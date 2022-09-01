You are here

  • Home
  • Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
An aerial view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where the former president stashed away government records, including classified documents, after his term of office expired. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9yyc

Updated 01 September 2022
AP

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
  • The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details
Updated 01 September 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent.
The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe.
“I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
The silence speaks volumes for a party whose president won the White House after rousing voters in rally chants of “Lock Her Up!” Trump pilloried Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account and server during her time as Secretary of State. She quickly complied with investigators and was not charged.
The investigation also is posing a new test of Republican loyalty to Trump from lawmakers who are relying on him for their political livelihoods, particularly ahead of the midterm elections.
Battle lines among Republicans infighting over Trump quickly emerged Wednesday after the latest court filing, in which Justice Department said that the FBI’s Aug. 8 search had produced more than 100 documents with “classified markings” at Mar-a-Lago — twice as many as Trump’s team had turned over earlier this summer.
In Tuesday’s late filing, the Justice Department laid out in stark detail how it had developed evidence “that government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
The filing described the lengthy process of trying to retrieve government documents taken when Trump left the White House in early 2021. The Justice Department explained how Trump’s legal team had said documents were only been kept in the storage room, but the search also found documents in the former president’s office. It said some of the newly found documents were so sensitive that even Justice Department attorneys and FBI counterintelligence personnel required additional clearances before they could review the material.
The Justice Department said “efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.” It produced a photograph of some of the classified documents found, as evidence. The filing said flatly that the government believes “obstructive conduct” has occurred.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — one of the former president’s fiercest critics, who recently lost her own primary for reelection — tweeted the photo: “Yet more indefensible conduct by Donald Trump revealed this morning.”
But Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, once a rival to Trump for the White House, has saved his criticizing for federal law enforcement as he defended the former president.
“The FBI’s raid was a horrific ‘abuse of power,’” Cruz tweeted just before the Tuesday filing. He said “there needs to be ‘a complete housecleaning’ at FBI.”
He was among several Republican lawmakers and congressional candidates who were fundraising this week off their complaints about the Justice Department. Cruz’s office did not respond to a request for fresh comments Wednesday.
The Texas senator is not alone in turning his criticism away from Trump and onto the federal authorities conducting the investigation and search. The Republican Party that once stood for law and order has been cleaved by Trump’s actions, some in the starkest, most alarming tones.
In the immediate aftermath of the search, Republicans largely rallied around Trump and demanded more information from the Justice Department. House and Senate Republicans, and some Democrats, sought hearings and briefings.
But as new information emerges, including the court’s release last week of the federal affidavit supporting the search and Tuesday’s Justice Department filing, it may make it more difficult for Trump’s allies to defend the former president and his team’s actions.
Some Republican supporters of Trump focused on the photograph of classified documents included as evidence in the Justice Department filing. Though the documents were shielded, the critics suggested if the information was so secret it should not have been publicly released. “You people are so bad at this,” tweeted Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., directing her criticism as much at Democrats and those sharing the image.
The risks of the heated rhetoric against the nation’s law enforcement have been been clear. A police shooting of a man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office showed the danger. FBI Director Christopher Wray criticized those attacking the agency and urged agents to be cautious in public.
Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump’s ability to dominate the political stage is welcomed by House Republicans who are relying on his presence to bolster voter enthusiasm and turnout as they try to win back majority control. Some have encouraged him to swiftly announce his own campaign to run again for the White House.
Senate Republicans, however, are growing concerned that Trump is stealing the focus away from what they would prefer to be an election referendum on President Joe Biden’s performance in the White House.
As Biden steps up his own efforts to help his party retain control of Congress, he is focusing on Trump-styled candidates in the Republican ranks, with a more aggressive tone and an emphasis on the risks to democracy that have become a motivating issue for Democrats.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a former federal prosecutor, said the latest court filing was “devastating” for Trump.
“What is most striking are the facts outlining how the former president and his team knowingly put our national security at risk,” Schiff wrote on Twitter.
The congressman, who led Trump’s first impeachment, urged the Justice Department to continue its probe and “follow the facts.”
 

