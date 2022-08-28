You are here

Saudi AMC Cinemas launches alternative content platform

Saudi AMC Cinemas launches alternative content platform
AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, hopes to transform the Kingdom’s cinematic landscape. (Reuters)
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi AMC Cinemas launches alternative content platform

Saudi AMC Cinemas launches alternative content platform
  • ‘Live at AMC’ launched with a stand-up comedy night, featuring local and international comedians
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: AMC Cinemas, the first global cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, is offering guests alternative entertainment experiences with the launch of “Live at AMC.”

The new content platform will host live performance shows and programming in line with AMC’s efforts to transform the Kingdom’s cinema landscape.

“Live at AMC” was launched on Thursday with a stand-up comedy night at AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District.

The event, hosted in collaboration with Smile Entertainment, featured local and international comedians, such as Mishal Samman, Rehman Akhtar, Allyson June Smith and Joe Jacobs.

In a tweet, AMC described the comedy night as “an absolute success with wonderful guests and performers who filled the auditorium with laughter.”  

“It’s exactly what we need. People who work hard need to laugh hard and that’s what we did,” one audience member said. 

Another audience member added: “This is the hub of entertainment in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: AMC Cinemas

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected

Germany says gas stocks rising quicker than expected
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Germany is replenishing its gas stocks more quickly than expected despite drastic Russian supply cuts and should meet an October target early, the government said on Sunday.

Europe’s largest economy is heavily dependent on Russian gas and has raced to bolster its reserves before winter after deliveries from Russia plummeted following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Last week, Germany’s energy regulator the Federal Network Agency said the country was unlikely to meet its goals.

But the government said energy saving measures in recent weeks and massive purchases of gas from other suppliers saw “significant progress” made.

“Despite the difficult circumstances ... the reserves are filling up more quickly than expected,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

A target to achieve 85 percent of gas storage capacity by October “should be reached by the start of September,” with current levels at 82 percent, his ministry added.

Gas flows from the main pipeline, Nord Stream, fell to 20 percent, with the EU accusing Moscow of using energy as a weapon in its stand-off with the West over Ukraine.

To avert the risk of energy shortages, Berlin in July set a series of goals so that gas stocks reached 95 percent of capacity by November.

The government has introduced measures allowing more coal-based power and reducing energy consumption in public buildings.

It has also spent €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) to buy liquefied natural gas, with Qatar and the US being major suppliers, and five new LNG terminals are planned to import it by sea.

Topics: Germany LNG energy gas

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi banks' July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA

Saudi banks’ July claims on private sector edge up 0.3%: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks’ claims on the private sector edged up 0.3 percent in July compared to June, according to data published on the Saudi Central Bank’s website on Sunday.

It was the slowest rate recorded in the Kingdom since May 2020 and also reflects a slowdown compared to the monthly growth rate during the period from January to June this year which averaged 1.4 percent, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Saudi commercial banks’ total assets remained virtually unchanged in July from June at SR3.53 trillion.

Topics: SAMA Banks

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

SAMA assets reach SR2tn in July for the first time since February 2017

SAMA assets reach SR2tn in July for the first time since February 2017
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, surpassed the SR2 trillion ($535 billion) in July for the first time since February 2017.
The central bank’s assets grew by SR19.5 billion during July to SR2.01 trillion. This translates to a month-on-month growth of 1 percent from the SR1.99 trillion in June, according to data published on SAMA’s website on Sunday.

At the same time, the central bank’s net foreign assets fell by SR9.3 billion during July to SR1.67 trillion. The foreign reserves indicator slipped 0.6 percent from SR1.68 trillion in June, data compiled by Arab News showed.

Topics: SAMA assets Foreign reserves Data Saudi Arabia Central Bank

Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections

Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections

Saudi CITC hosts meeting to discuss future of digital communications ahead of ITU elections
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission is hosting a meeting in Riyadh to discuss the future of digital communications with experts from around the world.

The four-day meeting began in the Saudi capital on Sunday. It comes ahead of the International Telecommunication Union’s 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest Romania to be held between Sept. 26 and Oct. 14, according to a statement. 

The preparatory meeting will help the ITU craft the next four years of its global agenda ahead of the 2022 elections. 

“Riyadh is the ideal venue to bring together ICT and digital leaders from around the world to align on the next generation of sustainable ICT policies,” said CITC Gov. Mohammed Altamimi. 

Saudi Arabia is hosting two ITU preparatory meetings namely, Arab states and inter-regional. 

The former will allow the region to better coordinate its digital policies and sustainable development goals, while the latter will enable representatives from the ITU’s six regions to identify common digital policies for the next four years. 

Topics: CITC Saudi Arabia ITU

Saudi M3 money supply decelerates in July: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerates in July: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi M3 money supply decelerates in July: SAMA

Saudi M3 money supply decelerates in July: SAMA
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The rate of change in Saudi M3 monetary aggregate decelerated in July to 8.1 percent year-on-year from 8.9 percent in June, according to data published on Saudi Central Bank’s website on Sunday.

M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, grew by SR182 billion ($48.4 billion) at the end of July from the same month a year ago to SR2.43 trillion, SAMA data showed.

It stood at SR2.25 trillion at the end of July 2021.

The M3 monetary aggregate, slipped by SR6.43 billion or 0.3 percent compared to June. 

Topics: saudi central bank

