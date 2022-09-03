You are here

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent

KSA’s plastic product imports rise 18 percent
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s import of plastic products increased 18 percent to 456,000 tons in the second quarter of 2022 from 386,000 tons in the same period last year, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

The increase in imports was fueled by a 45 percent yearly rise in imports from China, stated the GASTAT report.

Rubber products also saw a 12 percent increase from 152,000 to 170,000 units over the same period, pushed by a 14 percent increase in imports from China.

While the rise in the Kingdom’s plastic imports has been the highest since the second quarter of 2019, rubber has increased the most since the third quarter of 2019.

The total plastic and rubber imports grew 19 percent to SR7.1 billion ($1.89 billion) in the second quarter of 2022 from SR6 billion in the year-ago period.

The value of plastic imports increased 18 percent quarter on quarter from SR4 billion to SR4.8 billion, while rubber soared 23 percent from SR1.9 billion to SR2.4 billion.

Looking at the history of year-on-year changes in value, rubber has seen greater volatility compared to plastics.

However, this has not been the case in the second quarter of 2022, as the value of imported plastics shot up from 15 percent to 31 percent year on year compared to the 18 percent growth in rubber.

Spanning the data for the three years from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2022, the value of plastics imports surged 40 percent while its volume increased by only 12 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, held several working meetings during a two-days visit to the Indonesian island of Bali, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Al-Swaha met with the ministers of digital economy, communications and science and high-level government officials in Indonesia, India, China, Japan and the US. 
The meetings follow the conclusion of the G20 digital economy working group, held in Bali, Indonesia.
Al-Swaha reviewed the successive achievements of the communications and information technology system in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi leadership, which qualified it to issue many relevant international and global indicators.
It also allowed it to hold great opportunities for investors in the technology and innovation sectors with a strong digital foundation and infrastructure. 
The meetings also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in the areas of digital economy growth, emerging technologies, digital government, technical talent development, innovation promotion, and space technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia G20 Abdullah Al-Swaha

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO

Ma’aden eyes 10 times earning growth by 2040: CEO
RIYADH: According to its CEO Robert Wilt, Saudi mining firm Ma’aden aims to grow its earnings before interest and tax 10 times by 2040.

“If you look at what Ma’aden wants to do over the next 18 years, by 2040, we want to grow our EBIT 10 times,” he said in a video entitled PIF Global Insights.

In his speech where he talked about how the metals and mining company is striving to become a role model for Environmental, Social, and Governance in Saudi Arabia with its sustainable business strategy, Wilt explained how Ma’aden will make this happen.

“We’ve got several strategic pillars to get there, but one of them is ESG leadership,” he said.

Ma’aden is going to unearth the potentials of the Kingdom and find the minerals and metals that are required to decarbonize the world, so as to be carbon neutral by 2050, he said.

Wilt added that Ma’aden will do these through a plan that makes sense for the future and a sustainable business model.

“We’ve got to do it in a way that makes sense for the future, and that’s where another aspect of our ESG leadership has to come in,” Wilt said.

Ma’aden has set strategic pillars for these plans, mainly ESG, and the Kingdom is moving at a fast pace and wants to take a leadership role in the world, according to its top official.

Wilt added that the company will develop capabilities and build its infrastructure in emerging markets.

There is a great opportunity for business leaders in metals and mining, according to Wilt. Ma’aden is striving to become the role model for ESG in Saudi Arabia with its sustainable business strategy, he concluded.

Topics: Ma’aden

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023

F2 and F3 partner with Aramco to pioneer low-carbon fuels from 2023
LONDON: Formula Motorsport Limited (FML) signed on Friday a Memorandum of Understanding with Formula 1 Global Partner, Aramco, to introduce the use of sustainable fuels in both championships from 2023.

The deal demonstrates how the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships are pioneers in this important area of development, while continuing to bring the F1 world champions of the future through the single-seater pyramid, a statement said.

The agreement is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval.

It will form part of the wider sustainability strategy announced by the FIA and F1, which aims to make the sport net zero carbon by 2030.

By 2026, all FIA Championships will be required, by regulation, to power their cars with 100% sustainable fuels. A key milestone in the journey will be the introduction of a 100% sustainable fuel from the 2026 F1 season, alongside the next generation hybrid power units.

