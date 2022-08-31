Kuwait launches advisory economic unit

You are here

  • It will develop and review economic, financial and development legislation and policies to help achieve the aims of the nation’s Vision 2035
KUWAIT: Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, the head of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Tuesday the launch of an advisory economic unit, The Bahrain News Agency reported.

The unit was established on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, who will head it. Its members will comprise representatives from government agencies.

The unit reflects the importance the country places on adopting an advanced approach to supporting the national economy, working to attract investment, and enhancing the role of the private sector in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, the BNA reported.

Al-Dakhil said it will review and develop economic, financial and development legislation and policies to help achieve the aims of Vision 2035, among other outcomes.

The unit will also work to strengthen ties between economic, financial, developmental and operational institutions and combine their efforts to promote economic development in the country, he added.

Its members will discuss ways to facilitate the roles of small and medium-sized enterprises in achieving the country's economic development goals, and work to establish national economic security, provide a safe economic environment, and stimulate growth and investment, the BNA reported.

New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe

New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe
  • European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine
FRANKFURT/LONDON: Russia will halt gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region’s richest countries.
The maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 01:00 GMT on Aug. 31 and 01:00 GMT on Sept. 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom.
European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a “weapon of war.” Moscow denies doing this.
Further restrictions to European gas supplies would heighten an energy crunch that has already sent wholesale gas prices soaring over 400 percent since last August, creating a painful cost-of-living crisis for consumers and businesses and forcing governments to spend billions to ease the burden.
Unlike last month’s 10-day maintenance for Nord Stream 1, the upcoming work was announced less than two weeks in advance and is being carried out by Gazprom not Nord Stream AG, focusing on the last operating turbine at the station.
Moscow, which slashed supply via Nord Stream 1 to 40 percent of capacity in June and to 20 percent in July, blames maintenance issues and sanctions it says prevent the return and installation of equipment.
Gazprom said the latest shutdown is needed to perform maintenance on the pipeline’s only remaining compressor.
Yet Russia has also cut off supply to Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland completely, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“Given events over recent months, we think the market may disregard Gazprom’s comments and start to consider whether the pipeline may not return to service, or at the very least may (be) delayed for any given reason,” said Biraj Borkhataria, Associate Director of European Research at Royal Bank of Canada.

‘ELEMENT OF SURPRISE’
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, on a mission to replace Russian gas imports by mid-2024, earlier this month said that Nord Stream was “fully operational” and that there were no technical issues as claimed by Moscow.
Klaus Mueller, president of Germany’s network regulator, said that while a resumption of flows would help Germany’s security of supply, no one was able to say what the consequences would be if flows remained at zero.
Europe’s largest economy is making better progress than expected in filling its gas storage facilities, but it’s not enough to get the country through winter, he said.
The reduced flows via Nord Stream have complicated efforts across Europe to fill up vital gas storage facilities, a key strategic goal to make it through the winter months, when governments fear Russia may halt flows altogether.
“It is something of a miracle that gas filling levels in Germany have continued to rise nonetheless,” Commerzbank analysts wrote, adding Germany had so far been successful at buying sufficient volumes at higher prices elsewhere.
In the meantime, however, some Europeans are voluntarily cutting their energy consumption, including limiting their use of electrical appliances and showering at work to save money while companies are bracing for possible rationing.
At 83.26 percent, Germany is already within reach of an 85 percent target for its national gas storage tanks by Oct. 1, but it has warned that reaching 95 percent by Nov. 1 would be a stretch unless companies and households drastically cut consumption.
For the European Union as a whole, the current storage level is 79.94 percent, just short of an 80 percent target by Oct. 1, when the continent’s heating season starts.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said their base case assumption was that this outage would not be extended.
“If it did, there would be no more element of surprise and reduced revenues, while low (Nord Stream 1) flows and the occasional drop to zero have the potential to keep market volatility and political pressure on Europe higher,” they said.

Oil slides more than $7 on inflation and Iraq exports

Oil slides more than $7 on inflation and Iraq exports
HOUSTON: Oil prices fell more than $7 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has failed to put a dent in the OPEC nation’s crude exports.

Brent crude futures for October settlement were down $7.12, or 6.8 percent, at $97.97 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT) after touching a session low of $97.91 a barrel.

The October contract expires on Wednesday and the more active November contract was at $97.10, down 5.7 percent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $6.10, or 6.3 percent, to $90.93.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world’s biggest economies. This could prompt central banks in the US and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, which could slow economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

Prices tumbled after comments from Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO that the country’s oil exports are unaffected by unrest, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Baghdad’s worst fighting in years between different political groups continued for a second day.

Still, SOMO said it can redirect more oil to Europe if required.

Prices felt more pressure when Russia’s fastest-growing oil producer, Gazprom Neft, said it plans to double oil production at its Zhagrin field in Western Siberia to more than 110,000 barrels per day.

