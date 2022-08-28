You are here

Pakistan braces for more rain as flood deaths top 1,000

Displaced people float belongings salvaged from flood-hit homes through a flooded area on the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago

  • 119 people were killed in rain-related incidents over the weekend
  • Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked for further international assistance
SAADULLAH AKHTER

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from widespread flooding in Pakistan has topped 1,000 since mid-June, as the country braced on Sunday for fresh surges from swollen rivers in the country’s second-largest province of Punjab.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have burst riverbanks and swallowed bridges, washing away villages and fields across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority said 119 people were killed in rain-related incidents over the weekend.

The official death toll was at 1,033 as of late Saturday night, as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents. The country’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, called the floods a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

With over 30 million people affected by the deluge, Pakistan has declared a national emergency while Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appealed for international help in battling the deadly flood damage.

Areas along the Indus River, namely Kalabagh and Chashma in Punjab, are “likely to attain high to very high flood level” in the next 24 to 48 hours, the NDMA said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The premier on Sunday visited the southwestern province of Balochistan to monitor flood relief efforts.

“The prime minister will meet the flood victims to review the relief work and to know their condition,” his office said in a statement.

Sharif also visited Pakistan’s southeastern province of Sindh on Saturday, and took to social media to call for national unity in the face of the destructive floods.

“The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated. Times demand that we come together as one nation in support of our people facing this calamity,” he said on Twitter.

“Let us rise above our differences and stand by our people who need us today.”

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief sent 950 tons of food to the worst affected areas in Pakistan. The consignment was the third to arrive from the Kingdom since the monsoon season began in mid-June.

Other countries have also answered Pakistan’s call for international assistance, such as the UK, which had announced up to £1.5 million ($1.7million) in relief efforts.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months
Updated 10 sec ago
ABUJA, Nigeria: Adenekan Ayomide had been attending the University of Abuja for two years when the lecturers went on strike in February. The 27-year-old undergraduate student hoped he would return to school quickly but immediately took a job as a taxi driver to pay bills.

Unfortunately for him, the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities has now clocked six months and Ayomide’s hopes of returning to classes anytime soon grow thin.

“Nobody is talking about school again,” said Ayomide, who said he is working more than one job and the budget he had for getting through university now looks unrealistic.

University strikes are common in Nigeria, which has more than 100 public universities and an estimated 2.5 million students, according to Nigeria’s National Universities Commission. The universities here have recorded at least 15 strikes covering a cumulative period of four years since 2000.

The latest strike, however, is biting harder on an education sector that is struggling to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown and an earlier strike that lasted for most of 2020.

No alternative means of learning is provided for students because “more than 90 percent” of lecturers in Nigerian universities are members of the academic staff union, according to Haruna Lawal Ajo, director of public affairs at Nigeria’s universities commission.

The striking lecturers are demanding a review of their conditions of service including the platform the government uses to pay their earnings, improved funding for the universities and the payment of their salaries withheld since the strike started.

Talks between the lecturers and the government ended in deadlock this month, dashing hopes of a compromise agreement.

Lecturers have faulted the government’s position, arguing that the government has still not provided higher pay for lecturers and more funds for the education sector which it agreed to in 2009.

If the government has not fulfilled a promise made in 2009 by 2022, how can it be trusted? asked Femi Atteh, a lecturer at the University of Ilorin in northcentral Kwara state who now works with his wife to run a food retail business.

“I just see ASUU (the union) trying to fight for the rights of its people ... Nigerian lecturers are far behind in terms of welfare when compared to others,” said Atteh.

Atteh said some of his colleagues are moving abroad for better opportunities and improved pay.

“Our situation in this country is just in a sorry state,” said lecturer Sabi Sani at the University of Abuja. After 12 years of teaching, Sani said his monthly salary is “not even enough to pay my children’s school fees.”

He said that when “more lecturers realize they can migrate, we will be left with unqualified lecturers to teach our children (because) all the qualified ones will run away.”

Topics: Nigeria Strikes universities

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation

RAY HANANIA

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation

US military commander praises Saudi Arabia for security cooperation
  • Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich emphasized that the US worked in close cooperation with all of its southwest Asia partners in deterring Iran
CHICAGO: The newly appointed commander of US military forces in southwest Asia on Sunday praised Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the support they provided in the fight against Daesh, Iran, and international terrorism.

Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, commander of the Combined Forces Air Component and US Central Command, Southwest Asia, also said the US continued to maintain its military readiness and strength in the wake of providing more than $5.3 billion in military support to defend Ukraine.

The southwest Asia region includes most of the Middle East, Iran, Afghanistan, and North Africa, and Grynkewich emphasized that the US worked in close cooperation with all of its southwest Asia partners in deterring Iran, maintaining regional security, and countering violent extremists.

“I just returned from Saudi Arabia where I met with Lt. General Turki (bin Bandar Al Saud), the air chief. I spent some time at our base just outside of Riyadh. We looked at ways we could enhance our cooperation across the board with shared exercises, shared intelligence, shared information,” he told a media briefing.

“The Kingdom remains one of our most important regional partners. So, General Turki and I agreed we will continue to push the bounds of the cooperation that we have in the defense of the Kingdom and the defense of US forces that operate here in the region.”

Grynkewich also said the US relationship with Saudi Arabia was “a really solid relationship” with very clear guidance and support from President Joe Biden.

