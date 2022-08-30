Iran says nuclear deal ‘meaningless’ without end to watchdog probe

You are here

Ebrahim Raisi reiterated his opposition to meeting with Biden during the UN General Assembly next month. (AP)
Updated 30 August 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s president said Monday that reviving a 2015 atomic deal with world powers would be pointless unless the UN nuclear watchdog put an end to its probe of undeclared sites in the country.
Ebrahim Raisi’s comments came as Tehran reviews the US response to its suggestions on a “final” text put forward by the EU to salvage the landmark deal.
The United States had been adamant that Tehran cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clear up suspicions about earlier work at three undeclared sites.
“In the negotiations, safeguard issues are one of the fundamental ones. All of the safeguard issues must be resolved,” Raisi told reporters at a news conference in the capital Tehran.
“Without resolving the safeguard issues, talking about the agreement is meaningless,” he added.
The IAEA has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a “safeguards” issue.
Iran has repeatedly urged the agency to end the issue before any revived deal is implemented, but US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel on Thursday said “we do not believe there should be any conditionality” between the deal and undeclared sites.
In June, the IAEA’s board of governors adopted a resolution censuring Iran for failing to adequately explain the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three sites not declared by Tehran as having hosted nuclear activities.
Last week, amid rising hopes of a revived deal, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, in an interview with CNN, rejected the idea of the agency closing its probe without receiving answers.
“This idea that politically we are going to stop doing our job is unacceptable for us,” he said. “So far Iran has not given us the technically credible explanations we need.”
In his latest report to IAEA member states on the implementation of the 2015 deal, Grossi on Monday said Iran had begun enriching uranium in one of three recently installed centrifuge cascades in Natanz.
The agreement between Iran and six world powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US — gave the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Since taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden has sought to return the United States to the deal unilaterally abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in 2018.
The Vienna talks, which began in April last year, aim to return Washington to the nuclear pact, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to return Tehran to full compliance with its commitments.
The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington have so far been carried out through the mediation of the European Union.
Raisi reiterated his opposition to meeting with Biden during the UN General Assembly next month.
“There’s no benefit in a meeting between me and him... There is no plan for such a meeting and there will not be any,” he added.
Israel, Iran’s arch-enemy, has been pushing its ally, the United States, as well as other Western countries to stop the nuclear negotiations with Tehran.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday said any new agreement with Tehran would have to include an expiration date, and tighter supervision that would also “address Iran’s ballistic missile program.”
“We can reach such an agreement if a credible military threat is put on the table,” Lapid added.
Raisi said that actions by Israel including “the assassination of (Iranian) nuclear scientists” and “acts of sabotage” against nuclear facilities could “not stop” Iran’s nuclear program.
He also warned Israel that it “may not have the time to act if it decides to do something” against Iran.
The 2015 deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aimed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied wanting to do.
“Nuclear weapons have no place in our defense doctrine,” Raisi stressed.

Kuwait, Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 

Kuwait, Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Updated 10 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait, Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 

Kuwait, Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
  • At least 23 protesters were killed, and 270 others were wounded in Iraq after pro-Sadr demonstrators stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone following his resignation
Updated 10 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s embassy in Baghdad has advised its citizens in Iraq to leave the country as violent protests erupted in the capital after powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr resigned from government, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Monday. 

“The Kuwaiti embassy in Baghdad has advised nationals who are currently in Iraq to leave soon and those who were planning to travel to Iraq to adjourn their trips due to the unfolding situation there,” the statement on KUNA said. 

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement on Monday confirming that flights at Baghdad International Airport remained ongoing. 

“Flights did not stop,” the Director of the Authority Media, Jihad Al-Diwan, said. 

Meanwhile Jordan’s foreign ministry also called on Jordanians in Iraq to avoid gatherings and exercise caution amid escalating tensions. 

At least 23 protesters were killed, and 270 others were wounded in Iraq after pro-Sadr demonstrators stormed the government palace in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday following his resignation. 

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha called on all parties in Iraq to exercise self-restraint and end the ongoing violence, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reportedon Tuesday. 

“OIC confirmed standing by the side of the government and people of Iraq in whatever aims at preserving the security and stability of the country,” SPA cited an official statement from OIC as saying.

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
  • The exercises were held to help bolster naval cooperation between the three forces
Updated 25 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s navy conducted joint drills in the Arabian Gulf with Iraq’s navy and units from the US’ Fifth Fleet on Monday. 
The exercises were held to help bolster naval cooperation between the three forces, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement published by the state news agency, KUNA.
The ministry said the mock battles were designed to enhance the forces’ control capabilities and naval security operation, and unify relevant military concepts. 
The exercise was organized as part of a joint cooperation accord, which affirms their commitment to safeguard regional waters.

