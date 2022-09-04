AlBabtain Food to proceed with IPO for 16% stake on Saudi parallel market

You are here

AlBabtain Food plans to offer 544,000 ordinary shares, which is 16 percent of its capital. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. plans to proceed with an initial public offering to list its shares on the parallel market Nomu, Yaqeen Capital, its Financial Advisor and Lead Manager, said in a bourse filing.

The company, known as AlBabtain Food, plans to offer 544,000 ordinary shares, representing 16 percent of its SR34 million ($9 million) capital, divided into a total of 3.40 million shares.

AlBabtain Food said in a statement that its board recommended the shares offering on Sep. 15 to the company’s shareholders, and obtained full approval during a general assembly meeting on Sep. 18.

The Saudi Exchange gave its green light for the company’s request to list on Nomu on Nov. 15 of last year.

On Jun. 29, the Capital Markets Authority granted approval for the AlBabtain listing on Nomu-Parallel Market.

The price subscribers will pay to purchase the shares will be determined after the book-building period has been completed, AlBabtain Food said.

The Riyadh-based firm plans to conduct a three-day offering period beginning on Sunday, Sept. 25, and concluding on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The minimum number of shares that can be subscribed by qualified investors is 10 shares and the maximum number is 169,990 shares.

The final allocation is due on Oct. 3, and the surplus refund on Oct. 9.

It is expected that the trading of the shares of the company on the parallel market will begin after all the shares have fulfilled the necessary requirements and completed statutory requirements.

It said that any further updates regarding the dates on which the stock trades will be held will be announced on the Saudi Stock Exchange.

AlBabtain Food posted a 13 percent growth in net profit to reach SR16 million in 2021 compared to SR9 million the company made in the previous fiscal year.

This profit growth was coupled with an 80 percent leap in sales and revenue to hit SR128 million in 2021 as opposed to SR71 million in the previous year.

Founded in 1998 by the AlBabtain family, AlBabtain Food aims to provide raw materials to the Saudi market in order to meet rising demand. It manufactures a range of products including bread, pastries, and ice cream.

The general strategy of the company is to be ahead of the curve and upgrade its products and services on a constant basis in order to continue to provide everything that is innovative and useful to the food industry.

The company's general strategy also includes opening direct sales branches to customers and expanding coverage of the Kingdom's regions, attracting important food agencies and entering into supplier companies.

AlBabtain Food in Saudi Arabia has eleven branches spread across the kingdom, making it able to provide its customers with a high level of services in the region.

 

Saudi top banks’ quarterly profits rise 2.7% boosted by rate hikes, higher oil prices: Report

Saudi top banks’ quarterly profits rise 2.7% boosted by rate hikes, higher oil prices: Report
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi top banks’ quarterly profits rise 2.7% boosted by rate hikes, higher oil prices: Report

Saudi top banks’ quarterly profits rise 2.7% boosted by rate hikes, higher oil prices: Report
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s top 10 banks have posted solid profit growth in the second quarter of 2022, driven by high crude prices and rising interest rates.

The total quarterly profit of the 10 banks rose 2.7 percent in the second quarter of this year. They saw a 3.8 percent increase in operational income, according to consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal’s latest Saudi Arabia Banking Pulse.

The country’s 10 largest listed banks analyzed by A&M are Saudi National Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, Saudi Investment Bank and Bank Aljazira.

“The rising oil output supported by the high crude price along with the benchmark interest rate increase indicate a positive outlook for KSA's banking sector,” Managing Director and Head of Middle East financial services at A&M, Asad Ahmed, commented.

“We expect the Saudi Central Bank to continue matching the US Federal Reserve rate hike policies which will assist banking sector profitability,” he added.

The overall operating efficiency of banks improved during the second quarter of 2022 as they continued to rationalize their branches and increased their use of digital technology.

The profitability ratios in the second quarter, such as return on equity and return on assets, increased by 13.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

The total loans and advances increased at a higher rate of 4.2 percent quarter-over-quarter, while deposits increased 3.2 percent.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Banks profits

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Updated 04 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Updated 04 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started the first trading session of the week in negative territory following the shift in oil prices last week, which has caused investors to become concerned.

