Saudi minister Al-Jubeir receives Danish ambassador in Riyadh

Adel Al-Jubeir meets with Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ole Moesby, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Adel Al-Jubeir meets with Danish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ole Moesby, in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Al-Jubeir praised Moesby’s efforts in strengthening and boosting relations between the Kingdom and Denmark, wishing him the best of luck
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received the Danish ambassador to the Kingdom, Ole Moesby, at the ministry in Riyadh on Monday.

Moesby bid farewell to the minister after his time as ambassador came to an end.

Al-Jubeir praised Moesby’s efforts in strengthening and boosting relations between the Kingdom and Denmark, wishing him the best of luck.

 

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied)
AMEERA ABID

Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

  • Calligraphers Mohammed Bajubair, Mazen Basaqer express creativity in different ways to distinguish artworks
JEDDAH: Calligraphy is an ancient art form practiced for thousands of years, and even today, people continue to employ the medium, which has evolved from merely an aesthetically-pleasing way to transmit the Arabic language, to express their own creativity.

Every artist who practices calligraphy adds something original. One of them is Saudi national Mohammed Bajubair, a 34-year-old calligrapher who has been taking Arabic poems and transcribing them in a way that creates portraits of people.

Typographic art, where words are written to create images, is well suited to the twisting, beautifying and bending of Arabic letters in a way that flows together.

Bajubair’s work is mind-bending, and breathtakingly beautiful. From a distance, it looks like accurate portraiture — most famously of members of the Kingdom’s royals — but upon closer inspection, the words become clearer.

Mazen Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles.

“The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray,” said Bajubair, explaining how his work brings art and literature together.

He said he discovered this style of drawing “after learning calligraphy properly. I decided to apply the rules of typography to calligraphy and started arranging the calligraphy in a way that looked like realistic portraits. I developed it in my way so I can be distinguished among artists.”

Bajubair said standing out from a crowd of very creative people was his wish, to reach enough people with his artwork and leave a positive imprint for future generations.

The phrases, words, and poems I use are related to the person I am drawing. There is always a connection between the text I use and the person I have decided to portray.

Mohammed Bajubair

There are three great calligraphers who usually define the golden age of Arabic calligraphy: Ibn Muqla (886-940 AD), who is known as the inventor of the Thuluth style of calligraphy; Ibn Al-Buwwab (961-1022) who worked with the round script of the Arabic language, and Yakut Al-Musta’simi of Amasya (who died in 1298) who refined the six styles of Arabic calligraphy.

The six major Arabic calligraphy styles are Thuluth, Nesish, Muhakkak, Reyhami, Teuki, and Rika.

Mazen Basaqer, a calligrapher, defines the form as “like my sanctuary.”

He said that being such a big part of history makes calligraphy a sacred art. Still, to make it his own, he said he practiced the original rules first. “Once I had command over the calligraphy, and I was sure I understood the rules, I started to develop into my style.”

Basaqer has used all kinds of mediums for his calligraphy, from painting murals on big walls to tote bags to carving perfume bottles; he has managed to beautify everything, taking an object and making it a priceless piece of art.

He said that calligraphy has also gone from the physical world to social media, and this way, Arabs can reconnect with their ancient art, and people unacquainted with it can discover it.

“The art of Arabic calligraphy is not (just) an ancient art (but is) present in our current lives at all times. The period we live in can also be considered a golden time because I can reach my audience with just one touch,” said Basaqer.

 

Who’s Who: Shahad Geoffrey, founder and CEO of Taffi Inc.

Shahad Geoffrey
Who’s Who: Shahad Geoffrey, founder and CEO of Taffi Inc.

Shahad Geoffrey is the founder and CEO of Taffi Inc., a fashion technology startup backed by a venture capital firm. She is building the first styling platform in Saudi Arabia with a vision to create a global fashion brand that creates possibilities for the unnoticed to become mainstream.

The platform connects stylists with consumers and fashion brands. It also creates opportunities for women to become stylists and earn extra income through the growing gig economy, contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Before starting Taffi, Geoffrey worked for several direct-to-consumer brands in different industries, managing digital operations and marketing. In 2019, she was selected from more than 100 candidates to work with Tim Draper, the founder of Silicon Valley-based fund Draper Associates.

Draper is a third-generation venture capitalist, who invested in Skype, Tesla, Hotmail and others.

Geoffrey worked with the investment team as an analyst and has done deal memos for companies valued from $500 million to $1 billion.

She attained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from INSEEC University in Paris in 2016 and got her first full-time job with the Paris-based cosmetics startup Saint-Germain-des-Prés before it was acquired by a UK investor.