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
Updated 30 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers

Houthi attack on besieged Yemeni city of Taiz kills 10 soldiers
  • Government negotiator says militia does not believe in truces, stability, or norms
  • Rights groups called on the Houthis to end their siege by opening roads in and around the city
Updated 30 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen accused the Houthis on Monday of attempting to tighten their siege on the southern city of Taiz by launching a deadly attack on the only road connecting it with other cities, as it reiterated its calls for the UN Yemen envoy and the international community to exert serious pressure on the militia to stop the attacks.

The government said that 10 of its soldiers had died and seven others had been wounded during the past 24 hours while pushing back a new ground and artillery attack from the Houthis against army personnel at the western entrance to the city.

“This (the attack) is a flagrant challenge to all initiatives and endeavors aimed at ending the war and achieving peace, undermines efforts to extend and expand the humanitarian truce, and seeks to impose the siege on the city of Taiz, which has already been besieged for seven years,” the government said.

On Sunday night, the Houthis shelled troops manning Al-Dhabab Road before advancing on the ground to seize control of it and ultimately tighten their siege of Taiz.

Heavy fighting broke out between troops and Houthis after their attack, but by Monday morning troops had successfully repelled the offensive, military officials said. They described the attack as the fiercest and deadliest since the beginning of the UN-brokered truce on April 2.

The Houthi attack came as a UN-sponsored de-escalation military committee from the government and militia arrived in Amman to discuss violations of the truce and opening roads in Taiz.

“With this dangerous escalation, the government calls on the UN envoy to assume his responsibilities and condemn these criminal, escalatory acts of the Houthi group in Taiz,” the government said.

Under the UN truce, which has been renewed twice, the warring parties agreed to stop hostilities, allow commercial flights from Houthi-held Sanaa, allow more fuel ships to enter Hodeidah port, and engage in discussions in Amman to open roads in Taiz and other provinces.

Opening roads in Taiz is the only element of the truce that has not been implemented as the Houthis have refused proposals on lifting their siege. They suggested opening one small and unpaved road in the city.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, head of the government’s delegation at the Taiz siege talks in Amman, told Arab News on Monday that the UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg had been alerted about the Houthi attack and military deaths. He said the city had been bracing itself for the attack for a long time as the Houthis were amassing fighting outside the city during the truce.

“The militia neither believes in truces, stability and international charters, nor religious or tribal norms,” Shaiban said.

Rights groups on Monday called on the Houthis to end their siege by opening roads in and around the city and allowing residents to freely leave and enter to help alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis.

“Houthi restrictions have forced civilians to use dangerous and poorly maintained mountain roads that are the only connection between Taiz city’s besieged population and the rest of the world,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“Opening the main roads would help immensely to alleviate the suffering of a population that has been in near-total isolation for seven years.”

Iranian ambassador condemned for ‘insult’ to grand mufti of Lebanon

Iranian ambassador condemned for ‘insult’ to grand mufti of Lebanon
Updated 30 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Iranian ambassador condemned for ‘insult’ to grand mufti of Lebanon

Iranian ambassador condemned for ‘insult’ to grand mufti of Lebanon
  • Kingdom rejects attempts to use Islam as shield for political purposes, says ambassador
  • Minister highlights pressures, problems in Lebanon's prisons
Updated 30 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Kingdom rejects attempts to use Islam as a shield for political purposes fueling hatred, extremism, and terrorism, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari said on Monday.

His remarks followed his meeting with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian.

Derian was one of the most prominent figures of national unity in Lebanon and the Kingdom was keen on respecting all Islamic and Christian figures and positions as they were entrusted with the unity, Arabism, and coexistence of Lebanon, he added.

He also said the Kingdom supported promoting unity and rapprochement between the Lebanese.

His visit to Dar Al-Fatwa coincided with criticism of a statement from Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, during his visit to Derian last week.

Amani described him as “the mufti of Sunnis” instead of his official title “the grand mufti of Lebanon.”

According to a Dar Al-Fatwa source, it is the first time a diplomat has made such a mistake.

The faux pas came amid a time of high political tension in Lebanon between Hezbollah and its allies and those calling for Lebanon’s sovereignty and the exit of Iran.

Political figures condemned the ambassador’s mistake, saying he had reduced Derian’s role “and his speech is meant to cause strife.”

According to Lebanese laws, the grand mufti is the direct president of all Muslim scholars and the supreme reference for Islamic endowments.

