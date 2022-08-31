Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

You are here

Team Quick Step's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel crosses the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain on Aug. 30, 2022. (AFP)
  • Evenepoel is now 2min 41sec ahead of Slovenian Roglic in the overall standings with Spain’s Enric Mas of Movistar third at 3min 03sec
VALENCIA, Spain: Remco Evenepoel won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, extending his overall lead in the race by dominating a flat 30.9km individual time-trial from Elche to Alicante.

The 22-year-old Belgian not only won his first stage on the race but also extended his overall lead on defending champion Primoz Roglic by 48 seconds.

Last down the ramp at the Elche start line, Evenepoel was already in the race leader’s red jersey ahead of a time-trial that suited his strengths.

The Quick-Step leader timed 33min 18sec on the day while three-time defending champion Roglic was a distant second.

After speeding across the line with an average speed of 55.7 km/h, Evenepoel was kissed by his team director before lying flat on his bike frame for around a minute.

He came into the race claiming a stage win was his target.

“Now we’re going to fight to try to win this Vuelta,” Evenepoel vowed Tuesday.

“It was actually really hard,” he said.

“The pressure is off. I won a stage. Now the whole team is super confident, I think. Everybody is performing so well and now we just have to fight to keep this jersey and take it home to Wevelgem.”

Evenepoel is now 2min 41sec ahead of Slovenian Roglic in the overall standings with Spain’s Enric Mas of Movistar third at 3min 03sec.

Rounding out the top five are Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos at 3min 55sec and Simon Yates at 4min 50sec.

Touted in Belgium as the ‘new Eddy Merckx’ before he plunged into a ravine in Italy in 2020 and broke a hip, Evenepoel has won 11 races this season.

In Spain, he has the world champion Julian Alaphilippe to guide his every move and given his current advantage, the Vuelta should be his to lose if he plays his cards right.

Sam Bennett became the highest profile rider to pull out with COVID so far as the Irishman failed to start. The Bora rider had been in the running for the sprint jersey and won two stages in this year’s race.

The 156 remaining riders from the 184 who started out take on a flat run on Wednesday.

But on Thursday the race intensifies with a relentless 20km climb after a flat run though the province of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The biggest test still facing Evenepoel is the stage 15 run to Alto Hoya de la Mora in the Sierra Nevada, a pure mountain stage with over 40km of tough climbing in the Jaen province where sizzling temperatures are expected.

Alaphilippe is unlikely to be with him on the upper slopes, and it is there an alliance of fortune between the other contenders could see a series of attacks challenge the young Belgian.

Even then one last test on stage 20 with a hard summit finish remains before the run into Madrid on stage 21.

  • The renowned high jumper joins a group of world-class athletes sponsored by the sportswear company
Arab News

 

PUMA has signed Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim, who wore the company’s performance sportswear products for the first time at the Diamond League event in Lausanne on Aug. 26.

Barshim is one of the most successful high jumpers in the world, having won three World Championships and an Olympic gold medal. His personal best of 2.43 meters set an Asian record and is the second-highest jump of all time.

“We are so happy to welcome Mutaz to our PUMA Family,” the company’s head of sports marketing, Pascal Rolling, said. “He is an incredibly talented athlete, and his charm and sportsmanship has done much to promote athletics across the globe.”

After successfully clearing the same height, Barshim and Italian athlete Gianmarco Tamberi famously decided to share gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, in a move hailed by many as exemplifying the true nature of sportsmanship.

Barshim joins a group of world-class athletes sponsored by PUMA that includes 400-meter hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm, pole vault world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, and Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

  • In what is great news for Brazil ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, a slim, athletic Neymar looks fitter and sharper than he has for several years
PARIS: Was that really Neymar?

You had to blink and look again but, yes, it was him, sprinting down the left touchline deep into stoppage time desperately trying to keep the ball in play last weekend during the 1-1 home draw with Monaco at Parc des Princes.

Neymar, the self-indulgent prince of PSG for so many years, was working as hard as anyone on the field. Yes, you read that last part correctly.

In what is great news for Brazil ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, a slim, athletic Neymar looks fitter and sharper than he has for several years after being dogged by fitness worries, questions over his lifestyle choices, and dragged down by persistent foot injuries.

