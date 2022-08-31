You are here

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks
Reuters

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks

Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks
BENGALURU: Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks were hacked in recent days but the consequences appear to be minor so far, the company said on Wednesday.

“The internal protection systems have detected unauthorized access to the corporate network in recent days,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in response to a query.

The state-controlled company is working with authorities to assess the consequences of the attack, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter who said Eni appeared to have been hit by a ransomware attack. 

Oil prices fall on global recession worries

Oil prices fall on global recession worries
Oil prices fall on global recession worries

Oil prices fall on global recession worries
  US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7%
NEW YORK: Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday on investor worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.51 at $96.80 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down 62 cents to $97.22 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $91.20 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT), after sliding $5.37 in the previous session on recession fears.

Both contracts fell by more than 3 percent in earlier trade.

“The weakness coming out of China has played a significant role” in lowering prices, said Harry Altham, energy analyst for EMEA & Asia at StoneX Group in London. “There are fears of demand destruction across the West as interest rates rise and inflation concerns grip Western economies.”

OPEC+ sees surplus

The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, said it now sees an oil surplus this year of 900,000 barrels per day, up 100,000 bpd from its forecast a month earlier.

Some OPEC+ members have called for cuts. The group is next due to meet on Sept. 5 amid weakening demand in Asia that spurred Saudi Arabia to lower its official selling prices to that region. OPEC's output rose to 29.6 million bpd in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey Wednesday, while U.S. output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June, according to federal data. Both are highest levels since April 2020.

US crude production

US crude oil production rose in June by 1.7 percent to its highest since April 2020, according to a monthly report from the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Oil production rose to about 11.8 million barrels per day in June from about 11.6 million bpd the month prior, the report showed. Producers cut back drastically on output in 2020 after pandemic lockdowns slashed demand, and companies have been gradually boosting production.

Production in North Dakota rose 3.4 percent to about 1.1 million bpd in June, highest since March, the report showed.

New Mexico output rose 2 percent to 1.5 million barrels per day in June, highest on record. Output in Texas fell 0.1 percent to just under 5 million bpd in June, lowest since February.

Moody's cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten

Moody's cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten
Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten

Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten
RIYADH: Global credit agency Moody’s has slashed growth forecasts for G20 economies and expects real gross domestic product to rise 2.5 percent in 2022, down from its May projection of 3.1 percent.

As financial conditions tighten, the firm’s GDP forecast for 2023 has also been cut to 2.1 percent, down from 2.9 percent, according to a statement. 

“Global monetary and financial conditions will remain fairly restrictive through 2023,” Madhavi Bokil, senior vice president at Moody’s, said in the report.

“Central banks will require decisive proof that high inflation no longer poses a threat to their policy objectives before letting up on their tight monetary stance. The challenging global economic environment of today will be resolved with a sharp and disinflationary slowdown in economic growth,” she added. 

This happens as economic outlooks have deteriorated because of tighter global financial conditions and energy and commodity price shocks resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Qatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant

Qatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant
Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant

Qatar to build world’s largest ‘blue’ ammonia plant
DOHA: QatarEnergy will build the world’s largest “blue” ammonia plant, which is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tons per year, Saad Al-Kaabi, chief executive and state minister for energy, said on Wednesday.

While conventional ammonia production emits CO2 if it is made with fossil fuel, during the production of blue ammonia any carbon dioxide generated is captured and stored.

The facility, the Ammonia-7 project, will cost $1.156 billion to build and capture and sequester 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process, he added.

“We see an increasing interest in using ammonia as fuel, driven by the need to reduce CO2 emissions in the energy ecosystem,” Al-Kaabi said.

Ammonia is mainly made from hydrogen produced from natural gas and nitrogen from the air. It does not emit CO2 when burned.

It is principally used as a raw material for fertilizer and chemicals, but it can also be used as a low-carbon fuel in power stations.

Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Co. are the contractors of the project.

