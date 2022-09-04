You are here

Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Manchester United’s Antony scores his side’s opening goal past Arsenal’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 04 September 2022
AFP

  • Full of flicks, tricks and purposeful movement, Antony took just 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet in a dazzling introduction to his new fans at Old Trafford
  • Marcus Rashford blew the leaders away with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes after Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo
AFP

LONDON: Antony scored on a dream debut for Manchester United as the Brazilian’s clinical strike and Marcus Rashford’s double inspired a 3-1 win that ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.
Antony was making his first appearance after signing from United manager Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax in an £82 million ($94 million) deal on Thursday.
Full of flicks, tricks and purposeful movement, the 22-year-old forward took just 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet in a dazzling introduction to his new fans at Old Trafford.
Arsenal hit back to equalize through Bukayo Saka, but Rashford blew the leaders away with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes after Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Thanks to Antony and Rashford, United were able to celebrate a fourth successive victory that lifted them to fifth place.
“He will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing, Sancho and Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right,” Ten Hag said of Antony.
“He did well but I think he can do better. He had a great goal but all the goals were team goals.”
Opening his reign with consecutive losses against Brighton and Brentford was a humbling experience for Ten Hag.
Since then, the Dutch coach has started to put his imprint on a United side that look far more organized than the shambolic unit that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.
Arsenal’s first defeat this term after five successive wins was cruel on Mikel Arteta’s men, who contributed plenty to an engrossing encounter but paid the price for some naive defending.
“It’s really disappointing because for these boys to play the way they did here, big credit to them but we need a better result,” Arteta said.
Arsenal thought they had snatched the lead in the 12th minute as Gabriel Martinelli raced away from Diogo Dalot to clip a fine finish over David de Gea.
But VAR intervened to ask Paul Tierney to check for a foul in the build-up and the referee ruled Martin Odegaard pushed Christian Eriksen to steal possession.
“The referee said it was a really soft decision. We just ask for consistency. Today we disallowed the goal again. There is nothing we can do unfortunately,” Arteta said.
Antony put United ahead in the 35th minute when Rashford’s deft pass reached the forward, who took advantage of Arsenal’s sloppy marking to sweep a composed finish into the far corner from eight yards.
Antony kissed his badge and posed for the television cameras in a flamboyant celebration that sent Old Trafford into raptures, earning a ticking off from Tierney for sticking the ball up his shirt in front of the Arsenal fans.
Antony departed to a standing ovation but Saka silenced Old Trafford two minutes later as Arsenal grabbed a deserved equalizer.
Odegaard’s pass unhinged the United defense and when Dalot’s tackle on Gabriel Jesus diverted the ball to Saka, the England winger slotted home with ease.
United caught Arsenal with a brilliant counter in the 66th minute.
Eriksen found Bruno Fernandes and his superb pass sent Rashford galloping clear to fire past Aaron Ramsdale.
United wrapped up the points with a replica of their second goal as Arsenal once again left themselves open at the back. This time Eriksen fed Rashford to slot home.
In Sunday’s early game, Brighton extended their superb start to the season with a 5-2 victory that left bottom of the table Leicester in turmoil.
Graham Potter’s fourth-placed side made it four wins from their first six games thanks to a second-half surge at the Amex Stadium.
Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester ahead in the first minute, but a Luke Thomas own goal and Moises Caicedo’s strike gave Brighton the advantage.
Patson Daka equalized for Leicester, but the struggling visitors collapsed after half-time as Leandro Trossard put Brighton in front before Alexis Mac Allister’s double sealed the rout.
Leicester have taken just one point from their first six games, losing five in a row to leave boss Brendan Rodgers under severe pressure.
“I don’t listen to the outside noise. You put the hard yards in and work, not shirk responsibility. The results are down to me. I’m the manager,” Rodgers said.

Topics: Manchester United Arsenal Antony Marcus Rashford

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
AFP

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time

Arensman rules mountain Vuelta stage as Evenepoel loses more time
  • Arensman, a 22-year-old Dutchman with DSM, was part of a large breakaway which splintered on the final climb
AFP

MADRID: Thymen Arensman rode away from the remains of a breakaway to win on the tough climb up the Sierra Nevada on Sunday while Remco Evenepoel lost more of his Vuelta lead.