Since joining PSG for a world record &euro;222 million (then $263 million) in 2017, Neymar has appeared in only 92 league games from a possible 190 — a remarkably low 48 percent.

Then there was his attitude, his irritating attempts at humiliating opponents or berating teammates for not giving him the ball — only to fall short when PSG really needed him deep in the Champions League.

That seems to have changed, too.

There have been no histrionics, no rolling around on the ground like at the 2018 World Cup and every season since with PSG, except for this one.

Neymar’s attitude has changed to the extent that he even acted as a peacemaker late on against Monaco when several players were involved in a flare up.

Oh, and not to mention his hatful of goals.

Neymar’s penalty against Monaco took him to eight goals in five games, including the preseason French Champions Trophy. He’s added six assists for good measure, meaning he’s been involved in nearly three goals per game.

Little wonder, then, that sports daily L’Equipe has him top of the charts with an average score of 8/10 in the weekly player ratings — one point more than record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

“He’s the one who brings the balance up front,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said of Neymar.

With Galtier jolting PSG’s players out of their comfort zone, and Neymar at 30, he seems close to his best. That bodes well for Brazil at the World Cup, which he will enter as one of the most scrutinized players. In Qatar, Neymar could even break Pele’s national record of 77 goals — he has 74 for Brazil.

Neymar is linking up with Messi like they did during their heyday at Barcelona, where they formed one of the best strike partnerships in recent history known as the MSN — with Luis Suarez the other star.

Now it’s the MNM — Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe — causing French defenses nightmares. In four league games, PSG have netted 18 goals, with Messi and Mbappe sharing seven between them.

It helps that Galtier is playing Neymar higher up the pitch, in a zone of 30-40 meters. This means Neymar is dropping back far less to get the ball and launch attacks on his own, which was not working in recent seasons as injuries and lack of fitness worked against him.

It also meant he was fresh enough to chase that lost ball late on Sunday.

Given France’s enviable attacking options, Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin knows he will have to do something incredible to earn a first call-up to his national team for the World Cup.

He is giving it a good go, though.

A week ago, Saint-Maximin dismantled the best defense in the English Premier League with a man-of-the-match display against Manchester City in a 3-3 draw, and followed it with a cheeky tweet to France coach Didier Deschamps.

“I hope Didier Deschamps had his Canal+ codes,” Saint-Maximin wrote, referring to the French TV channel that broadcasts EPL games.

On Sunday, Saint-Maximin — one of English soccer’s most entertaining players — starred again by guiding home a brilliant volley from the edge of the area to salvage Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton.

He doesn’t need Twitter to send a message to Deschamps. His performances on the field are doing that.

The 25-year-old Saint Maximin has played in France’s youth teams, from the under-16s to the under 21s, but never the senior team.

Charles De Ketelaere might be just what Belgium needs to transform from top-ranked contender to champion at the World Cup.

The 21-year-old playmaker has made quite an impact in only three matches with Italian champion AC Milan, already drawing comparisons to former Rossoneri standout Kaka.

The baby-faced, blond-haired De Ketelaere — or “CDK” as he’s being referred to — lit up the San Siro with his crosses and an assist for Milan’s first goal in a 2-0 win over Bologna on Saturday in his first start since joining from Club Brugge in a 32 million euro ($32.5 million) transfer.

Paolo Maldini, the great Milan captain and now sporting director, was focused on De Ketelaere from the start of the transfer window.

“Charles has a lot of talent,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “He’s already shown some great things, he’s intelligent and will definitely improve.”

While De Ketelaere has scored only once in eight appearances for Belgium, he joins an offensive team that already features one of the world’s top midfielders in Kevin De Bruyne and expert finisher Romelu Lukaku.

No. 2 to Brazil, Belgium havebeen at or near the top of the FIFA rankings for years but its best recent result was third place at the 2018 World Cup.

