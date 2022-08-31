You are here

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
Action from Saudi's 6-0 win over Lebanon at the 2022 Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria. (@SaudiNT)
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
  Young Falcons face Iraq on Friday after 6-0 win over Lebanon
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria after a comprehensive 6-0 win over Lebanon at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory left the Young Falcons second in Group D behind Egypt, with the two nations progressing through to the last eight as Lebanon and Syria head home.

Saudi’s goals came from a hat trick by Tala Haji and strikes from Farha Al-Shamrani, Ammar Al-Yahibi and Nawaf Al-Bishri.

Earlier in the tournament Saudi Arabia had lost 3-0 to Egypt and beaten Syria 4-3.

The team from the Kingdom will now take on Iraq in Friday’s quarterfinal at Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium.

The other last-eight clashes see hosts Algeria take on Tunisia and Yemen face Sudan on Thursday, while Egypt tackle Morocco on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Arab Cup U-17

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend
  • Scramble for ranking points at AJP Tour UAE National Pro
  • Hundreds of youth, masters, amateurs and professionals
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Pro, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, kicks off on Saturday with hundreds of champions from various clubs and academies in five categories set to test their skills against each other.

The two-day tournament at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi will start with the teen, youth and masters’ categories on the first day, while the second day will witness grappling in the amateur and professional categories. The competition is open to all nationalities.

“September is packed with a few significant tournaments that jiu-jitsu fans and practitioners are eagerly waiting for. The UAE National Pro is one of the most notable events that help players prepare flawlessly for the upcoming challenges,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The tournament is a reflection of the joint efforts of the UAEJJF and AJP in developing world-class competitions that promote the sport, building a strong foundation for the champions to compete for national teams, and continue the accomplishments from previous years,” he said.

Tariq Al-Bahri, director of AJP, said: “The tournament is of great importance as it is included in the annual classification approved by the AJP and the first-place winner is awarded 1,000 ranking points for each category. Therefore, players from different countries have shown interest to participate and enhance their annual ranking.”

Emirati champion Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi, who is competing in the professional 62-kilogram category, said: “The UAE National Pro gives a great opportunity for physical preparation and to master the newest technical skills. This will provide us the chance to interact with players from multiple nations, gain experience, and better position ourselves for the upcoming tournaments.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team

Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team
Updated 31 August 2022
John Duerden

Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team

Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team
  • Player, 32, among growing list of foreign center-backs in ROSHN Saudi League
  • Former Spain U-21 and La Liga veteran joins from Marseille
Updated 31 August 2022
John Duerden

Al-Nassr have had a busy transfer window, bringing in big-name talent from the top European leagues. Goalkeeper David Ospina was with Napoli last season, Ghislain Konan has impressed in France and when leaving Reims had a number of high-profile options, while defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo arrives from Fenerbahce with a resume that includes spells at Bayern Munich and Marseille.

The transfer window ends for the Riyadh club with the addition on Tuesday of another Marseille old boy in Alvaro Gonzalez, a further example of Saudi Arabian teams bringing in international center-backs.

With clubs in the ROSHN Saudi League now allowed to sign eight overseas players, it is no surprise that the names on shopping lists are no longer dominated just by goalscorers and playmakers. There are more and more defenders with all the top teams importing commanding center-backs to line up alongside local stoppers.

Gonzalez is just the latest. The 32-year-old former Spain U-21 stopper has played over 250 games in La Liga for Villarreal, Espanyol, Zaragoza and Racing Santander, and been with Marseille for the past three seasons.

Cultured and composed in possession, he will add a touch of class to Al-Nassr’s backline and is seen as an upgrade on Ramiro Mori, the Argentine who played at the back last season. His big game experience should make a difference.

The Al-Nassr defense was already looking strong. In the 1-0 season opener against Al-Wehda, Ospina and Konan took their places alongside Saudi Arabian international center-backs Abdullah Madu and Abdulelah Al-Amri, with Ali Lajami and some solid replacements on the bench.

