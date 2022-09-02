You are here

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
Team Ineos' Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the 12th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain on Sept. 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare

Carapaz climbs to Vuelta stage win as Evenepoel survives scare
  • His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships
  • COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

PENAS BLANCAS, Spain: Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers won stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after attacking from a small group of riders on a long-range escape.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel was forced wide by a motorbike at a corner 45km from home, causing him to suffer a painful fall.

“I’m okay, it’s nothing serious, I’ve been through far worse before,” said Evenepoel, who missed a year after falling into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in August 2020.

His slip came a day after Evenepoel lost teammate Julian Alaphilippe to a fall, with team boss Patrick Lefevere saying the Frenchman may now miss the world championships.

“He’ll be back on a bike in two weeks, which might be a bit too fine a margin for the worlds,” said Lefevere, with the championships to start in Wollongong, Australia on Sept. 18.

But the 22-year-old Belgian Evenepoel picked himself up and eventually led a group containing the top five in the overall standings to the summit finish near the Costa del Sol.

That maintained his 2min 41sec advantage over defending champion Primoz Roglic.

Three Spaniards round out the top five, with Enric Mas of Movistar at 3min 03sec, local man Carlos Rodriguez at 4min 06sec and Juan Ayuso at 4min 53sec.

The stage covered 192.7km from the coast near Almunecar, where Rodriguez grew up.

Australian Jay Vine leads the mountain points standings and wore a polka dot shirt and socks on Thursday and even had a polka dot trim on his shorts and helmet.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen leads the sprint points race and will have a chance to rack up points on Friday during a flat run from Ronda to Montilla.

A COVID-19 clampdown was imposed on the Vuelta, with just 147 riders finishing Thursday from the original 184.

Riders will now be afforded better protection from contact with fans and the media.

Only 135 riders finished this year’s Tour de France, with 17 Covid cases of the 41 riders who failed to complete the course.

Roglic’s team Jumbo introduced state-of-the-art COVID air filters in their bedrooms, while nearly all teams banned handshakes, high-fives and selfies.

Topics: Vuelta a Espana Richard Carapaz Ineos Grenadiers Remco Evenepoel

Qatar's Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating

Qatar’s Stadium 974 achieves 5-star sustainability rating
  • World Cup football venue built using sustainable methods, reducing water use, waste generated
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: FIFA World Cup venue Stadium 974 has achieved a five-star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The 40,000-capacity venue was built with prefabricated and modular steel elements which reduced construction time as well as waste generated.

Efficiency methods ensured that the football ground cut its water use by 40 percent compared to a conventional stadium development.

Under the rating system, administered by the Gulf Organization for Research and Development, Stadium 974 received a five-star GSAS design and build classification and category A* construction management grading.

Rating certificates were presented to executives from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) — who have been leading preparations for Qatar 2022 — at a special event on Monday. Committee attendees included deputy director general, Ghanim Al-Kuwari, sustainability executive director, Bodour Al-Meer, facilities management director, Mohamed Al-Atwaan, and sustainability communications manager, Jassim Al-Jaidah.

Al-Kuwari said: “Sustainability has been the primary focal point with Stadium 974. To receive top GSAS certification marks from GORD is further confirmation of our efforts to establish new, sustainable concepts of stadium design and construction that we hope will be adopted worldwide.

“Stadium 974 is also a proud example of the legacy we intend to leave from Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup,” he added.

As the first-ever FIFA-compliant stadium that can be fully dismantled and re-purposed post-event, 974 sets new standards in the building and usage of sustainable venues.

Al-Meer said: “By achieving these high ratings, our efforts in making Stadium 974 a reality is truly rewarding for everyone who was part of this unique project from the beginning.

“Stadium 974 will always be synonymous with our sustainability targets for the FIFA World Cup and beyond,” he added.

Al-Jaidah said: “We thank all our contractors and stakeholders, including the stadium management team, for helping us to make Stadium 974 become a proud symbol of our sustainability objectives. This award is an important recognition of our goals to stage a carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup.”

And Al-Atwaan said: “This is a great achievement for everyone that has worked on this project and made it a reality. We look forward to welcoming football fans from around the world when Stadium 974 plays host to matches during Qatar 2022.”

