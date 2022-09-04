TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the first trading session of the week in positive territory, as investors evaluated the impact of oil price changes on the index.

The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.43 percent to finish Sunday at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu jumped 1.47 percent to end at 21,640.

The National Co. for Glass Industries gained 5.69 percent to lead the gainers, while Alinma Tokio Marine Co. fell 4.48 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 1.48 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. finished with a 0.58 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.4 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, dropped 0.45 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 0.55 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Despite leading the fallers in the opening bell, Saudi Telecom Co. turned to green adding 0.99 percent, while its rival Zain KSA edged down 0.35 percent.

Among other gainers, Saudi Ceramic Co. and National Gas and Industrialization Co. added 4.95 percent and 3.40, respectively.

The fallers list included Retal Urban Development Co. with a 3.68 percent decline and Taleem REIT Fund with a 3.23 percent drop.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.78 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group added 0.65 percent, following a memorandum of understanding signing to potentially merge both companies.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.