Evenepoel, who cracked at the end of Saturday’s stage losing 52 seconds of his advantage, again could not keep up with his main rivals at the end of the final climb.

The Belgian still took heart from losing only 15 seconds to second-place Slovenian Primoz Roglic on 152.6km stage 15 which ended at 2,513m, the highest altitude of the Vuelta.

“Really happy! I lost almost nothing.” said Evenepoel who rides for Quick Step.

He added that Saturday had been a bad day but “today was better.” 

Arensman, a 22-year-old Dutchman with DSM, was part of a large breakaway which splintered on the final climb.

“I can’t believe it, the Queen stage on the Vuelta,” said Arensman, at 1.90m unusually tall for a climber. “Sierra Nevada on altitude. Everyone was talking about this stage.”

“I didn’t feel super-good on this stage but apparently the others felt their legs even more.”

Spanish veteran Marc Soler, who had climbed to victory in stage five, pulled away early on the 22-kilometer final climb but Arensman gave chase as the slope steepened and then surged away.

“It looked like he was waiting for me,” said Arensman. “I was thinking ‘Marc Soler, he’s such a great rider I don’t know if I can take him on.’

“But then I accelerated on the steepest part and he cracked. And I was like ‘everyone is really on the limit and I maybe have something left’.”

Down the mountain, Spaniard Enric Mas of Movistar, in third place, also had something left.

He escaped from the elite group first and pulled away to finish second 1min 32sec behind the winner. Mas gained 32 seconds, with bonuses included, on Evenepoel.

Second-placed Roglic of Jumbo sat on Evenepoel’s wheel up most of the final mountain before attacking late, quickly dropping Evenepoel and gaining 15 seconds.

Evenepoel’s lead shrunk to 1min 34sec over three-time defending champion Roglic with Mas at 2.01.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old Quick Step rider, who, like Arensman, grew up at sea level in the Low Countries, took heart from the way he had limited his losses at altitude.

“My first time finishing so high so I think I did quite well,” he told broadcaster Eurosport while pedalling a stationary bike and chugging a can of soda.

“I had to do the whole climb then Primoz attacked with 2k to go. It’s in his right, but I managed very well.”

Evenepoel fell on stage 12 on Thursday.

“I still felt a bit the stiff muscles from the crash but its getting better every day,” he said. “Really happy it’s a rest day tomorrow.”

After the rest day, the riders take to the road again with a flat stage on Tuesday, there is some climbing on Wednesday before the peloton returns to the mountains.

Evenepoel said the hardest part was over.

“Now the third week is here, a bit of another story, the climbs are not super-super-hard anymore,” he said.

Topics: Tour of Spain cycling Thymen Arensman La Vuelta

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese
AP

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese

Roma fall to surprise first defeat in 4-0 rout at Udinese
  • Mourinho’s side was looking to move back top of Serie A but it gifted Udinese the opener with less than five minutes on the clock
AP

MILAN: Two individual errors from Roma players led to two goals and saw Jose Mourinho’s side slip to its first defeat in Serie A as it was surprisingly crushed 4-0 at Udinese on Sunday.

Roma went into the game having conceded only one goal in four rounds this season.

Roma defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patrício were at fault for the first two goals from Destiny Udogie and Lazar Samardzic. Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovrić added to Roma’s humiliation in the final 15 minutes.

It was a third straight victory for Udinese and lifted them up to fourth, level on points with Roma.

Mourinho’s side was looking to move back top of Serie A but it gifted Udinese the opener with less than five minutes on the clock.

Pereyra floated a cross in from the right and Karsdorp chested it down toward his own goalkeeper at the back post, but he didn’t realize that Udogie was right behind him and the teenager snuck in to prod home.

Udinese doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Patrício allowed Samardzic’s snapshot from distance to squirm out of his hands and into the back of the net,

Roma almost grabbed one back immediately but Gianluca Mancini headed a corner off the left post.

The capital side fought desperately to get back into the game but left itself exposed at the back and Udinese sealed the result with two counterattacks.

One was finished off in the 75th when Jean-Victor Makengo laid the ball off for Pereyra to curl into the far side of the net. Seven minutes later, Pereyra turned provider to set up Lovric for his first goal since joining from Lugano in the offseason.