Coach Rudi Garcia has some remarkable attacking talent at his disposal — Talisca, Pity Martinez and Vincent Aboubakar to name just three — but he has quickly assembled what looks to be, on paper at least, a top-class defense.

Perhaps the best foreign central defender in the league, until now at least, is Al-Ittihad’s talismanic Ahmed Hegazi. The Egyptian was hugely impressive in Jeddah after arriving from West Bromwich Albion last October. Already experienced in Serie A as well as the English Premier League, Hegazi settled into life in Saudi Arabia very quickly indeed.

By the end of 2021, as Al-Ittihad looked like they were going to be champions, it could have been argued that the 31-year-old was the best player in the entire league. Hegazi was a solid presence at the back, a genuine rock. It all changed when he went to the African Cup of Nations and picked up an injury at the quarterfinal stage. He played 18 league games last season, but just three times in 2022.

Had Hegazi never gone to Cameroon in January then it is entirely possible, perhaps even probable, that the league trophy would now be sitting in Jeddah, for the first time since 2009, and not Riyadh. The fact that he made the official SPL team of the season despite missing 40 percent of the action, shows just how good he was.

Foreign center-backs are now a feature of the league. Al-Hilal have Jang Hyun-soo, captain of South Korea’s 2018 World Cup team. One of the most under-rated players in the league, the 30-year-old would surely be still playing for the Taeguk Warriors had he not been banned from the national team for life by the Korea Football Association after falsifying his military service records later in the same World Cup year. Now in his fourth season with the champions, he has more than played his part with three league wins and two Asian Champions League titles.

In a league where there are plenty of Brazilians and South Americans, it is interesting that the top two teams from last season featured central defenders from Korea and Egypt. That is the same combination of countries that shared the English Premier League Golden Boot last season when Son Heung-min and Mohamed Saleh scored more than anyone else.

Despite that, Al-Shabab, fourth last season, have gone down the Brazilian route. Iago Santos had a good spell with Al-Taawoun where he also established a reputation for using his physical strength and aerial ability to become a threat from set pieces. In the first half of last season, the Riyadh club had Chilean star Igor Lichnovsky at the back before moving to Mexico in January. Santos should contribute a few more goals and that could make a difference for a team looking to finish higher up the season.

Move down the league and there are similar stories and similar international stars in the middle of Saudi Arabian club defenses. It looks as if the quality of these center-backs coming in from overseas is improving and, just like the prolific goalscorers, the very best could make the difference between lifting a trophy and looking on from the sidelines.

Topics: Al-Nassr football

Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet
Updated 31 August 2022
AP

Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet
Updated 31 August 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others’ expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 US Open championship.
Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: “I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.”
Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not last long. Raducanu became just the third woman in the professional era to lose in the first round one year after winning the US Open title, bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Alizé Cornet on Tuesday night.
“I’m sorry, guys. I know you really like Emma,” Cornet told the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “She’s a great player and a great person.”
The other defending champions — if you believe in such constructs — who went home this quickly at the American Grand Slam tournament were Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won it in 2004, and Angelique Kerber, who won it in 2016 (and lost in the first round in 2017 to Naomi Osaka, who had yet to win any of her four major trophies).
Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.
She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.
A year ago, at age 18, Raducanu arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked 150th to participate in only the second major tournament of her nascent career. She wound up making it through qualifying and winning 10 matches in a row en route to becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, defeating another unseeded teen, Leylah Fernandez, in the final.
Since then, Raducanu has gone 15-19, including second-round losses at each of the first three majors of 2022.
She was seeded 11th at the US Open.
Cornet is ranked 40th and playing in her record-setting 63rd consecutive Grand Slam event. She’s only reached the quarterfinals at one of them — this year’s Australian Open.
But she also owns six victories over opponents ranked in the top 20 this season.
“I’m handling my emotions better,” said Cornet, who actually was angered when the Armstrong roof was closed during the course of play early in the second set. “I guess I’m getting old. I’m getting mature. ... It’s good because I’m 32. I guess it’s better late than never.”

