You are here

  • Home
  • Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
The US Open expected to be Serena Williams’ final tournament as a professional tennis player. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yaq6w

Updated 15 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
  • Rafael Nadal chases record 23 Grand Slams
  • New blood battle for men’s and women’s titles
Updated 15 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

The closing Grand Slam of the season is upon us in New York and there is a lot on the line. Here’s a look at some of the main talking points at this US Open.

Serena’s farewell

This is expected to be Serena Williams’ final tournament as a professional tennis player. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic in a night session first round showdown on Monday, and is also signed up for the doubles event alongside her sister Venus.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and are getting the band back together for what is likely going to be the last time.

Opening night in New York is the hottest ticket in town at the moment as Kovinic attempts to usher Serena into retirement.

“I was happy; I won’t lie,” Kovinic told the Associated Press about her reaction to her first-round draw. “It’s a privilege to share the court with Serena.”

Fierce battle for men’s top spot

Five men have the chance to conclude the US Open as the world No.1.

Defending champion and current No.1 Daniil Medvedev could be replaced by Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud at the summit in two weeks’ time.

There are multiple scenarios for each player to secure the top ranking and title. If Nadal and Medvedev square off in the final, or Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Ruud take on Alcaraz in the final, the winner would snag the world No.1 ranking.

Pressure mounting but not everyone is feeling it

Britain’s Emma Raducanu insists she isn’t feeling any pressure ahead of her title defense in New York, while four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka admits she is a bit anxious.

Raducanu became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam when she stormed to the title in New York last year and the teenager has shot to global stardom since then. She didn’t feel great during her practice session on Friday but said she has no real concerns ahead of her opener against Alize Cornet on Tuesday.

“I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me,” Raducanu told reporters on media day.

“I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I’m just taking it one match at a time. Like, every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I’m doing, my own trajectory. As I said last year, I’m just going to do things my way.”

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Osaka, who triumphed at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, said that in her personal experience, being a defending champion is “more stressful” because you feel the need to replicate the success from the prior year.

Osaka, who is unseeded this fortnight and is ranked 44 in the world at the moment, admitted she felt nerves have begun to creep in on Saturday ahead of her Tuesday first round against Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

“I feel like I would have lied, like, a day ago or so and said that I was really relaxed. But actually, like, when I practiced today I felt very anxious. I think it’s ’cause I really want to do well ’cause I feel I haven’t been doing well lately,” the Japanese star said on Saturday.

“It’s tough. Of course, you don’t want to lose in the first round of a Slam. I feel like I always do pretty well here. It’s kind of, like, taking the pressure off of myself, but it’s always going to be there. I think the opponent I’m going to play is also really tough, so it adds a little bit extra. I’m just trying to enjoy the time that I have here.”

Both draws are wide open

While we’re used to expect the unexpected on the women’s side at the majors, it’s fair to say that the men’s draw feels just as open in New York this year.

Novak Djokovic is unable to participate due to his vaccination status, Nadal is returning from an abdominal injury, Medvedev is not necessarily in top form and there are many young contenders looking to hit new milestones on the Grand Slam stage.

Asked if the men’s draw feels as open as people are making it out to be, Medvedev said on Friday: “If I look back maybe I would say five years ago when I was probably not even on the tour yet, when there was the ‘Big Four,’ Andy, Novak, Roger, Rafa, especially if they would be the top four seeds, some tournaments was the case, for sure. I’m not sure how other guys reacted, but it was tough. You know you’re going to get them in quarters, first rounds. There were some Slams where they occupied the semifinals. It must not have been easy.

“If we look at this perspective, maybe it is (open this year). At the same time, if we take the last two, three years at the Slams, I have to say on hard courts it was a lot of times me there, Stefanos a few times. Australian Open, Sascha (Zverev) was there. Sometimes in the final. Dominic (Thiem).

“It’s not like I feel like we saw any huge surprise in the latest Slams. It’s not easy to answer. I think it is (open). But talking from my perspective, I just want to play good, just try to win as many matches as possible no matter the opponent, no matter the draw.”

Nadal chasing history

The Spaniard has already won two majors this year to take his men’s record tally to 22 Grand Slams won. Should he clinch a 23rd here, he would equal Serena’s Open Era record.

Nadal hasn’t played in New York since he won a fourth US Open title in 2019. He has lifted the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium in two of his last three appearances at the tournament.

Juicy first rounds

Osaka versus Collins is not the only exciting first round on the menu in New York. Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will open his campaign against his doubles partner and good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, just a few months after they won the Australian Open doubles crown.

The 2020 champion Dominic Thiem will face two-time semifinalist and recent Montreal champion Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen tackles former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Raducanu has a tough opponent in Cornet who snapped Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon earlier this summer, while third-seeded Maria Sakkari will play Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria.

