You are here

  • Home
  • Scientists find clues to what makes ‘immortal jellyfish’ immortal

Scientists find clues to what makes ‘immortal jellyfish’ immortal

A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020. (REUTERS)
A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wu2ph

Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

Scientists find clues to what makes ‘immortal jellyfish’ immortal

A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020.
  • Like other types of jellyfish, the T. dohrnii goes through a two-part life cycle, living on the sea floor during an asexual phase, where its chief role is to stay alive during times of food scarcity
Updated 30 August 2022
Reuters

CHICAGO: Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish — a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state — in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
In their study, published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Maria Pascual-Torner, Victor Quesada and colleagues at the University of Oviedo mapped the genetic sequence of Turritopsis dohrnii, the only known species of jellyfish able to repeatedly revert back into a larval stage after sexual reproduction.




Jellyfish are seen in a new aquarium dedicated to 45 different delicate species at the Paris Aquarium, France, January 16, 2019. (REUTERS)

Like other types of jellyfish, the T. dohrnii goes through a two-part life cycle, living on the sea floor during an asexual phase, where its chief role is to stay alive during times of food scarcity. When conditions are right, jellyfish reproduce sexually.
Although many types of jellyfish have some capacity to reverse aging and revert to a larval stage, most lose this ability once they reach sexual maturity, the authors wrote. Not so for T. dohrnii.
“We’ve known about this species being able to do a little evolutionary trickery for maybe 15-20 years,” said Monty Graham, a jellyfish expert and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, who was not involved in the research.
This trick earned the species its nickname as the immortal jellyfish, a term Graham admits is a bit hyperbolic.
The study was aimed at understanding what made this jellyfish different by comparing the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii to that of Turritopsis rubra, a close genetic cousin that lacks the ability to rejuvenate after sexual reproduction.
What they found is that T. dohrnii has variations in its genome that may make it better at copying and repairing DNA. They also appear to be better at maintaining the ends of chromosomes called telomeres. In humans and other species, telomere length has been shown to shorten with age.
Graham said the research has no immediate commercial value.
“We can’t look at it as, hey, we are going to harvest these jellyfish and turn it into a skin cream,” he said.
It has more to do with understanding the processes and protein functionality that helps these jellyfish cheat death.
“It’s one of those papers that I do think will open up a door to a new line of study that’s worth pursuing.”

 

Topics: Jellyfish

Related

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands photos
Offbeat
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
Wave of jellyfish shuts down Swedish nuke reactor
Offbeat
Wave of jellyfish shuts down Swedish nuke reactor

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

Hot dogs: UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

ABU DHABI: Oscar beats the summer heat of the United Arab Emirates by working out in a gym, hitting the treadmill twice or three times a week. Nothing unusual in that — except that Oscar is a dog.
“During the winters I used to take him outside, but (in) summers he used to stay isolated,” says Oscar’s owner Mozalfa Khan, a Pakistani expat.
“Because whenever I take him outside he’s sick because of the heat.”
Temperatures often soar above 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in the UAE, and can remain above 40C (104 Fahrenheit) even after midnight.

Oscar, a Welsh Corgi, now works out at Posh Pets Boutique and Spa in Abu Dhabi, a shop and grooming salon that offers what’s billed as the UAE’s first gym for dogs.
Staff carefully secure him with a harness on one of two adapted running machines before he begins to run, with glass barriers on either side to stop him falling off.
Rather than being set to specific speeds, the treadmills automatically adjust themselves to the pace of each dog.
Oscar’s owner started bringing him to the gym in the Emirati capital after a vet advised against walking him outside in summer because of the risk of heat stroke.
“Last summer it was really difficult for me because there was no place like this,” says Khan.
With the high heat and humidity, “we walk for only two, three minutes and he’s done, he doesn’t want to walk.”
Mansour Al-Hammadi, the dog-loving owner of Posh Pets, charges a dirham (25 US cents) a minute for use of the treadmills, or $7.5 for a half-hour run.
Dogs should exercise at least 30 minutes a day, experts say.
“So imagine when you can only walk them one or two minutes a day,” Hammadi tells AFP.
“We’ve closely studied the project to make it 100 percent safe. Everything was chosen with care and not at random, to avoid any future problems and so as not to harm the dogs,” he adds.
Destiny, a seven-month-old German Shepherd, is another regular, bursting into the gym and playing with the other dogs.
“For the dog’s health, it’s better that she does some exercise and tires herself out,” says Destiny’s owner Fahed Al-Monjed. “Using an indoor running machine is the best solution.”
Destiny may indeed take some tiring out. In a recent competition on the treadmills, she set the fastest speed.

