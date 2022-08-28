Saudi developer Jabal Omar to settle $1.4bn debt owed to Alinma RE fund

You are here

The Makkah-based developer will increase its current SR9.3 billion capital to SR11.5 billion. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders have approved a capital hike plan aimed at reducing the company’s liabilities by SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion).

The amount to be settled is mainly made up of rent payments and other obligations owed to Alinma Makkah real estate fund, according to a statement.

The real estate developer will issue 225 million new shares to the fund’s unitholders, raising the firm’s current SR9.3 billion capital to SR11.5 billion.

As part of the deal terms, the legal ownership of the fund’s assets, which include three hotels and two commercial centers, will be transferred back to Jabal Omar.

“This transaction will see our liabilities drastically shrink, our balance sheet deleveraged, and our liquidity profile significantly improve. It will free up SR540 million in cash and allocate it to more productive, value-enhancing use,” said CEO Khaled Al Amoudi.

Most recently, the company reported a first-half revenue surge of 296 percent to near pre-pandemic levels at SR391 million, however its net loss widened by 316 percent to SR311 million.

Topics: Saudi developer Capital Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended the previous week on a high note as its first-half earnings season came to an end.

The main benchmark index TASI surged 1.2 percent to finish at 12,591 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market settled flat at 21,631.

Dubai’s bourse advanced 1.2 percent, followed by Abu Dhabi and Qatar with a 0.2 and 0.7 percent gain, respectively.

The Bahraini bourse was flat at the session’s close, while Oman and Kuwait edged slightly lower.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index soared 1.8 percent.

Brent crude rebounded to exit the week at $100.99 a barrel, as investors eyed potential OPEC+ output cuts. US West Texas Intermediate also settled higher at $93.06 a barrel.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank announced the commencement of its additional riyal-denominated sukuk offering on Aug. 28

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development managed to cut down its losses by 49 percent during the first half of 2022

Maharah Human Resources’ unit received the General Authority of Competition’s nod to proceed with acquiring a stake in Care Shield Holding Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders approved a 24 percent capital increase to SR11.5 billion ($3 billion)

Academy of Learning Co. will payout a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share to its shareholders for the first half of 2022

Anaam International Holding Group will be suspended from trading on Sunday due to its failure to announce its financial results in the period specified by the Saudi Exchange

Calendar

August 28, 2022

Start of Saudi National Bank’s riyal-denominated sukuk offering

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building 

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares trading stocks

RIYADH: Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off warnings from the head of the US Federal Reserve about economic pain ahead.

Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99 a barrel. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 54 cents to settle at $93.06 a barrel. Both contracts rose and fell by $1 throughout the session.

Overall, Brent gained 4.4 percent for the week, while WTI was set to rise 2.5 percent.

US says had constructive talks with India on Russian oil price cap plan

The US had constructive talks with Indian officials on a proposal to cap prices of Russian oil, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Friday, as it seeks global support for a proposal to cut Russian revenue.

“I had a very constructive conversation with my Indian counterparts about the price cap proposal, but also talked extensively with private sector participants in India as well,” Adeyemo told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The Group of Seven richest economies aims to have a price-capping mechanism on Russian oil exports in place by Dec. 5, when EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude come into force.

The proposal to cap the prices of Russian oil is aimed at curbing the oil revenue that Moscow uses to finance its invasion of Ukraine, while ensuring sufficient global supply at affordable prices, Adeyemo said.

“We are very concerned that come December 5 ... we will be in a place where access to Russian crude will diminish for the world and would potentially lead to higher prices,” he said.

When asked if the US was concerned by Indian companies’ usage of currencies other than the dollar to settle trades with Russia, Adeyemo said the US was “indifferent” to the currency used to pay for energy.

Indian companies are using non-dollar currencies more often to pay for Russian coal and oil imports, with the yuan, the dirham, euros and the Hong Kong dollar accounting for at least 44 percent of all coal imports in June.

Kurdish government says oil trade unaffected by dispute with Baghdad

The government of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said on Friday its oil production and trade remain unaffected by recent attempts by Baghdad to control its oil revenue.

“Oil... in the Kurdistan region continues to be produced, to be shipped, to be sold, to be refined, and to be consumed. Investment interest remains and production is expected to increase,” the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement on Friday.

The Kurdistan region produces around 450,000 barrels per day of crude, most of which it exports.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has announced the commencement of its additional sukuk offering on Aug. 28, in a bid to strengthen the bank’s capital base.

Denominated in Saudi riyals, the size and offer price of the issuance are still to be determined and subject to market conditions, SNB said in a stock exchange filing.

The expected end date of the offering is Dec. 31, 2022. Investors shall subscribe to a minimum of SR1 million ($266,000), with a return rate yet to be determined.

SNB Capital will act as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the offer.

Topics: Saudi SNB Capital Sukuk

RIYADH: Maharah Human Resources Co.’s unit has received the General Authority of Competition’s nod to proceed with acquiring Care Shield Holding Co. on Aug 25.

Growth Avenue Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Maharah, plans to acquire full equity of 41 percent in Care Shield, according to a bourse filing

Earlier this month, Maharah reported a 26 percent decline in first-half profits to SR52 million ($14 million).

Topics: Saudi competition authority take over

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development has narrowed down its losses by 49 percent in the first half of 2022, thanks to strong revenue growth.

The Saudi hospitality giant managed to bring down its losses to SR66 million ($18 million), from SR130 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The reduction in losses was mainly driven by a 6.4 percent rise in revenue to SR344 million from SR323 million a year earlier.

Alhokair saw growth across its different units during the six-month period, recording higher revenue from the hotel and entertainment sectors by 4.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The group’s accumulated losses reached 52.1 percent of capital by June end, which it attributed to pandemic repercussions and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Topics: suadi hospitality Tadawul

