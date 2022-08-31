You are here

Dubai Esports Festival to be launched in November
Dubai Esports Festival will be held in Dubai Exhibition Center in Expo City. (Expo 2020)
Dubai Esports Festival to be launched in November
  • Festival aims to elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment
DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has announced that the city will host the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival in November, the Emirates News Agency reported. 

DEF 2022, which will run from Nov. 9-20, will be hosted in collaboration with VSPN, a global leader in esports total solutions. It will be the first international leisure event held at the Dubai Exhibition Center since Expo 2020. 

The festival is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to place Dubai at the forefront of innovation and as a leading events destination.

DET and VSPN will host a series of events and activities throughout the festival as part of a strategy to further elevate Dubai’s position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment. 

DEF 2022 will feature a top-tier international esports tournament with world-renowned professional esports players as well as a school tournament, a concert with acclaimed artists, an immersive GameExpo, and an industry networking event for domestic, regional, and international stakeholders and partners.

“With this region being one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets, DEF will be a new annual festival that will build a legacy for esports and interactive entertainment companies, paving the way for high-quality innovative content that will allow esports enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience,” Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al-Khaja said.

“With the continuous support of our stakeholders and partners enabling a world-class esports ecosystem in Dubai, the launch of DEF will also build momentum across multiple mobile and digital platforms, help us tap into the vast market potential for esports and gaming and inspire the next generation of esports talent, all while highlighting the city’s position as a safe international events destination,” Al-Khaja added

VSPN CEO Dino Ying noted: “DEF will serve as the cornerstone of a new esports ecosystem, an enduring cultural phenomenon and industry benchmark.”

Topics: Dubai

Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship
Saudi Arabia take bronze at 2022 Asian Men's Youth Handball Championship
  • Young Falcons’ final-four finish secures spot at 2023 Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia
Saudi Arabia have grabbed the bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship after beating Japan 26-25 in the third-place playoff at Khalifa Sports City Hall in Manama.

The win is the Young Falcons’ best-ever finish in the competition.

The ninth edition of the tournament, which concluded in Bahrain on Wednesday, also acted as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 International Handball Federation Men’s Youth (under-19) World Championship in Croatia, with Saudi Arabia booking their place in next year’s showpiece event by reaching the semifinals.

The first half was tightly contested with Japan taking a 7-5 lead by the halfway point before Saudi Arabia led 10-8 on the 20th minute. The Japanese team hit back to take a narrow 13-12 lead at the break.

Japan extended the deficit to lead 20-15 nine minutes after the break, but by the 24th minute Saudi Arabia had squared the match 24-24, before grabbing the win by one point.

Saudi player Ahmed Qusay Al-Said was named man of the match for the fourth time in the tournament.

Topics: 2022 Asian Handball Championship Saudi Arabia bronze medal Bahrain

Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Top jiu-jitsu grapplers to battle in Abu Dhabi this weekend
  • Scramble for ranking points at AJP Tour UAE National Pro
  • Hundreds of youth, masters, amateurs and professionals
ABU DHABI: The AJP Tour UAE National Pro, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, kicks off on Saturday with hundreds of champions from various clubs and academies in five categories set to test their skills against each other.

The two-day tournament at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi will start with the teen, youth and masters’ categories on the first day, while the second day will witness grappling in the amateur and professional categories. The competition is open to all nationalities.

“September is packed with a few significant tournaments that jiu-jitsu fans and practitioners are eagerly waiting for. The UAE National Pro is one of the most notable events that help players prepare flawlessly for the upcoming challenges,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The tournament is a reflection of the joint efforts of the UAEJJF and AJP in developing world-class competitions that promote the sport, building a strong foundation for the champions to compete for national teams, and continue the accomplishments from previous years,” he said.

Tariq Al-Bahri, director of AJP, said: “The tournament is of great importance as it is included in the annual classification approved by the AJP and the first-place winner is awarded 1,000 ranking points for each category. Therefore, players from different countries have shown interest to participate and enhance their annual ranking.”

Emirati champion Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi, who is competing in the professional 62-kilogram category, said: “The UAE National Pro gives a great opportunity for physical preparation and to master the newest technical skills. This will provide us the chance to interact with players from multiple nations, gain experience, and better position ourselves for the upcoming tournaments.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of Arab Cup U-17
  • Young Falcons face Iraq on Friday after 6-0 win over Lebanon
Saudi Arabia are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-17 in Algeria after a comprehensive 6-0 win over Lebanon at Mohamed Bensaid Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory left the Young Falcons second in Group D behind Egypt, with the two nations progressing through to the last eight as Lebanon and Syria head home.

Saudi’s goals came from a hat trick by Tala Haji and strikes from Farha Al-Shamrani, Ammar Al-Yahibi and Nawaf Al-Bishri.

Earlier in the tournament Saudi Arabia had lost 3-0 to Egypt and beaten Syria 4-3.

The team from the Kingdom will now take on Iraq in Friday’s quarterfinal at Abdelkrim Kerroum Stadium.

The other last-eight clashes see hosts Algeria take on Tunisia and Yemen face Sudan on Thursday, while Egypt tackle Morocco on Friday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Arab Cup U-17

Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team
Alvaro Gonzalez adds defensive class to star-filled Al-Nassr team
  • Player, 32, among growing list of foreign center-backs in ROSHN Saudi League
  • Former Spain U-21 and La Liga veteran joins from Marseille
Al-Nassr have had a busy transfer window, bringing in big-name talent from the top European leagues. Goalkeeper David Ospina was with Napoli last season, Ghislain Konan has impressed in France and when leaving Reims had a number of high-profile options, while defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo arrives from Fenerbahce with a resume that includes spells at Bayern Munich and Marseille.