The Tadawul All Share Index opened 0.35 percent lower on Sunday at 12,100, while the parallel Nomu added 0.54 percent at 21,441, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started the day with a 0.13 percent increase, while Methanol Chemicals Co. opened with a 1.35 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price decline by 0.58 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.40 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.67 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 1.46 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 3.76 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group fell 0.65 percent, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding to potentially merge both companies.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 4.24 percent to lead the gainers in early trading sessions, while Saudi Telecom Co. fell 2.22 percent to lead the fallers.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul shares stock

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks slid last week in line with most Gulf peers, threatened by fears over a global economic slowdown and fluctuating oil prices.

The Kingdom’s main index TASI lost 1.2 percent to exit the week at 12,142 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market retreated 1.4 percent to 21,326.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi slipped 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, followed by Dubai and Kuwait with a 0.8 percent drop each.

Stock exchanges of Bahrain and Oman bucked the trend, adding 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 finished 0.6 percent lower.

Oil prices rebounded on hopes that the next OPEC+ meeting on Sept. 5 will consider output cuts.

Brent crude futures gained 0.7 percent on Friday to settle at $93.2 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate also exited the week higher at $86.87 a barrel.

Stock news

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022

Albabtain Food, formally known as Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Co., said it intends to offer a 16 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s parallel market

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially merge both companies

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock shares

Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 

Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 

Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s two listed insurers, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, are exploring a potential merger.

Both parties announced in separate stock exchange filings that they entered into a memorandum of understanding for the merger, which will expire a year from now.

Based on the terms of the MoU, the method used for valuation will be based on the equity book value.

The proposed transaction is subject to the completion of the due diligence, final agreements, and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, they said.

Topics: Saudi Insurance Tadawul merger

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Pyrenees pipeline not a priority for France; Indonesia hikes fuel prices

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Pyrenees pipeline not a priority for France; Indonesia hikes fuel prices
Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Pyrenees pipeline not a priority for France; Indonesia hikes fuel prices

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Pyrenees pipeline not a priority for France; Indonesia hikes fuel prices
Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China’s COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26 cents to settle at $86.87 a barrel.

French finance minister says Pyrenees pipeline not a priority

France should focus on tackling the near-term energy challenge posed by the approaching winter season, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday when asked about a possible new gas pipeline via the Pyrenees.

“The short-term challenge is to have more gas, more oil more electricity coming from other countries than Russia,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Ambrosetti business forum in northern Italy.

“This is a question of months, weeks, days, I’m not sure that a new pipeline could help us to go through the winter,” he added.

“Let’s focus on the very short-term challenges,” he said, adding public opinion could question an investment in fossil fuel infrastructure because it expected instead an acceleration in the green energy transition.

“Electricity and hydrogen seem to me to be more promising than a new gas pipeline.”

Spain’s energy minister this week criticized France’s reluctance to support a project to build a third gas connection between the two countries to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.

Indonesia raises fuel prices

Indonesia raised subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent on Saturday, as the government moves to rein in ballooning subsidies despite a risk of mass protests.

The price of subsidized gasoline was raised to 10,000 rupiahs ($67 US cents) a liter from 7,650 rupiahs, while that of subsidized diesel rose to 6,800 rupiahs a liter from 5,150 rupiahs, energy minister Arifin Tasrif said.

“I actually wanted domestic fuel prices to remain affordable by providing subsidies, but the budget for subsidies has tripled and will continue to increase,” President Joko Widodo told a news conference.

“Now the government has to make a decision in a difficult situation. This is the government’s last option,” said Jokowi, as the president is known.

Germany’s gas situation is tense and could worsen, regulator says

Germany’s gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country’s network regulator said after Russia’s Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline, saying it had found an oil leak in a turbine during maintenance.

“The defects alleged by the Russian side are not a technical reason for the halt of operations,” the regulator said in its daily gas situation report.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Topics: suadi OPEC Oil Russia