Cremonese picked up their first point in Serie A for more than 26 years with a 0-0 draw at home to Sassuolo.

Cremonese had started their first season back in the Italian top flight since 1995-96 with four straight defeats.

Hellas Verona recorded its first victory this season by coming from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1, turning the match around on the stroke of halftime.

Francesco Caputo scored a stunning opening goal for Sampdoria five minutes before the break but Verona leveled four minutes later when Thomas Henry’s header came off the crossbar and went in off the back of goalkeeper Emil Audero’s head.

Scottish defender Josh Doig, a new signing, scored what was to prove the winner moments later.

Elsewhere, Marko Arnautović scored two goals as Bologna drew 2-2 at Spezia.

Topics: AS Roma Udinese Serie A

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India
AP

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan’s record win over India
  • India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday.
Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win.
India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.
Iftikhar Ahmed finished off the game with two runs off the penultimate delivery as experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 19 runs in a crucial 19th over which took the game away from India.
Virat Kohli’s brilliant 60 off 44 followed a 54-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both made quickfire 28s and charged against the three fast bowlers in the powerplay.
Pakistan, which conceded 93 runs in the first half of the innings, didn’t allow Indian power-hitters to score freely in the latter half, thanks to Shadab Khan (2-31) and the left-arm spin of Nawaz, who grabbed 1-25 off his tidy four overs.
“I didn’t fire today but Nawaz and Rizwan’s partnership was outstanding,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said after he got out for a below-par knock of 14.
“Our spinners and fast bowlers at the death set the stage for us.”
Kohli, whose batting form was being questioned before the Asia Cup, silenced all his critics with a gritty knock off 44 balls which featured four boundaries and a six.
Shadab had Rahul caught at long on while Nawaz got the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the 10th over and then also caught dangerman Hardik Pandya for zero at short midwicket.
Kohli and Deepak Hooda (16) tried to raise the tempo but both fell in successive overs as India could score only 88 in the last 10 overs. Nawaz neatly caught Hooda at long on and Kohli couldn’t scamper for two and was run out in the last over.
Pakistan’s only blemish in the field came off the last two deliveries when Fakhar Zaman conceded two successive boundaries off Ravi Bishnoi’s bat with the second one bursting through his hands at cover boundary.
Rizwan and Nawaz switched gears once Babar fell and Zaman holed out in the deep for 15 after laboring for 18 deliveries.
The right-and-left combination of Rizwan and Nawaz smashed 73 runs off 41 balls and dominated leg-spinners Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal before both batters fell in the death overs against fast bowlers.
“We needed 10 runs per over when I walked in to bat so I knew I had to attack on every chance I got,” Nawaz said. “I didn’t try and overplay, which you sometimes can when you’re under pressure.”
Nawaz finally holed out in the deep off a brilliant off-cutter in Kumar’s return spell while Rizwan, who hit six fours and two sixes, also got caught at long off in the 17th over.
India lost a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the 18th over, but Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at point to give Asif Ali a reprieve against the bowling of Bishnoi.
Asif, who had not scored any runs at that stage, went on to hit an eight-ball 16 before Arshdeep claimed his wicket in the last over but it proved too late.
“I thought it was a good score, but if you don’t pick wickets in the middle, it’s going to be tough,” Rohit said. “Games like this can bring the best out of players … there’s potential in the players and they’ve done it in the past, but there’s class in the opposition team as well.”
It was India’s first loss in the tournament as Pakistan avenged its five-wicket defeat against its subcontinent neighbor in the opening match last Sunday.
Sri Lanka, which beat Afghanistan in the first Super 4 game, will take on India on Tuesday. All four teams will play against each other once with the top two qualifying for the final next Sunday.

Topics: Asia Cup 2022 Asia Cup cricket Pakistan India

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League
John Duerden

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League

Al-Hilal’s revenge, Al-Shabab win: 5 things we learned from the second round of the ROSHN Saudi League
  • Despite several high profile signings in the summer, Al-Nassr became the first of last season’s top four teams to lose a match in this campaign
John Duerden

Two down, 28 to go. Arab News takes a look at five things learned from the second round of action this season in the ROSHN Saudi League.