  • This was the 23rd trip to Flushing Meadows for Venus, who made it to the final in 1997 as a teen then won the trophy in 2000 and 2001
NEW YORK: The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result.
Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, and while she has been successful and influential, too — a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport — the fanfare and attention are not the same.
Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena quite silent at the start, Venus bowed out in the first round of the US Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.
“She means so much to female tennis. Tennis, in general,” Van Uytvanck said. “She’s a legend.”
This was the 23rd trip to Flushing Meadows for Venus, who made it to the final in 1997 as a teen then won the trophy in 2000 and 2001, and her record 91st time participating in a major tournament.
Venus had never lost in the opening round at the US Open until 2020, then was absent last year. She was off the tour in singles entirely from August 2021 until less than a month ago and is now 0-4 since her return. Her ranking — which 20 years ago was No. 1 — is 1,504th this week.
It was Serena who announced to the world on Aug. 9 that she was getting ready to step away from her playing career, leaving unclear exactly when the end would be, although she hinted it could come at the US Open. So her first-round match Monday fell into the category of a must-see happening, drawing a record crowd of more than 29,000 to the tournament grounds, including more than 23,000 in Ashe — and the atmosphere was uproarious and electric from start to finish of her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic.
Now Serena, who won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in New York, will move on to a matchup against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in Ashe on Wednesday night.
And she and Venus will join forces in doubles, teaming up for the first time anywhere since 2018 this week.
Neither Williams attended the other’s first-round singles match; their mother, Oracene, and sister, Isha, were in the guest box each time. On Tuesday, they saw Venus struggle from the outset, particularly with her used-to-be-feared serve and groundstrokes that were not calibrated correctly. So many into the net. So many landing long.
After many of her 25 unforced errors, Venus would fiddle with her racket strings or tug on the brim of her visor.
Ten of those miscues came on backhands, far outnumbering her two winners on that side.
There were a half-dozen double-faults, just three aces. She faced 12 break points and dropped four of her 10 service games.
Just 20 minutes in, there was a 4-0 lead for Van Uytvanck, a 28-year-old from Belgium who is ranked 43rd and came into the day with a 1-8 career mark at the US Open.
Venus did make a bit of a stand, breaking to open the second set and holding for 2-0. But that would be her only break of the match and soon enough, Van Uytvanck was putting away a volley winner to close out the win.
A night earlier, Serena was feted during a post-match ceremony that included a video tribute from Oprah Winfrey and a lengthy on-court interview. After this match, Venus simply slung her red equipment bag over her left shoulder, carried her racket in her right hand, and quickly walked off toward the locker room.
Van Uytvanck now meets Clara Burel, who eliminated Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.

  • Dybala’s second — his 100th in Serie A — was a sliding effort to knock in a rebound off a shot from Abraham
ROME: This was just what Jose Mourinho had in mind when he lured Paulo Dybala to join Roma instead of a host of other suitors.

Dybala scored twice in less than a quarter of an hour — his first goals since joining Roma after his contract expired at Juventus — and the Giallorossi beat Silvio Berlusconi’s promoted Monza 3-0 to move atop Serie A on Tuesday.

“I had a lot of desire to score goals and fortunately they came here before our home fans,” Dybala said.

Dybala linked up perfectly with center forward Tammy Abraham, the first high-profile player who Mourinho brought to Roma when the coach returned to Italy last year.

First, a headed pass from Abraham set Dybala up near midfield and the Argentina international dribbled the rest of the way before slotting in between two defenders.

Dybala’s second — his 100th in Serie A — was a sliding effort to knock in a rebound off a shot from Abraham.

When Dybala came off during the second half, he shared a special moment with Mourinho.

“Last season during the match against Juventus when he came off, I told him, ‘You’re good,’” Mourinho said. “Today I told him the same thing.”

The coach also noted how the often-injured Dybala is returning to form ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

“This could be a sign of what’s to come in November and December in Qatar,” Mourinho said. “Maybe (Argentina coach Lionel) Scaloni can send some us a few bottles of wine to celebrate having another top player.”

Center back Roger Ibañez made it 3-0 by heading in a corner from Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Seeking more significant hardware after winning the inaugural Europa Conference League title last season, Mourinho’s team moved one point ahead of Inter Milan, who beat promoted Cremonese 3-1 at the San Siro.

Roma’s last Serie A title came in 2001.

“There’s a positive vibe within the team, having won a big title, but it’s still early to talk about (trophies),” Dybala said.

Defending champion AC Milan were left two points back after being held to a 0-0 draw at Sassuolo ahead of Saturday’s derby with Inter — the team it battled with at the top of the standings until the final day of last season.

Meanwhile, Berlusconi’s Monza were left at the bottom of the standings with zero points in their Serie A debut. Berlusconi, the former Italian premier and Milan owner, bought Monza in 2018 and brought the team up from Serie C.

