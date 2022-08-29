Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

You are here

Despite the international attention on the nuclear deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over an hour to acknowledge ongoing negotiations. (File/AFP)
  • President Ebrahim Raisi issued threats against Israel
  • Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president warned Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country.
In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat as Iran’s economy and rial currency has cratered under the weight of international sanctions.
Despite the international attention on the deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Raisi well over an hour before fully acknowledging the ongoing negotiations. Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
The International Atomic Energy Agency for years has sought for Iran to answer questions about man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites. US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran long has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.
As a member of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, Iran is obligated to explain the radioactive traces and to provide assurances that they are not being used as part of a nuclear weapons program. Iran found itself criticized by the IAEA’s Board of Governors in June over its failure to answer questions about the sites to the inspectors’ satisfaction.
Raisi mentioned the traces — referring to its as a “safeguards” issue using the IAEA’s language.
“Without settlement of safeguard issues, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” Raisi said.
Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of IAEA surveillance cameras and inspectors. Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, setting the stage for years of rising tensions.
As of the last public IAEA count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. More worrying for nonprofileration experts, Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity — a level it never reached before that is a short, technical step away from 90 percent. Those experts warn Iran has enough 60 percent-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.
Amid the tensions, Israel is suspected in carrying out a series of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, as well as a prominent scientist. On Monday, Raisi directly threatened Israel.
Raisi said if Israel decides to carry out its threats to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, “they will see if anything from the Zionist regime will remain or not.”

TUBAS, West Bank: At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages, making it the deadliest in the occupied territory since 2016.
The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. The tally, from the Palestinian Health Ministry, includes Palestinians who carried out deadly attacks inside Israel.
But it also includes several civilians, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone, as well as local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods.
The length and frequency of the raids has pulled into focus Israel’s tactics in the West Bank, where nearly 3 million Palestinians live under a decades-long occupation and Palestinians view the military’s presence as a humiliation and a threat.
Israeli troops have regularly operated across the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967.
Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens, and that it makes every effort to avoid harming civilians. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military rule over territories they want for a future state — a dream that appears as remote as ever, with no serious peace negotiations held in over a decade..
Israel stepped up the operations this past spring after a string of deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis killed 17 people, some carried out by militants from the West Bank. There have been no deadly attacks since May, but the relentless military operations have continued.
The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported 85 Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem since the start of the year.
With four months to go this year, that already is the highest number since 2016, the tail-end of a previous wave of violence, when 91 Palestinians were killed, according to yearly data compiled by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.
The ministry’s tally includes attackers and known militants, but also the veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and a 58-year-old man who was shot in the head outside a bakery earlier this month. The Israeli military says both might have been hit by Palestinian gunfire but has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims.
The dead include 17 teens under the age of 18, as well as six women, according to the ministry. Israel says that teenagers and women are often involved in violence, while critics accuse the army of using excessive force in many cases.
Israel is also holding more than 600 Palestinians without charge or trial in what’s known as administrative detention — the highest in six years.
Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli general who now heads the Israel Defense and Security Forum, said the heightened pace of operations is the result of the recent wave of attacks and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to crack down on militants in the areas it administers.
The Palestinian Authority is mired in a crisis of legitimacy largely stemming from its cooperation with Israel on security matters. Palestinian officials say they will not help police the occupation, especially if there is no hope that doing so will lead to independence.
Rights groups say that while some Israeli missions are aimed at combatting specific threats, others are intended as a show of force, or to protect the growing population of Jewish settlers.
Ori Givati is the head of Breaking the Silence, an Israeli group opposed to the occupation that gathers testimonies of former Israeli soldiers. Some soldiers recall carrying out mock arrests, in which fully armed soldiers raid a home in the middle of the night — for training purposes.
Even more common, Givati says, are so-called “stimulus and response” operations, which he said he took part in himself when he served in the West Bank. In those, Israeli troops roll through Palestinian areas, sometimes with lights and speakers on, hoping to lure stone-throwers or gunmen into the streets so they can arrest or confront them.
“The way we occupy the Palestinians is by creating more and more friction, making our presence felt,” Givati said. “We invade their towns, their cities, their homes.”
In a statement, the army denied the allegations, saying it acts “solely against threats and terrorist operatives who pose a security threat” in Israel and the West Bank.
Israel says it investigates all cases in which Israeli troops are suspected of killing civilians, but rights groups say most of those investigations are quietly closed with soldiers rarely facing serious repercussions.
There were two notable exceptions this year.
The killing of Abu Akleh, a veteran on-air correspondent, prompted numerous independent investigations that concluded she was likely killed by Israeli fire. Israel denies targeting her and says it is still investigating.
There was also the death in January of Omar Assad, a 78-year-old who died shortly after Israeli soldiers bound and blindfolded him and left him in the cold. In that case, senior officers were reprimanded and stripped of leadership roles.
Both were American citizens, and the US raised both cases with Israel. Last week, Israel discharged four soldiers after they were caught on camera beating and kicking two detained Palestinians.
There was no such uproar over Salah Sawafta, who was shot outside the bakery as he returned from dawn prayers in the West Bank town of Tubas earlier this month. Israeli troops, who had gone to arrest suspected militants, were engaged in a firefight with Palestinian gunmen.
His family believes he was killed by an Israeli sniper in a building across the street. Zakreya Abu Dollah, the bakery owner who witnessed the shooting, said he saw Israeli soldiers fanned out on the street but no Palestinian gunmen or stone-throwers in the immediate area.
The military says it is investigating and that Sawafta might have been hit by a stray bullet fired by Palestinian militants.
Jehad Sawafta said his late brother, who made a living trading animal feed, had no connection to any political faction or militant group.
Salah had a son and four daughters, one of whom was engaged to be married this past Friday. The father of the bride was killed a week before the wedding.
“His second daughter was supposed to be married on Aug. 26, but then everything got turned upside down,” Jehad said. “Those girls adored their father because he provided a good and dignified life for them.”