The transfer window ends for the Riyadh club with the addition on Tuesday of another Marseille old boy in Alvaro Gonzalez, a further example of Saudi Arabian teams bringing in international center-backs.

With clubs in the ROSHN Saudi League now allowed to sign eight overseas players, it is no surprise that the names on shopping lists are no longer dominated just by goalscorers and playmakers. There are more and more defenders with all the top teams importing commanding center-backs to line up alongside local stoppers.

Gonzalez is just the latest. The 32-year-old former Spain U-21 stopper has played over 250 games in La Liga for Villarreal, Espanyol, Zaragoza and Racing Santander, and been with Marseille for the past three seasons.

Cultured and composed in possession, he will add a touch of class to Al-Nassr’s backline and is seen as an upgrade on Ramiro Mori, the Argentine who played at the back last season. His big game experience should make a difference.

The Al-Nassr defense was already looking strong. In the 1-0 season opener against Al-Wehda, Ospina and Konan took their places alongside Saudi Arabian international center-backs Abdullah Madu and Abdulelah Al-Amri, with Ali Lajami and some solid replacements on the bench.

Coach Rudi Garcia has some remarkable attacking talent at his disposal — Talisca, Pity Martinez and Vincent Aboubakar to name just three — but he has quickly assembled what looks to be, on paper at least, a top-class defense.

Perhaps the best foreign central defender in the league, until now at least, is Al-Ittihad’s talismanic Ahmed Hegazi. The Egyptian was hugely impressive in Jeddah after arriving from West Bromwich Albion last October. Already experienced in Serie A as well as the English Premier League, Hegazi settled into life in Saudi Arabia very quickly indeed.

By the end of 2021, as Al-Ittihad looked like they were going to be champions, it could have been argued that the 31-year-old was the best player in the entire league. Hegazi was a solid presence at the back, a genuine rock. It all changed when he went to the African Cup of Nations and picked up an injury at the quarterfinal stage. He played 18 league games last season, but just three times in 2022.

Had Hegazi never gone to Cameroon in January then it is entirely possible, perhaps even probable, that the league trophy would now be sitting in Jeddah, for the first time since 2009, and not Riyadh. The fact that he made the official SPL team of the season despite missing 40 percent of the action, shows just how good he was.

Foreign center-backs are now a feature of the league. Al-Hilal have Jang Hyun-soo, captain of South Korea’s 2018 World Cup team. One of the most under-rated players in the league, the 30-year-old would surely be still playing for the Taeguk Warriors had he not been banned from the national team for life by the Korea Football Association after falsifying his military service records later in the same World Cup year. Now in his fourth season with the champions, he has more than played his part with three league wins and two Asian Champions League titles.

In a league where there are plenty of Brazilians and South Americans, it is interesting that the top two teams from last season featured central defenders from Korea and Egypt. That is the same combination of countries that shared the English Premier League Golden Boot last season when Son Heung-min and Mohamed Saleh scored more than anyone else.

Despite that, Al-Shabab, fourth last season, have gone down the Brazilian route. Iago Santos had a good spell with Al-Taawoun where he also established a reputation for using his physical strength and aerial ability to become a threat from set pieces. In the first half of last season, the Riyadh club had Chilean star Igor Lichnovsky at the back before moving to Mexico in January. Santos should contribute a few more goals and that could make a difference for a team looking to finish higher up the season.

Move down the league and there are similar stories and similar international stars in the middle of Saudi Arabian club defenses. It looks as if the quality of these center-backs coming in from overseas is improving and, just like the prolific goalscorers, the very best could make the difference between lifting a trophy and looking on from the sidelines.

Topics: Al-Nassr football

Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet
Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet
NEW YORK: Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others’ expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 US Open championship.
Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: “I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.”
Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not last long. Raducanu became just the third woman in the professional era to lose in the first round one year after winning the US Open title, bowing out 6-3, 6-3 against Alizé Cornet on Tuesday night.
“I’m sorry, guys. I know you really like Emma,” Cornet told the crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “She’s a great player and a great person.”
The other defending champions — if you believe in such constructs — who went home this quickly at the American Grand Slam tournament were Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won it in 2004, and Angelique Kerber, who won it in 2016 (and lost in the first round in 2017 to Naomi Osaka, who had yet to win any of her four major trophies).
Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.
She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.
A year ago, at age 18, Raducanu arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked 150th to participate in only the second major tournament of her nascent career. She wound up making it through qualifying and winning 10 matches in a row en route to becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, defeating another unseeded teen, Leylah Fernandez, in the final.
Since then, Raducanu has gone 15-19, including second-round losses at each of the first three majors of 2022.
She was seeded 11th at the US Open.
Cornet is ranked 40th and playing in her record-setting 63rd consecutive Grand Slam event. She’s only reached the quarterfinals at one of them — this year’s Australian Open.
But she also owns six victories over opponents ranked in the top 20 this season.
“I’m handling my emotions better,” said Cornet, who actually was angered when the Armstrong roof was closed during the course of play early in the second set. “I guess I’m getting old. I’m getting mature. ... It’s good because I’m 32. I guess it’s better late than never.”

Topics: US Open tennis

