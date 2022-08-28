You are here

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
India is in talks with Russia to resume gas supplies under the long-term import deal between Gazprom and GAIL India Ltd. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption

India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
Updated 28 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100 percent broken rice, government and industry officials said on Friday, after paddy areas reduced due to a lack of rainfall.

The potential export curbs could see rice prices rising globally because India accounts for more than 40 percent of the world’s rice shipments. It could also hit a few poor African countries that import 100 percent broken rice for human consumption, though broken rice, rice grains that are damaged during harvesting, milling or transportation. is mainly used for feed purposes.

“We have been discussing whether we need some sort of curbs on 100 percent broken rice exports,” said a senior government official involved in the decision process.

India is more than comfortable in terms of both private and government rice stocks, so there is no point considering any curb on overall rice exports, the official said, adding that the discussions are confined to broken rice.

The state-run Food Corporation of India held 41 million tons of milled and rice paddy stocks as of Aug. 1, far above the government’s requirement of 13.5 million tons by July 1.

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh prompted the latest discussions in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

India in talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption, GAIL says

India is in talks with Russia to resume gas supplies under the long-term import deal between Gazprom and GAIL India Ltd., the state-run Indian company’s chairman said at an annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

GAIL, India’s largest gas distributor and operator of pipelines, has not received the agreed imports since May and has had to cut supplies to clients as a result. 

“There are some immediate issues which we are trying to tackle both at the company level and also at G2G (government to government) level,” said GAIL Chairman Manoj Jain, adding that supplies under the Gazprom deal have been hit by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Volumes under the deal were about a fifth of GAIL’s overall overseas gas portfolio of 14 million tons a year, including supplies from the United States, Qatar and Australia, Jain said.

“So overall it is not affecting us in a significant way. The only effect is to the extent of 10-15 percent,” he added, pointing out that the addition of domestic gas reduces the impact on local supplies to about 7-8 percent.

He said GAIL is scouting for more long-term gas import deals to prepare for “such eventualities in future.”

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India sensex stock

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stock exchange’s sukuk issuance grew 5 percent to SR512 billion ($136 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, from SR488 billion in the prior quarter.

This is up from SR423 billion in the same period last year, according to statistics by the Capital Market Authority.

Despite the growth in issuance, the total value traded decreased by 85 percent to SR699 million during the quarter, compared to SR4.8 billion in the first quarter.

With the listing of two new sukuk as well as one delisting, the total number of listed sukuk and bonds reached 83 by June end.

“Despite global market headwinds, the Saudi capital market has developed significant forward momentum. I am confident in our ability to continue to grow and develop a leading capital market as the gateway to the MENA region,” said Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the bourse.

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has granted Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. four exploration licenses for copper and gold exploration in Riyadh and Al-Dawadmi.
AMAK said in a bourse filing that for the purpose of ensuring the availability of raw materials, it would conduct exploratory studies during the statutory period.
The financial impact of these licenses will be revealed after the company completes exploration work and studies, and any major developments will be announced.

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi benchmark suffered its biggest quarterly loss in nearly two years, triggered by rising interest rates and inflation risks that pushed the stock market in bear market territory.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter, ending the quarter at 11,523 points, according to statistics released by the Capital Market Authority.

This decline marks the first time for TASI to decline on a quarterly basis since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the index during the first quarter of 2020.

TASI’s market capitalization fell 4.34 percent in the second quarter of the year to reach SR11.44 trillion ($3 trillion) from SR11.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The main market exited the quarter with the total value of shares traded declining 9 percent quarter-over-quarter to SR495 billion.

However, the daily average number of trades on the main market increased by 5 percent from the previous quarter, reaching 388,894.23 trades per day.

The parallel market, which captures the performance of 31 firms listed, expanded its decline from the first quarter as it reached 21,585 during the second quarter, a 14 percent drop.

The market cap of Nomu-Parallel fell 10 percent to SR35 billion, while its total value traded dropped 71 percent to SR2 billion.

PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft

PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft
Updated 40 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft

PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft
Updated 40 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has secured clearance from the General Authority for Competition to acquire a 51 percent stake in Saudi Rotorcraft Support Co..

The GAC said in a statement that it has issued a no-objection certification to complete the deal. 

Saudi Rotorcraft Assistance specializes in airframe structural repair, entire airframe maintenance, and aircraft modifications for customers

The state-owned SAMI provides aerospace, electronics, defense systems, sea, and land systems with an aim to reduce the country's dependence on foreign defense purchases.

In line with Vision 2030, the Saudi government has been consolidating companies within SAMI to achieve a 50 percent technology transfer target. 

MENA Project Tracker — Jordan MWI extends bids deadline; HEISCO submits $33.5m bid on power station

MENA Project Tracker — Jordan MWI extends bids deadline; HEISCO submits $33.5m bid on power station
Updated 58 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Jordan MWI extends bids deadline; HEISCO submits $33.5m bid on power station

MENA Project Tracker — Jordan MWI extends bids deadline; HEISCO submits $33.5m bid on power station
Updated 58 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Atomstroyexport— Russia’s Rosatom subsidiary— has requested bids for the $65.9 million civil and installation contract of nuclear and turbine islands 3 and 4, which are part of the El-Debaa nuclear power plant project in Egypt.

Company bids for the tender are expected by Sept. 7, according to MEED.

Jordan MWI extends deadline for bids

Jordan’s Water & Irrigation Ministry has extended contract bids for the development of the planned Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project until Oct. 31.

The client has already pre-qualified five companies for the bids that were originally set for Sept. 6, reported MEED.

Moreover, the $2 billion project has been tendered on a build, operate and transfer basis, with the intention of transferring water through pipes from Jordan’s southern coast all the way to its northern regions.   

HEISCO submits $33.5 m bid on power station

Kuwait-based Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co. has submitted the lowest bid of 10.15 million Kuwaiti dinars ($33.5 million) for restoring an important power station in Kuwait City.

The engineering tycoon disclosed that the project involves renovating services for the steam turbines at the East Doha electricity and water production plant in the capital, according to Zawya.

ADNOC receives bids for pipeline project

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has received technical bids for its tendered west-to-east pipeline project, which will transport Abu Dhabi’s crude oil to Fujairah in the north.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, which companies have already submitted their bids for on Aug. 22, revealed MEED.

 

 

 

 