Topics: Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago raid FBI GOP

Related

Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block probe: Justice Department
World
Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block probe: Justice Department
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
World
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
  • But Rosmah Mansor will not go straight to jail, pending what could be a lengthy appeals process
  • She still faces 17 other charges involving tax evasion and money laundering
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia’s ex-premier Najib Razak, was found guilty of graft Thursday, just over a week after her husband began serving a 12-year jail term.
“The accused is found guilty of all three charges,” High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said as Rosmah sat quietly in the dock.
The judge added that her defense was “bare denial and unsubstantiated.”
The Kuala Lumpur court began mitigation on Thursday afternoon, ahead of sentencing.
Even after that, Rosmah will not go straight to jail, pending what could be a lengthy appeals process.
Prosecutors said Rosmah had sought a 187.5 million-ringgit ($41.8 million) bribe and received 6.5 million ringgit for helping a company secure a solar power project for rural schools in the Malaysian part of Borneo during her husband’s rule.
She still faces 17 other charges involving tax evasion and money laundering.
The 70-year-old has long been reviled by Malaysians for her reportedly vast collection of designer handbags, clothing and jewelry, acquired on jet-set overseas shopping trips.
Born the only child of two teachers in the country’s south, Rosmah rose to become one of Malaysia’s most influential people.
She made headlines a decade ago for setting up a new unit under the prime minister’s office known as “FLOM,” an acronym for First Lady of Malaysia. The full-fledged department, which set critics’ tongues wagging, was tasked with handling Rosmah’s operational needs.
Her love for luxury, and in particular Hermes Birkin bags, came under the spotlight after 2018 raids in which police confiscated more than 500 handbags and 12,000 pieces of jewelry estimated to be worth $270 million.
On Thursday, dressed in a peach-colored traditional Malay dress and scarf with a floral print and matching face mask, Rosmah arrived in court escorted by police.
Her son and daughter also attended the court proceedings.
Her disgraced husband Najib was sent to prison nine days ago for an initial batch of charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB that brought down his government in 2018.
He is currently on trial over four additional charges. He faces a maximum of 20 years in jail for abuse of power and up to 15 years for money laundering, if convicted.
Rosmah’s reputation had contributed to accusations that the ousted ruling establishment had lost touch with economically struggling and middle-class Malaysians.
The 1MDB scandal sparked investigations in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, whose financial systems were believed to have been used to launder the money.
The US Justice Department has said more than $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2015 by high-level officials at the fund and their associates.

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of ‘desperation’ over the IAEA’s inspectors’ visit to the plant
  • Mission by the UN’s nuclear watchdog aims to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area
Updated 5 min 56 sec ago
Reuters
Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry and a local Moscow-backed local official said on Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT). It called the operation a “provocation” aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
The ministry said that “measures had been taken” to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aviation.
The ministry also accused Ukraine of shelling both the meeting point of the IAEA delegation, and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant itself.
Separately, a local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov told state broadcaster RT that Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of “desperation” over the IAEA’s inspectors’ visit to the plant later on Thursday. He said Ukrainian assault troops were now pinned down by Russian air force.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
The mission by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog aims to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area.
The plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the front lines, and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
Updated 33 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China

Taiwan shoots down ‘civilian’ drone over tiny islet off China
  • Defense ministry will continue to investigate and monitor to maintain the safety of the defense zone
Updated 33 min 58 sec ago
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwanese soldiers on a tiny islet just off China’s mainland shot down an “unidentified civilian drone” on Thursday after it entered a restricted zone, Taipei’s military said.

It is the first time Taiwanese forces have downed a drone and comes at a time when tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their highest in decades.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said a small civilian drone entered a “restricted zone” above Shiyu Islet, a small rock that lies between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan’s Kinmen islands.

“The stationed troops followed procedures to warn off the drone but to no avail. The drone was shot down in defensive fire,” the defense ministry said.

Kinmen lies just a few miles off China’s coastline and Taiwan has reported a spate of incidents in the last two weeks where small drones have hovered over soldier outposts.