Investors will watch the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, on Sept. 5.

Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts from OPEC+, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

With most producers already operating at or above capacity and growing signs that the global economy may be slowing, some reduction of supply is looking increasingly likely in the coming months, said Matt Weller, head of research at FOREX.com and City Index.

Abu Dhabi regulator slaps $360,000 fines on fintech firm

Abu Dhabi regulator slaps $360,000 fines on fintech firm
DUBAI: The regulator of Abu Dhabi’s free zone financial center said on Tuesday it had fined the local subsidiary of fintech firm Wise $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering requirements.

Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority “found that Wise did not establish and maintain adequate AML systems and controls to ensure full compliance with its AML obligations,” it said in a statement.

Wise said in response to a Reuters query that it takes its responsibility to protect its customers and prevent money laundering “very seriously,” and that neither the FSRA nor the company had identified instances of money laundering or other financial crimes.

The FSRA also said its review had not found instances of actual money laundering as a result of Wise’s AML systems and control failures.

It said breaches by Wise Nuqud included it failing to identify and verify the source of funds or wealth held by some customers it had identified as high risk before carrying out transactions on their behalf.

Wise, formerly TransferWise, also did not “consider customer nationality as part of its risk-based assessment of its customers,” along with other breaches, it said.

“Wise did not dispute the FSRA’s findings and agreed to settle at the earliest opportunity, which meant that it qualified for a discount of 20 percent on the financial penalty,” the FSRA said. The fine would have otherwise been $450,000.

Wise said in its statement that it would “continue to invest in maintaining and improving our AML processes to the highest standards in partnership with regulators around the world.”

The regulator said Wise “has taken substantial steps to remediate the issues and deficiencies ... including by conducting a gap analysis of its policies, systems and controls against the Regulator’s AML and Federal AML requirements.”

Euromoney conference in Riyadh to focus on institutionalization of investment, finance

Euromoney conference in Riyadh to focus on institutionalization of investment, finance
  • It will be the first in-person Euromoney conference since 2019
  • The event will be held in the Saudi capital on Sept. 7
RIYADH: The 2022 Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference will take place in Riyadh on Sept.7 to explore the latest trends in the regional and global financial markets.

It will be the first in-person Euromoney conference since 2019. This year’s conference will focus on the institutionalization of investment and finance, according to a statement.
The event seeks to provide local, as well as international, leaders and experts an opportunity to network and map out the Kingdom’s road to recovery in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.  

It will discuss six main topics including Saudi Arabia’s economy in the context of the global macro-outlook, environmental, social and governance framework and climate change, institutionalization of the real estate market and the digitization of financial services. 

“We have always been strong believers that Saudi Arabia can and should play a leading role in the international capital and investment markets,” said Victoria Behn, commercial director at Euromoney Conferences..

“We are honored to be back in Riyadh at this pivotal time to discuss Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans to develop a truly new economic paradigm for the region,” she added. 

Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization

Musk says world needs more oil, gas to sustain civilization
RIYADH: Tesla chief Elon Musk stressed the need to simultaneously invest in the oil and gas sector and sustainable energy sources for the survival of human civilization.

Speaking at an energy conference on Aug. 29 in Norway, Musk criticized the demonization of oil and gas. “This is not necessary. I do think, we actually need more oil and gas simultaneously as fast as we can to reach a sustainable energy economy,” he said. 

Musk said that the pillars of sustainable energy generation in the future are hydro, geothermal, wind, solar, and nuclear power. He added that there is a massive untapped potential to generate power using ocean waves. 

Talking about the potential of nuclear power, the Tesla chief said: “I am also pro-nuclear. I think we should really keep going with the nuclear plants. Maybe not popular in some quarters, but if you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you should not shut it down.” 

Musk added that his firm has plans for sustainably producing rocket propellants. 

“We do have a plan for sustainably producing rocket propellants, which is actually almost 80 percent liquid oxygen —  liquid oxygen you can see in the atmosphere. And then we’re going with methane fuel, which is 20 percent of that (sustainable rocket propellant),” he added. 

The South African born billionaire further said that half of the new cars will run on electricity by 2030, and it could hit 80 percent by 2035. 

Musk added that there is no scarcity of raw materials to make batteries for electric vehicles, but it is the process that consumes much time in the transition.

“There is actually no raw material constraint. There is actually a tremendous amount of lithium everywhere. So, it is iron, so it is carbon. And on the iron, you should usually combine phosphorus, that’s iron phosphate. So it’s not so much on the raw materials but it is converting raw materials into the highly purified form that can be used in batteries,” he further noted. 

Musk added that he is planning to get Tesla’s self-driving technology car ready by year end and made it clear that it could be in wide release in the US and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. 

“The two technologies I am focused on, trying to ideally get done before the end of the year, are getting our Starship into orbit which I think is important for expanding consciousness and then having Tesla cars to be able to do self-driving,” he said. 