Topics: UAE

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
  • Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

RAYONG, Thailand: The Irrawaddy dolphin calf — sick and too weak to swim — was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand’s shore when fishermen found him.
The fishermen quickly alerted marine conservationists, who advised them how to provide emergency care until a rescue team could transport the baby to Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center for veterinary attention.
The baby was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as “brotherly burden,” because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task.
Irrawaddy dolphins, considered a vulnerable species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, are found in the shallow coastal waters of South and Southeast Asia and in three rivers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia. Their survival is threatened by habitat loss, pollution and illegal fishing.

A volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk takes care of a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)

Officials from the marine research center believe around 400 Irrawaddy dolphins remain along the country’s eastern coast, bordering Cambodia.
Since Paradon was found by the fishermen July 22, dozens of veterinarians and volunteers have helped care for him at the center in Rayong on the Gulf of Thailand.
“We said among ourselves that the chance of him surviving was quite low, judging from his condition,” Thanaphan Chomchuen, a veterinarian at the center, said Friday. “Normally, dolphins found stranded on the shore are usually in such a terrible condition. The chances that these dolphins would survive are normally very, very slim. But we gave him our best try on that day.”
Workers placed him in a seawater pool, treated the lung infection that made him so sick and weak, and enlisted volunteers to watch him round the clock. They have to hold him up in his tank to prevent him from drowning and feed him milk, initially done by tube, and later by bottle when he had recovered a bit of strength.
A staff veterinarian and one or two volunteers stay for each eight-hour shift, and other workers during the day handle the water pump and filter and making milk for the calf.
After a month, Paradon’s condition is improving. The calf believed to be between 4 and 6 months old can swim now and has no signs of infection. But the dolphin that was 138 centimeters long (4.5 feet) and around 27 kilograms (59 pounds) on July 22 is still weak and doesn’t take enough milk despite the team’s efforts to feed him every 20 minutes or so.
Thippunyar Thipjuntar, a 32-year-old financial adviser, is one of the many volunteers who come for a babysitting shift with Paradon.
Thippunya said with Paradon’s round baby face and curved mouth that looks like a smile, she couldn’t help but grow attached to him and be concerned about his development.
“He does not eat enough but rather just wants to play. I am worried that he does not receive enough nutrition,” she told The Associated Press on Friday as she fed the sleepy Paradon, cradled in her arm. “When you invest your time, physical effort, mental attention, and money to come here to be a volunteer, of course you wish that he would grow strong and survive.”
Sumana Kajonwattanakul, director of the marine center, said Paradon will need long-term care, perhaps as much as a year, until he is weaned from milk and is able to hunt for his own food.
“If we just release him when he gets better, the problem is that he he won’t be able to have milk. We will have to take care of him until he has his teeth, then we must train him to eat fish, and be part of a pod. This will take quite some time,” Sumana said.
Paradon’s caregivers believe the extended tender loving care is worth it.
“If we can save one dolphin, this will help our knowledge, as there have not been many successful cases in treating this type of animal,” said veterinarian Thanaphan. “If we can save him and he survives, we will have learned so much from this.”
“Secondly, I think by saving him, giving him a chance to live, we also raise awareness about the conservation of this species of animal, which are rare, with not many left.”