1. Sweet revenge for Al-Hilal

May’s loss to Al-Feiha in the final of the King’s Cup prevented Al-Hilal from completing a historic treble last season and while there was the Asian and domestic title to celebrate, it was a loss that still rankled. A 2-0 win on Thursday helped give some measure of revenge for the champions.

It was a deserved victory as the Riyadh giants had much more possession and created many more chances. They have yet to really get going this season but there is enough individual talent to make a difference at key moments.

Al-Feiha are not an easy nut to crack and enjoy frustrating Al-Hilal. Once again, goalkeeper Vladamir Stojkovic was in fine form but the Serbian stopper was finally beaten midway through the second half.

Just like in the opening game against Al-Khaleej, the two goals came from Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo and the two showed their striking instincts once more with simple finishes. It was notable that Al-Hilal stayed patient, kept playing football in the belief that the goals would come. It was not a vintage performance but it was a good win and another clean sheet.

2. No Banega, no problem for Al-Shabab

Al-Shabab defeated Abha 4-0 on Thursday. Two games on, two wins, seven goals scored and none conceded, it has been a perfect start for the team that finished fourth last season. What has been even more impressive is that the wins have come without the suspended Ever Banega. The Argentine is the team’s creative fulcrum but so far they are more than managing without him.

New coach Vicente Moreno had the team working hard off the ball to deny their opponents time or space and the Spaniard was rewarded with a three-goal lead at the break. Abha just could not hurt the visitors, who were clinical for the second week running.

When Banega returns, Al-Shabab should be able to move to the next level and they will need to as there are much tougher tests ahead. So far, however, the Riyadh club has had a perfect start and Moreno looks to have taken to Saudi Arabian football very nicely indeed.

3. Al-Nassr ignore warning signs

It was all looking so good for Al-Nassr following a strong summer of signings, but they lost 1-0 to Al-Taawoun, a team that was in a relegation fight last season. And so the first of the top four from the previous campaign have tasted defeat.

The nine-time champions had plenty of possession and made the most of the running in the game but failed to create enough clear chances against a committed opponent that got bodies behind the ball and squeezed the space.

As time passed, Al-Taawoun grew in confidence and had already warned Al-Nassr what was coming. In the 95th minute, Leandre Tawamba headed home a goal that was ruled out for a foul. Al-Taawoun fans have a right to feel hard done by over that harsh decision as the Cameroonian didn’t seem to do much wrong. Then, with over 100 minutes on the clock, Al-Nassr’s defense was casual in possession and that was that. Al-Nassr lacked a little penetration and unpredictability in the final third, showing just how much the team needs Talisca back as soon as possible.

4. Frustration for Al-Ittihad

The Jeddah club were frustrated by a goalless draw against an improving Ettifaq side in a match they should have won. It was a tough 90 minutes for the home fans who were in fine voice and really got behind their team. Al-Ittihad dominated proceedings but just could not get the goal against a determined opponent.

It doesn’t need to be said that the Tigers miss Abderrazak Hamdallah, who is suspended until December, but there is more than enough attacking talent in the team. At times last season, Igor Coronado and Romarinho were too much for opponents to handle.

They have yet to click this time. There is a lot of frustration after the result but there are positives. The defense looked very solid and Al-Ittihad were well-organized and rarely gave the men from Dammam a chance. Ettifaq will frustrate more opponents this season and four points from the first two games is not something to worry about at this stage.

5. Plenty of talking points so far

After two rounds of league action, there has been just one draw, which came in the final clash of the second lot of games: the goalless stalemate between Al-Ittihad and Ettifaq. That means all 15 of the other fixtures have seen one winner. Yet in all but in only three of the games, both teams have scored.

So far this season, three-quarters of the games have ended in a win for one team with the loser not getting on the scoresheet. It remains to be seen how long this lasts but one suspects these clean sheets won’t keep up. In contrast, in 58 English Premier League games so far this season, there have been just 20 wins without conceding.

And there is another interesting stat. The three promoted teams have yet to collect a point in a total of six games. In fact, Al-Khaleej, Al-Wehda and Al-Adalah have only managed one goal between them. It is still early days and they have faced the toughest opposition.The six clashes have come against the teams that finished first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh last season. If there are no points in the next week or two however, fans, coaches and presidents will start to worry.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Roshn Saudi League #SAUDI ARABIA Al-Hilal Al-Shabab Football Club