GORD’s founding chairman, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, said: “In meeting top GSAS standards, Stadium 974 has shown itself to be a remarkable achievement in sustainable design and construction.

“We congratulate the SC for taking the concept of building a fully-demountable stadium and turning it into an example of outstanding green building practice.”

He added that while FIFA requirements saw obtaining four stars as sufficient, the SC went beyond that and obtained a five-star rating for most World Cup stadiums.

Stadium 974 will host seven matches beginning with Mexico against Poland on Nov. 22. 

The eight stadiums hosting matches during the World Cup have also achieved a minimum four-star rating under GSAS.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming

Riyadh esports forum prepares to shape future of pro gaming
  • Event will be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Sept. 7 and 8
  • Sessions will feature ideas, conversations from respected voices across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum in Riyadh, is set to gather sector leaders and experts from around the world, hosting fresh discussions that will shape the future of the booming industry.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Sept. 7 and 8, the Next World Forum’s opening “Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next” panel will highlight the Kingdom’s extensive gaming and esports aspirations.

The two-day event will be filled with sessions featuring ideas and conversations from some of the most shrewd and respected voices across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports.

Panel discussions include “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media”, “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse”, “VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight”, “Gaming for Good: The Light Side and the Dark Side of Gaming,” and “Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health.”

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is a platform for shaping the future of esports and gaming, both in Saudi Arabia and at a global level.”

In a statement, he added: “It is with great anticipation that I look forward to discussions and resulting actions that further initiatives across the global industry — and in the Kingdom in particular spark growth, creativity, job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and talent development. These are exciting times in gaming and esports, with immense opportunities arising from the Next World Forum.”

The “Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media” session will zero in on how the industry is shaping entertainment, while the “Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse” panel will discuss why major brands are investing in the gaming and esports ecosystem at unprecedented levels.

“The VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight” session will address the intriguing prospect of whether virtual and augmented reality technologies are the natural progression in the gaming ecosystem — or just an addition to gaming consumption.

On day two, the “Gaming for Good” panel will explore the power of gaming to boost strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and application across a wide spectrum of careers.

“The Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health” session will focus on the vital topic of health and wellbeing management models for both hobbyists and professional gamers.

Topics: gaming Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan

Changing shape, nature of cricket's international venues

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
  • Game’s modern economics have forced old, historic grounds of uneven construction to redevelop, fall by wayside
Updated 01 September 2022
Jon Pike

International cricket’s rapid expansion in the last 50 years, particularly over the last two decades, has created the need for more stadiums of international stature.

Since the first officially credited Test match was played at Melbourne in March 1877, a further 120 grounds have hosted Tests, 80 of them after 1970. An additional 92 have hosted one-day internationals from 1971, while around 60 more have staged Twenty20 internationals since 2005.

Many criteria can be used to categorize cricket venues. These vary from capacity to physical size, location, ease of access, history, atmosphere, and ambience. Facilities for players, spectators, broadcasters, and hospitality companies, viewing quality, and playing conditions also need to be assessed. Each stadium will have its own unique mix of these elements.

One common factor is that, in order to gain or retain the opportunity to host major international matches, venues have to find ways to increase their capacities and improve facilities. This can be achieved by redeveloping existing ones or building afresh.

As if to underline India’s growing dominance of cricket, the stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was knocked down and rebuilt in 2017, thereby increasing its spectator capacity from 54,000 to 132,000. Now named the Narendra Modi Stadium, this makes it the largest cricket stadium in the world, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has 95,000 seats, plus 5,000 standing spaces.

The growth in T20 cricket, especially in India, has been one factor driving this desire for increased capacity. At 66,000, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, previously offered the largest capacity in India. It was built in 1864 and hosted India’s first ever Test match in 1934 against England, providing it with a special place in India’s cricketing history. Prior to the 1987 World Cup, the stadium’s capacity was expanded to 100,000 but was reduced in 2011 to meet international standards.

Eden Gardens has long been notorious for its feverish, noisy, crowds and hostile comments toward visiting overseas players. Despite this reputation, it is a venue that international cricketers have regarded as a rite of passage to play at, in front of a packed house.

