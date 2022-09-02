You are here

Australia raises immigration limit amid manpower shortage

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil announcing an increase in immigration intake at the Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra on Sept. 2, 2022. (AAP Image via AP)
AP

  • Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil says Australia wants a share of the world's “best and brightest minds” who are migrating to Canada, Germany and Britain
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: The Australian government announced on Friday it will increase its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 195,000 in the current fiscal year as the nation grapples with skills and labor shortages.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30, 2023, during a two-day summit of 140 representatives of governments, trade unions, businesses and industry to address skills shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.
O’Neill said Australian nurses have been working double and triple shifts for the past two years, flights were being canceled because of a lack of ground staff and fruit was being left to rot on trees because there was no one to pick it.
“Our focus is always Australian jobs first, and that’s why so much of the summit has focused on training and on the participation of women and other marginalized groups,” O’Neill said.
“But the impact of COVID has been so severe that even if we exhaust every other possibility, we will still be many thousands of workers short, at least in the short term,” she added.
O’Neill said many of the “best and brightest minds” were choosing to migrate to Canada, Germany and Britain instead of Australia.
She described Australia’s immigration program as “fiendishly complex” with more than 70 unique visa programs.
Australia would establish a panel to rebuild its immigration program in the national interest, she said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday, the first day of the Jobs and Skills Summit, that 180,000 places would be offed in vocational education schools next year at a cost of 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($748,000) to reduce the nation’s skills shortage.
Australia imposed some of the strictest international travel restrictions of an democratic country for 20 months early in the pandemic and gradually reopened to skilled workers from December last year.

 

 

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Reuters

Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment

Reuters

PHILADELPHIA:U.S. President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections.
Biden accused lawmakers and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former U.S. President Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and "determined to take this country backwards" to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.
"Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise."
The prime-time speech in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, marked a sharp turn for Biden as midterm congressional elections approach.
Aides say the president is increasingly concerned about anti-democratic trends in the Republican Party, and sees a need to jump into this year's election fight and recast the stakes of his own 2024 re-election bid.
After spending much of 2022 trying to combat high inflation at home and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and enduring two bouts of COVID-19 over the summer, Biden has in recent days repeatedly lashed out at Trump-aligned Republicans.
His remarks on Thursday denouncing political violence and urging bipartisan compromise came after speeches in recent days where he condemned MAGA philosophy as "semi-fascism" and assailed Republican threats against the FBI after a search of Trump's Florida home as "sickening."
House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday accused Biden of ignoring crime and inflation to criticize his fellow citizens.
"Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans," McCarthy said in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. "Why? Simply because they disagree with his policies."
A Democratic fundraiser said donors are closely watching Biden's performance over the next few months to gauge whether to back him in a 2024 presidential run.
Some have already decided that Biden, 79, should step aside to make way for fresh leadership, while others want to see if he can lead the party effectively.
"If we can pull it off and retain the Senate, then there will be enough voices saying he has earned it and pave the way for re-election," said a senior Democratic official. "If we don't, the overwhelming sentiment will be 'Pass the torch.'"
Biden spoke in Philadelphia from behind bullet-proof glass and within earshot of chanting Trump-supporting protesters. He made his remarks at a venue meant to signal the historical significance of his appeal, near Independence Hall, where the U.S. Declaration of Independence and Constitution were adopted.
Some historians and legal scholars have cast the stakes in starker terms than Biden's political future, saying free elections and commitment to the rule of law hang in the balance.
They say losing Congress would not only make Biden a lame-duck president, but also turn over control of certifying the results of the next presidential election to Trump sympathizers, some of whom never accepted Biden's 2020 victory and who have pledged to overhaul voting systems.
Biden alluded to the concerns, saying "I will not stand by and watch elections in this country be stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost."
The speech echoed Biden's signature 2020 campaign pledge to restore the "soul of the nation" and, by implication, purge the values associated with Trump. In the nearly two years since Biden was elected, Republican voters have mostly backed candidates aligned with the former president; more than half say they believe Trump rightfully won the election.
Confronted by threats after Trump's loss, one in five election workers polled this year said they may quit before the next presidential election.

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

AFP

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian and Eritrean forces launched a “massive” joint offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the northern region of Tigray on Thursday, the rebels said.

“The enemy, having already relocated a massive military force to Eritrea, has now begun a joint campaign with the foreign invading force of Eritrea to brutalize and exterminate the people of Tigray,” the rebels’ military command said in a statement.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

TPLF spokesman Kindeya Gebrehiwot told AFP the attack was coming “from Eritrea.”

Another TPLF spokesman, Getachew Reda, described it as a four-pronged offensive.

He said on Twitter that the rebels were “defending their positions” and reported “heavy shelling” from some locations.

Addis Ababa has not responded to requests for comment about the reported offensive.

Fighting between government forces and the rebels had resumed last week after a five-month lull, with clashes on the ground and air raids over Tigray dashing hopes of peacefully resolving the nearly two-year war.

Combat had been concentrated around the southeastern border of Tigray, with the rebels pushing into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, sending residents fleeing.

The government on Wednesday accused the TPLF of launching a wider “invasion” into parts of western Tigray, and other areas west of the initial clashes.

The rebels in turn alleged that the government and its neighbor Eritrea — which backed federal forces during the war’s early phase — were responsible for opening a new front.

On Thursday, the government said TPLF attacks “had further continued to intensify.”

“Innocent civilians are being killed; many are being displaced and property is being destroyed,” the Government Communication Service said in a statement.

Fighting has spread since combat erupted on Aug. 24, while the capital of the war-torn Tigray region has been hit twice by air strikes.

The first air raid on Mekele killed at least four people, including children, in a strike the UN children’s agency UNICEF said “hit a kindergarten.”