Aramco is working on the development of sustainable fuels as a “drop-in” technology, meaning they could be rolled out to the world’s existing automotive fleet — helping to reduce global transport emissions.

“Sustainability is at the top of the global motor sport agenda, and it is vital to see this work not only going on in Formula 1, but also in Formula 2, Formula 3 and throughout the entire ecosystem,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said. 

“Our sport is developing and evolving rapidly and it will continue to lead the way, pioneering the technologies, including sustainable fuels, that will be crucial to tackle climate change. We are a key part of the solution to the problems we are facing worldwide.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, added: “Aramco is a leader in this space and, subject to the approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, will deliver our sustainable fuel ambitions, working closely with our colleagues in F2 and F3, who not only bring through the drivers of the future but offer a superb testing ground for the latest engineering in motorsport.

“In 2026, F1 will move to zero-emission sustainable fuel that offers a game-changing solution for the automotive sector and beyond. With the support of Aramco and all our manufacturers, we can accelerate the sector’s move to net zero.”  

Ahmad Al Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Aramco, said: “Aramco’s ambition is to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. Moreover, we recognize the need to work closely with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions along the entire value chain of our products.

“This includes those in the transportation sector, where our approach includes redesigning internal combustion engines, and the fuels that power them.

“Our sustainable fuels partnership with F2 and F3 will be an extension of these efforts, and we are extremely enthusiastic about its potential,” he added.

And Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Aramco, continued: “Aramco is leveraging its unique scale, global network, and technological expertise to help deliver low-carbon transport solutions.

“We believe strongly in the power of partnerships and, through our collaboration with F2 and F3, we aim to demonstrate the significant potential of liquid synthetic fuels.

“We are exploring practical solutions that can enable decarbonization of the transport sector, from low-carbon fuels and more efficient engines to cutting-edge materials and carbon capture technology.

“By teaming up with F2 and F3 on this journey, we hope to make a positive impact by enabling emissions reduction in motorsport and, ultimately, the broader transportation sector.”

Topics: business economy Formula 1 F1 Aramco sustainability

Jeddah Chamber hosts meeting with Thai business delegation

Jeddah Chamber hosts meeting with Thai business delegation
JEDDAH: A meeting between Saudi and Thai businesspeople was held in Jeddah on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a Saudi and Thai business delegation, in the presence of the chamber’s vice president, Khalaf Al-Otaibi and the acting consul general of Thailand, Pisoot Suwanrasami.

More than 80 Thai companies from various sectors, as well as more than 100 Saudi companies and institutions, joined the meeting.

The Saudi delegation discussed with their Thai counterparts the trade and economic exchange between the two countries in a number of economic and trade fields.

The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Thailand amounted to about SAR130 billion ($34.5 billion) during the period (2017-2021). In 2021 alone, it amounted to SAR26.8 billion.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Thailand Jeddah Chamber of Commerce

SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 

SRC refinancing assets hit $5.3bn amid Alinma Bank portfolio acquisition 
RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, is seeing its assets hitting SR20 billion ($5.3bn) after it completed a deal with Alinma Bank to acquire one of its real estate financing portfolios.

SRC has acquired in excess of SR20 billion in refinancing assets, through partnerships with major banks and mortgage providers in the Kingdom, a statement showed.

The deal signed with Alinma comes in line with SRC efforts to be an active supporter of the residential real estate sector through the expansion of its refinancing portfolio and by providing liquidity to create a stable secondary real estate market in the kingdom. 

“As part of our ongoing drive to support Vision 2030 goals, we continue our focus on enabling a best-in class secondary mortgage market with the necessary liquidity to accelerate the delivery of affordable home ownership objectives,” CEO of SRC, Fabrice Susini, said.

“Signing this deal with Alinma Bank is a major milestone in our strategic efforts to onboard all the major real estate financing solutions providers in the Kingdom. It contributes significantly to accelerating the sector’s collective drive to deliver on the Vision’s 70 percent homeownership in the Kingdom,” he said.

The Vision 2030 housing program witnessed a significant increase over the past 4 years from 47 percent to 60 percent, according to the Ministry of Housing Majid Al-Hogail. 

The increase exceeded the target of 52 percent by more than 8 percent driven by the combined efforts and partnerships within the private sector and the establishment of several government entities to cater specifically to the Saudi housing ecosystem, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC) Alinma Bank

