PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules

Updated 03 September 2022
  • PSG earned 110 million euros in Champions League prize money for reaching the semifinals in the 2020-21 season, the most recent prize list published by UEFA
GENEVA: Paris Saint-Germain must pay 10 million euros ($10 million) for breaking UEFA financial rules, with seven other clubs also punished for overspending since 2018.
UEFA said its club finance investigators ordered prize money from European competitions totaling 26 million euros to be withheld from the eight clubs sanctioned under Financial Fair Play rules.
A further 146 million euros in total punishments could be imposed if the clubs fail to meet financial targets in the next three to four years they have agreed to in settlement deals, UEFA said.
PSG will have the biggest amount deducted from Champions League prize money this season. A group of Italian clubs were next in line: Roma must forfeit prize money of 5 million euros, Inter Milan 4 million euros, Juventus 3.5 million euros and AC Milan 2 million euros.
French champion PSG declined to comment on the case, which covered the 2021-22 season when it added Lionel Messi to a superstar forward line that already featured Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
PSG earned 110 million euros in Champions League prize money for reaching the semifinals in the 2020-21 season, the most recent prize list published by UEFA. The club’s total revenue last season was reported to be about 700 million euros when it was eliminated in the round of 16.
AC Milan said in a statement, “We will continue with confidence on the virtuous path toward financial sustainability.” The Italian champion was bought this week by American investors RedBird Capital Partners in a 1.2 billion euros deal that included the New York Yankees as a minority partner.
The other deductions imposed by UEFA were 600,000 euros from Besiktas and 300,000 euros each from Marseille and Monaco.
The sanctions covering the four financial years from 2018 — including two seasons when club revenue was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic — should be the last major round of cases under the FFP rules that UEFA announced in April will now be modified.
UEFA launched FFP a decade ago to monitor the revenue and spending of clubs that qualify to play in its club competitions to ensure they approach break-even on their soccer-related business. Clubs were allowed unlimited spending on stadium and youth development projects.
Qatar-backed PSG had to pay UEFA 20 million euros in 2014, when Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City had to pay the same amount, in the first round of FFP cases.
Man City was among 19 clubs named who met the break-even standard only on technicalities, UEFA said, such as concessions made for the pandemic seasons when many games were played without fans. Other clubs in this category were Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Sevilla and West Ham.
Among other cases, Champions League team Porto was threatened with a one-season ban from UEFA competitions if it failed to meet a new break-even target.
The cases were investigated by a panel whose new chairman is Sunil Gulati, the former United States soccer federation president and FIFA executive committee member who is an economics lecturer at Columbia University.
 

 

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given ‘wake-up call’ as Obiena steals pole vault win
Updated 03 September 2022
BRUSSELS: Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis vowed that any danger of becoming complacent would be shelved after he suffered a rare defeat at Friday’s Diamond League meet in Brussels.
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 meters, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned disbelief.
Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines passed at the same height on the third time of asking, which left the Filipino also shaking his head in disbelief, so dominant has Duplantis been in his event.
It was the first defeat of a sparkling season that has seen the 22-year-old US-born Swede win 17 competitions, 14 achieved with vaults over the six-meter barrier.
Those victories have seen Duplantis seal world indoor gold in Belgrade in March and world outdoor honors in Oregon in July. Both were achieved with world record vaults, of 6.20 and 6.21m respectively.
“I did a lot of things poorly technically,” said Duplantis, a meticulous perfectionist in a notoriously technically-testing discipline that needs mastery of the runway approach, proper handling of the pole and complete confidence in the exacting projection upwards and over the bar.
“It’s rare for me to jump the way I did. Maybe I needed a bit of a wake-up call. I’ve got to come back next year and do something more special for the people that came out.”
Duplantis maintained that he felt he could have jumped higher.
“But I didn’t jump as I would have liked, for sure. I am human and I make mistakes and I definitely made some today.
“I didn’t find the good rhythm on the runway today. I was just thinking about the wrong things. It happens sometimes.
“It’s not that easy. You need to be in the exact angle and you need the speed to take off and I didn’t find that today.”
Duplantis said he would aim to improve by the time of next week’s Diamond League finals in Zurich.
“In Zurich I’ll try to come back a little stronger than here. I want to put up another good performance at the end of the year and end on a high.”
For very many meets, Duplantis has completely dominated his competition.
Waiting patiently to enter at a height that has normally seen a couple of rivals already out, the Swede makes sure of the victory and then goes to plus-6m before deciding whether to have another tilt at the world record.
Asian champion Obiena, a bronze medallist at the Eugene worlds, has a personal best of 5.94m, which he vaulted in Oregon.
That height put the Filipino third on this season’s world outdoor list, behind Duplantis and American Chris Nilsen, who went clear at 6m dead in May.
And Obiena made the most of his opportunity as Duplantis failed in his three attempts.
“It took a lot of luck, a good day and some excellent calls to beat Mondo today,” said Obiena.
“It´s always my goal to win, but I definitely have the magic number of 6m on my mind. That’s what I´m training for and I really think that I’m capable of jumping that height.
“It’s only a matter of time and some good circumstances.”
Nilsen finished third and was not happy.
“Third with 5.71m is all I can say. No one produced any good marks today except Ernest John with a first Diamond League win,” he said.
“Everyone is a little tired with the end of the season. I am ready to go to the Diamond League Final. In Zurich the goal is a top three and 5.90m.
“If I make this I will shoot for 6m. I maybe need to do some speedwork because I felt kind of sluggish today.”

