French brand Guerlain teams up with Moroccan artist Ghizlane Agzenaï

DUBAI: Parisian luxury house Guerlain has launched three new oud fragrances as part of its art-inspired collection, L'Art & La Matière. To introduce the perfumes, the almost 200-year-old brand teamed up with Moroccan artist Ghizlane Agzenaï, who was selected to create the new “collection plates” — the lid designs that top the perfume bottles.
"To celebrate the thousand and one colors of oud wood, the young Moroccan artist Ghizlane Agzenaï has created a collection plate, whose interlaced geometric forms and colours give the bottle a geometric, almost hypnotic modernity," read a description on the website.
The three new perfumes are Oud Nude, Cherry Oud and Oud Khol. "With Oud Nude, Cherry Oud and Oud Khôl, Guerlain perfumers reveal the olfactive colors of oud wood, a black material with a powerful and complex fragrance trail," reads the website.
Born in Tangier, Agzenaï has been inspired by artists such as visual artist Victor Vasarely and painter Frank Stella. The artist has exhibited her works in Casablanca, Rabat, Paris, Barcelona and Berlin.
International stars take over the Venice red carpet in Arab designs
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Is it really a red carpet without Arab designs? Certainly not.
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival kicked off this week, and stars including Isabeli Fontana opted for head-turning gowns from regional couturiers.
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana wore an off-white form-fitting dress with a long cape by Doha-based label Layla Atelier to the screening of Adam Driver’s “White Noise” at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.
The catwalk star added a glitzy bird-shaped brooch on her chest.
The Middle Eastern fashion house shared Fontana’s pictures on the page’s Instagram Stories and wrote: “We made it to the red carpet.”
Fontana also wore a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi. She opted for a multi-colored mini dress from the couturier’s Lucid Algorithms spring-summer 2022 collection. It is fully embroidered with ethically-sourced feathers and sequins that form a leopard design, featuring a jeweled bust with crystals.
US actress Julianne Moore, who is also the jury president, opted for sleek shoes by Romanian Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.
She paired the Robyn sandals with a silk dress that featured a heart-shaped bustier top and a black and yellow polka dot skirt from Maison Alaïa, which was founded by late French-Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.
The follow-up to what is widely regarded as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s finest film to date, 2018’s “Black Panther,” will surely be among the year’s biggest box-office blockbusters, even allowing for the fact that the late Chadwick Boseman cannot reprise his acclaimed performance as T’Challa/Black Panther. Marvel wisely chose not to recast the role, and the character’s demise serves as the jumping-off point for the sequel. With the resource-rich nation of Wakanda (the only source of the fictional metal vibranium) now perceived as weak following its king’s death, its leaders must fight off invading forces from a number of parties aiming to exploit its wealth of energy reserves.
‘The Swimmers’
Director: Sally El-Hosaini
Starring: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Ahmed Malek
Due out: TBC
This Netflix movie, which will open the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, is based on the real-life story of Sara and Yusra Mardini, the Syrian refugees and competitive swimmers who dived into the water to drag a dinghy of fellow refugees across the Aegean Sea for hours to reach safety. Yusra went on to compete in the Olympics as a member of the Refugee Olympic Athletes Team. The film was written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne and directed by Egyptian filmmaker Sally El-Hosaini. Kinda Alloush, who plays the sister’s mother, Mervat, told Arab News earlier this year: “‘The Swimmers’ is so interesting, because every bit of it is true to life, with all the characters still living, including these two famous swimmers. Working with German actor Matthias Schweighöfer, Ali Suliman from Palestine, and Ahmed Malek from Egypt also brought a real multicultural spirit to the project.”
‘See How They Run’
Director: Tom George
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody
Due out: Sept. 8
There’s some serious talent in the ensemble cast of this joint US-British whodunnit set in the 1950s in London’s famed West End theater district, where a famed Hollywood director is murdered as he prepares to adapt a hit play for the silver screen. Much will depend on the chemistry between the film’s central double-act — jaded veteran cop Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and idealistic rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) — as they investigate the seedy glamor of London’s theatrical district.
‘The Woman King’
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega
Due out: Sept. 15
This historical epic focuses on the Agojie — an all-female unit of warriors who were protectors of the former West African kingdom Dahoney in the 1800s. The excellent Davis plays the veteran General Nanisca, who is responsible for training the next generation of warriors to fight for their way of life against would-be colonizers, aggressive neighbors, and the slave trade.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Director: Olivia Wilde
Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine
Due out: Sept. 22
Styles makes his debut as a leading man in this psychological thriller about a young couple — Alice and Jack Chambers — living in a surface-perfect company town in California called Victory. The town was created Jack’s employers, a mysterious company running the secret “Victory Project.” Jack is a workaholic, and Alice becomes consumed by a desire to find out more about what exactly he’s working on. Her investigation does not go down well in the community.