There will be other grounds that fit this bill, Lord’s, in northwest London, being a certainty. Classed as the “home of cricket,” its capacity was expanded to 31,100 by recent rebuilding of stands opposite the Victorian pavilion.

On the south side of London, substantial redevelopment of The Oval, the first ground to host a Test in England in 1880, has lifted its capacity to 27,500. Further expansion is planned.

Another eight stadiums in England and Wales compete to host international matches. All have had to make significant investment in upgrading facilities. Failure to provide ones which are acceptable means loss of status and income.

One example is Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a venue with a rich history. Despite rebuilding of stands, it is hampered by the facilities in its pavilion, built in 1886, which has not been upgraded. As a result, coupled with its lowish capacity of 17,500, it lost out in staging prestigious matches against Australia in 2019 and 2023.

Another venue which lost out on hosting Ashes matches in the same years was the Aegas Bowl at Southampton. This is a relatively new stadium, opened in 2001, built to replace older in-town venues. It was awarded its first Test in 2011. Subsequent additions of a hotel, golf course, and nursery ground represent the new face of cricket stadia, built on sites offering room for planned expansion.

Historic Australian venues have faced similar issues. The main casualty was Perth’s Waca stadium, which did not have multi-use potential. Renowned for its lightning fast, rock hard, pitches, but unloved, largely uncovered, concrete stands and plastic seats, which served to exaggerate the fierce heat, it has been supplanted. Although it is being redeveloped, with cricket still to be played there, major matches since 2018 are now played at the new 61,000-capacity Perth stadium across the Swan River on a previously unconstrained site.

Other Test grounds in Australia have moved with the times rather than be replaced. Since completion of redevelopment in 2014, the beautifully set Adelaide Oval is now surrounded by imposing grandstands but has retained historic features such as the Hill standing area and heritage scoreboard. It has also kept its true oval shape, which makes the hitting of straight sixes an unusual occurrence.

At Sydney, although the infamous Hill has gone, the iconic green copper-topped pavilions have been retained. After major redevelopment in 2014, they are overshadowed now by concrete structures with steel seating terraces up to five levels.

One venue regarded as a special place by many cricket lovers is Newlands, in Cape Town, South Africa, which has Table Mountain as a backdrop but also, somewhat incongruously, a brewery. Newlands has undergone various developments since 1990 but its latest 2021-22 redevelopment reflects a common issue for grounds of its type. Used for only 35 days of the year, it was financially unsustainable. A new mixed-use development aims to produce year-round revenues.

In cricket’s changing geo-politics, the UAE has become an important strategic location. Modern stadiums in Dubai, with capacity up to 30,000 (Sharjah, 20,000), and Oman provided outlets for the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup during the coronavirus pandemic. Their status also allows India and Pakistan to play each other on neutral territory. What is remarkable is that Sharjah has hosted more ODIs (244) and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium more T20 internationals (77) than any other stadium.

Cricket’s economics have created a duality among international venues. Old, historic grounds of uneven construction have been forced to redevelop or fall by the wayside. At the same time, purpose-built, enclosed, stadiums have emerged of a homogeneous, standardized format. Both are needed to host cricket’s three main formats amid varying demand levels and playing conditions in different countries.

Cricket traditionalists, however, are likely to have a distinct preference for those venues which have managed to weave new buildings and facilities into older, historic, ones. In their book, preservation of the integrity and cultural heritage of these grounds is paramount.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Saudi's Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss

Saudi’s Liverpool fans comfort Newcastle supporters after loss
  • Dejected Magpies not walking alone as Reds share their pain
Updated 01 September 2022
Alwaleed K. Aldebasi

RIYADH: Liverpool fans never walk alone in Saudi Arabia. And now, neither do those from Newcastle United.

The Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night hosted the Newcastle United Saudi Supporters’ Club for the first time since last season’s takeover, to watch another Premier League classic between two teams whose matches rarely fail to deliver drama.

In the end there was heartbreak for the NUSSC devotees as Liverpool snatched a late goal to claim a 2-1 win but there was an enthusiastic atmosphere and passionate cheering throughout the game from the fans of both teams at the headquarters of the Reds’ club in Riyadh.