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected

Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected
Updated 03 September 2022
NEW YORK: A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the US Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.
Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.
But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-times Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.
Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis’ dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.
Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance. The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.
Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was “evolving away from tennis” but never confirming the US Open as her final event.

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle

Eddie Howe admits tough transfer deadline day as Newcastle stock rises in Premier League battle
Updated 02 September 2022
  'Narrative has changed,' says manager, with top-flight rivals viewing Magpies as clear title threat
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Premier League clubs were reluctant to deal with Newcastle United at the end of the summer transfer window, with the Magpies being viewed as a clear and present top-flight threat.

The Magpies tried to land a number of additions in the final days of trading, most of whom were based at current Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United were keen to sign the likes of Lucas Moura from Tottenham and Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, as well as a host of players on the books at Chelsea and Leicester City.

However, the window closed on Thursday evening without the club adding to the record-breaking capture of frontman Alexander Isak.

Howe, speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, revealed how Newcastle found top-flight clubs tough to deal with — and what impact he believes that has had on the club.

“I don’t think I can go into details of deals, but I think we have certainly found there is no one there ready to do us a favor,” he said.

“It’s the narrative regarding us that has changed. I think if there is anything domestically, teams will put their price up if it is Newcastle. That is the same around the world, that is something we are having to deal with.

“That is why we have walked away from a few deals because I think it is important we are not seen as that club that will pay what is asked. I think it has to be fair.”

There seems to be a siege mentality building on Tyneside, a state of mind that is only strengthened by the behavior of other clubs in the transfer window.

The 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday also highlighted the situation, with United booed off the park by the Liverpool faithful and goaded by some on the Reds’ bench.

Has all of this brought the group closer together?

Howe said: “I think that is a difficult one on transfers to say it has brought us closer together. The most important thing in terms of being together is the players and the staff, and everything that goes on here at the training ground.

“I would say we couldn’t be more together at the moment.

“There is a real feeling of us internally knowing we are against everybody else. That is healthy and I would embrace that.”

Some sections of the Newcastle fanbase felt let down by the club’s failure to add another midfielder to their ranks, with the squad, at present, looking a little threadbare in that department.

Howe is not of the same mindset.

“I’m OK with that,” the head coach replied when asked if he shared that final day disappointment.

“We were trying right up until the end of the window, but sometimes things look like they’re going to get done and for whatever reason, they don’t happen.

“There’s no blame attached to that, that’s the window; you’re dealing with other clubs, agents, players.

“We were actively trying to do one or two things that would have made a difference for us, but it didn’t happen.”

All in all, Howe agrees he is delighted with the four items of business handled by the club this summer, with Isak, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett added.

“A very good window for us. From my side, we set out a very clear vision at the start of the window of what I wanted it to be. It’s never perfect, never absolutely as you want it to be, but from the board down, everyone has given their all to create the best squad possible,” he said.

“I found the window difficult and very long. I’m pleased it’s shut and we can concentrate on football, but very pleased with the squad that’s left.”

On the final day of the window Newcastle did trim their senior squad, with Federico Fernandez making way for Elche, Matty Longstaff heading to Barnsley and Martin Dubravka going out on loan to Manchester United.

Ons Jabeur rallies past Shelby Rogers to advance at US Open

Ons Jabeur rallies past Shelby Rogers to advance at US Open
Updated 02 September 2022
  The 28-year-old will face Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round
NEW YORK: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reached the last 16 of the US Open for the first time on Friday after defeating Shelby Rogers of the United States.
Fifth seed Jabeur, who made history at Wimbledon in July after becoming the first African woman to reach the final at the All England Club, came from behind to advance 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
The 28-year-old will face Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round.
Friday’s victory saw Jabeur book a place in the fourth round of the US Open at the 10th time of asking.
In nine previous appearances in New York she had not got beyond the third round.
“Crazy, crazy match,” Jabeur said after her win. “Shelby plays really well.
“I’m glad I got the win. It was difficult to adapt to how well she was playing. I was happy that I kept fighting to the end and got the win.”
Rogers, the 31st seed, reached the quarter-finals in New York two years ago, her best performance at the tournament.
The right-hander from South Carolina flirted with a remarkable comeback in the third set after saving four match points before holding serve for 5-2.
She then broke Jabeur to reduce the deficit to 5-3, but lost her next service game to love as the Tunisian advanced.