 

Topics: dolphins Thailand

Related

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
Offbeat
Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
Offbeat
Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
Updated 28 August 2022
Reuters

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction

Princess Diana’s unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
  • The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford
Updated 28 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds ($851,070) at an auction held at Britain’s Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
Silverstone’s website describes the car as the Princess of Wales’ last Ford Escort, with 24,961 miles on the clock. It belonged to the Princess of Wales between 1985 and 1988.
The princess was often seen driving the car around Chelsea and Kensington and clocked up 6,800 miles in it before returning it to Ford. After the return, the car had multiple owners before making its way back to Ford, according to Silverstone website.
The website makes no mention of the auction winner.

The interior of a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 car formerly driven by the late Princess Diana. (REUTERS)

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white but the royal family police guard asked for Diana’s to be painted black “for discretion,” the auctioneers said.
For the princess to drive the vehicle was “a very brave choice,” Arwel Richards, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, told Reuters earlier this week.
Next week marks 25 years since Diana died, aged 36, when a limousine in which she was a passenger crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

 

Topics: Diana Princess of Wales Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 London

Related

Princess Diana considered converting to Islam for love: Ex-royal photographer
Offbeat
Princess Diana considered converting to Islam for love: Ex-royal photographer
BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview
Media
BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
  • 36-year-old diagnosed with all three viruses after holiday in Spain
  • Health bodies in the country have been warned to be on the alert
Updated 26 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An Italian man tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV simultaneously after returning from a holiday in Spain.
The unnamed 36-year-old underwent a series of tests after developing symptoms including a fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat and large spots, Sky News reported.
Doctors in Italy said he was the first person known to have contracted all three viruses.
Health bodies in the country have been warned to be on the alert for monkeypox occurring in patients at the same time as the coronavirus.
The double-vaccinated man spent five days in Spain from June 16-20. Nine days later he came down with a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and complained of a sore throat, fatigue, headache and pains in his groin.
On July 2 he tested positive for COVID-19 and later the same day a rash started to develop on his left arm which turned into small, painful spots surrounded by a red ring on his torso, lower limbs, face and bottom.
The spots continued to swell and three days later he went to the emergency department at the University Hospital in Catania, where he was transferred to the infectious diseases unit, and his monkeypox infection was confirmed.

He told doctors that he had been treated for syphilis in 2019 and, although he had taken an HIV test last year which produced a negative result, later tests found him to be positive.

Topics: Italy covid19 Monkeypox HIV

Related

WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox
World
WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools
  • Gulsen Colakoglu, was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul
Updated 26 August 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

The 46-year-old singer and songwriter, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial.

The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to consolidate his religious and conservative support base ahead of elections in 10 months’ time.

The charges were based on a joke Gulsen made during a concert in Istanbul back in April when she quipped that one of her musicians’ “perversion” stemmed from the fact that he went to a religious school. A video of the singer making the comments began circulating on social media recently, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.

Gulsen — who had already been the target of Islamic circles for her revealing stage outfits — issued an apology for the offense caused but said her comments were seized on by those wanting to deepen polarization in the country.

During her questioning, Gulsen rejected accusations that she incited hatred and enmity, telling court authorities that she had “endless respect for the values and sensitivities of my country,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A request that she be released from custody pending the outcome of a trial was rejected.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey’s main opposition party called on Turkey’s judges and prosecutors to release Gulsen.

“Don’t betray the law and justice; release the artist now!” he wrote on Twitter.

The spokesman for Erdogan ruling party, Omer Celik, appeared however, to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying “inciting hatred is not an art form.”

“Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of “perversion” and trying to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” Celik tweeted.

Erdogan and many members of his Islam-based ruling party are graduates of religious schools, which were originally established to train imams. The number of religious schools has increased under Erdogan, who has promised to raise a “pious generation.”

Related

Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America
Media
Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Welle and Voice of America
Turkey’s Erdogan says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
Media
Turkey’s Erdogan says social media a ‘threat to democracy’

Latest updates

Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut
Real estate fintech platform Stake raises $8m in pre-series A funding ahead of KSA debut
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Kuwait,Jordan call on citizens in Iraq to be cautious as violence erupts 
Tibbiyah buys 51% stake in Saudi medical rival Innovative Care for $57m
Tibbiyah buys 51% stake in Saudi medical rival Innovative Care for $57m
Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf
Kuwait, Iraq and US naval units conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.