Topics: Serena Williams Rafael Nadal Grand Slam Grand Slam tennis US Open

Related

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
Sport
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match
Offbeat
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed

Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship is delayed
  • Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

ATLANTA: Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship.

He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize.

Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who have to return Sunday morning for what could be a sprint toward a pile of cash.

Scheffler was at 19-under par, even par for the round on a hot, steamy day at East Lake with soft green and very little wind, always the recipe for low scoring.

Schauffele was 1 under for for a wild round of back-to-back birdies, back-to-back bogeys and back-to-back birdies during a six-hole stretch on the front nine.

The average score for the incomplete round was 67.

That’s what Jon Rahm said he needed — another low round, and Scheffler to not have is best stuff. He got only the second part right. Rahm, coming off a 63, had four bogeys to go along with five birdies and wasn’t making up much ground.

Those who didn’t finish had to return at 9:45 a.m., and only then would the FedEx Cup finale have any clarity.

Sungjae Im was three shots behind at 16 under. Assuming Thomas makes his putt, he would be at 15 under. Rory McIlroy also was at 15 under, and he two holes to play, including the par-5 closing hole.

Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Sepp Straka were at 14 under and still had to finish.

The third round was scheduled to finish an hour later, and then lightning in the area stopped play for an hour. And when the second batch of lightning arrived in the area, there was no chance to finish.

Hideki Matsuyama posted the low round of the day at 63, and he was still six shots behind.

Scheffler started Thursday at 10-under par and with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup, with Cantlay two shots behind. Scheffler, already a four-time winner and a lock to be voted PGA Tour player of the year, opened with rounds of 65-66 and at times has threatened to turn the Tour Championship into a runaway.

He stalled Saturday, and all that did was expand the possibilities.

British Open champion Cameron Smith is a three-time winner and would have needed to win to make it a race for player of the year. He had a 68 and was 11 shots behind amid another round of reports that he is leaving for LIV Golf.

Those announcements are expected early next week. First up is a finish to a long and disruptive season with $18 million on the line for the winner.

Topics: Justin Thomas FedEx Cup Tour Championship Scottie Scheffler

Related

Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf
Sport
Westwood blasts ‘hypocrites,’ claims US PGA Tour changes only copy LIV Golf
South Korean Kim wins Wyndham Championship to secure PGA playoff berth
Sport
South Korean Kim wins Wyndham Championship to secure PGA playoff berth

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage

Evenepoel keeps Vuelta lead as Vine wins another stage
  • Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

LAVIANA, Spain: Jay Vine is having fun in the Spanish Vuelta.

The Australian won his second Vuelta stage on Saturday, two days after overcoming a flat tire to take his first win at a Grand Tour race.

Vine impressed on the grueling final climb to beat Marc Soler, Rein Taaramae and Thibaut Pinot by more than 40 seconds in a foggy eighth stage in northern Spain.

“It’s incredible,” the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider said. “I’ve just got so much more confidence after that first one. I got that monkey off my back. I just enjoyed today. It was such a fun day.”

Remco Evenepoel, who was second to Vine in the sixth stage on Thursday, kept the leader’s red jersey by crossing the line in fifth place. He was 1 minute, 20 seconds behind Vine but came in along with his main challengers in the overall classification — Enric Mas and three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Overall, Evenepoel was 28 seconds in front of Mas and 61 seconds ahead of Roglic. Rudy Molard started Saturday’s tough mountain stage 21 seconds off the lead in second place, but dropped nearly 10 minutes behind.

“I took time on a lot of guys except for the two most important ones, Primoz and Enric,” said Evenepoel, the Belgian rider from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl. “But it was good to see Primoz being really strong today, it’s nice to see him like this. It’s good for the race. I just did my best. My team was superb today, we controlled from the start, and it wasn’t easy.”

Roglic, going for an unprecedented fourth straight Vuelta title, had his preparations affected by a fall at the Tour de France.

Riders face another difficult mountain stage in Asturias on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with how I felt today,” Evenepoel said. “I hope I can recover really well because tomorrow I will need super fresh legs again.”

Topics: Remco Evenepoel Grand Tour Jay Vine

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return

AC Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala’s Juve return
  • Milan are one of four teams locked on seven points, with Roma, Lazio and Torino
  • Napoli will reclaim the summit should they win at Fiorentina on Sunday night
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

MILAN, Italy: AC Milan continued their unbeaten start to their Serie A title defense with a 2-0 win over Bologna on Saturday as Tammy Abraham earned Roma a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Juventus’s return to his old stomping ground.

