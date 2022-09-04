You are here

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell

The Tadawul All Share Index opened 0.35 percent lower on Sunday at 12,100. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started the first trading session of the week in negative territory following the shift in oil prices last week, which has caused investors to become concerned.

The Tadawul All Share Index opened 0.35 percent lower on Sunday at 12,100, while the parallel Nomu added 0.54 percent at 21,441, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started the day with a 0.13 percent increase, while Methanol Chemicals Co. opened with a 1.35 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price decline by 0.58 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.40 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.67 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 1.46 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 3.76 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group fell 0.65 percent, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding to potentially merge both companies.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 4.24 percent to lead the gainers in early trading sessions, while Saudi Telecom Co. fell 2.22 percent to lead the fallers.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul shares stock

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks slid last week in line with most Gulf peers, threatened by fears over a global economic slowdown and fluctuating oil prices.

The Kingdom’s main index TASI lost 1.2 percent to exit the week at 12,142 on Thursday, while the parallel Nomu market retreated 1.4 percent to 21,326.

Qatar and Abu Dhabi slipped 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, followed by Dubai and Kuwait with a 0.8 percent drop each.

Stock exchanges of Bahrain and Oman bucked the trend, adding 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 finished 0.6 percent lower.

Oil prices rebounded on hopes that the next OPEC+ meeting on Sept. 5 will consider output cuts.

Brent crude futures gained 0.7 percent on Friday to settle at $93.2 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate also exited the week higher at $86.87 a barrel.

Stock news

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022

Albabtain Food, formally known as Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Co., said it intends to offer a 16 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s parallel market

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially merge both companies

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock shares

Saudi insurance rivals Amana, ACIG unveil initial plans for possible merger 

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s two listed insurers, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, are exploring a potential merger.

Both parties announced in separate stock exchange filings that they entered into a memorandum of understanding for the merger, which will expire a year from now.

Based on the terms of the MoU, the method used for valuation will be based on the equity book value.

The proposed transaction is subject to the completion of the due diligence, final agreements, and obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, they said.

Topics: Saudi Insurance Tadawul merger

AlBabtain Food to proceed with IPO for 16% stake on Saudi parallel market

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. plans to proceed with an initial public offering to list its shares on the parallel market.

The company, which is known as AlBabtain Food, plans to offer 544,000 ordinary shares, which is 16 percent of its capital, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi Exchange gave its green light for the company’s request to list on Nomu last year, while on Jun. 29, the Capital Markets Authority Approved the listing.

The offering price will be determined after the book-building period, which will run from Sept. 25-28.

AlBabtain Food is one of the region's leading wholesalers of food and beverages.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI NOMU stock Listing

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Pyrenees pipeline not a priority for France; Indonesia hikes fuel prices
Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China’s COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26 cents to settle at $86.87 a barrel.

French finance minister says Pyrenees pipeline not a priority

France should focus on tackling the near-term energy challenge posed by the approaching winter season, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday when asked about a possible new gas pipeline via the Pyrenees.

“The short-term challenge is to have more gas, more oil more electricity coming from other countries than Russia,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Ambrosetti business forum in northern Italy.

“This is a question of months, weeks, days, I’m not sure that a new pipeline could help us to go through the winter,” he added.

“Let’s focus on the very short-term challenges,” he said, adding public opinion could question an investment in fossil fuel infrastructure because it expected instead an acceleration in the green energy transition.

“Electricity and hydrogen seem to me to be more promising than a new gas pipeline.”

Spain’s energy minister this week criticized France’s reluctance to support a project to build a third gas connection between the two countries to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.

Indonesia raises fuel prices

Indonesia raised subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent on Saturday, as the government moves to rein in ballooning subsidies despite a risk of mass protests.

The price of subsidized gasoline was raised to 10,000 rupiahs ($67 US cents) a liter from 7,650 rupiahs, while that of subsidized diesel rose to 6,800 rupiahs a liter from 5,150 rupiahs, energy minister Arifin Tasrif said.

“I actually wanted domestic fuel prices to remain affordable by providing subsidies, but the budget for subsidies has tripled and will continue to increase,” President Joko Widodo told a news conference.

“Now the government has to make a decision in a difficult situation. This is the government’s last option,” said Jokowi, as the president is known.

Germany’s gas situation is tense and could worsen, regulator says

Germany’s gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country’s network regulator said after Russia’s Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline, saying it had found an oil leak in a turbine during maintenance.

“The defects alleged by the Russian side are not a technical reason for the halt of operations,” the regulator said in its daily gas situation report.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Topics: suadi OPEC Oil Russia

A cap on Russian oil prices? G7 eyes untried, risky plan

A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway. (REUTERS)
  • G7 members (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) have already limited or suspended their Russian petroleum purchases
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Capping the price of Russian oil, an approach G7 members said Friday they want to pursue “urgently,” would be an unprecedented move and one which some analysts say could backfire.

Russian oil would be purchased at a discount from prevailing market prices, to limit Moscow’s profits as it prosecutes its war against Ukraine; but it would keep the price above the cost of production to ensure incentive for its export.
The discounted rates, calculated separately for crude oil and refined petroleum products, could be regularly revised, according to a US Treasury official.

There have been international systems aimed at preventing a nation from exporting oil — such as those now targeting Iran and Venezuela — or at limiting trade, as in the UN “Oil-for-Food” program which, from 1995 to 2003, allowed Iraq to sell oil but only to pay for food, medicine and humanitarian needs.
But there has never been an attempt to impose a differentiated price on a country.

G7 members (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) have already limited or suspended their Russian petroleum purchases.
But for the plan to be effective, other countries will have to take part — particularly big countries like India and China, some of Russia’s most important clients.
While the G7 plan offers the prospect of lower prices, “China and India are already getting cheaper — cheap enough — oil,” said Bill O’Grady of Confluence Investment.
“Russia could say, ‘Look, we’re just going to sell this oil at this price. We’re not going to sell it to Europeans.’“
John Kilduff of Again Capital agreed.
“I don’t think that the Chinese or the Indians or the Turkish will go on” with the G7 plan, he said, noting that those countries had not joined in Western sanctions punishing Russia for the Ukraine war.
“I think the flows to those countries from Russia will continue.”

For the price cap to work, Russia will have to yield to the pressure and continue exporting to the participating countries.
But Russia’s deputy prime minister Alexander Novak warned Thursday that Moscow would not sell petroleum products to countries capping their price, Russian news agencies reported.
Global oil prices rose Friday. Kilduff attributed that at least partly to the G7 announcement. He said it had raised fears of a contraction in world supply and thus a damaging new surge in prices.
If petroleum prices have declined from their peaks shortly after the Russian invasion in February, they remain historically high, and extremely volatile.

The European Union (with the exception of three members) is preparing not only to ban Russian petroleum imports as of December 5, but also to block European insurers from covering transport costs to non-EU destinations.
“I do think that Washington is really uncomfortable” with those insurance restrictions, said O’Grady, adding that they would “really be a big deal.”
Roughly 90 percent of maritime petroleum transport is insured by EU and British parties.
“I think the administration’s afraid that if that (the insurance ban) gets put into place, that Russian supplies will really fall,” O’Grady said.
The price-capping plan, initiated by the US and then endorsed by the G7, would exempt from the embargo the transport of cargoes sold at reduced price — limiting its impact.
 

 

Topics: Russian oil G7 countries

