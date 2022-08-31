Kuwait launches advisory economic unit

KUWAIT: Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, the head of the Kuwaiti Prime Minister’s Office, announced on Tuesday the launch of an advisory economic unit, The Bahrain News Agency reported.
The unit was established on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, who will head it. Its members will comprise representatives from government agencies.
The unit reflects the importance the country places on adopting an advanced approach to supporting the national economy, working to attract investment, and enhancing the role of the private sector in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, the BNA reported.
Al-Dakhil said it will review and develop economic, financial and development legislation and policies to help achieve the aims of Vision 2035, among other outcomes.
The unit will also work to strengthen ties between economic, financial, developmental and operational institutions and combine their efforts to promote economic development in the country, he added.
Its members will discuss ways to facilitate the roles of small and medium-sized enterprises in achieving the country's economic development goals, and work to establish national economic security, provide a safe economic environment, and stimulate growth and investment, the BNA reported.