Inter roll

With Romelu Lukaku out injured, Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter as the Nerazzurri rebounded from a lackluster 3-1 loss at Lazio.

Correa turned in a rebound off a shot from Edin Džeko, Barella drilled in a long volley then Barella set up Martinez to finish off a counterattack.

David Okereke pulled one back for Cremonese in the final minutes.

Milan draw

It was a much quieter ending for Milan compared to when they clinched their first Italian title in 11 years at Sassuolo on the final day of last season.

Amid an imminent ownership change, the Rossoneri’s main highlight came when goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved a penalty.

It was the second consecutive away draw for Milan, who are coming off their first Italian title in 11 years.

Maignan stopped a poorly directed penalty from Domenico Berardi in the first half — marking the ninth penalty he’s saved of the 29 he’s faced since arriving in Serie A from Lille last year.

Berardi, an Italy striker, was carried off injured in the second half, while Milan was left with 10 men in stoppage time when Alessandro Florenzi came off injured, too, with all the team’s substitutions already used.

Earlier Tuesday, it emerged that the New York Yankees are buying a minority stake in Milan as an investor alongside RedBird Capital Partners. The closing for the ownership change is expected over the next couple of days, making for a busy week in the buildup to the derby.

“The guys already know about the difficulties we had today and that’s important aspect in terms of preparing for the derby,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “The derby is the derby. The rivalry with Inter goes beyond the standings.”

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel urged "soft" Chelsea to toughen up after a shock 2-1 defeat against Southampton plunged his spluttering team into Premier League turmoil on Tuesday.
Tuchel's side blew the lead at St Mary's after Raheem Sterling put them ahead midway through the first half.
England forward Sterling bagged his third goal in two games with a close-range strike in the 23rd minute.
But Chelsea had squandered a host of chances before Sterling's opener and, not for the first time in Tuchel's reign, their profligate finishing came back to haunt them.
Romeo Lavia equalised in the 28th minute with his first goal for Southampton, curling home from the edge of the area after Chelsea failed to clear a corner.
Adam Armstrong put Southampton ahead on the stroke of half-time as he took Romain Perraud's pass and drilled a deflected shot past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
Chelsea, beaten 3-0 at Leeds in their previous away fixture, were unable to muster a response as they slipped to a second defeat from their last three games.
"Soft, soft, soft defending. There is no need to give shots away. Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality," Tuchel said.
With just two wins from their first five matches, the Blues are already five points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Wednesday.
Despite a significant close-season spending spree, which is set to continue with several more signings mooted before Thursday's transfer deadline, Chelsea are struggling to find any sustained momentum at present.
While it is too early to write them out of the title race, Tuchel will be concerned by his team's latest sloppy display -- with key mistakes at both ends of the pitch -- having already criticised them publicly after the Leeds loss.
"It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions," Tuchel said.
"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency. I don't understand why we have so many injuries.
"In a match where you are in the lead there is no need to give away half-chances. To have no answers in the second half was disappointing."
Everton's wait for a first win this season goes on after Luis Sinisterra's first league goal for Leeds earned a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
Frank Lampard's team went ahead when Alex Iwobi's incisive pass was flicked through the legs of Diego Llorente by Anthony Gordon, whose clinical finish capped a superb move in the 17th minute.
But Colombia winger Sinisterra marked his first start for Jesse Marsch's men in memorable fashion with a composed finish from Brenden Aaronson's pass in the 55th minute.
Fulham ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage that lifted them to sixth place.
Fourth-placed Brighton had won three of their first four games, but Marco Silva's promoted side broke the deadlock in the 48th minute through Aleksandar Mitrovic's fifth goal this season.
Neeskens Kebano provided the pass and Serbia striker Mitrovic tapped in at the far post for his 100th league goal for the Cottagers.
Fulham doubled their lead seven minutes later as Brighton defender Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira's cross into his own net.
Alexis Mac Allister converted a 60th minute penalty for Brighton after Pervis Estupinan fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Yoane Wissa's late leveller rescued Brentford in their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
Wilfried Zaha showed why Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with him as the Ivory Coast forward gave Palace the lead with a brilliant strike from the edge of the area after 59 minutes.
But Wissa was left unmarked to equalise with a close-range header in the 88th minute.

