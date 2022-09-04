You are here

  • Home
  • TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.43 percent to finish Sunday at 12,194. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w669n

Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the first trading session of the week in positive territory, as investors evaluated the impact of oil price changes on the index. 

The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.43 percent to finish Sunday at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu jumped 1.47 percent to end at 21,640.

The National Co. for Glass Industries gained 5.69 percent to lead the gainers, while Alinma Tokio Marine Co. fell 4.48 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 1.48 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. finished with a 0.58 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.4 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, dropped 0.45 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 0.55 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Despite leading the fallers in the opening bell, Saudi Telecom Co. turned to green adding 0.99 percent, while its rival Zain KSA edged down 0.35 percent.

Among other gainers, Saudi Ceramic Co. and National Gas and Industrialization Co. added 4.95 percent and 3.40, respectively.

The fallers list included Retal Urban Development Co. with a 3.68 percent decline and Taleem REIT Fund with a 3.23 percent drop.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.78 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group added 0.65 percent, following a memorandum of understanding signing to potentially merge both companies.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance is expected to moderate a bit to settle at $185 billion in 2022, the latest study by Refinitiv revealed. 

According to the 2022 Sukuk Perceptions and Forecast Study released by Refinitiv, around 41 percent of respondents indicated they were still bullish about growth in global sukuk supply.

The report titled “Navigating a new Environment” predicts global Islamic bond issuance to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent over the next five years to reach $257 billion in 2027. 

The size of the sukuk market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 percent. 

Sukuk supply has reached $726.8 billion in the first six months of 2022, and is projected to increase to $742.3 billion by the end of the year.

Despite strong activity from issuers capitalizing on high demand from international investors early in the year, sukuk issuance started to slow during the first six months of 2022, revealed the report by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business.

During the first half of the year, global sukuk issuance reached $100.9 billion, marginally lower than $104.2 billion in the same period last year.

This happened as the Federal Reserve and other central banks kicked off a global monetary tightening cycle. 

The surge in oil prices also contributed to the slowdown in issuance, as it reduced government borrowing needs in core sukuk markets. 

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia remain the largest issuance hubs for sukuk, together accounting for 75 percent of sukuk issued in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

In Saudi Arabia, sukuk raised $28.1 billion in the first half of 2022, compared with $24.2 billion in the same period in 2021, despite soaring oil prices.

Malaysia maintained its leading position, although issuance of $34.8 billion in the first half of 2022 was down 14 percent from the same period last year, as rising commodity prices drove a post-COVID economic recovery. 

Sovereign dominated sukuk issuance, while corporate slowed due to rapidly increasing interest rates.

Sovereigns have maintained around a 60 percent share of global issuance since 2017.

Sovereign sukuk issued in the first half of 2022 amounted to $68.8 billion, 83 percent of which were issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Malaysian and Indonesian governments. 

Saudi Arabia’s government was the largest sovereign issuer in that period, with $22.1 billion, despite increasing oil prices having reduced government funding requirements. 

Regarding corporate issuance, it amounted to $19.7 billion in the first half of 2022, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier, due to rapidly increasing interest rates. 

The report expects issuance from corporates to moderate by the end of the year.

Topics: Saudi Sukuk Refinitiv lsg

Related

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Business & Economy
Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm
Updated 04 September 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm

UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm
Updated 04 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Masdar, one of the global leaders in renewable energy, announced the financial close of its 500MW Zarafshan wind farm project.

Earlier in 2020, the Abu Dhabi-based company signed a bilateral agreement with the Uzbek government to construct, operate, and maintain the Zarafshan wind farm, according to a statement. 

The project is expected to attract more than 2.2 billion dirhams ($600 million) in foreign direct investment, as part of Uzbekistan’s effort to meet 25 percent of its electricity needs by the end of the decade, the statement said.

The Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO has acted as the B lender for the Zarafshan project, while Etihad Credit Insurance, Natixis, and First Abu Dhabi Bank provided credit-insured lending.

Upon completion, the 500MW project will generate enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, while displacing 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

  Masdar’s Zarafshan project is its second utility-scale project in Uzbekistan, following the Nur Navoi solar project, Uzbekistan’s first successfully financed independent power producer solar project.

Aldar scales up property with Spark acquisition

Abu Dhabi-based developer Aldar Properties announced the expansion of its property management platform by acquiring Spark Security Services, a leading UAE-based manned guarding security service provider, according to a statement. 