Videos have been circulated on both Taiwanese and Chinese social media, with one showing Taiwanese soldiers hurling rocks at a drone to drive it off.

Taiwan’s military and President Tsai Ing-wen warned this week that they might resort to live fire if the drones ignore warnings to leave.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the incursions were not “anything worth making a fuss about” as the drones were “flying around Chinese territory.”

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be seized one day — by force if necessary.

The drone incursions over Kinmen increased as Beijing embarked on a show of force in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month.

For a week after Pelosi’s visit, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan, its largest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

It is not clear who is flying the drones.

Given Kinmen lies so close to the Chinese mainland, a civilian could feasibly fly a commercial drone that distance.

However, China has also stepped up so-called “greyzone” tactics against Taiwan in recent years to pressure the island.

“Greyzone” is a term used by military analysts to describe aggressive actions by a state that stop short of open warfare and can use civilians.

Civilian Chinese fishing and sand dredging vessels, for example, have increasingly entered waters around Taiwanese outlying islands, including Kinmen.

China has also ramped up incursions by warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone as a way to test defenses and wear out the island’s own fleet of aging fighter jets.

Topics: Taiwan

Related

Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
World
Taiwan saw off China before and retains resolve to defend itself, president says
China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row
Business & Economy
China says plenty of space separates Taiwan flights amid route row

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

China’s Shenzhen widens COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
  • At least half of the Shenzhen’s ten districts have now ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues
  • Education authorities have postponed the start of the new school semester
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases continued to mount on Thursday, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city’s most populous district, Baoan.
At least half of the Shenzhen’s ten districts, home to over 13 million of the city’s residents, have now ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining.
Education authorities have postponed the start of the new school semester, which was largely planned to begin on Thursday.
Officials urged residents not to leave the city unless on urgent matters in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
It did not specify how officials would police the new requirement, but demanded government, Communist party authorities and state-owned firms make sure their employees are not making unnecessary trips outside the city.
Residents who must leave have to show proof of two negative tests within 48 hours, according to the statement.
Authorities have traced a cluster of cases to a dance hall in the city’s central business district of Futian, and were urging recent visitors there to report themselves to local health authorities.
The world’s largest electronics market at Huaqiangbei remains closed after authorities shut it on Monday.
Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Aug 31, up from 37 a day earlier.

Topics: Shenzhen China Coronavirus

Related

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
World
Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years
World
China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents
  • The purported justification for the initiation of this criminal probe was the alleged discovery of sensitive information contained within the 15 boxes of presidential records,” a court filing by Trump’s team said
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump’s legal team on Wednesday dismissed the government’s “unjustified” pursuit of classified documents at his home and said the raid in which they were seized was legally dubious and unnecessary.
Responding to a bombshell filing in which the US Department of Justice said top secret documents were “likely concealed” at Trump’s estate to obstruct an FBI probe, his attorneys insisted that his possession of sensitive information should have come as no surprise.
“The purported justification for the initiation of this criminal probe was the alleged discovery of sensitive information contained within the 15 boxes of presidential records,” a court filing by Trump’s team said.
“But this ‘discovery’ was to be fully anticipated given the very nature of presidential records. Simply put, the notion that presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm,” it said.
Trump’s lawyers repeated their call for an independent review of all material seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate and described the August 8 FBI raid on the property as “unprecedented, unnecessary, and legally unsupported.”
The Department of Justice painted a distinctly different picture in its late Tuesday filing opposing the appointment of a “special master” to review the documents, saying that highly sensitive materials were recovered from Trump’s home.
Strikingly, the department’s filing included a photograph of color-coded documents spread out over a carpet, marked “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET.”
The inclusion of the photograph also sparked condemnation by Trump’s team.
“The government’s response gratuitously included a photograph of allegedly classified materials, pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect,” it said.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Related

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
World
Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block probe: Justice Department
World
Secret files ‘likely concealed’ at Trump home to block probe: Justice Department

Latest updates

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak, convicted of corruption
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Newcastle’s cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit
Newcastle’s cruel loss to Liverpool belies a new sterner outfit
Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes
Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.