In 2021, she was selected by Arabian Business as one of the 50 most influential women in the Kingdom. In March of this year she was a speaker at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, where she discussed disruptive technologies and the growth of the fashion-tech industry.

 

Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq. (Supplied)
Sky or die: Experts discuss conservation of birds of prey

  • Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in Saudi Arabia
MAKKAH: Experts held a seminar to discuss factors that lead to the extinction of birds of prey in Riyadh at an event on Saturday.

At the event titled “Preserving the Environmental Contact of Birds of Prey,” leaders in conservation outlined the grave threats facing the animals.

Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean. Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

Dr. Mohammed Shubraq, a consultant in environmental research at the Saudi Wildlife Authority, told the seminar that there are 10,966 species of birds, of which 1,469 are endangered, adding that 500 are found in the Kingdom.

Shubraq said that there are 48 species of birds of prey in the world, including 37 species of eagles, sparrow hawks and harriers, and 11 types of falcons.

FASTFACTS
 

• Experts warned that some 100,000 birds of prey, 20.1 million songbirds, and 1 million water birds are killed annually in the countries bordering the Mediterranean.

• Forty species of birds that lived in the area have since been made extinct.

The expert added that recent studies have classified the hunting falcons into three main categories: the peregrine falcon, with breeding groups of this species found in the Kingdom; the saker falcon, which are known to be the migratory falcons; and the mountain peregrine falcon.  

Shubraq said that genetic studies indicate that the mountain peregrine falcon exists in the Kingdom.

Dr. Janusz Silecki, vice president of the Wild Animal Society of Poland, said that falconers play an important role in preserving falcons from extinction, as well as protecting endangered species, by following simple techniques. Silecki pointed to covering electrical wires in the air, with statistics showing that many birds die due to electrocution.

 

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase

Saudi Arabia launches second Somalia relief phase

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Monday inaugurated the second phase of an emergency relief intervention for Somalia to help reduce the effects of drought and famine.

Royal Court adviser and KSrelief general supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah made the announcement.

Al-Rabeeah said the initiative was based on the Kingdom’s “keenness to stand with afflicted people and those in great humanitarian need” and in continuation of the center’s role in preventing the outbreak of famine in Somalia.

He said this had led to population displacement due to drought and severe food shortages. The first phase, worth SR27 million ($7.18 million), contributed to addressing famine and limiting its effects.

“With the generous directives of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand with the needy and affected brotherly and friendly countries, we inaugurated the second phase of urgent intervention to contribute to covering the humanitarian needs of those affected by drought in Somalia, with an amount of SR47.214 million to support food and nutrition programs for children, provide water and shelter for the displaced, and emergency life-saving programs,” he said.

Al-Rabeeah extended his thanks and appreciation to all the donors.

Red Sea Film Festival partners with Final Cut in Venice to support regional filmmakers

The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10. (Supplied)
Red Sea Film Festival partners with Final Cut in Venice to support regional filmmakers

  • As part of the collaboration, five films funded by the Saudi festival will be presented the 79th Venice Film Festival
JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced a collaboration with the Venice Film Festival’s Final Cut workshop, an initiative led by the Venice Production Bridge that has been supporting work-in-progress films from African and Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, since 2013.

As part of the partnership, five films funded by the RSIFF will be presented during the festival. They are: “Nezouh” directed by Syrian director Soudade Kaadan; Iraqi director Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradj’s “Hanging Gardens;” Lebanese-French director Wissam Charaf’s “Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous;” French-Algerian director Damien Ounouri’s “The Last Queen;” and Moroccan director and writer Yasmine Benkiran’s “Queens.”

The 79th edition of Venice Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10, will also showcase 10 Arab and Middle Eastern films. And two films that received support from the RSIFF — “The Cemetery of Cinema,” a documentary directed by Thierno Souleymane Diallo, and the dark comedy “Inshallah A Boy,” by Amjad Al-Rasheed — are among eight that will be shown to producers, buyers, distributors, post-production companies and film festival programmers. One film will receive a financial award.

Pascal Diot, head of the VPB, said: “The Venice Production Bridge is honored to have the additional support of the Red Sea International Film Festival for our Final Cut in Venice workshop and, more generally, to have such a privileged relationship.

“The RSIFF has in a very few years become an unavoidable player in the MENA region and one of the key investors and supporters of Arab cinema and new immersive content.”

Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the RSIFF, said: “We are thrilled to form a partnership with the Venice Film Production Bridge’s Final Cut in Venice program to strengthen our commitment to filmmakers from the region and bring more projects to fruition, so they can make the selection at the world’s most prestigious festivals.

“The caliber of films presented from the region this year is remarkable and they are guaranteed to make their mark on global audiences.”

 