Champions Milan eased to a routine win at the San Siro with goals either side of halftime from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud to go top on goal difference.

Stefano Pioli’s side took full advantage of Inter Milan’s lose at Lazio on Friday night to move a point above their local rivals.

“We’re more concentrated and have more self-belief than in the past, we played with a real commitment to attacking and defending as a unit,” Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’s happy with our performance but I know we can still get better.”

Milan are one of four teams locked on seven points, with Roma, Lazio and Torino — 2-1 winners over promoted Cremonese.

Napoli will reclaim the summit should they win at Fiorentina on Sunday night, Luciano Spalletti’s flamboyant side on a perfect six points after two stunning displays in their opening fixtures.

Leao gave the hosts the lead in front of over 60,000 fans with his first goal of the season, the Portugal winger fortunate to see his duffed shot squirm past Lukasz Skorupski in the 21st minute after good play by debutant Charles De Ketelaere.

The 23-year-old Leao, who has been linked with Chelsea, should have added to Milan’s lead before the break, missing a one-on-one with Skorupski in first half stoppage time.

However, he set up Giroud’s opening strike of the campaign in the 58th minute with a perfectly clipped pass which the France international guided home with a beautifully-placed volleyed finish.

Nicola Sansone smashed the upright 10 minutes later for Bologna who are hovering above the drop zone with a single point.

Andrea Pinamonti scored his first goal for Sassuolo after moving from Inter, rolling home following a defensive mix-up to give his new team a 2-2 draw at Spezia.

Jose Mourinho said he was “ashamed” of his Roma players’ performances before they fought back to draw through Abraham’s first goal of the season.

England international Abraham headed home from Dybala’s knockdown in the 69th minute at the Allianz Stadium to maintain Roma’s unbeaten record.

Mourinho used the vulgar Italian expression “culo” to describe their good fortune at being only a goal down at the break after being given a lesson by Juve.

Roma escaped Turin with a point despite being second best for long periods. Dusan Vlahovic put Juve ahead with a stunning free-kick after barely a minute.

“I told my players at halftime that I was ashamed of them... We can’t come here and play like this,” he said.

“We did absolutely nothing, it was pure luck. It was a very different team in the second half.”

Massimiliano Allegri’s side stay unbeaten on five points but will be disappointed to not have taken all three on Saturday.

The good result at a place Roma have an awful record also masks a poor display from Dybala, who appeared overwhelmed on his first appearance at Juve since leaving as a free agent in the summer.

The Argentina forward won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups in seven years with the Turin giants and was warmly applauded by home supporters before the match.

However, there were some boos and whistles from the stands when he was eventually substituted with 12 minutes remaining having helped deny his old team the win.

Topics: Serie A AC Milan Bologna Olivier Giroud Tammy Abraham Roma Juventus Paula Dybala

Related

Rivals jostle for AC Milan’s Serie A crown
Sport
Rivals jostle for AC Milan’s Serie A crown
Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio
Sport
Inter drop first points in Serie A in 3-1 loss at Lazio

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable India-Pakistan T20s
  • The two nations now only play each other in multi-nation contests due to political tensions and last met during a T20 World Cup clash at the same venue in 2021
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

DUBAI: Fierce rivals India and Pakistan will clash in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai later on Sunday for only the 10th time in cricket’s shortest format.

Political tensions mean they now only face each other in international tournaments, with their last meeting a 2021 T20 World Cup encounter at the same venue, when Pakistan romped to victory.

AFP Sport recalls five memorable India-Pakistan matches in the shortest format.

India and Pakistan’s first T20 encounter at Durban in 2007 ended in a dramatic tie before being decided in a bowl-out — cricket’s equivalent of football’s penalty shootout.

Pakistan elected to field in the inaugural T20 World Cup league match and restricted India to 141-9.

With the scores level at the end of Pakistan’s reply India skipper MS Dhoni then outfoxed the opposition with his choice of bowlers in the hit-the-wicket decider.

Part-time bowlers Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa and premier spinner HarbHajjan Singh all hit the stumps, while Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi all missed.

The 2007 final in Johannesburg saw them meet again and chasing 158 for victory, Pakistan’s reply was hampered by the regular fall of wickets.

But Misbah-ul-Haq kept the target in sight with his gritty batting and took the game into the final over with Pakistan needing 13 against an unlikely Indian bowling option in Joginder Sharma.

Misbah hit a six after a wide and a dot ball, only to opt for a scoop shot that got more height than distance and landed in the hands of S. Sreesanth at short fine-leg to trigger wild Indian celebrations as they won the World Cup by five runs.

Pakistan beat India for the first time in T20s on Christmas Day 2012 in the opener of a two-match series with skipper Mohammad Hafeez standing tall in Banglaore.