‘Smile’
Director: Parker Finn
Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner
Due out: Sept 29
The super-creepy trailer suggests this will be a genuinely frightening psychological horror. Traumatized by an incident with one of her patients, Dr. Rose Cotter starts to witness a stream of horrific incidents all preceded by seeing someone with a rictus grin across their face. As her present becomes more and more bizarre, the doctor is forced to delve into her dark past to try and find a way out of the nightmare.
‘Amsterdam’
Director: David O. Russell
Starring: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington
Due out: Oct. 7
With a cast that also boasts Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek and Taylor Swift, hopes are high for the acclaimed filmmaker’s latest release. It’s set in the Dutch capital in the 1930s and follows a trio of close friends who become the prime suspects in a homicide case which turns out to be part of a shocking secret US plot. “A lot of this actually happened,” the film’s trailer claims.
DC is pinning its hopes on Dwayne Johnson to outperform Marvel at the box-office this fall. Johnson stars as the titular antihero who’s just escaped after almost 5,000 years of incarceration. His (very) old-school approach to justice and punishment sees the Justice Society of America (who include Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate) get involved. They attempt to modernize Adam’s approach and persuade him to join them in their battle against the sinister Sabbac, who is possessed by a powerful demon.
‘Ticket to Paradise’
Director: Ol Parker
Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts
Due out: Oct. 20
Two of the world’s biggest living movie stars team up in this rom-com about a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an attempt to dissuade their daughter Lily from marrying a local man she has just met. The pair work together to sabotage Lily’s wedding — believing that they are preventing her from making the same mistakes they themselves made by getting married in the first place. Expect top-class snark from the two stars, who are working together for the fifth time.
‘The Menu’
Director: Mark Mylod
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes
Due out: Nov 17
The intriguing trailer for this horror/black comedy had us hooked immediately. Fiennes plays celebrity chef Slowik, who runs an exclusive restaurant called Hawthorne on a remote island where he practices molecular gastronomy to create meals that are acclaimed as conceptual art. When young couple Margot and Tyler visit Hawthorne, however, they quickly begin to realize that something is very wrong with their host and his food.
Dubai creative sets sights on London as part of multi-city art collaboration with cousin
Natalya Konforti and Justine Formentelli tackle grief and explore their family history through art
Updated 01 September 2022
Tessy Koshy
DUBAI: Sister Octopi was founded by cousins Natalya Konforti and Justine Formentelli in the aftermath of a family tragedy with the intention of changing their personal narrative from one of helplessness to one of hope and resilience.
“There is history of depression, bipolar disorder and suicide in our family,” says Konforti, a Dubai-based fashion designer. “My mother lost three of her brothers to their struggles with anxiety and we have lost two more cousins battling the same affliction in 2016 and 2017. A few weeks following the funeral of Justine’s brother in 2017, on the hurricane-battered island of Guadeloupe, Justine channelled her pain through an artwork she shared in our extended family WhatsApp group.”
Something about that painting moved Natalya deeply and she was impelled to respond with one of her sketches. Over the past four years, the two cousins have become “art pen pals” and have explored the nature of their family history through a collaborative process that results in immersive art threads representing their conversations and emotions.
Sister Octopi have exhibited their work at DIFC Art Nights 2021, Dubai, at World Art Dubai 2022 and are currently discussing staging an exhibition in London later this year.
As the cousins started sharing sketches, long phone calls and WhatsApp chats discussing their genealogy and family patterns they found a supportive narrative that helped them heal.
“It was important to us that the project didn’t evolve into a sob fest,” Konforti says. “Instead, we focused on paying homage to the strong bonds between the women in our family.”
Following lengthy discussions, the duo begin their work with one of them creating a piece on an A4-size sheet. Konforti will embroider something, scan the sheet, and send it to Formentelli, a painter, who has used the project to explore abstract art. The scanned artwork is printed, painted, and sent back and forth several times until the cousins agree it is finished. The sheets are then stitched together as scrolls up to six feet long, which the duo refer to as “tentacles” – which ties into the name they have given their collaboration.
Around the time they conceived their project, Konforti had been reading up about octopuses. With its eight tentacles, nine brains, and knack for camouflage, the cousins felt the octopus fitted in well as their family totem — representing four pairs of sisters over two generations, symbolized through its eight ‘limbs.’
Konforti and Formentelli were born on the same day 13 years apart. The former grew up in the US, studied in France and has lived in China and Dubai, while the latter has lived in Morocco, the Caribbean, London and the US. So it’s natural that, as Sister Octopi, their work has also explored themes of identity, belonging and adaptation.