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report

AFP

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report

  • Report detailed a string of rights violations against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities
  • It said China may have committed “crimes against humanity”
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that a long-awaited UN report reaffirmed the US view that China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghurs and called for Beijing to be held responsible.
Blinken said that the United States “welcomes” the “important” report, released minutes before UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet — who was strongly criticized by Washington for a recent visit to China — left office.
“This report deepens and reaffirms our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that PRC government authorities are perpetrating against Uyghurs,” he said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
“We will continue to hold the PRC to account and call on the PRC to release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared, and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet and across the PRC,” he said.
The landmark UN report detailed a string of rights violations including torture and forced labor against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, infuriating Beijing.
The report said China may have committed “crimes against humanity” but stopped short of calling its treatment of the Uyghurs “genocide,” an accusation made since early 2021 by the United States and since embraced by legislatures in several other Western nations.

Debt-stricken Sri Lanka reaches $2.9bn loan deal with IMF

Debt-stricken Sri Lanka reaches $2.9bn loan deal with IMF

  • Agreement is ‘only beginning of long road ahead,’ IMF official says
  • Inflation rate in island nation hit record 64.3% in August
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion loan, the global lender said on Thursday, as the island country struggles to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in memory.

Sri Lankans have for months faced severe shortages of fuel and other basic goods, as the country’s dwindling foreign reserves left it unable to pay for essential imports. It suspended repayments on its $51 billion foreign loans in April and has since been in talks with the IMF for a bailout program.

The financial turmoil had led to unprecedented protests that culminated in a change in the government, with the new cabinet now responsible for finding a way out of the crisis as inflation surged to a record 64.3 percent in August.

The agreement announced on Thursday would support Sri Lankan authorities’ economic adjustment and reform policies, the IMF said, but only marks the beginning for the debt-stricken nation.

“This staff-level agreement is only the beginning of a long road for Sri Lanka to emerge from the crisis,” senior IMF official Peter Breuer told reporters in Colombo.

“In this context, the authorities have already begun the reform process, and it will be important to continue on this path with determination.”

The Extended Fund Facility arrangement will support Sri Lanka’s program to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, the IMF said in a statement, though the 48-month program is still subject to approval by the IMF management and its executive board.

The deal is also conditioned on Sri Lankan authorities engaging with creditors like Japan, China and India to restructure its huge foreign debt.

The IMF program is also aimed at boosting government revenue, encouraging fiscal consolidation, introducing new pricing for fuel and electricity, hiking social spending, bolstering central bank autonomy and rebuilding depleted foreign reserves, which stood at $1.82 billion as of July, according to central bank data.

“Starting from one of the lowest revenue levels in the world, the program will implement major tax reforms,” the IMF said, adding that the reforms would include making personal income tax more progressive and broadening the tax base for corporate income tax and VAT.

“The program aims to reach a primary surplus of 2.3 percent of GDP by 2024.”

Sri Lanka’s debt crisis stems from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its key tourism industry and economic mismanagement under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who dominated Sri Lankan politics for much of the past two decades but was ousted in July after a popular uprising against him and his family.

S. A. Azeez, a chartered accountant and management consultant, said the government must “focus on expediting measures needed to reach a final agreement with the IMF.”

“Dealing with bilateral lenders is going to be a thorny issue. A high level of diplomatic maneuvering will be needed to achieve some deal with these lenders,” he said.

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

  • $32bn Jakarta plan similar to Vision 2030, says envoy in Jeddah
  • Focus on Mideast and Chinese investors after SoftBank withdrawal
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia for the development of its new capital city in Borneo, a massive $32-billion project that Jakarta’s envoy to Jeddah said on Thursday is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

The Southeast Asian nation is planning to move its capital from slowly sinking, traffic-clogged Jakarta to a location about 2,000 kilometers away in East Kalimantan, with the new city set to be called “Nusantara,” which means “archipelago” in old Javanese.

The government in January signed a new law to move ahead with the relocation plan, paving the way for construction to begin. Officials said the project will take decades and will help redistribute wealth across Indonesia, as Java, the island on which Jakarta is located, is home to about 60 percent of the country’s population and more than half of economic activity.

Indonesia’s consul-general, Eko Hartono, said his country’s project is similar to the Kingdom’s transformation plan which combines high technology with environmental concerns. Financial backing has been sought from several other nations, Hartono said.

“In our efforts to build the new capital, we want to attract investment from Saudi Arabia,” Hartono told Arab News in a phone interview.

Indonesia, which has been trying to attract investors to fund the mega project, has turned its focus on Middle Eastern and Chinese investors after Japan’s SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son pulled out in March.

Indonesia’s officials said the new capital will be built with environmental sustainability in mind, in line with the country’s target of net zero carbon emissions and 100 percent new and renewable energy by 2060.

Hartono said those goals are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a reform plan aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s oil and gas economy.

“These match the Saudi Vision of 2030 of clean, renewable energy and high-tech (development),” Hartono said. “That’s where we want to come in.”

Hartono said Saudi Arabia had made an initial commitment to invest in Nusantara when Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this year.

Though nothing has been formalized yet, Indonesia is hopeful that Saudi Arabia will be investing in Nusantara. The government is also optimistic about attracting investors from the Kingdom for the country’s renewable energy projects, and for the development of a mangrove forest near the new capital, Hartono said.

Indonesia has also sought investment from the UAE, with both countries’ foreign ministers discussing the matter during a meeting in Bali in July, on the sidelines of G20 meetings held on the holiday island.

The Gulf country had said earlier that it would invest in the new capital city through an existing $10 billion funding commitment to the Indonesia Investment Authority.

