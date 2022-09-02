You are here

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Sep. 1, 2022. (IAEA via Reuters)
Reuters

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role

Ukrainian leader says IAEA mission could still play a role
  • The IAEA mission had not been allowed to enter the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s crisis center
Reuters

CERNOBBIO, Italy: The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could still be important despite the difficulties met due to Russian presence at the site, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
“We did everything to ensure that IAEA would get access to the Zaporizhzhia plant and I believe that this mission may still have a role to play,” Zelensky said in a video streamed at The European House, Ambrosetti Forum meeting in northern Italy.
Ukraine’s state nuclear company earlier on Friday said that the IAEA mission had not been allowed to enter the plant’s crisis center, where Ukraine says Russian troops are stationed, and would struggle to make an impartial assessment of the situation.
“Unfortunately we haven’t heard the main thing from the IAEA which is the call from Russia to demilitarize the station,” Zelensky said.
“I hope the mission will comply with what we’ve agreed and that it will serve the interests of the entire international community.”
Zelensky said ensuring the Zaporizhzhia plant returns to operate safely and remains connected to the country’s power grid would help Ukraine to act to counter Europe’s energy crisis.
“Ukraine is ready to increase electricity exports to EU countries,” he said.

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
Narendra Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push

Narendra Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defense push
  • INS Vikrant is the navy’s second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India
  • Carrier to significantly add to India’s maritime capabilities, allowing the navy to operate an aircraft carrier on each seaboard
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, underlining his government’s efforts to boost domestic production to supply a military deployed on two contentious borders.
After 17 years of construction and tests, Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant — the navy’s second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India — at a state-run shipyard in the south.
“Today, India has joined those countries in the world which can manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology,” Modi said. “It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills.”
Designed to accommodate a crew of about 1,600 and a fleet of 30 aircraft, the Vikrant will rely on Russian-designed MIG-29K aircraft that already operate from India’s other carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, which India bought from Russia.
Boeing and France’s Dassault are seeking to provide India with more than two dozen jets for the Vikrant.
India is one of the world’s largest arms importers, spending $12.4 billion between 2018 and 2021, but it has been seeking to develop its own manufacturing capabilities as key supplier Russia fights a war in Ukraine and faces sanctions.
India has identified some 8,000 imported defense items worth about $1.03 trillion (82 trillion rupees) in 2022-23 that it wants its firms to make, according to the defense ministry.
India employs 1.38 million people in its armed forces, with large numbers deployed on borders with nuclear-armed rivals China and Pakistan.
“India is working with all its might to become self-reliant,” Modi said, referring to the home-built Tejas light-combat aircraft and artillery.
The Vikrant will significantly add to India’s maritime capabilities, allowing the navy to operate an aircraft carrier on each seaboard, alongside its 10 destroyers, 12 frigates and 20 corvettes.
China, which also has two operational carriers and is working on a third, has a much larger fleet of 335 vessels, including about 48 destroyers, 43 frigates and 61 corvettes.
“Security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have long been ignored,” Modi said. “But today this area is a major defense priority for our country.”

Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time

Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time
Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time

Myanmar court convicts Aung San Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time
  • Aung san Suu Kyi’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory
  • But the army seized power the following February and kept her from a second five-year term in office
BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar on Friday sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years’ imprisonment with labor after finding her guilty of election fraud, adding more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offenses prosecuted by the military government.
The latest verdict also carries potentially significant political consequences for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party by lending support to the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised for 2023.
Suu Kyi’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory, but the army seized power the following February and kept her from a second five-year term in office. The army contends it acted because of alleged widespread fraud in the polls though independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.
Some critics of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the takeover and is now Myanmar’s top leader, believe he acted because the vote thwarted his own political ambitions.
The military’s seizure of power prompted widespread peaceful protests that were quashed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance that some UN experts now characterize as civil war.
Suu Kyi had already been sentenced to 17 years in prison on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and five counts of corruption. Many top members of her party and government also have been jailed, while others are in hiding or have fled abroad.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say all the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics. All her trials have been held in closed courts.
Friday’s ruling by the special court at the prison in the capital, Naypyitaw, was conveyed by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities, who have restricted the release of information about Suu Kyi’s trials. He said all the defendants appeared in good health.
He said that ousted President Win Myint and the former minister of the president’s office, Min Thu, both co-defendants in the election fraud case, each received sentences of three years. All three received prison terms with labor, a category of punishment that can include hard labor, such as road building, but in this case does not, he said. Lawyers will file appeals in the coming days, he added.
The election fraud charge against Suu Kyi was filed in November by the Election Commission, whose members were replaced by the military after it seized power.
It charged that Suu Kyi and her colleagues violated provisions in the constitution by allegedly influencing the old commission.
The military-appointed commission accused them of being “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions” related to the election.
The commission claimed it has found more than 11 million irregularities in voter lists that could have let voters cast multiple ballots or commit other fraud.
In separate proceedings, Suu Kyi is being tried on the charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and seven counts of corruption charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years each.

Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

Aid pours into Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
  • Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods that have damaged over 1 million homes.
  • So far, Pakistan has received aid from Saudi Arabia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries
ISLAMABAD: Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.
The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight as a military-backed rescue operation elsewhere in the country reached more of the 3 million people affected by the disaster. Multiple officials blamed the unusual monsoon and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the planes brought food items, medicine and tents. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had planned to travel to UAE on Saturday, but he postponed the trip to visit flood-hit areas at home.
So far, Pakistan has received aid from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE and some other countries. This week, the United States also announced to provide $30 million worth of aid for the flood victims.
Pakistan blames climate change for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods.

Pakistan blames climate change for the recent heavy monsoon rains that triggered floods. (AFP)

Asim Iftikhar, the spokesman at Foreign Ministry, said at a news briefing the previous day that the crisis has lent credibility to climate change warnings from scientists.
“This is not a conspiracy, this is a reality and we need to be mindful,” he said.
According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused $10 billion in damages.
Since 1959, Pakistan has emitted about 0.4 percent of heat-trapping carbon dioxide, compared to 21.5 percent by the United States and 16.4 percent by China, according to scientists and experts. Pakistani officials and experts say there’s been a 400 percent increase in average rainfall in Pakistan’s areas like Baluchistan and Sindh, which led to the extreme flooding.
Earlier this week, the United Nations and Pakistan jointly issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help the 3.3 million people affected by floods that have damaged over 1 million homes.
On Friday, authorities were warning people in the district of Dadu in the southern Sindh province to move to safer places ahead of floodwater from the swollen Indus river that’s expected to hit the region this week.
In May, some parts of Sindh were the hottest place in Pakistan. Now people are facing floods there that have caused an outbreak of waterborne diseases. Although flood waters continued to recede in most of the country, many districts in Sindh remained underwater.
Farah Naureen, the director for Pakistan at the international aid agency Mercy Corps, told The Associated Press that around 73,000 women will be giving birth within the next month, and they needed skilled birth attendants, privacy, and birth facilities. Otherwise, she said, the survival of the mother and the newborn will be at risk.
According to the military, rescuers, backed by troops, resumed rescue and relief operations early Friday. Rescuers are mostly using boats, but helicopters are also flying to evacuate stranded people from remote flood-hit towns, villages and districts across Pakistan areas and deliver food to them.

North Korea says UN human rights expert is ‘US puppet’

North Korea says UN human rights expert is ‘US puppet’
North Korea says UN human rights expert is 'US puppet'

North Korea says UN human rights expert is ‘US puppet’
  • New UN rapporteur, Elizabeth Salmon, visited South Korea on her first trip since being appointed to the role last month
SEOUL: Pyongyang on Friday accused the newly appointed UN special rapporteur on North Korean human rights of being a “puppet of the US” and making “unpardonable reckless remarks” against the regime.
The accusations came as the new rapporteur, Elizabeth Salmon, visited Seoul on her first trip since being appointed to the role last month.
Salmon, a Peruvian professor of international law, has had a series of meetings with South Korean officials and civic group members to discuss the situation in the North since arriving earlier this week.
“We had already made clear our principled stand that we neither recognize nor deal with any ‘special rapporteur’ who is merely a puppet of the US,” said an unnamed spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry in an English statement carried by the official KCNA.
The spokesman said the rapporteur’s activities were cover for an American smear campaign against the North, accusing Salmon of daring to make “unpardonable reckless remarks encroaching upon our inviolable system and sovereign rights.”
“The UN should no longer allow its name and mission to be misused for the US hostile policy toward the DPRK,” the spokesman added, using the acronym for the North’s official name.
The statement referred to Salmon as “he” in an apparent mistake of her gender.
The UN established the special rapporteur on North Korean human rights in 2004 as international concerns grew over allegations of grave violations in the reclusive state.
None of the special envoys have been granted access to the country for a fact-finding mission.

Argentine vice president escapes assassination attempt

Argentine vice president escapes assassination attempt
Argentine vice president escapes assassination attempt

Argentine vice president escapes assassination attempt
  • Video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Cristina Fernández’s face
  • Government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt
BUENOS AIRES: A man was detained Thursday night after he aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández in what President Alberto Fernández called a homicide attempt.
“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger,” the president said in a national broadcast. He said the gun didn’t fire.
The president shortly after video from the scene broadcast on local television channels showed Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man could be seen extending his hand with what looked like a pistol. The vice president ducked.
The man, who had not been identified, was detained seconds into the incident.
Supporters surrounding the person appear shocked at what is happening amid the commotion in the Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.
“A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president’s) security personnel,” Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.
The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learned more.
Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández’s face.
Government officials were quick to describe the incident as an assassination attempt.
“When hate and violence are imposed over the debate of ideas, societies are destroyed and generate situations like the one seen today: an assassination attempt,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa said.
Ministers in President Alberto Fernández’s government issued a news release saying they “energetically condemn the attempted homicide” of the vice president. “What happened tonight is of extreme gravity and threatens democracy, institutions and the rule of law,” reads the release.
Former President Mauricio Macri also repudiated the attack. “This very serious event demands an immediate and profound clarification by the judiciary and security forces,” Macri wrote on Twitter.
Supporters of the vice president have been gathering in the streets surrounding her home since last week, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year sentence for Fernández in a case involving alleged corruption in public works.
Tensions have been running high in the upper class Recoleta neighborhood since the weekend, when the vice president’s supporters clashed with police in the streets surrounding her apartment amid an effort by law enforcement officers to clear the area.
Fernández, who is not related to the current president, served as president herself in 2007-2015.

