Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization

Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks with moderator Xenia Wicket during the opening of Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway. Reuters
Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks with moderator Xenia Wicket during the opening of Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway. Reuters
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News




Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tesla chief Elon Musk stressed the need to simultaneously invest in the oil and gas sector and sustainable energy sources for the survival of human civilization.

Speaking at an energy conference on Aug. 29 in Norway, Musk criticized the demonization of oil and gas. “This is not necessary. I do think, we actually need more oil and gas simultaneously as fast as we can to reach a sustainable energy economy,” he said. 

Musk said that the pillars of sustainable energy generation in the future are hydro, geothermal, wind, solar, and nuclear power. He added that there is a massive untapped potential to generate power using ocean waves. 

Talking about the potential of nuclear power, the Tesla chief said: “I am also pro-nuclear. I think we should really keep going with the nuclear plants. Maybe not popular in some quarters, but if you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you should not shut it down.” 

Musk added that his firm has plans for sustainably producing rocket propellants. 

“We do have a plan for sustainably producing rocket propellants, which is actually almost 80 percent liquid oxygen —  liquid oxygen you can see in the atmosphere. And then we’re going with methane fuel, which is 20 percent of that (sustainable rocket propellant),” he added. 

The South African born billionaire further said that half of the new cars will run on electricity by 2030, and it could hit 80 percent by 2035. 

Musk added that there is no scarcity of raw materials to make batteries for electric vehicles, but it is the process that consumes much time in the transition.

“There is actually no raw material constraint. There is actually a tremendous amount of lithium everywhere. So, it is iron, so it is carbon. And on the iron, you should usually combine phosphorus, that’s iron phosphate. So it’s not so much on the raw materials but it is converting raw materials into the highly purified form that can be used in batteries,” he further noted. 

Musk added that he is planning to get Tesla’s self-driving technology car ready by year end and made it clear that it could be in wide release in the US and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. 

“The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit which I think is important for expanding consciousness and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving,” he said. 

Topics: musk oil and gas EVs

Saudi Cabinet approves a tourism MoU with Jamaica

Saudi Cabinet approves a tourism MoU with Jamaica
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News




Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Tourism Ministry and its Jamaican counterpart.

The two countries initiated discussions last year to collaborate in the field of tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic. 

The talks began during a visit of Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to the Kingdom.

During his visit last year, Barlett had told Arab News that establishing air connectivity between the two countries is a priority. “As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he had said.

Jamaica is highly dependent on tourism, as the sector contributes 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product, Bartlett added.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved an initial agreement between the Kingdom and Morocco in the field of renewable energy.

The ministers also discussed a draft general agreement for cooperation between the Kingdom and Seychelles and a draft MoU with Colombia to promote investments. 

The council also approved the Kingdom’s accession to an agreement on the establishment of the International Organization for Maritime Aid.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cabinet MoU tourism

Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow

Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News



Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
  • Bahraini minister emphasized the importance of the Middle East aviation industry's growth
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

MANAMA: The Bahrain International Airshow has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, represented by the Kingdom’s Alpha Star Aviation Services, to participate in this year’s airshow, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The signing took place during the visit of Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Kaabi emphasized the importance of the Middle East aviation industry's growth regarding airport infrastructure, air navigation services, ground services, and other areas.

He commended the development of the BIAS at regional and international levels.

The airshow, held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, takes place this year from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11.

 

Topics: aviation

Saudi Exchange's sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News



Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stock exchange’s sukuk issuance grew 5 percent to SR512 billion ($136 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, from SR488 billion in the prior quarter.

This is up from SR423 billion in the same period last year, according to statistics by the Capital Market Authority.

Despite the growth in issuance, the total value traded decreased by 85 percent to SR699 million during the quarter, compared to SR4.8 billion in the first quarter.

With the listing of two new sukuk as well as one delisting, the total number of listed sukuk and bonds reached 83 by June end.

“Despite global market headwinds, the Saudi capital market has developed significant forward momentum. I am confident in our ability to continue to grow and develop a leading capital market as the gateway to the MENA region,” said Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of the bourse.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI Sukuk

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses

Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News



Saudi miner Amak gets 4 copper, gold exploration licenses
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has granted Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. four exploration licenses for copper and gold exploration in Riyadh and Al-Dawadmi.
AMAK said in a bourse filing that for the purpose of ensuring the availability of raw materials, it would conduct exploratory studies during the statutory period.
The financial impact of these licenses will be revealed after the company completes exploration work and studies, and any major developments will be announced.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn

Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News



Saudi stock index posts biggest quarterly drop in 2 years, reducing market cap to $3tn
Updated 30 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi benchmark suffered its biggest quarterly loss in nearly two years, triggered by rising interest rates and inflation risks that pushed the stock market in bear market territory.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter, ending the quarter at 11,523 points, according to statistics released by the Capital Market Authority.

This decline marks the first time for TASI to decline on a quarterly basis since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the index during the first quarter of 2020.

TASI’s market capitalization fell 4.34 percent in the second quarter of the year to reach SR11.44 trillion ($3 trillion) from SR11.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The main market exited the quarter with the total value of shares traded declining 9 percent quarter-over-quarter to SR495 billion.

However, the daily average number of trades on the main market increased by 5 percent from the previous quarter, reaching 388,894.23 trades per day.

The parallel market, which captures the performance of 31 firms listed, expanded its decline from the first quarter as it reached 21,585 during the second quarter, a 14 percent drop.

The market cap of Nomu-Parallel fell 10 percent to SR35 billion, while its total value traded dropped 71 percent to SR2 billion.

Topics: TASI Saudi Arabia

