 1-3 in singles in 2022, including a first-round loss at Wimbledon in June, and said less than three weeks ago that “the countdown has begun” to the close of her time as a professional player so she can focus on having another child and on her business interests.
For Venus, the first doubles event since 2018 was with Harriet Dart in June 2019, and the other was with American teenager Coco Gauff at last year’s French Open. In singles, Venus was off the tour for nearly a year until returning at a tournament in Washington this month.
Other women’s doubles teams receiving wild cards from the USTA on Saturday were Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov, Robin Montgomery and CoCo. Vandeweghe, Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger, Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe, and Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier.
Men’s doubles wild cards went to Brandon Holt — who qualified in singles on Friday and whose mother, Tracy Austin, won singles titles at the US Open in 1979 and 1981 — and Govind Nanda, NCAA champion Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks, Nicholas Monroe and Keegan Smith, Max Schnur and Hunter Reese, Alex Michelsen and Sebastian Gorzny, Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, and Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn.

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern

Sommer heroics see Gladbach hold on for draw at Bayern
  • Gladbach have performed better than any other Bundesliga club against Munich in recent seasons
  • Frustration began to creep into the home side's game, with Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Sane and manager Julian Nagelsmann all picking up yellow cards
Updated 27 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach maintained their strong recent record against Bayern Munich with an outstanding performance from ‘keeper Yann Sommer securing a 1-1 away draw on Saturday.
Gladbach have performed better than any other Bundesliga club against Munich in recent seasons, with two wins and a draw in the 2021-22 season.
Bayern began the match in the same manner they started the season, dominating possession and pinning Gladbach in their own penalty area.
Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane had the ball in the net twice in two minutes in the first half, but had both efforts pulled back for offside.
With Bayern launching wave after wave of relentless pressure on Gladbach, a goal seemed a mere formality, but it was the visitors who took the lead when French striker Marcus Thuram took advantage of a poor error from countryman Dayot Upamecano to put his side up 1-0 in the shadows of halftime.
Bayern continued to dominate and almost equalized in the 61st minute through Mane, but Sommer somehow stopped the Sengalese twice in quick succession from close range.
Sommer again saved his side in the 65th minute, somehow preventing Bayern winger Leroy Sane from scoring when one-on-one with the former Man City man.
As the game wore on, frustration began to creep into the home side’s game, with Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Sane and manager Julian Nagelsmann all picking up avoidable second-half yellow cards.
Musiala, brought on by Nagelsmann with 67 minutes gone, set up the equalizer in the 82nd minute, sliding a pass through for Sane to curl the ball past Sommer into the bottom left of the net.
Bayern went close several times in the closing stages, but Sommer was equal to the task to ensure his side remain unbeaten so far this season.
Alongside Bayern in top spot sit Union Berlin, who won 6-1 away at Schalke earlier on Saturday.
Union, who welcome Bayern to the German capital on Saturday, won through braces from Sheraldo Becker and Sven Michel, along with strikes from Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer.
The Berlin club, who will begin their first ever Europa League campaign in September, are unbeaten (four wins and a draw) after five competitive games in 2022-23.
Berlin coach Urs Fischer did not want his team to get carried away with the “lucky” win.
“Our 3-1 half-time lead was lucky. Sc halke were better, more aggressive and more agile than us,” the Swiss manager told Germany’s SID.
“What was good was that we were more efficient.”
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig gained their first Bundestags win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.
Leipzig’s French forward Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty after five minutes to open the scoring.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who started from the bench after an infection, set up Nkunku’s second in the 90th minute to relieve some pressure from Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco.
Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first points of the season with a 3-0 win away at Mainz.
Leverkusen, who had scored just one goal in three Bundesliga games and had already been eliminated from the German Cup, scored three first-half goals, including a brace for Dutch wing back Jeremie Frimpong.
Hoffenheim won their third game of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Augsburg, thanks to a first-half goal from Dennis Geiger.

Topics: Bayern Munich Borussia Moenchengladbach Yann Sommer Bundesliga

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect

Arsenal rallies to beat Fulham 2-1 and stay perfect
  • Gabriel was on hand to score from close range after a corner in the 86th minute to complete the comeback for Arsenal
  • Gabriel’s winning goal was a simple tap-in into an empty net
Updated 27 August 2022
AP

LONDON: Arsenal defender Gabriel made up for a defensive howler by scoring a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham that maintained the Gunners’ perfect start to the English Premier League on Saturday.
Having gifted Fulham the lead in the second half, Gabriel was on hand to score from close range after a corner in the 86th minute to complete the comeback for Arsenal.
Fulham led against the run of play in the 56th when Gabriel dawdled on the ball in his own area. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic robbed the Brazilian of possession and beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a low finish inside the far post.
Gabriel’s winning goal was a simple tap-in into an empty net after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to punch away the corner, the first mistake from the German after he made a handful of good saves to keep his former teammates at bay. It was Leno’s first return to Emirates Stadium since his offseason move across London.
Until then, he had been beaten only by a shot from Martin Odegaard that took a big deflection off a Fulham defender in the 64th.
Ramsdale, who beat out Leno for the starting job last season, then maintained Arsenal’s lead in the final minutes with a good save at the other end to keep substitute Nathaniel Chalobah.
Arsenal top the standings with 12 points from four games, two ahead of Manchester City and Brighton.
Manager Mikel Arteta was forced into a couple of changes as Thomas Party and Oleksandr Zinchenko were out injured, and Arsenal lacked some of their fluidity in midfield without the duo.
Arsenal still dominated possession but struggled to create quality chances.
Leno’s best save came in the first half, when Bukayo Saka raced clear on goal but saw his shot parried by the onrushing goalkeeper.

Topics: Arsenal Fulham Mikel Arteta Premier league