“We are committed to this partnership. We are committed to regional stability, whether that means deterring Iran, countering violent extremist organizations, or ensuring that we can compete with our competitors on a global scale.

“This area is critical to global security, and I could not be more proud to be serving here alongside the other men and women from so many different nations in doing what small bit we can to contribute to that.”

Grynkewich responded to a question from Arab News about the impact of US military support of Ukraine on all of the military regions, including southwest Asia, saying it had not reduced US resources in the region or security efforts.

“We have adequate forces in the region to defend ourselves as required. There has been an intentional decision to maintain those sufficient forces here.

“That's because we know again that threats from violent extremists, and the destabilizing activity we see from Iran, and the need to continue to work with our partners in the region doesn't go away just because there is something else going on or something very important going on in another area. We have sufficient forces here for all the tasks we have been given. The overall posture has not been affected by things going on elsewhere, just because the entire United States government recognizes the importance of the region.”

Grynkewich said recent US airstrikes in Syria, following rocket attacks that injured several US soldiers, were “disconnected” from other events, including Israel's recent strike against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces in Syria or the continuing negotiations with Iran over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna.

“We of course maintain a tight relationship with all of our partners in the region. The actions that CENTCOM and AFCENT took for self-defense are entirely disconnected from any other actors, whether it be the Israelis or anyone else, and purely based on self-defense. We are certainly aware of the reports that you are referring to but no connection between those and the actions we took.”

Grynkewich added that the US would respond to any violence targeting US forces and the forces of allies at a time “of our choosing.”

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Africa US CENTCOM

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid

UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid
  • “We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause,” says minister
LONDON: The UK is to send £1.5 million ($1.76 million) in aid to Pakistan in the aftermath of devastating floods.
A state of emergency has been declared across much of the country, with nearly 1,000 people killed in the country since June and 700,000 homes destroyed after the annual monsoon season arrived unusually early.
The southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan have been hardest hit by the deluges, with the former experiencing rainfall 800 percent higher than expected in August.
Millions are now thought to be homeless and in need of aid, with the UN set to launch a global appeal early next week.
Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for South and Central Asia, said: “The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.
“We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require.
“The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need.”

Topics: UK Pakistan aid floods

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets

Turkey accuses Greece of 'hostile action' against jets

Turkey accuses Greece of ‘hostile action’ against jets
  • Greece’s S-300 missile system deployed on the island of Crete put a lock on Turkish F-16 jets flying at 10,000 feet west of Rhodes
  • The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes
ISTANBUL: Turkey on Sunday alleged fellow NATO member Greece has used a Russian-made air defense system to harass Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, calling it a “hostile action.”
The incident took place on August 23 when Greece’s S-300 missile system deployed on the island of Crete put a lock on Turkish F-16 jets flying at 10,000 feet west of Rhodes, Turkish defense ministry sources said.
That was “incompatible with the spirit of (NATO) alliance” and amounted to “hostile acts” under the NATO rules of engagement, the sources added.
“Despite this hostile action, (Turkish) jets completed their planned missions and returned to their base safely.”
Turkey has in recent months complained of what it calls provocative actions by Greece, saying such moves undermine peace efforts.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes which lead to near-daily air force patrols and interception missions mostly around Greek islands near Turkey’s coastline.
Athens accuses Ankara of overflying Greek islands.
Turkey says Greece is stationing troops on islands in the Aegean Sea in violation of peace treaties signed after World Wars I and II.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cut off dialogue with Greece after charging that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lobbied against US arms sales to his country.
Washington has sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019.
The purchase saw the United States drop Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.
But Joe Biden’s administration has signalled it may be willing to move past the dispute and there have been talks about F-16 purchases.
Turkish defense ministry sources said Greece also had purchased the Russian-made air defense system and accused Western countries, without naming them, of pursuing two-sided policies.
Athens is also eying US weaponry in an attempt to bolster its airforce amid tensions with Ankara.
In June, Greece formalized a request for US-made F-35 fighter jets.

Topics: Greece-Turkey tensions #greece #turkey

Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait

Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait

Two US Navy warships transit through Taiwan Strait
  • The US Navy said the transit “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
  • Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei
WASHINGTON: Two US warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the American navy said, the first such transit since China staged unprecedented military drills around the island.
In a statement, the US Navy said the transit “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Tensions in the Taiwan Strait soared to their highest level in years this month after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
Beijing reacted furiously, staging days of air and sea exercises around Taiwan. Taipei condemned the drills and missile tests as preparation for an invasion.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled, democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.
Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but maintains de facto relations with Taiwan and supports the island’s right to decide its own future.
The US Seventh Fleet said the pair of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers — the USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville — conducted the “routine” transit on Sunday “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”
“These ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” a statement said.
“The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.”
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said the US had “openly hyped up” the ships’ passage through the Strait.
“The PLA Eastern Theatre Command is following and warning the US vessels throughout their entire journey, and is aware of all movements,” spokesman Senior Col. Shi Yi said.
“Troops in the (eastern) theater remain on high alert and are prepared at all times to foil any provocations.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry confirmed a pair of warships sailed from north to south through the channel.
“During their southward journey through the Taiwan Strait, the military is fully monitoring relevant movements in our surrounding sea and airspace, and the situation is normal.”

Topics: The United States United States United States of America (USA) China-Taiwan row Taiwan Strait Taiwan US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan Nancy Pelosi