He performs all the powers granted to him under the laws and Islamic regulations.

He also meets all local muftis across Lebanon to look into the religious and social conditions of Muslims in their regions and provide scholars with the necessary instructions.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sammak, secretary-general of the Islamic-Christian Dialogue Committee, told Arab News that the grand mufti was considered the first official religious reference in Lebanon.

According to Al-Sammak, the Iranian ambassador corrected his mistake but was late in doing so and in handling the chaos caused, adding that he did it after many political and religious figures had condemned his statement.

The Iranian diplomat clarified two days after his visit to Dar Al-Fatwa that Iran “is keen on maintaining  Islamic unity and respecting all religious references.”

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian. (AFP)

He added: “We have a good fraternal relation with Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian that reflects authentic Islamic and national values. This relation cannot be strained by those who misinterpreted what was said without taking into consideration the meaning and the essence.”

After meeting Bukhari, Derian praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia in strengthening and deepening the culture of moderation, supporting the affairs of the Islamic and Arab worlds, and upholding justice and fairness in the world.

He also praised the role of the Kingdom — led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — in supporting Islamic and Arab affairs, as well as the special attention given to Lebanon and its keenness on ensuring the safety, security, and stability of Lebanon and the Lebanese.

Lebanon’s Supreme Shariah Council, which held a meeting last Saturday that was presided over by Derian, allocated a part of its statement to call on King Salman, the Saudi crown prince, and the Gulf Cooperation Council to stand by Lebanon and not give up on it during its crisis.

The council said Lebanon was of Arab nationality and affiliation and would always be with its Arab brothers.

Imad Al-Hout MP, from the Islamic Group, was among those who called on the Iranian ambassador to apologize for his “intentional or unintentional mistake.”

Mohammed Sleiman MP said: “The Iranian diplomacy fell in the trap of its own actions adopted to divide the Lebanese people.”

He said Dar Al-Fatwa and its mufti could not be subjected to division nor represent only a segment of the Lebanese and Muslims.

He added: “Your apology cannot amend your statements as long as your actions show that you seek to divide people based on their religions and confessions to create discord between the people of the same country.”

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stressed the importance of security amid the difficult circumstances that Lebanon was enduring.

He warned of prison overcrowding and lack of discipline, revealing that rigorous inspection operations had been carried out in the buildings of the Central Roumieh Prison since Sunday.

Cellphones and knives manufactured inside the prison had been found, and he called on inmates to be patient and for the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution process.

He said about 79 percent of prisoners had yet to be sentenced and that 43 percent of prisoners were foreign.

Lebanon's number of inmates is three times greater than the capacity of its prisons, which created pressure amid the depreciation of the national currency and increased the ministerial burden, he said.

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq’s war-ravaged heritage
  • Using thousands of photographs, a group of local engineers have given a virtual rebirth to five historic sites in Mosul and the broader Nineveh province
Updated 29 August 2022
AFP

MOSUL: An Iraqi museum is using computer technology and virtual reality headsets to turn back time, so visitors can explore heritage sites destroyed by terrorists and in battles to defeat them.

Daesh captured a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014, seizing the northern city of Mosul as their stronghold and vandalizing or destroying a swath of cultural sites across the country.

Now, using thousands of photographs, a group of local engineers have given a virtual rebirth to five historic sites in Mosul and the broader Nineveh province, including a mosque and its leaning minaret.

“It takes you to another world,” said Mahiya Youssef, pulling the VR goggles off her rose-covered hijab at the Mosul Heritage House museum, after exploring the 3D images of damaged buildings.

“I really wish it was the real Mosul, not just a virtual version,” added Youssef, 50, who works in a food factory in the northern city. “The return to reality is painful.”

Daesh’s then chief, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, made his only confirmed public appearance at Mosul’s Al-Nuri Mosque, where he declared the establishment of a “caliphate.”

Mosul’s Old City was reduced to rubble during the battle to retake the city, including the mosque and its adjacent leaning minaret, nicknamed Al-Hadba or the “hunchback.”

Iraqi authorities have accused Daesh of planting explosives at the site before their withdrawal. Only the minaret’s base survived.

VR technology has been used before to recreate the heritage destroyed by Daesh, including a UNESCO-backed exhibit in the US. But this museum brings sites back to life for the people who live in Mosul.

“Many children have never seen the Al-Nuri Mosque and its Al-Hadba minaret,” said 29-year-old Ayoub Younes, the museum’s founder.

“We try, through virtual reality, to let the person experience visiting those sites and retrieve those memories.”