Hafeez, nicknamed “professor” by teammates for his understanding of the game, hit 61 to guide Pakistan’s chase of 134 as he put on a 106-run stand with Shoaib Malik, who was unbeaten on 57.

Hafeez smashed the Indian bowlers all around in his 44-ball blitz before falling to pace bowler Ishant Sharma in the 18th over but Malik stood firm to complete the victory with a six.

India came out all-guns-blazing in an Asia Cup league match at Mirpur, Bangladesh, in 2016 to reaffirm their domination of Pakistan.

Pace bowler Hardik Pandya stood out with figures of 3-8 to help skittle out Pakistan for 83 in 17.3 overs with only two batsmen getting into double figures, including Sarfaraz Ahmed who scored 25.

Star batsman Virat Kohli powered the chase with his 49 as India withstood an inspired Pakistan bowling attack to win by five wickets and 27 balls to spare.

India started as favorites in the hotly-anticipated league match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai but Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi soon upset the predictions.

Tall left-arm quick Shaheen sent back opener Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck as he rattled the Indian top-order.

Kohli attempted to rebuild with 57 before falling to Shaheen in the penultimate over.

Mohammad Rizwan made 79 and skipper Babar Azam 68 as they took apart the India bowling attack to cruise to a 10-wicket win — their first in a World Cup against their fiercest rivals.

Topics: India Pakistan Asia Cup Twenty20

Related

Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Sport
Farooqi stars as Afghanistan hammer Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament
Sport
Safety, security paramount as Dubai prepares to host 15th Asia Cup cricket tournament

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace

Haaland hat-trick inspires Man City fightback to beat Palace
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland hit his first Premier League hat-trick to inspire Manchester City’s fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were rocked in the first half at the Etihad Stadium as a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s header put Palace in contention for a shock victory.

It was the fourth Premier League game in their last six in which City had fallen two goals behind.

Yet they hadn’t lost any of the previous three and won this one as well, thanks to Haaland’s heroics.

After Bernardo Silva pulled one back early in the second half, Haaland scored his first home goal for City since his £50 million ($58 million) summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway striker grabbed two more to leave Palace in tatters, taking his tally to six in his first four Premier League matches.

“These games are why I’m here, to turn things around when there are difficult times,” Haaland said.

“Of course you see on the pitch I enjoy it and I feel a connection around me. It takes time but I know it will come and get even better.

“We played for each other. We don’t care who scores, it’s about winning and the winning mentality.”

It was City’s second succesive escape act after trailing 3-1 before drawing 3-3 at Newcastle last weekend.

The champions have been far from flawless, but a third win from their first four games lifted them to the top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s match against Fulham later on Saturday.

“We score a lot of goals but the problem I have now is we concede a lot. We struggle to do the uncomfortable things,” Guardiola said.

“We are lucky to come back. Normally today we lose the game. The Premier League doesn’t wait. Teams are so strong, if you fall behind in the points you will not come back.”

Palace took an early lead as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick struck both Kyle Walker and Stones as it spun into the net.

Things grew worse for City in the 22nd minute as they were again undone from a set-piece.
Eze again struck a corner from which Andersen was left unmarked to power in a header.

Palace should have been 3-0 up after 28 minutes when Ederson saved a shot from Cheick Doucoure and then tried to roll the ball out.

Odsonne Edouard deflected it to Jordan Ayew who promptly found the bottom corner, but referee Darren England signalled for a free-kick, though the goalkeeper was not impeded.

Silva got City back into it in the 53rd minute, showing why Guardiola do not want to sell the unsettled Portugal midfielder.

Cutting in from the flanks, Silva hit a low shot which deflected off Jeffrey Schlupp on its way in.

Substitute Julian Alvarez quickly made an impact as City equalized in the 62nd minute.

Alvarez flicked on a deep cross to Phil Foden, who chipped the ball back in for Haaland, who got across Marc Guehi to head home.

Haaland put City ahead eight minutes later as Alvarez fed Silva, who pulled the ball back for Stones and he rolled it across for Haaland to poke in.

Haaland sealed his hat-trick with 10 minutes to go, holding off Joel Ward before firing into the bottom corner from Silva’s pass.

Topics: Manchester city Crystal Palace

Related

Haaland scores twice in Man City’s 2-0 win at West Ham
Sport
Haaland scores twice in Man City’s 2-0 win at West Ham
‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City
Sport
‘Monster’ Haaland set to bolster Manchester City

Latest updates

Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
Serena Williams era ends and other US Open talking points
Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
Hospitality group Alhokair trims first-half losses by 49% as revenue rises
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims
UAE orders 3,000 tons of aid to flood-hit Pakistan victims
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.