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia

Ons Jabeur eyes No. 1 ranking, joy at WTA coming to Tunisia
Updated 02 September 2022
  In her second exclusive column for Arab News, the world No. 5 talks about the excitement of playing at home, progress at the US Open and the sisterhood between players
It was recently announced that a WTA tournament will be staged this October in Monastir, Tunisia, and I couldn’t be happier.

It’s a lot of pressure but it’s a good kind of pressure, the kind that helps you perform well in front of your home crowd. It’s great to see that we are evolving and are staging bigger tournaments in Tunisia. I’m glad the Tunisian tennis federation and my country have taken this big step. It’s also nice to see more and more tournaments staged in Africa, in general. Hopefully it’s going to be a great one. I cannot wait to invite every player to come and play and hopefully they will have a great first impression of Tunisia.

The tournament will take place in the same town that is home to the very first club I ever practiced at. It’s going to be in a hotel and they’re building a big center court with several outside courts. I do my preseason training block there every year and it’s a great place. Hopefully I’ll have a home court advantage. The crowd will be there to support me for sure.

It’s also great they are giving more importance to women’s sport. I think in Tunisia specifically, when a Tunisian woman or a man does something good, the people automatically get interested in that sport. So since they have me in tennis, they’re following tennis more and more. I know some Tunisians who have told me they previously followed Nadal and Federer and now don’t even know what the guys are doing, so now they’re just following me and following women’s tennis. This is a great thing. Hopefully people will discover more and more about women’s tennis because there really are some amazing players on the WTA tour.

I saw what Andrea Petkovic said about the WTA being a very competitive environment but that it also felt like a sisterhood. I think before it was tougher to feel the sisterhood part. Some players tend to forget they are human beings. But now I feel like that has changed. With time, I have come to feel very close to a lot of players.

I am someone who loves to put the human being before the player, so it’s nice to talk to my peers on tour about so many things. I even offer them help from time to time. I don’t see it as: “Okay, if I’m going to help you, you’re going to beat me later.” Or anything like that. It is a family to me, the WTA, and I think there is more and more humanity on tour right now, which is really great. And I hope we can continue evolving in that way, because I feel as women, we should stick together.

It’s the opposite of what some outsiders think it is; like we’re fighting in the locker room or something. No way! We are actually nice to each other and are very supportive of each other. Sometimes a player would come to me and say: “You deserve to be on a big court, why did they schedule you on that court? You deserve better.” Which is really unbelievable to come from another player, but it’s true. We care about each other.

New York has been fun so far and I’m happy to have gotten through my first two matches at the US Open. I got to meet lots of people including Seal, the British singer. It’s the second time that I have met him; the first time was in Indian Wells.

I saw him the other day in the players’ area and he was like: “Nice to see you again.” I know he’s a huge tennis fan and he said: “I was supporting you at Wimbledon, my heart was with you.” It’s nice to have that kind of support, and you could see he is very passionate about my game; he calls it the “sneaky game,” because he knows I hit a lot of drop shots and slices. He said I was representing all of Africa, that I’m being a great example and he loves it every time I send that powerful message. It’s very nice of him really.

It’s important to me to use my platform to speak about things I believe in. But I also have to be very careful because some people can misunderstand my views. I think if you decide to stand up for what you believe in, you have to accept that there will be a lot of people that can criticize you for that, which is very powerful to understand at that stage. I love what Coco Gauff is doing, I love what so many players are doing with their platform. Definitely I want to get more involved and speak up about so many things and help my country more.

On the court, one of my goals is to become world No. 1. It’s a process and it will take time. The process has already started though and I feel if everything goes well, hopefully by next year I can really achieve that goal. Still, for me, the ranking is not as important as my game. I need to improve my game to really deserve that spot, to really handle the pressure of being No. 1 and keep going. I feel like Iga Swiatek is doing a great job at handling that top position and she deserves to be there, for now (laughs). She pushes me to do better, I definitely push her to do better, and all of us are trying to inspire each other and hopefully the entire top 10 field will be even stronger than before.

  • Tunisia’s world No. 5 Ons Jabeur was talking to Reem Abulleil in New York ahead of her third round clash with American Shelby Rogers scheduled for Friday