Rakan Al-Saneea, the OLSC president, said he sympathized with Newcastle, considering how much of a struggle it has also been for Liverpool. “It was not the start we wanted from the gaffer and the players especially after (the) great performance in the FA Community Shield. I believe losing the title in the last minutes and losing the UCL final (the) previous season disappointed the team generally but we will move forward.”

Newcastle, in contrast to Liverpool, are in a building phase, but have had a very positive start to the season, putting on a stunning performance in the 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City. Going toe-to-toe with the likes of City and Liverpool is becoming the norm for Newcastle fans, and they are aware that reaching the top will take a while.

The Newcastle supporters’ club in Saudi Arabia has just been established. It is hoped that it could soon become as organized as those for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. Fans believe a club is the best way to grow their support base in the Middle East and around the world.

It was a heartbreaking end to the night for Newcastle fans, but regardless of the result, the gathering of both clubs’ supporters generated a positive atmosphere. This reflected the genuine passion of football fans in Saudi Arabia for the English Premier League, no doubt the number one competition in the world.

What they said at the get-together:

Fawaz Al-Rossies, NUSSC member: “Newcastle’s winning personality has returned after more than a decade of absence. The team now is trying to prove this especially against the big clubs in the Premier League.”

Al-Waleed Al-Debasi, president of the NUSSC: “The NUSSC is a wide, open window between Saudi Arabia and Newcastle upon Tyne, England, linking the two countries together since the beginning of the (COVID-19) crisis.”

Abdurrhman AlQahtani, an NUSSC member: “Three more signings and I believe we can be in the top six.”

Jeza AlNefaie, general supervisor of the OLSC: “Klopp admitting to being wrong and that the fans were right was superb, we need another midfielder.”

Hamad Alqarawi, a founding member: “The OLSC in Saudi Arabia brings together all Liverpool fans in Saudi Arabia to follow every little detail of the club we love.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Liverpool Saudi Arabia

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday
Updated 01 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday

UAE Pro League rich in renewed promise kicks off Friday
  • With likes of Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko joining reigning champions Al-Ain, Sharjah adding Spanish predator Paco Alcacer, league has rarely had such star quality
Updated 01 September 2022
Matt Monaghan

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Adnoc Pro League is back for a new season, and it could be the most exciting one in years.

Impressive recruitment throughout the 14-team competition has ensured talent, arguably, has not run this deep since the days of Ghanaian icon Asamoah Gyan, debonair Brazilian hit man Grafite, and future World Cup finalist Zlatko Dalic mid-way through the previous decade.

The 2022-23 class is headlined by enigmatic Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko’s ominous addition at reigning champions Al-Ain, and Sharjah’s snaffling of Spain predator Paco Alcacer. Other stars shine elsewhere.

Here are the main talking points, plus predictions, for a season to savor.

Can anyone bring the Boss down?

A record-extending 14th top-flight title won with a goal difference of plus-40 could have cause for readily satisfied clubs to pause.

Al-Ain, however, are not most clubs, a statement reinforced by the fact they remain the only team to retain the top-flight title in 13 seasons of professionalism.

The searing standard set during last season’s return to form, reflected in unprecedented domination of last week’s annual awards, has been continued by ceaseless coach Serhiy Rebrov.

Celebrated compatriot Yarmolenko’s signature stole headlines globally. Burgeoning Basel midfielder Matias Palacios – a Golden Boy trophy nominee – and FUS Rabat warrior Mehdi Moubarik, reportedly courted by Lille, Porto, and Zamalek, showcase dynastic pretensions.

But their challengers cannot be accused of being supine.

Cosmin leads challenge

A shot across the bows by Sharjah last November witnessed the garlanded return of Romanian talisman Cosmin Olaroiu to the UAE.

Transformation from porous underachievers to hardened contenders was immediate: 42 points were taken from 51 available in the charge from eighth to second.

Yet, abject failure in this year’s AFC Champions League group stage has left a serial trophy hoarder with something to prove.

Lashings of added firepower in Villarreal striker Alcacer should help. Olaroiu’s former Al-Ahli lieutenant Majed Hassan represents the summer’s landmark Emirati deal.