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up
US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up

US crude stocks down, distillate stocks edge up
  Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26 to 418.3 million barrels
NEW YORK: Crude stocks fell in the most recent week, while distillate inventories rose slightly and demand rebounded, the US Energy Information Administration said Wednesday.

Oil prices have slumped on concerns about demand, but US demand figures improved modestly, allaying some of those fears. Refinery activity fell as maintenance season approaches, though refiners still face a challenge in restocking distillate inventories before the winter.

Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26 to 418.3 million barrels, a steeper decline than the 1.5 million-barrel drop forecasters predicted in a Reuters poll.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 111,000 barrels to 111.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 960,000-barrel drop.

At this time a year ago distillate stocks were at 136.7 million barrels. The biggest decline was on the East Coast, among the busiest areas of the country for heating oil use.

“Distillate stocks stopped their slide into the abyss and started building which is what’s needed in the current market environment. But the build is small and will need to be much greater as we head past September,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

US gasoline product supplied rose in the most recent week but over the last four weeks is down 6.4 percent from a year ago. Total product supplied hit 20.1 million bpd, but is down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

“We saw a snapback in gasoline demand from the week before, but it’s still not as impressive as we’d like to see. It’s a mixed bag on demand but total supplied back above 20 million barrels a day is very supportive,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.1 percentage points to 92.7 percent and should fall further ahead of maintenance season.

Oil prices rose modestly on the news but were down on the day; US crude lost 1.3 percent to $90.36 a barrel while Brent dropped 2.8 percent to $96.52 a barrel.

India's quarterly GDP up 13.5% on pandemic rebound, below expectations

India's quarterly GDP up 13.5% on pandemic rebound, below expectations
India’s quarterly GDP up 13.5% on pandemic rebound, below expectations

India’s quarterly GDP up 13.5% on pandemic rebound, below expectations
MUMBAI: A post-pandemic rebound saw India’s economy grow 13.5 percent in the June quarter, official figures showed on Wednesday, but the expansion was below forecasts thanks to the headwinds buffeting Asia’s third-largest economy.

The increase from the same quarter last year reflects a dramatic uptick in activity since mid-2021, when the peak of the country’s most devastating coronavirus wave began to recede.

That outbreak saw thousands of people dying across India each day, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums, and came after an extended lockdown that pummeled consumer spending and brought factories to a standstill.

Wednesday’s figure was the highest since the 20.1 percent expansion recorded during the same period last year, at a time when business activity was recovering from government shutdown edicts.

But the result is well below the 16.2 percent forecast by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, with inflation and other indications of economic weakness dragging down performance.

“The numbers are lower than we expected,” State Bank of India chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh told AFP.

He added that the RBI would most likely revise down its 7.2 percent growth forecast for the year to March 2023, with weakness in the manufacturing sector a cause for concern.

  India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $31 billion in July, compared to $10.6 billion in the same month last year.
  Consumer inflation has consistently overshot the central bank's two-to-six percent target range this year.
  Wednesday's figure was the highest since the 20.1 percent expansion recorded during the same period last year.

Elevated crude oil prices and a seven percent fall in the rupee this year have left India struggling with a deteriorating trade balance.

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $31 billion in July, compared to $10.6 billion in the same month last year, provisional data showed.

Import costs, led by petroleum products and coal, were more than twice as high as export revenues.

India imports more than 80 percent of its crude oil needs and shocks to the market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left its 1.4 billion people struggling with higher fuel charges.

Consumer inflation has consistently overshot the central bank’s two-to-six percent target range this year, hitting an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April before cooling to 6.71 percent in July.

But Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said household spending had remained resilient because of pent-up demand left over from the shock to the economy during the pandemic.

“Normally with high inflation, purchasing power comes down, but that doesn't seem to have played out so far,” he told AFP.

In August, India’s central bank hiked interest rates for the third time in four months, pushing borrowing costs up to pre-pandemic levels.

The International Monetary Fund last month slashed its growth outlook for India to 7.4 percent, a figure that still exceeds every other major economy besides Saudi Arabia.

