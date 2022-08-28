Saudi AMC Cinemas launches alternative content platform

RIYADH: AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, is offering guests alternative entertainment experiences with the launch of “Live at AMC.”

The new content platform will host live performance shows and programming in line with AMC’s efforts to transform the Kingdom’s cinema landscape.

“Live at AMC” was launched on Thursday with a stand-up comedy night at AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District.

The event, hosted in collaboration with Smile Entertainment, featured local and international comedians, such as Mishal Samman, Rehman Akhtar, Allyson June Smith and Joe Jacobs.

In a tweet, AMC described the comedy night as “an absolute success with wonderful guests and performers who filled the auditorium with laughter.”

“It’s exactly what we need. People who work hard need to laugh hard and that’s what we did,” one audience member said.

Another audience member added: “This is the hub of entertainment in Saudi Arabia.”