Elite managers are not, however, exclusive to the one club.

Europa League quarter-finalist Carlos Carvalhal has joined Al-Wahda from Braga. His silky midfield is populated by ex-Benfica captain Pizzi, plus Portugal’s Euro 2016 champion Adrien Silva.

The 2020-21 title winners Al-Jazira have kept faith in former Ajax tactician Marcel Keizer, beaten the Middle East’s finest to Morocco forward Achraf Bencharki, and adroitly landed versatile Romanian attacker Florin Tanase.

Meanwhile, Leonardo Jardim, winner of the 2021 AFC Champions League with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, will be hoping to lead Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club to a first top-flight crown since a May 2017 merger. AFC player of the year in 2017 Omar Khribin joins after 36 goal contributions in 35 top-flight runouts for Al-Wahda.

Don’t sleep on chasing pack

Dark horses should not be discounted from entering the fray.

Enterprising Al-Ittihad Kalba pulled off the pre-season’s biggest coup with metronomic Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau’s loan from Galatasaray. Saudi Professional League veterans Igor Rossi and Filip Kiss further ballast the expanded five-player senior foreign quota for an ambitious outfit, determined to land the first major silverware of their 50-year existence.

Another battling the weight of history is Al-Nasr.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink finds himself the seventh permanent manager since May 2017 tasked with ending a curious 36-year title drought.

Baniyas have kept influential Argentines Nicolas Gimenez and Gaston Suarez. They hope Palmeiras’ Rafael Elias will provide a solution to chronic scoring issues.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2018 head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is an inviting appointment by Al-Wasl, for whom prodigy Ali Saleh has intriguing company.

Amoory begins again

Another season, another fresh start for Omar Abdulrahman, this time at Al-Wasl.

Middle Eastern football’s former Golden Boy pitched up in June at Zabeel Stadium. This followed forgettable spells at Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli since an October 2018 horrific knee injury while on loan at Al-Hilal.

The magician who once mesmerized a continent last registered a Pro League assist in March 2020. But there are engaging partnerships to be forged with Saleh and fit-again UAE forward Fabio De Lima.

UAE football is hungry for an Amoory comeback ahead of this month’s 31st birthday. Hope abounds it might, finally, happen.

Strength in depth

Even the division’s lesser names have recorded encouraging summers.

Khor Fakkan represent shock 2018-19 title winner Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s first post after the end of his lifelong Sharjah attachment.

Ajman overachieved with Goran Tufegdzic last season, and he will be buoyed by magical Bahraini winger Ali Madan, a standout at relegated Al-Urooba.

Al-Dhafra have stood on the precipice of doom and survived in the last two campaigns. The retention of ex-Brazil U-20 midfielder Lucas Candido could be key, while winger Mohamed Rayhi and striker Mitchell te Vrede – replacing iconic Senegalese target man Makhete Diop – join after middling Saudi stints.

Promoted sides pack punch

The step up from First Division League to UAE Pro League proved too demanding for Al-Urooba and Emirates Club in 2021-22.

Signs abound, however, that Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al-Bataeh are made of sterner stuff. The latter even threaten to be this season’s greatest subplot.

Al-Bataeh have come from nowhere – founded in 2012 and joining the second division for 2019-20 – to prepare for a debut top-flight campaign. The 2015 AFC player of the year Ahmed Khalil and fellow golden generation stalwart Khamis Esmail are among more than a dozen additions.

Champions Dibba were top-flight regulars from 2015-19 and a luxurious new stadium projects an upwardly image.

Montenegro anchorman Aleksandar Scekic and Botswana flyer Kabelo Seakanyeng should be key for retained supremo Zoran Popovic.

Arab News Predictions for the UAE Pro League season:

Champions: Al-Ain. Abundance of quality will count.

Surprise package: Al-Ittihad Kalba. Superb signings signify intent.

Signing of the season: Florin Tanase. Al-Jazira’s conspicuous lack of creativity in 2021/22 has been solved.

Relegated: Dibba Al-Fujairah and Al-Dhafra. A relegation battle too many for Al-Dhafra, Dibba to come up short.

Topics: football UAE Pro League UAE Al-Ain