Aldar’s property and integrated facilities management platform has been strengthened further by the all-cash transaction of 125 million dirhams ($34 million), allowing it to offer its customers a broader array of services, including sales, leasing, property management, consultancy services, valuation advisory, and energy management.

Through these services, Aldar will be able to add significant value to its 23 billion dirham portfolio of prime properties across retail, residential, commercial, and logistics segments, as well as expand its list of notable third-party clients, it said.

Emirates Global Aluminum to hire more Emiratis

Emirates Global Aluminum, the UAE’s largest company outside of the oil and gas sector, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Human Resources Authority of Abu Dhabi to employ young UAE nationals in the industrial sector, according to Emirates News Agency, WAM. 

Through EGA’s long-running National Training Programmes, EGA will train 23 high school students who are registered in the HRA database and interested in developing skills related to technical occupations.

Successful trainees will receive permanent contracts at EGA’s industrial facilities after completing the one-year intensive training program, WAM added. 

Director General of the Human Resources Authority, Amal Nasser Al Jabri, said: “The signing of the agreement with EGA comes as part of our support for the industrial sector to help keep pace with the demands of future jobs.”

After completing the company’s admission test and personal interview as part of EGA’s National Training Programs, shortlisted UAE Nationals will be eligible to participate in a career counseling program. 

In the past year, EGA recruited more than 100 UAE nationals, 73 of whom participated in separate training courses, including the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority’s National Training Smelter program.

Equity Group signs $500m deal with Pure Health

Pure Health, one of the largest integrated healthcare platforms in the UAE, has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to purchase Ardent Health Services, a leading US healthcare provider based in Nashville, Tennessee, for 1.8 billion dirhams ($500 million).

All necessary US regulatory approvals must be obtained before the investment can close, according to a statement.

Purity Health will acquire a minority equity stake in Ardent from Equity Group Investments, a Chicago-based private investment firm that owns the majority of the company.

Ardent’s board will observe Pure Health’s investment, but Pure Health will not have a seat on the board. 

Ardent’s physical footprint will not expand with the investment, nor will it collaborate with Pure Health to deliver care, the statement said. 

 

Topics: UAE solar wind project Masdar

Related

UAE In Focus — Gross assets of UAE banks reach $939bn by end of June
Business & Economy
UAE In Focus — Gross assets of UAE banks reach $939bn by end of June
UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast

Saudi Arabia’s 5G experience among the best in GCC, says report

Saudi Arabia’s 5G experience among the best in GCC, says report
Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s 5G experience among the best in GCC, says report

Saudi Arabia’s 5G experience among the best in GCC, says report
Updated 04 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to develop 5G infrastructure is helping it score higher in the Gulf Cooperation Council region in terms of achieving strong growth in both speed, video experience and availability of the network, the latest industry report revealed. 

According to a report published by independent analytics company OpenSignal, the Kingdom recorded a 5G availability of 28.2 percent, just a few percentage points behind Bahrain and Kuwait where availability is 34.9 and 33.6 percent respectively. 

This is despite the fact that Saudi Arabia has a large geographical area compared to other countries in the region. 

The report titled, “Benchmarking the GCC 5G Experience,” describes the availability of the 5G network — the time that users spend in an active connection with 5G — in Saudi Arabia as “outstanding.” 

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s rapid growth in the 5G sector as it continues to expand its digital infrastructure with private companies. The Kingdom is also embracing advanced technologies to improve the 5G experience.

Earlier in August, the Saudi Telecommunication Co. increased its 5G infrastructure using an additional 5G spectrum to become the first operator in the Middle East and North Africa region to enable 5G carrier aggregation technology. 

The network upgrade is expected to boost the 5G network capacity up to 60 percent and improve download speeds for subscribers. 

The upgrade uses a 2.3GHz band spectrum for 5G across more than 1,000 sites in its initial deployment phase, and it will be carried out through the reuse of the spectrum initially used for 4G.

In March, Saudi Arabia conducted the world’s first trial of 5G transmitters 14 km above the land at the Kingdom’s Red Sea Project site. 

The trial, touted to be the world’s demonstration of the High-Altitude Platform System using aircraft to extend a 5G service covering an area of 450 sq. km. aims to ensure continuity of services, extended coverage to remote areas, and increase environment-friendly technologies. 

The OpenSignal report further revealed that the UAE ranked top among the GCC countries in 5G download speeds, as users achieved average speeds of 316.8 megabits per second, followed by Qatar with 278.5 Mbit/s, Kuwait with 263.4 Mbit/s, and Saudi Arabia with 234.4 Mbit/s. 