Inspired by nature and their experience of expatriation, their immersive upside-down scrolls have focused on several themes including geology, family networks, forces of nature, camouflage and underwater territories.
“We were inspired by ancient Asian ink scrolls. For example, we have depicted a mountainous landscape as beautiful and mystical scenery. At the same time, these tall and unattainable mountains can be seen as obstacles that have the potential to block one’s path. And, similarly, the jewel-like transparency of the geological patterns — though colorful and dazzling — simultaneously hint at the depth and the dark places a mind can get trapped in,” says Formentelli.
Their latest tentacle scrolls take cues from petri-dishes, cell development, genetic transmission and geological shifts, reminding us that everything is always in motion.
Although the project began before the pandemic, its long-distance model fits well with the times, as families have learnt to bridge separation with the aid of technology. Over the years spent discussing and sharing the project, the cousins’ family narrative has taken on a more positive context.
“This project is a confirmation that creation always wins over destruction,” says Formentelli. “I have also become more open about issues that have plagued our family such as mental health and suicide, helping me to deal with the shame and stigma attached to such matters.”
Lebanese film ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ screens at Venice International Film Festival
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese French director Wissam Charaf’s film “Dirty Difficult Dangerous” screened on Wednesday at the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.
The film, set in Beirut, tells the story of two people in love — a Syrian refugee named Ahmed, played by actor Ziad Jallad, and Mehdia, played by actress Clara Couturet, an Ethiopian working as a housemaid for an elderly couple.
Mehdia tries to free herself from her employers and Ahmed struggles to survive by selling scrap metal, while affected by a mysterious disease.
The two lovers might not have a future together, but they also have nothing to lose. So, one day, they seize their chance and flee Beirut, in a desperate attempt to start over elsewhere, as Ahmed’s physical condition starts to gets worse.
Charaf, Couturet and Jallad all attended the photocall of the movie and posed for pictures together.
“Dirty Difficult Dangerous” is one of the five films funded by the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF).
Earlier this week, the RSIFF announced a collaboration with the Venice Film Festival’s Final Cut workshop, an initiative led by the Venice Production Bridge that has been supporting work-in-progress films from African and Middle Eastern countries including Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, since 2013.
The four other films funded by RSIFF that will screen at Venice International Film Festival are “Nezouh” directed by Syrian director Soudade Kaadan; Iraqi director Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradj’s “Hanging Gardens;” French-Algerian director Damien Ounouri’s “The Last Queen;” and Moroccan director and writer Yasmine Benkiran’s “Queens.”
The world’s longest-running film festival, which runs until Sept. 10, will also showcase 10 Arab and Middle Eastern films.
And two films that received support from the RSIFF — “The Cemetery of Cinema,” a documentary directed by Thierno Souleymane Diallo, and the dark comedy “Inshallah A Boy,” by Amjad Al-Rasheed — are among eight that will be shown to producers, buyers, distributors, post-production companies and film festival programmers. One film will receive a financial award.
The Venice International Film Festival is marking 90 years since its first edition, and saw celebrities including US politician Hillary Clinton walking the red carpet.
Opening film “White Noise” is the first of four Netflix-produced films competing for the top prize Golden Lion as the streamer seeks to bolster its artistic credentials.
It stars Adam Driver as a Hitler studies professor in a small college town, which experiences an “Airborne Toxic Event” that leaves the community desperate for reliable information – while his wife (played by Greta Gerwig) has her own struggles with prescription meds.
Crown Prince Hussein also paid tribute to his mother on Instagram, writing: “Thank you for pouring so much of your heart into everything that you do for us. Happy birthday.”
Queen Rania has been a fierce advocate of youth empowerment through programs led by the Jordan River Foundation and the Queen Rania Foundation. She has often paid visits to the youth to learn about their projects and offer support for their ambitions.
Her foundations also aim to foster Jordanian talent through the establishment of several local associations.
As an ardent supporter of education, Queen Rania has launched a number of initiatives in collaboration with Jordanian civil society organizations to reform and improve education. These initiatives work to develop programs for children and families, as well as other skill-building and training programs to help potential entrepreneurs.
The royal has made numerous visits to Jordanians in the Kingdom, encouraging them to establish their own income-generating projects.
Through her regional and global reach, she aims to boost interest in and support for both Jordanian and international causes, such as improving the rights and conditions of refugees.
As a member of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Council, Queen Rania is vocal about combating climate change, most recently through virtual remarks delivered at the Foreign Policy Virtual Climate Summit in April and the first-ever Earthshot Innovation Showcase at Expo 2020 Dubai.