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   

GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
  • The pair also explored ways to enhance and develop matters of common interest
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, received on Sunday the Ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia. 
Al-Hajraf discussed with Ambassador Mohamed Khaleel several issues of common interest between the GCC and the Maldives.
The pair also explored ways to enhance and develop these matters.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan meets member of Jordanian House of Representatives 
  • Both emphasized on the depth of Saudi-Jordanian relations
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan met with a member of the Jordanian House of Representatives on Sunday. 
During the meeting, the two discussed ways to enhance joint parliamentary cooperation between the Jordanian Shura and Representatives Councils.
They also emphasized on the depth of Saudi-Jordanian relations.

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel

Bahrain seeks to boost space collaboration with Israel
  • Officials reviewed potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

MANAMA: Bahraini Ambassador to Israel, Khalid Yousif Al-Jalahma, discussed ways to bolster space cooperation with Israel during a meeting with the CEO of Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Asiri, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Both officials reviewed the potential cooperation between NSSA and the relevant authorities in Israel, in a bid to boost partnership between both countries in space and advanced sciences.

Al-Jalahma reiterated efforts to support NSSA’s efforts in developing the space sector in Bahrain and achieving the Kingdom’s goals in space.

Bahrain’s space policy and plans were discussed during the meeting, which reviewed NSSA’s strategic plan 2018-2023.  

Al-Asiri wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic role in Israel, which established formal relations with Bahrain in September 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Al-Jalahma was appointed as the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel in April 2021.

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan

Three arrested in drugs busts in Jordan
Updated 29 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Three people have been arrested in Amman and Zarqa, Jordan, accused of dealing controlled substances, in an ongoing national crackdown on drugs, the country’s  anti-narcotics department (AND) reported.

An investigative team from AND had gathered information about two drug dealers in Zarqa.

The investigative team identified the location of the suspects, who they arrested during a raid on the premises where they had hidden the illegal substances.

In Amman, the police arrested a suspected drug dealer after they found illegal substances on him.