The same four markets topped the list for 5G peak download speed as well, with a score of 743.3 Mbps in the UAE, 713.4 Mbps in Qatar, 663.7 Mbps in Kuwait and 635.9 Mbps in Saudi Arabia.

In August last year, a report published by Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission revealed that the 5G download speed in the Kingdom was 370.12 Mbps on average, and the recent OpenSignal report indicates that the Kingdom has leapfrogged in terms of 5G download speeds.

In February, Saudi Arabia’s operator Zain announced the rollout of the Kingdom’s first 5G standalone network as it aims to develop projects in vertical technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics.

As expected, 5G upload speeds were approximately one-tenth the speed of users’ average 5G download speeds, as designers of 5G technology concentrated more on downloads than uploads, the report added. 

Kuwait topped in the ranking of 5G video experience where users had an excellent experience with 75 on a 100-point scale. The video experience scale in the UAE is 72.4 points, followed by Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with 71.5 and 68.8 points respectively. 

Saudi Arabia, however, was placed in the sixth spot in the 5G gaming experience ranking with a score of 59.7 on a 100-point scale. The UAE ranked the top in this section with a score of 74 points, with a clear lead over Qatar and Bahrain which both scored 69.6 points.

“In all six markets, users experience much improved speeds and video experience using 5G. While smaller markets top the rankings for 5G download speed, the position of Saudi Arabia is notable: its users saw a strong uplift in both speed and video experience as well as good 5G availability despite its size,” wrote OpenSignal in its report. 

The GCC region is expected to have 62 million 5G mobile subscribers by 2026 and they will account for nearly 73 percent of all mobile subscriptions in the region, according to a report released last year by the Swedish company Ericsson.

Topics: Saudi 5G technology GCC mobule Network

Related

stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 
Business & Economy
stc’s 5G network ranks top in gaming and download speeds: OpenSignal 
Global 5G expansion to bring opportunities for telcos & service providers
Corporate News
Global 5G expansion to bring opportunities for telcos & service providers

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched the National Real Estate Registration Services Co. to digitize and develop the local real estate sector through a comprehensive digital platform, according to a press release. 

The PIF noted the new platform will help build a comprehensive digital database of all public, residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across the Kingdom and ensure transparency in the sector. 

The company will also improve the quality of services and access for beneficiaries by developing procedures and mechanisms for registration, the press release added. 

“The new company’s use of advanced digital solutions in its operations, enabling it to link its platform to all relevant government entities, will enhance reliability and transparency in real estate services and data in Saudi Arabia,” said Raid Ismail, co-head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF. 

He added that the launch of the company will also increase the attractiveness of the investment ecosystem, and boost the value of national real estate assets. 

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia real estate digital transformation

Related

PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  

GCC markets end flat in August as energy stocks post biggest monthly drop

GCC markets end flat in August as energy stocks post biggest monthly drop
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

GCC markets end flat in August as energy stocks post biggest monthly drop

GCC markets end flat in August as energy stocks post biggest monthly drop
Updated 04 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries remained flat in August with a positive bias, driven by an adverse performance from energy stocks.

The MSCI GCC Index, which captures the performance of indices in the region, was up 0.3 percent in August but registered a year-to-date gain of 7.7 percent, a Kamco Invest report revealed.

Dubai outperformed regional peers with a monthly return of 3.2 percent, closely followed by Abu Dhabi and Oman, which added 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar edged up between 0.4 and 0.7 percent, whereas the Kuwaiti bourse recorded a marginal loss of 0.1 percent.

In terms of year-to-date performance, Abu Dhabi continued to lead with a 16.3 percent return. Qatar and Oman were next with 15.5 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Investors rushed to trade more securities in August, pushing the volume traded to a four-month high of 23.8 billion shares worth $60.4 billion, against 13.2 billion stocks worth $38.4 billion traded a month ago.

Large-cap sectors underperformed during the month, with listed energy firms posting their biggest monthly decline of 3.5 percent and bank stocks down 0.3 percent.

This was slightly offset by healthy gains in consumer durable goods, food and drugs retailing, and materials sectors by 9.7 percent, 6.3 percent, and 5.5 percent, respectively. 

Topics: GCC Markets bourses

Related

Inclusion of Saudi stocks in MSCI to boost activity in Gulf markets in August
Business & Economy
Inclusion of Saudi stocks in MSCI to boost activity in Gulf markets in August

Latest updates

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
Canadian agents would back inquiry into Begum’s trafficking: Lawyer
UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm
UAE In-Focus — Financial close of Masdar’s 500MW Uzbek wind farm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.