Topics: US Open tennis

Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead

Evenepoel dominates time trial to stretch Vuelta lead
  Evenepoel is now 2min 41sec ahead of Slovenian Roglic in the overall standings with Spain's Enric Mas of Movistar third at 3min 03sec
Updated 31 August 2022
AFP

VALENCIA, Spain: Remco Evenepoel won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, extending his overall lead in the race by dominating a flat 30.9km individual time-trial from Elche to Alicante.

The 22-year-old Belgian not only won his first stage on the race but also extended his overall lead on defending champion Primoz Roglic by 48 seconds.

Last down the ramp at the Elche start line, Evenepoel was already in the race leader’s red jersey ahead of a time-trial that suited his strengths.

The Quick-Step leader timed 33min 18sec on the day while three-time defending champion Roglic was a distant second.

After speeding across the line with an average speed of 55.7 km/h, Evenepoel was kissed by his team director before lying flat on his bike frame for around a minute.

He came into the race claiming a stage win was his target.

“Now we’re going to fight to try to win this Vuelta,” Evenepoel vowed Tuesday.

“It was actually really hard,” he said.

“The pressure is off. I won a stage. Now the whole team is super confident, I think. Everybody is performing so well and now we just have to fight to keep this jersey and take it home to Wevelgem.”

Evenepoel is now 2min 41sec ahead of Slovenian Roglic in the overall standings with Spain’s Enric Mas of Movistar third at 3min 03sec.

Rounding out the top five are Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos at 3min 55sec and Simon Yates at 4min 50sec.

Touted in Belgium as the ‘new Eddy Merckx’ before he plunged into a ravine in Italy in 2020 and broke a hip, Evenepoel has won 11 races this season.

In Spain, he has the world champion Julian Alaphilippe to guide his every move and given his current advantage, the Vuelta should be his to lose if he plays his cards right.

Sam Bennett became the highest profile rider to pull out with COVID so far as the Irishman failed to start. The Bora rider had been in the running for the sprint jersey and won two stages in this year’s race.

The 156 remaining riders from the 184 who started out take on a flat run on Wednesday.

But on Thursday the race intensifies with a relentless 20km climb after a flat run though the province of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The biggest test still facing Evenepoel is the stage 15 run to Alto Hoya de la Mora in the Sierra Nevada, a pure mountain stage with over 40km of tough climbing in the Jaen province where sizzling temperatures are expected.

Alaphilippe is unlikely to be with him on the upper slopes, and it is there an alliance of fortune between the other contenders could see a series of attacks challenge the young Belgian.

Even then one last test on stage 20 with a hard summit finish remains before the run into Madrid on stage 21.

Topics: Remco Evenepoel Vuelta a Espana

Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim signs with PUMA

Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim signs with PUMA
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim signs with PUMA

Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim signs with PUMA
  The renowned high jumper joins a group of world-class athletes sponsored by the sportswear company
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

 

PUMA has signed Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim, who wore the company’s performance sportswear products for the first time at the Diamond League event in Lausanne on Aug. 26.

Barshim is one of the most successful high jumpers in the world, having won three World Championships and an Olympic gold medal. His personal best of 2.43 meters set an Asian record and is the second-highest jump of all time.

“We are so happy to welcome Mutaz to our PUMA Family,” the company’s head of sports marketing, Pascal Rolling, said. “He is an incredibly talented athlete, and his charm and sportsmanship has done much to promote athletics across the globe.”

After successfully clearing the same height, Barshim and Italian athlete Gianmarco Tamberi famously decided to share gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, in a move hailed by many as exemplifying the true nature of sportsmanship.

Barshim joins a group of world-class athletes sponsored by PUMA that includes 400-meter hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm, pole vault world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, and Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Topics: Puma Mutaz Essa Barshim

